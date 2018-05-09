President Trump Remarks During Cabinet Meeting…

President Trump delivers remarks at the beginning of a cabinet meeting today. Several topics are covered including the safe return of three American detainees from North Korea; and the upcoming summit.
[Transcript] 11:37 A.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Okay, thank you very much. We have a lot of things happening, as you know. But last night was a very big night for the Republican Party. Every candidate that we wanted won, and they did very well. There was tremendous enthusiasm.
And with the economy going so strong and so good with all of the things that are happening, including a tremendous foreign affairs picture. If you look at what’s going on with so many different elements, including the fact that, right now, flying back are three, what they were calling “hostages.” We call them “fine people.” Three really fine people. Seemed to be healthy.
They’ll be landing at two o’clock in the morning at Andrews Air Force Base, and I’ll be there to greet them. Mike will be with me. It will be, I think, a very special time — because nobody thought this was going to happen. And if it did, it would be years or decades, frankly. Nobody thought this was going to happen. And I appreciate Kim Jong-un doing this and allowing them to go.
We’ve picked a time. We’ve picked a place for the meeting, or “summit,” as you like to call it. And I think it’ll be very successful. But as I always say, “Who knows?” Who knows what’s going to happen. But it’s going to be a very important event.
Again, I think this is something that nobody thought was going to happen for years or more. And I really believe it’s going to be a great thing for North Korea, a great thing for South Korea and Japan. I want to thank President Xi. He was very helpful to us two days ago on something very specific. President Xi of China. China has been very helpful.
And we’re working trade with China. And they’re doing okay because they’re helping us, and I guess they’re probably doing a little bit better because they’re helping us. But they have really helped us on North Korea. We appreciate it and we appreciate President Xi.
I just spoke to President Moon and explained what was taking place with respect to the three gentlemen. And President Moon of South Korea was very, very happy to hear it. He, likewise, has been incredibly helpful.
So the relationships we have with Prime Minister Abe, President Moon, President Xi, I think it all goes into what is taking place right now. And we very much look forward to having the meeting between the United States and North Korea. And that will be announced over the next couple of days as to timing.
We have a lot of things going on within our country. We’ve very much toughened up the border, but the laws are horrible. The laws in this country for immigration and illegal immigration are absolutely horrible. And we have to do something about it — not only the wall, which we’re building sections of wall right now. We have $1.6 billion. We’re fixing a lot of wall that basically is non-existent because it’s been ripped to pieces. It was poorly built and it wasn’t — it was really only temporary, in some cases.
San Diego has asked us to go forward with their section of the wall in California. And rather than not doing that and letting them lobby for us with Governor Brown, we decided to do it. And we’ll have a little bit less of a lobby, but we’ll have a lot of people happy in San Diego.
We have, I think, the numbers coming out from the economy. And you’re seeing what’s going on; they’re extraordinary. The stock market is up almost 35 percent from the election, but I think companies are doing even better than that, and they’re really ready to rock.
The conference we had yesterday was a very important one. You look at the deal that we had with Iran, it was a one-sided deal that ultimately was going to lead to nuclear proliferation all over the Middle East. And they were talking about it; other countries were talking about it. It was going to lead to that. They are all very happy at what I did. That was a one-sided deal that we spent $150 billion and $1.8 billion in cash on getting done. And it was not good, and it was not appropriate.
And we’ll see how we do with Iran. Probably, we won’t do very well with them, but that’s okay too. They’ve got to understand life, because I don’t think they do understand life. If you look at what’s happening in the Middle East with Syria, with Yemen, with all of the places they’re involved, it’s bedlam and death. And we can’t allow that to happen.
So we have terminated a terrible, terrible deal that should have never, ever been made. And we will be putting on among the strongest sanctions that we’ve ever put on a country. And they’re going into effect very shortly. They’re mostly constituted and drawn already, and we’ll just have to see what happens.
But we can’t allow a deal to hurt the world. That’s a deal to hurt the world; that’s not a deal for the United States. That’s a deal to hurt the world and, certainly, Israel. You saw Benjamin Netanyahu get up yesterday and talk so favorably about what we did.
