President Trump Announcement on Iranian JCPOA – 2:00pm EST Livestream…

President Trump is scheduled to make an announcement about his final determination on the future of the Iran Deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Due to EU allies desire to remain in the sketchy deal with Iran, the most likely announcement is a staged U.S. exit over 90-days prior to the re-imposition of sanctions.
The announcement will be delivered during public remarks in the diplomatic room of the White House. Scheduled Time 2:00pm EST.
WH Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link
I am not growing the least bit tired of WINNING!!! MAGA!!! Erase ALL of Obama’s “legacy”.
Thank you Lord for our very special President – and thank you President Trump for keeping your promises.
Amen, amen, AMEN!
WhooHoo! Obama/Kerry legacy flushed down the toilet. lol
and of course.. Marie Haramph… on FNC just said this is gonna hurt negotiations with NK. she was part of the Kerry State Dept. what else to expect?
The END of capitulation to the lunatic ayatollahs and blood soaked apocalyptic islam!!!!!!
Thank you President Trump, the greatest peace president ever!!!!!
Today this, and next, the moving of the American Embassy to Jerusalem!!!!!!
My heart swells with love and pride!!!!!
Exactly.
Black. Hat. Zero and VJ just vomited. PT Winning!!!
John Kerry is listening to an old James Taylor album and weeping!
Don’t forget Macron crying in his mommy’s arms.
“How does this make America safer?”
The news media in America are a collection of some of the stupidest people on earth.
Why does anybody watch them?
yeh that idiot chick who kept asking that question was annoying AF….i bet DT had to seriously bite his tongue to keep from replying to her with “seriously….thats what you’re asking me???…..did you listen to a single word i have been saying for the last 10 minutes….you moron.”
If she has not worked out the answer to that, she should not be allowed in the press core, my 15yo daughter knows the answer to that question!
Delivering a message to the long suffering people of Iran: The future of Iran belongs to its people. VSG POTUS begins making Iran great.
Is there any place or thing he can’t improve?!
We are so lucky to have President Trump. I hope all countries who need their own DJT will be as lucky as we are.
MAGA
Just how big is his Magic Wand?
Yuge!
Man I hate the press we have today! I have long held them more accountable for America’s decline than the politicians. If they did their job we wouldn’t have half the corruption we do. I hope our president squashes them most of all.
I dunno anymore. For me they’re a great barometer when things get confusing. If they’re against it, I’m for it.
But they are doing their jobs. They serve their masters, who pay them to spin out webs of dis-info and herd the public sheeple where they want them.
Operation Mockingbird
So who was the rude witch shouting during the signing? “Get’em otta here!”
Onward to NAFTA!
Probably Jarrett’s daughter
Michelle Omama
Friggin FINALLY.
👍🏻👌🏻👏🏻
Why is he alone while he signs this extremely consequential Memorandum?? Where is everyone?
This is a powerful image of a powerful Lion of a President.
Picture perfect!
It was a very take charge presentation. That was the CEO speaking.
Yes, agreed!
Exactly.
I;m glad he is alone. It shows he is the leader and does not need a bunch of effing politicians around him.
Good point.
If all goes well and better than President Trump expected. I am sure the RINO, democrats and media will give credit to obama.
That is why we love and respect all he is doing for our country and future…he is willing to stand alone and make unpopular decisions! Backbone, determination, courage, patriotism, character…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. I would not have wanted to see those backstabbing grinning like possums McConnel, Ryan, and the rest of the CoC owned anti-americans taking any credit.
They got their payoffs,
They don’t care about credit on this one.
They probably figured this could happen, maybe thats why they let Corker take the lead on this one?
… and cojones!
In the tall grass.
MAGA!!
CNN and NYT’s busy handing out meds to all staff again.
Fantastic he was firm and well presented
So, POTUS said anyone violating our sanctions would face serious consequences. Guess that puts the screws to the EU wussies. Also, did he say that we would withdraw immediately? If sanctions are immediate, then wouldn’t the withdrawal be immediately and not some 90 day delay?
Your absolutely right!
We don’t need anyone to support this decision today! If countries want to do business with Iran, they will NOT do business with the USA and they will face sanctions themselves.
They will have a choice to make! I hope they choose wisely!
“….if countries want to do business with Iran ……”
I wonder if Carly Fiorina smells an opportunity here ……
This is a brilliant move and incredibly courageous. He is leading the world into making decisions that demand accountability. The dominos fall from this point forward.
Our President is AWESOME. We sure know how to pick them don’t we patriots?
I saw him first. jk
Yes WE do ! And it makes me giddy that we all were so firm in our faith in this man.
“TEL AVIV — A George Soros-financed organization that was previously identified by the Obama White House as central in helping to market the Iran nuclear deal to the news media has warned Donald Trump that he will “own the consequences” of bolting the international nuclear accord.
