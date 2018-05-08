President Trump Announcement on Iranian JCPOA – 2:00pm EST Livestream…

President Trump is scheduled to make an announcement about his final determination on the future of the Iran Deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Due to EU allies desire to remain in the sketchy deal with Iran, the most likely announcement is a staged U.S. exit over 90-days prior to the re-imposition of sanctions.

The announcement will be delivered during public remarks in the diplomatic room of the White House. Scheduled Time 2:00pm EST.

WH Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link