Some of the senators, I watch them now as they say, “Oh, he shouldn’t have done it.” But they don’t say it — the Democratic senators — they don’t say with their full throat; they don’t say it with heart. Because they have one problem: They were totally against it. Like Chuck Schumer was totally against the deal. He voted against the deal. He was fighting with Obama. In fact, I remember reading at the time they ended up in a fight together over this deal because he wanted to protect Israel. And he knows this deal is very bad for Israel and very bad for the Middle East. But I know that they voted against it, and then you’ll see Chuck Schumer say, “Oh, he shouldn’t have ended the deal.” It’s like, oh — perhaps he changed his mind. But, by the way, the deal only got worse.
So we have a lot of exciting things happening, and I think that’s going to be an exciting thing. And perhaps — and Iran will never say it because they’re great negotiators. Kerry never had a chance against the gentleman he was negotiating with. The first time I saw that man, I watched him on a certain show — a show of an anchor who is no longer with us. He was taken down. But it was an interesting show. And I looked at him, and after about three minutes of watching the show, I said, “There’s no way that Kerry can negotiate against this gentleman.” And that turned out to be a fact.
So we’re going to make either a really good deal for the world, or we’re not going to make a deal at all. And Iran will come back and say, “We don’t want to negotiate.” And of course, they’re going to say that. And if I were in their position, I’d say that, too, for the first couple of months, “We’re not going to negotiate.” But they’ll negotiate, or something will happen. And hopefully that won’t be the case.
So I just want to let you know the United States is strong. Our military is in a position that we haven’t had in a long time. We have $700 billion approved and $716 billion for next year, numbers that we’ve never had before. We’re rebuilding our military to a level that it’s, frankly, never been. And these are good times to have a strong military, and hopefully we’ll never have to use it. You know, peace through strength, which I believe in very strongly.
So we’re honored by the fact that the three gentlemen are coming home, and I look forward to seeing you — probably, some of you, maybe a lot of you. It’ll be two o’clock in the morning. It’ll be quite a scene, and it’ll be — to me, it’s very exciting because it represents something. It represents something very important to this country.
People never thought a thing like this could happen and can. People never thought you were going to have a situation where we’re having serious and positive communication with North Korea, and we are. What happens? Who knows. We have a chance at something really great for the world and great for North Korea, and great for everyone.
So I want to thank you all for being here, and we will see you at two o’clock in the morning. We’re very excited.
Q When is the summit going to take place?
THE PRESIDENT: We’re going to announce that in three days, Jon. Within three days.
Q Within three days?
THE PRESIDENT: We’re just working arrangements.
Q Will it be the DMZ?
THE PRESIDENT: It will not be there, no.
Q Do you deserve the Nobel Prize, do you think?
THE PRESIDENT: Everyone thinks so, but I would never say it. (Laughter.) You know what I want to do? I want to get it finished. The prize I want is victory for the world, not for even here. I want victory for the world. Because that’s what we’re talking about. So that’s the only prize I want.
Q Could something still scuttle this meeting, the summit?
THE PRESIDENT: Everything can be scuttled. Everything can be scuttled. Doesn’t mean — a lot of things can happen. A lot of good things can happen, a lot of bad things can happen. I believe that we have — both sides want to negotiate a deal. I think it’s going to be a very successful deal. I think we have a really good shot at making it successful. But lots of things can happen. And, of course, you’ll be the first to know about it if it fails.
But I think we have a really good chance to make a great deal for the world. Thank you very much.
Q What are you going to do if Iran starts up their nuclear program again?
THE PRESIDENT: Iran will find out. They’re going to find out. I don’t think they should do that. I would advise Iran not to start their nuclear program. I would advise them very strongly.
If they do, there will be very severe consequence. Okay?
Thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you.
Where is everyone? Let’s try to keep up 😛
LikeLiked by 7 people
Just resting before reconvening at 2am:)
LikeLiked by 12 people
I see. Naptime, to be ready for tonight…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll be at work, so maybe I can watch it livestream.
