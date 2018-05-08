President Trump Announcement on Iranian JCPOA – 2:00pm EST Livestream…

Posted on May 8, 2018 by

President Trump is scheduled to make an announcement about his final determination on the future of the Iran Deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Due to EU allies desire to remain in the sketchy deal with Iran, the most likely announcement is a staged U.S. exit over 90-days prior to the re-imposition of sanctions.

The announcement will be delivered during public remarks in the diplomatic room of the White House. Scheduled Time 2:00pm EST.

WH Livestream LinkGST Livestream LinkPBS Livestream Link

280 Responses to President Trump Announcement on Iranian JCPOA – 2:00pm EST Livestream…

  1. Kevin P says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    I am not growing the least bit tired of WINNING!!! MAGA!!! Erase ALL of Obama’s “legacy”.

    Reply
  2. usayes says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Thank you Lord for our very special President – and thank you President Trump for keeping your promises.

    Reply
  3. tav144 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    WhooHoo! Obama/Kerry legacy flushed down the toilet. lol

    Reply
  4. Artist says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    The END of capitulation to the lunatic ayatollahs and blood soaked apocalyptic islam!!!!!!
    Thank you President Trump, the greatest peace president ever!!!!!
    Today this, and next, the moving of the American Embassy to Jerusalem!!!!!!
    My heart swells with love and pride!!!!!

    Reply
  5. wilski says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Black. Hat. Zero and VJ just vomited. PT Winning!!!

    Reply
  6. 335blues says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    “How does this make America safer?”
    The news media in America are a collection of some of the stupidest people on earth.
    Why does anybody watch them?

    Reply
    • porkchopsandwiches says:
      May 8, 2018 at 2:55 pm

      yeh that idiot chick who kept asking that question was annoying AF….i bet DT had to seriously bite his tongue to keep from replying to her with “seriously….thats what you’re asking me???…..did you listen to a single word i have been saying for the last 10 minutes….you moron.”

      Reply
    • Johnny Bravo says:
      May 8, 2018 at 2:59 pm

      If she has not worked out the answer to that, she should not be allowed in the press core, my 15yo daughter knows the answer to that question!

      Reply
  7. tuskyou says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Delivering a message to the long suffering people of Iran: The future of Iran belongs to its people. VSG POTUS begins making Iran great.
    Is there any place or thing he can’t improve?!

    We are so lucky to have President Trump. I hope all countries who need their own DJT will be as lucky as we are.
    MAGA

    Reply
  8. Victor Laszlo says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Man I hate the press we have today! I have long held them more accountable for America’s decline than the politicians. If they did their job we wouldn’t have half the corruption we do. I hope our president squashes them most of all.

    Reply
    • Wee2low says:
      May 8, 2018 at 2:35 pm

      I dunno anymore. For me they’re a great barometer when things get confusing. If they’re against it, I’m for it.

      Reply
    • Risasi says:
      May 8, 2018 at 2:40 pm

      But they are doing their jobs. They serve their masters, who pay them to spin out webs of dis-info and herd the public sheeple where they want them.

      Operation Mockingbird

      Reply
  9. Ditch Mitch says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    So who was the rude witch shouting during the signing? “Get’em otta here!”

    Onward to NAFTA!

    Reply
  10. Summer says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Friggin FINALLY.

    Why is he alone while he signs this extremely consequential Memorandum?? Where is everyone?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Newman says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    CNN and NYT’s busy handing out meds to all staff again.

    Reply
  12. Tony says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Fantastic he was firm and well presented

    Reply
  13. 4sure says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    So, POTUS said anyone violating our sanctions would face serious consequences. Guess that puts the screws to the EU wussies. Also, did he say that we would withdraw immediately? If sanctions are immediate, then wouldn’t the withdrawal be immediately and not some 90 day delay?

    Reply
  14. NYGuy54 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    This is a brilliant move and incredibly courageous. He is leading the world into making decisions that demand accountability. The dominos fall from this point forward.

    Reply
  15. Eliza says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    Our President is AWESOME. We sure know how to pick them don’t we patriots?

    Reply
  16. NebraskaFilly says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    “TEL AVIV — A George Soros-financed organization that was previously identified by the Obama White House as central in helping to market the Iran nuclear deal to the news media has warned Donald Trump that he will “own the consequences” of bolting the international nuclear accord.

    The Ploughshares Fund, with which former secretary of state John Kerry has been closely associated, sent out the following tweet on Monday warning Trump about “consequences” “if and when he violates the international agreement.”

    http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2018/05/08/soros-financed-group-warns-trump-of-consequences-for-bolting-iran-deal/

    Reply
    • 4sure says:
      May 8, 2018 at 2:37 pm

      John Kerry should be in handcuffs for violating the Logan Act. That bastard has always been a Benedict Arnold commie.

      Reply
      • NebraskaFilly says:
        May 8, 2018 at 2:41 pm

        George Soros needs to be charged under RICO, revoke his citizenship and give Putin a call!!!

        Reply
      • Jeff P. says:
        May 8, 2018 at 2:53 pm

        AG Sessions should be making that announcement soon. I don’t think VSG Trump will let this one pass. Kerry will give up every person in a 10 person range of him if he can get a Plea deal to save his sorry ass.
        Albeit PDJT has infinitely more intel than we could ever dream of…

        Reply
    • ATheoK says:
      May 8, 2018 at 2:50 pm

      A viable functioning FBI would have investigated John Kerry, Kerry’s financing, any person or groups financing Kerry and the entire money flow supporting Kerry’s flagrant aid to an enemy.

