President Trump Welcomes Home North Korean Detainees – 2:00am Livestream…

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and Karen Pence are all going to be at Joint Base Andrews overnight to welcome home three people released after detainment in North Korea.

UPDATE: Video Added

Kim Dong Chul, Kim Sang Duk, Kim Hak Soon are the names of the three detainees who were released. Two of the captives, Hak-Soon and Sang Duk, belong to the Pyongyang Univ of Science & Technology and were detained in Apr & May 2017: they’ve been held for a year. The third, Kim Dong Chul, is an ordained minister held since 2015 when he was commuting from China and was serving a 10-year sentence on espionage charges.

Their anticipated arrival time is between 2:30am and 3:00am Eastern. Fox News is broadcasting their return live.

Fox News Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link

The following statement by Kim Dong Chul, Kim Sang Duk (Tony Kim), and Kim Hak Song, after their release was secured by Secretary Mike Pompeo on behalf of the Trump Administration on May 9, 2018:

“We would like to express our deep appreciation to the United States government, President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home. We thank God, and all our families and friends who prayed for us and for our return. God Bless America, the greatest nation in the world.” (link)

Advertisements