Fingers crossed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Basking in the afterglow of great remarks by the greatest President!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Every thing PDJT accomplishes is at darn near breath taking speed.
Hard to keep up.
This is what a real, devoted and patriotic President can do when his work day starts about 5am and doesn’t end till probably midnight or later.
Unlike Ozero’s 11am to 3pm “work” day.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Thank The Lord he wasn’t more motivated!
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s all this WINNING! It’s exhausting 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
No it is not.
LikeLike
I have finally figured out who Sundance is. The hint is in the name…starts with Su and has a total of 8 letters. Sundance has been spotted leaping tall mountains. intercepting intercontinental missiles, and melting liberal snowflake minds.
All of this. while still having time to help clean up neighborhoods after hurricanes and posting a half dozen articles on a daily basis.
Yeah, I know your true identity, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 8 people
God’s Right Hand Man?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here I was thinking he was related to Harry Longabaugh.
LikeLike
https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/70569444/harry-alonzo-longabaugh
LikeLike
He grew up in Kansas and now works in Metropolis, right?
LikeLike
We are watching a remarkable man become a great man.
LikeLiked by 18 people
We are watching a Great Man become a Great President!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes, indeed!
This is greatness, imho.
RE: Nobel Peace Prize.
THE PRESIDENT: Everyone thinks so, but I would never say it. (Laughter.) You know what I want to do? I want to get it finished. The prize I want is victory for the world, not for even here. I want victory for the world. Because that’s what we’re talking about. So that’s the only prize I want.
Ozero had no SHAME in accepting one when he had done NOTHING to earn it.
In fact Ozero left the world and America in a more perilous state.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Liberal MSM look like they’ve seen sucking lemons. Thanks to God, the MSM’s ship is taking on a lot of water.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama belongs in GITMO for life, for TREASON! Part of the complexity of the cases that will bring down the Deep State is in making sure justice is served and is equal. There will be temptations to let some people skate, or just get a slapped wrist. But I want those who broke laws to be “sanctioned” commensurate with the damage they did to people and to the Country and to Democracy. Its’ now or never, that we Make America Great Again and we can’t afford whimpy prosecutors and/or timid/Democrat judges.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well said.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Q Could something still scuttle this meeting, the summit?
THE PRESIDENT: Everything can be scuttled. Everything can be scuttled. Doesn’t mean — a lot of things can happen. A lot of good things can happen, a lot of bad things can happen. I believe that we have — both sides want to negotiate a deal. I think it’s going to be a very successful deal. I think we have a really good shot at making it successful. But lots of things can happen. And, of course, you’ll be the first to know about it if it fails.
I really love the way PDJT says that we’re hoping for the best but are prepared for the worst. Encouraging and tactical simultaneously.
LikeLiked by 17 people
I loved it when he was asked, “can it be scuttled”? He paused and replied, “anything can be scuttled.” It reminded me of my father. Tell the truth, don’t get high on the fumes of grandiosity.
LikeLiked by 12 people
My father used to say “the only sure things are death and taxes.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
and nurses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“and nurses.”
That could be engraved on a stone tablet. 🙂
I’ll bet someday they find an old scroll in a cave somewhere that says exactly that.
At least, that’s what I’ve heard.
LikeLike
When the “BOSS” says; “There will be very severe consequences”, they Know, there Will be Very Severe Consecquences!
I Love this Man!
He is my Hero.
Indeed, he is the World’s Hero.
Most are just too stubborn/stupid to admit it.
LikeLiked by 18 people
The Prize is Victory for
The World!!”
LikeLiked by 10 people
NK had an “earthquake” that destroyed its underground test facilities.
Iran has also experienced earthquakes in the past.
So it wouldn’t be that surprising to hear that an “earthquake” (or several) happened to destroy their underground nuke facilities. It’s amazing how accurate those “earthquakes” can be.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting that he called the VP ‘Mike’. Very casual. I kinda liked it. PDJT has brought back class, pomp and circumstance, and still manages to speak like the businessman next door. He makes it intimate. We’re all in this together. I love this man!
LikeLiked by 9 people
If he were reading here now he’d say back – “I love you too”.