The Ploughshares Fund, with which former secretary of state John Kerry has been closely associated, sent out the following tweet on Monday warning Trump about “consequences” “if and when he violates the international agreement.”
http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2018/05/08/soros-financed-group-warns-trump-of-consequences-for-bolting-iran-deal/
John Kerry should be in handcuffs for violating the Logan Act. That bastard has always been a Benedict Arnold commie.
George Soros needs to be charged under RICO, revoke his citizenship and give Putin a call!!!
AG Sessions should be making that announcement soon. I don’t think VSG Trump will let this one pass. Kerry will give up every person in a 10 person range of him if he can get a Plea deal to save his sorry ass.
Albeit PDJT has infinitely more intel than we could ever dream of…
A viable functioning FBI would have investigated John Kerry, Kerry’s financing, any person or groups financing Kerry and the entire money flow supporting Kerry’s flagrant aid to an enemy.
Prove Soros funding of sedition and anti-American activities and the government can seize all accounts used for illegal actions.
Give Kerry a cell down in thee deepest darkest basement next to Soros.
I hope Soros snores and is flatulent, loudly.
Don’t forget to remind Kerry, that Kerry promised and owes UNFCCC lots of money, personally.
Why is “projection” so ingrained in the psyche of Libtards?
Obama’s legacy foreign policy achievement…buh bye
Exactly. There ain’t nothin’ left but prison. Treason will be his only legacy.
The Iran deal was hardly an epic obama administration achievement. At best it was an affirmative action participation trophy. obama’s legacy is vanishing like dog sh!t being scuffed off the bottom of our shoes. Only the stink remains, but it too is wafting away.
Our VSG sure didn’t look like he care a bit about Bob Mueller. Just say N.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Mr. President, how does this make America safer?!”
Which proves the age-old theory of life, T&E&C: You can’t fix s.t.u.p.i.d….
I would have told her to go hide under her desk it it made her feel better.
My guess is that all of these players who are SAD about this have their finger in the pie somewhere. FOLLOW THE $$$$. They cooked the books on the cash prepayment, and are now doing even more business with this enemy of the state. They don’t want to get caught with their hands in the cookie jar, and once sanctions ramp up, they will be in a world of hurt, just like NOKO and Russia.
Play nice or we will put the maximum pressure campaign squeeze on you, ‘cuz Homey Don’t Play Those Games!
Get the popcorn!
Maybe the Clinton Foundation will step up and give the Iranians some financial assistance. Bwahahahaa
Work good in Haiti. Oh wait!
money, money, money.
Putting the squeeze on the Mullahs….ha. Iran’s economy is fixing to get choked, the people are broke and the Mullahs are hard headed. Something has to give and that something could very well be the Mullahs….before they get hunted down by their own.
And just like that Ben Rhodes was wiped from history.
Like, with a pen and a Lion
LikeLiked by 5 people
Go Ben! Continue ruining yourself and your allies!
lmfao, my number one target. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
watching cnn chattering heads now:
at what point do these blockheads realize that everything trump says or predicts is accurate and everything they say is wrong?
will they never admit to anything? how do they continue to speak with their seeming confidence?
The list of those that have come to their senses isn’t very long at this point.
How do they NOT cover history as it is being made? Really are they that STUPID?
Rhetorical question, right Dan064?
A lot of people think they can get by on attitude. But reality is a stubborn thing.
The MSM= Media whores who follow their commie masters scripts.
You have no idea how happy I am about that. Less than 2 years in and I think Pres Trump is the greatest man in my lifetime.
So well said!
Thanks Felice! I get lucky sometimes.
But moving the embassy in Jerusalem started WW III. Did you guys miss it? We won.
LOL!
Trump to the Obama Legacy
gross
Sid Ceaser…genius.
Bestest movie evah!
UH OH….
BREAKING…ISRAEL…
IDF Orders Bomb Shelters Opened Due To Iranian Troop Movement In Syria
May 8, 2018
in Golan heights..
“…unlock and ready the shelters in the area…”
https://www.jpost.com/Breaking-News/IDf-orders-bomb-shelters-opened-due-to-Iranian-troop-movement-in-Syria-554830
some clarification on this…
41 minutes ago…
“local governments in the north received instructions from the IDF to open shelters.”
in Katzrin (largest town on Israeli side of Golan Heights), the shelters have been open for a week, apparently.
“we’re just keeping our eyes open.”
https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/golan-heights-mayor-army-told-us-to-open-bomb-shelters/
a very tense situation, to say the least.
It’s funny watching the left meltdown from this. Not one of them can tell you why the deal was actually a great thing….Also President Trump anchored this decision on Iran’s continued terrorism production and activities in Syria and the ME. This deal didn’t stop Iran from getting Nuclear weapons it just delayed them and was a false foreign policy win for the Obama Administration. The Obama Administration cronies are melting down because this was basically their only “win” and now it’s dismantled.
Pardon my French …
I watched it .. literally crying with joy now
And out loud I said F*CK !!!
