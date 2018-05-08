Report: Secretary Mike Pompeo To Return From N. Korea With Three American Detainees…

This report out of South Korea, while not confirmed, makes sense. Earlier today President Trump announced Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was en route to North Korea to finalized details for upcoming summit. Secretary Pompeo tweeted he was going to DPRK “at the invitation of N-Korean leadership.”
It makes sense, as an advanced gesture of goodwill ahead of the summit, for Kim Jong-un to release the U.S. captives.
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) — North Korea is expected to release three U.S. citizens held in the communist state on Wednesday, an official from Seoul’s presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said, in an apparent goodwill gesture ahead of a historic meeting between its leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump.
The official said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was expected to return with the exact time of the Trump-Kim summit, along with the three U.S. captives in North Korea. “We expect him to bring the date, time and the captives,” the official said, while speaking on condition of anonymity. (more)
(left to right) Kim Dong Chul, Kim Sang Duk, Kim Hak Soon
Kim Dong Chul, Kim Sang Duk, Kim Hak Soon are the names of the three hostages being released. Two of the captives, Hak-Soon and Sang Duk, belong to the Pyongyang Univ of Science & Technology and were taken in in Apr & May 2017: they’ve been held for a year. The third, Kim Dong Chul, is an ordained minister taken in 2015 when he was commuting to Rason from China and and has been serving a 10-year sentence on espionage charges.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo specifically requested their release while visiting Pyongyang on Easter weekend. The three are US citizens with Korean heritage. National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Fox News Sunday that North Korea could show its sincerity by releasing US hostages prior to the summit.
In March of this year Sweden was initially playing a large role and helping negotiate the terms of the North-South Korea summit as well as the release of three Americans held captive in North Korea.
“We believe that Mr. Trump can take them back on the day of the U.S.-North Korea summit, or he can send an envoy to take them back to the U.S. before the summit,” said Choi Sung-ryong, an activist pursuing release of North Korea’s political prisoners.
Terrific news for all concerned..
LikeLiked by 6 people
We have a deal almost done! Can’t wait for Trump and Kim to be at the DMZ signing the end to the war and a plan to de militarize the Korean Peninsula. History being made.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Rocketman is practicing his handshake.
LikeLike
Is President Trump a man of action or what? We are so lucky to have him in charge.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Praying they will come home on their own two feet. Unlike Otto Warmbier.
LikeLiked by 11 people
“Fred & Cindy Warmbier address the UN High Commission for Human Rights (@40:00) about the death of their son, Otto. Prof. Sung-Yoon Lee also spoke. No South Korean govt representative was available….hmmm
http://webtv.un.org/en/ga/watch/symposium-on-possible-ways-of-international-cooperation-to-urge-north-korea-to-take-concrete-actions-to-improve-the-human-rights-situation-in-north-korea-including-in-the-abductions-issue/5780491070001/?term=&sort=date#.Wu-W1WBN8tp.twitter
LikeLike
When the truth is fully known abut Hussein’s treason, Otto Warmier’s death will be yet another murder at Hussein’s charge.
LikeLiked by 2 people
edit / correction: ‘about’, not ‘abut’…
LikeLike
The Left will say no big deal.
Meanwhile, Trump ditching that awful Iran deal “negotiated” by the Grand Appeaser Obama was a clear signal to Kim that he is not going to be dealing with another appeaser. Great lead in for the talks!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bingo L4!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meanwhile, Democrats are TEAMING with TERRORISTS to oppose Pompeo’s CIA Successor.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/may/8/khalid-shaikh-mohammed-opposes-gina-haspel-cia-nom/
LikeLiked by 3 people
And Trump is letting it happen, so he must have a good reason, maybe giving them as much rope as the traitors need.
Hopefully the expiration date on that good reason is soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What would you have Trump do at this point? The guy encouraged Haspel to not drop out, and Haspel is getting all kinds of support in the Intel community. She will testify that she has no intention of bringing back any “enhanced interrogation” techniques, which will render opposition on that issue moot. Most Dems will vote nay, but a few in tough Senate races will vote aye, and she will be confirmed at least 55 to 44 — Paul will probably vote no, and McCain apparently is on his deathbed….but won’t resign.
LikeLike
MORE WINNING! What a glorious day!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
4sure- EXACTLY!
LikeLike
#SimplyTheBest
Cry harder Obama.
LikeLiked by 2 people
1st degree Asshat
LikeLike
Nothing says “I betray you” like Hussein.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t miss him … not even a little bit.
I’m so glad Trump won. I’m grateful Trump won.
LikeLike
I’m not tired of winning. Not a bit. Not even a smidgen of tiredness.
After eight years of losing with a loser, this is feeling pretty swell.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We have lived through 8 years of Obama and are ALL suffering from Battered Citizen Syndrome! Trump is the cure and all I know is that I am feeling pretty darn ok since he took office and is following through on his promises! I need my Trump Z-pac and all will be well! Thank God he turned my “illness” around! MAGA – Man Asked God Answered! Prayer works wonders 👍😊❤️
LikeLike
We had been losing for way more than 8 years. It’s sad but I’m not even sure how far back to look — Reagan, maybe?
LikeLike
That’s good news.
And let’s have a moratorium on people with American citizenship going into crazy dangerous places where they are almost certain to be taken hostage and then used as political pawns against America.
Sadly, that would also mean no more hiking trips through the Taliban-controlled mountains of Afghanistan.
Try the Rockies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I live in CA….help!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good idea. I am tired of paying for crazy vacations to others.
LikeLike
Yep. There have been tweets on this from several different sources. Don’t forget, all of this was set into motion before Pompeo was even confirmed by the senate! Once we finally get confirmation they are truly free and on their way back to their families, then we can breathe a huge sigh of relief.
WINNING!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This has been a momentous week.
First, President Trump unravels another thread of Ozero’s “legacy” the Iran Deal .
And now the release of those 3 prisoners.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it proves to be true GREAT news.
I also read that Paul Ryan finally spoke. He told the justice department to give Nunes the documents. Ryan said he will meet with Nunes, so Ryan is still on the fence about impeaching Sessions.
I don’t how you get it out there so fast, but thanks SD. You are most definitely underpaid!
LikeLiked by 3 people
All will be negotiated before our Lion appears, or there will be no meeting. Release of prisoners is critical concession.
LikeLike
Trump said that relating to Obama’s deal with the mullahs and no releasing of prisoners. .
LikeLike
Given the VSG defying the establishment and pulling out of the Iran deal, and the trade relationship with China becoming more of a standoff, what do you all think of KJU and Xi meeting over the last two days? Do you think Xi is giving KJU orders to try to make POTUS look bad by suiciding any potential deal?
LikeLike
That feeling of relief, strength, resolve and pride is what happens when a country elects a president that deals with other countries with honesty, fairness and a determination to make their country GREAT AGAIN!
LikeLike