LikeLiked by 7 people
When I refer to P45 as the Boss, you know what I mean.
LikeLike
Recalling the first time he said it during a rally, Boss. Okay… I cried.
These Cabinet meetings are remarkable in their “ordinariness”. Run like board meetings, facts laid out in plain English and televised for all to see. Of course, the subject matter isn’t ordinary at all. It’s MAGA every minute of every day with breathtaking results. Giant milestones reached, one after another. How is that possible?
“With God, all things are possible.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grandmaintexas, I’ve been looking for the perfect words to describe the President when my sister says he’s brash and vulgar and he insults so many good people. Your paragraph is just perfect; casual, business man next door, intimate, one of us. Thanks, those are just the words I’ll use when I brag about him bringing home 3 hostages. I LOVE that he sent Pompeo to “bring them home”. Such a WARM gesture!!!!
LikeLike
…And 2:00 in the morning? He’ll be there.
LikeLike
It may take awhile for history to acknowledge greatness in it’s leaders, but we are witnessing history in real warp speed and I am so proud to be a part of it with ALL you amazing folks in the branches!!! God bless our President, our country and all of you!!!!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Sorry, I was counting up all of President Trump’s political foes that have been smashed so far, took a while. Back now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
😄👍🏻🇺🇸😄👍🏻🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump is a machine! Non stop action and suspense…
LikeLiked by 4 people
So true…Dem Senators all support Israel at election time but turn their backs when its time for ACTION AND REAL SUPPORT! Blumenthal and Head Clown Schumer come to mind…also Feinstein and Durbin too!
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh! Crikey.😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
My eyes! My eyes!
LikeLike
The CEO speaks! DJT is running the US like a huge corporation. He understands and can discuss in sufficient detail all of the key operations that are ongoing. Super Intelligent leadership on display.
LikeLiked by 7 people
President Trump is trying to preempt possible nuclear war from currently the two most likely sources in the world today, iran and north korea.
And what do we get from the marxist democrat party, the party of violence, chaos and death?
Hypocrisy, lies, and dangerous rhetoric designed solely to hurt the President without regard for the safety of America, and the world.
Senate minority jerk chuck schumer was vehemently against the agreement when the marxist obama was proposing it, now magically, he is lamenting its loss.
Because schumer, and the democrat party yield all logic to their primary goal, which is to destroy the Constitutional Republic of America. They are against anything that makes America stronger
and the world safer.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The ‘Axis of Evil’ insofar as nation states are concerned is evidently headed for the exits. To W and the imposter who followed him, please note how this is being done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Exits of Evil.
I like that!
LikeLike
Do not forget the Elite WANT WAR. And I think they want nuclear war to wipe out as many humans as possible. (No I am not kidding)
As Ted Turner, founder of CNN and the UN Foundation bluntly put it during an interview with Audubon magazine.
“A total population of 250-300 million people, a 95% decline from present levels, would be ideal.” – Source: The book You Don’t Say, by Fred Gielow, 1999, page 189.
The US government did radiation exposure experiments on US Citizens. My Mother was one of their unknowing victims. http://www.ippnw.org/pdf/mgs/1-1-mccally.pdf
Resettlement of Hiroshima and Nagasaki:
http://www.world-nuclear.org/information-library/safety-and-security/radiation-and-health/hiroshima,-nagasaki,-and-subsequent-weapons-testin.aspx
Chernobyl
“[…]The conclusions of this 2005 Chernobyl Forum study (revised version published 2006i) are in line with earlier expert studies, notably the UNSCEAR 2000 reportj which said that “apart from this [thyroid cancer] increase, there is no evidence of a major public health impact attributable to radiation exposure 14 years after the accident. There is no scientific evidence of increases in overall cancer incidence or mortality or in non-malignant disorders that could be related to radiation exposure.” As yet there is little evidence of any increase in leukaemia, even among clean-up workers where it might be most expected. However, these workers – where high doses may have been received – remain at increased risk of cancer in the long term. Apart from these, the United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR) says that “the great majority of the population is not likely to experience serious health consequences as a result of radiation from the Chernobyl accident. Many other health problems have been noted in the populations that are not related to radiation exposure.”[…]” http://www.world-nuclear.org/information-library/safety-and-security/safety-of-plants/chernobyl-accident.aspx
Remember Congress (until PDJT) refused to pass a bill to harden our electrical grid.