It is emotional .. sorry
Feels strongly .. Loves VSGPDJT
Namaste
I wonder how long it will take for that Hawaiian judge to claim that Pres Trump exceeded his authority.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thank G-d, who in His infinite wisdom and mercy gave us a Leader who knows the way of Life, strives for it with all his heart, with all his soul, and with all his might.
May His justice prevail on earth, speedily and in our days.
– Blessed be the Name of the Lord.
– Amen.
PRAY for The Peace of Jerusalem.
I also loved the fact that VSGPOTUS spoke directly to the Iranian people too. They’re being held “hostage” by the Mullahs. I pray this works to the advantage of everyday Iranian people who want to Make Iran Great Again. 🙂
They must be ecstatic. The horrendous period which began in 79 and is climaxing with death of Europe, is coming to an end. Freedom! MIGA!
This is a momentous moment.
A most dangerous time has started ticking: NO, I am not talking about Iran becoming angry blah-blah-blah! They are already dangerous!
President Trump must be protected more and better than ever before, and I mean physically. The Internationalists are undoubtedly seething right now, the countries and companies and bankers making combined billions via Iran are undoubtedly wailing and gnashing their teeth because of what Our President has done.
Given that they are amoral/immoral anti-religion kleptocrats, they may easily talk themselves into attempting something hideous against Our President and Our Country.
The danger is real even if the news is fake.
Now is the time to see if the Logan Act is gutless or not. Charge Kerry, obama and the Clintons.
I couldn’t watch so am very much appreciating these comments! HIGH FIVE, TREEPERS!
President Trump should make an example of Kerry for breaking the Logan Act. Otherwise, he’ll continue to undermine potential progress.
The President is on a roll………..don’t get in his way!
Four days ahead of schedule and another promise kept!
“Does this mean that Ann-Margaret is not coming?”
Love the reference to FMJ.
I love your user name!
Thanks… it drives the Libtards crazy on Twitter.
I’ve taken off the gloves with them. The country is at stake and they are acting like a bunch of spoiled little brats who can’t accept an election result. Time to put on their big boy and big girl pants.
The 9th circuit court can stop within few mins this is not a presidential power which is against world peace. Still waiting from fake msm to jump on idea to go to court.
What a man what a man…go President Trump. Show the world what a man can get done.
This administration is moving at light speed. Mike Pompeo should be arriving in North Korea any moment now. If he comes back with the American prisoners, the world …including the Iranians…will take notice.
On this side of the pond, I was watching Ch4 News presenters who is more leftwing than the BBC – go into an absolute meltdown. All the talk was of how Trump didn’t understand the deal, he got played by Israel, he lied about Iran’s sponsorship of terrorism. These dunderheads are such children.
Trump gave notice that he may withdraw from the deal months ago. In the meantime, Iran has been hit with strikes, protests, defecting Iranian Revolutionary Guards, defecting Basij (security police) and a collapsing currency. In Syria, they have taken heavy losses as has Hezbollah, even as all the attention was focussed on a few US/ UK/ French missiles. Their allies in Yemen the Houthis are also taking losses. All this tells me that Trump knows the Mullahs are finished. That outcome is baked into the cake. The regional and domestic pressures bearing down on them cannot be dealt with by them, even with globalist support from the EU and others.
Trump plays to win. And he creates win-win scenarios for himself. The Mullahs will be toast. So will their friend Obama. And the Iranian people will self-determine their future away from this ghastly theocracy at which point Trump will be back making a deal.
A great day for freedom!!
Extremely well written. Exactly how I feel.
Dear Mr. Kerry, when you are down you can always play this and think of better times in the White House with Barry and Valerie:
This is rich. The left is going to peddle a story about Trump’s team snooping on former Obama officials. Clearly an effort to confuse the public about who’s really been abusing power.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/may/08/trump-obama-iran-deal
Hot out of Chuckie Schumer’s pie hole; blah-blah-blah-blah & blah.
Bottom line: Do business with Iran or the USA- Your Choice!!!
Sanction enforcement is literally a joke.
There are criminal international banks and corporations who are breaking out the champagne right now salivating over the money to be made aiding Iran to avoid sanctions
Penalty Totals for sanction busting since 2000: $13,703,138,604
https://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/prog.php?primary_offense_sum=economic+sanction+violation&major_industry%5B%5D=financial+services&all_offense%5B%5D=economic+sanction+violation
In March 2017 our Justice Department settled with ZTE Corporation ZTE Corporation, a chinese owned company located in Texas, for Violating U.S. Sanctions by Sending U.S.-Origin Items to Iran
Combined Penalty of $1.19 Billion with Department of Commerce and Department of Treasury.
$300,000,000 of that penalty was suspended which ZTE will pay if it violates its settlement agreement with the BIS.
Again no one went to jail even thought they continued to bust sanctions knowing they were under investigation.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/zte-corporation-agrees-plead-guilty-and-pay-over-4304-million-violating-us-sanctions-sending
CNN can bring Stormy and her lawyer for expert advice in Iran nuclear deal. She may be smarter than many CNN girls.