Wiping out the electrical grid (plus sensitive electronics) will KILL 90% of the US Population according to this report.
SUBCOMMITTEE ON CYBERSECURITY,
INFRASTRUCTURE PROTECTION,
AND SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES
MAY 8, 2014 [43 pages]
pg 12
Dr. Peter Vincent Pry is the executive director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security, a Congressional advisory board dedicated to achieving protection of the United States from electromagnetic pulse and other threats. Dr. Pry is also the director of the United States Nuclear Strategy Forum, an advisory body to Congress on policies to counter weapons of mass destruction[….]”
STATEMENT OF PETER VINCENT PRY, CONGRESSIONAL EMP
COMMISSION, CONGRESSIONAL STRATEGIC POSTURE COM-
MISSION, AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE TASK FORCE
ON NATIONAL AND HOMELAND SECURITY
“Natural EMP from a geomagnetic super-storm like the 1859 Carrington Event or the 1921 Railroad Storm, a nuclear EMP attack from terrorists or rogue states as practiced by North Korea during the nuclear crisis of 2013 are both existential threats that could kill 9 of 10 Americans through starvation, disease, and societal collapse.
A natural EMP catastrophe or nuclear EMP attack could black out the National electric grid for months or years and collapse all the other critical infrastructures, communications, transportation, banking and finance, food and water, necessary to sustain modern society and the lives of 310 million Americans. Passage of the SHIELD Act to protect the National electric grid is urgently necessary. In 2010, after the House unanimously passed the GRID Act, if one Senator had not put a hold on the bill, today in 2014 the Nation would already be protected […..]”
http://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/CHRG-113hhrg89763/pdf/CHRG-113hhrg89763.pdf
LikeLike
Q Will it be the DMZ?
THE PRESIDENT: It will not be there, no.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What the presitutes still don’t get is the fact that they are watching a master negotiator at work.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Like Ben Rhodes said of how easy it was to sell the Iran deal to the current press – “….their average age is 27 and they don’t have a clue…”.
They still don’t have a clue. One has to question why their managers at the media corporations hire them. Can only be one answer: they’re so easy to lead and control. Not one ounce of intellectual curiosity or critical thinking skills.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You just reminded me of the local TV news station that uncritically put up the names of the Chinese air crew involved in a crash.
Captain Sum Ting Wong
Co-pilot We Tu Low
Navigator Ho Lee Fuk
Communications officer Bang Ding Ow
They just regurgitated an internet meme without even attempting to verify it.
LikeLike
You mean this one from 2013:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2377570/KTVU-staff-members-fired-Asiana-racist-gaffe-including-producer-tweeted-moments-later-oh-s-.html
LikeLike
“The prize I want is victory for the world, not for even here. I want victory for the world. Because that’s what we’re talking about. So that’s the only prize I want.”
According to an interview with his son (on FNC in the past year or two), President Ronald Reagan had the same attitude. He did not care who got the credit, as long as the correct thing was done to benefit mankind for the glory of God.
Romans 12:3 For I say, through the grace given unto me, to every man that is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think; but to think soberly, according as God hath dealt to every man the measure of faith.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Your absolutely right Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 4 people
4% would be a grand slam number. The left will dismiss it by worrying about the economy “over heating” and inflation. All the Republicans running in the fall election will be tying their horse to the Trump wagon. Indeed “it’s the economy stupid”. Are the Dems really going to run on raising taxes? Idiots!
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are truly the gift that keeps on giving!
From the article linked above:
Pelosi laughed, “Well, the second part there is accurate. I do think that we should revisit the tax legislation in the way that we always have, in a bipartisan, transparent way, that the result is unifying for the country.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…. in the way that we always have, in a bipartisan, transparent way,”
Oh, Nancy. You really have no idea, do you?
Like that ‘bipartisan, transparent way’ that obamacare was “deemed” to pass into law?
You are a dangerous woman both because of your deliberate, public past and your dementia-soaked present. That’s apparently ok with most of the Congress and all of your constituents.
Our institutions are so fried into irrelevancy. There are certain outstanding and astounding individuals – but the institutions are FRIED.,
LikeLiked by 1 person
I for one am delighted the Democrats are heading into 2018 midterms campaigning on higher taxes, amnesty for illegal aliens, and gun control.
Kicking puppies and kittens is next on their agenda.
LikeLike
God Bless Flep for always injecting HOPE into our conversations, with provable stats to boot, so we can counter Liberal attacks with true grit!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very impressive, enjoying himself as he wrecks all the charicatures thrown up by his enemies. I’ll bet there are more cabinet members than MSM members at the homecoming tonight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As I read and study the Bible , I notice that God is a God of contrasts . He deliberately creates contrast in order to highlight the truth to as many people as possible . It just seems to me that God is deliberately highlighting the contrasts between Pres. Trump and Pres. Obama . This is exactly what all of the liberals , and the progressives , and the socialists , and the rinos , and the never-trumpers feared . They always knew , in their heart of hearts , that they were never really on the side of middle Americans . Now they are constantly being exposed for all of the world to see their true colors : red , pink and watermelon green ( green on the outside but red on the inside ) . We are seeing , in real time , what a Pres. can do when he is totally committed to putting America first . Make America Great Again , by putting America first , and not a globalist agenda . Compare and contrast Carter and Reagan , Obama and Trump . Case closed .
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is becoming more and more difficult to remain the average run-of-the-mill democrat. It is at the point of embarrassment to be today’s democrat. Each day democrats become a little less relevant. Each day there are democrats who say to themselves, “Democrat is just not me anymore”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even though the Obama administratoon comprised incompetent people, at least they were corrupt
LikeLike
Once again when Americans are polled in large numbers, our President’s decisions reign supreme!
LikeLike
“Some of the senators, I watch them now as they say, ‘Oh, he shouldn’t have done it.’ But they don’t say it — the Democratic senators — they don’t say with their full throat; they don’t say it with heart. Because they have one problem: They were totally against it. Like Chuck Schumer was totally against the deal. He voted against the deal. He was fighting with Obama. In fact, I remember reading at the time they ended up in a fight together over this deal because he wanted to protect Israel.”
POTUS illustrates the power of habitually telling the truth. No need to raise his voice or carry on, or make threats or defenses. Just say what is so in a timely way.
The truth teller who has the ability and willingness to deal with reality on all fronts has effectiveness and power that weasels don’t. Those who are accustomed to “averaging things out”, compromising, manipulating, and being duplicitous as a habit are driven bonkers in the presence of such a man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent post, Sharon. Thank you.
LikeLike
Take away President Trumps keen business savvy, his razor sharp analytical mind, his bold determination & his almost spooky foretelling ability, & you’re still left with the crux of what Trump is all about & what he represents
And that’s unbridled honesty coupled with common sense, true common sense, the kind that comes from someone with no alternative motives involved
If you’re America’s President, you should be for America & always put America & Americans first. That’s real common sense & most Americans would answer “of course”
Everything the President said here & most everything he says anytime always brings up the thought in my head of “of course”
Americans who love America don’t put politics or ideology before what’s good for the country & the American people, like most politicians do. They don’t think about their political affiliation, their party or what others may think, like most politicians do. They say if it benefits Americans, then “of course”
Trump will try to make friends with those outside of America, give them valid reasons for seeing things his way & will try to turn foes into allies, but he’ll never do the wrong thing for America. That’s simple born & bred American common sense
President Trump doesn’t have a bullshit meter. He doesn’t have to weigh what he says before speaking or plan out speeches that appease everyone, because there’s only one audience he cares about, & that’s the American people
He speaks like me. He speaks like you. He speaks like all of us, just regular folk with only the best interests of America & her people at heart
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice to have a man as President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President ,Donald J Trump is a GREAT MAN!!!
LikeLike