      Prove Soros funding of sedition and anti-American activities and the government can seize all accounts used for illegal actions.

      Give Kerry a cell down in thee deepest darkest basement next to Soros.
      I hope Soros snores and is flatulent, loudly.

      Don’t forget to remind Kerry, that Kerry promised and owes UNFCCC lots of money, personally.

      Like

    • Mark McQueen says:
      May 8, 2018 at 2:54 pm

      Why is “projection” so ingrained in the psyche of Libtards?

      Reply
  17. scslayer says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Obama’s legacy foreign policy achievement…buh bye

    Reply
    • Landslide says:
      May 8, 2018 at 2:49 pm

      Exactly. There ain’t nothin’ left but prison. Treason will be his only legacy.

      Reply
    • The Boss says:
      May 8, 2018 at 2:55 pm

      The Iran deal was hardly an epic obama administration achievement. At best it was an affirmative action participation trophy. obama’s legacy is vanishing like dog sh!t being scuffed off the bottom of our shoes. Only the stink remains, but it too is wafting away.

      Reply
  18. DanO64 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Our VSG sure didn’t look like he care a bit about Bob Mueller. Just say N.

    Reply
  19. T&E&C says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    First question as soon as the ink dried, and after PDJT45 spent ten minutes explaining his rationale.:

    “Mr. President, how does this make America safer?!”

    Reply
  20. TwoLaine says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    My guess is that all of these players who are SAD about this have their finger in the pie somewhere. FOLLOW THE $$$$. They cooked the books on the cash prepayment, and are now doing even more business with this enemy of the state. They don’t want to get caught with their hands in the cookie jar, and once sanctions ramp up, they will be in a world of hurt, just like NOKO and Russia.

    Play nice or we will put the maximum pressure campaign squeeze on you, ‘cuz Homey Don’t Play Those Games!

    Get the popcorn!

    Reply
  21. Louisiana Steve says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Putting the squeeze on the Mullahs….ha. Iran’s economy is fixing to get choked, the people are broke and the Mullahs are hard headed. Something has to give and that something could very well be the Mullahs….before they get hunted down by their own.

    Reply
  22. Alison says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    And just like that Ben Rhodes was wiped from history.
    Like, with a pen and a Lion

    Reply
    • zimbalistjunior says:
      May 8, 2018 at 2:37 pm

      nah, ben is still in the obama house war room crafting narratives/lies –the daily talking points for MSM.
      Go Ben! Continue ruining yourself and your allies!

      Reply
    • DanO64 says:
      May 8, 2018 at 2:45 pm

      lmfao, my number one target. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

      Reply
  23. zimbalistjunior says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    watching cnn chattering heads now:
    at what point do these blockheads realize that everything trump says or predicts is accurate and everything they say is wrong?
    will they never admit to anything? how do they continue to speak with their seeming confidence?

    Reply
  24. fleporeblog says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Reply
  25. Newman says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Trump to the Obama Legacy

    Reply
  26. smiley says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    UH OH….

    BREAKING…ISRAEL…

    IDF Orders Bomb Shelters Opened Due To Iranian Troop Movement In Syria

    May 8, 2018

    in Golan heights..

    “…unlock and ready the shelters in the area…”

    Reply
  27. ruckwarrior says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    It’s funny watching the left meltdown from this. Not one of them can tell you why the deal was actually a great thing….Also President Trump anchored this decision on Iran’s continued terrorism production and activities in Syria and the ME. This deal didn’t stop Iran from getting Nuclear weapons it just delayed them and was a false foreign policy win for the Obama Administration. The Obama Administration cronies are melting down because this was basically their only “win” and now it’s dismantled.

    Reply
  28. Dockie Blauvelt says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    Pardon my French …
    I watched it .. literally crying with joy now
    And out loud I said F*CK !!!
    It is emotional .. sorry
    Feels strongly .. Loves VSGPDJT
    Namaste

    Reply
  29. Rhoda R says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    I wonder how long it will take for that Hawaiian judge to claim that Pres Trump exceeded his authority.

    Reply
  30. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    OMG…OMG…OMG !!! Fantastic speech! (Stephen Miller?). Best President Ever!! So proud of President Trump…spine of steel! Promises Made…Promises Kept ! He is just amazing! I am so grateful for this man I can’t even formulate my words right now! I’m sure my fellow Treepers understand.

    Reply
  31. yucki says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    Thank G-d, who in His infinite wisdom and mercy gave us a Leader who knows the way of Life, strives for it with all his heart, with all his soul, and with all his might.
    May His justice prevail on earth, speedily and in our days.
    – Blessed be the Name of the Lord.
    – Amen.

    Reply
  32. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    I also loved the fact that VSGPOTUS spoke directly to the Iranian people too. They’re being held “hostage” by the Mullahs. I pray this works to the advantage of everyday Iranian people who want to Make Iran Great Again. 🙂

    Reply
    • Esperanza says:
      May 8, 2018 at 2:59 pm

      They must be ecstatic. The horrendous period which began in 79 and is climaxing with death of Europe, is coming to an end. Freedom! MIGA!

      This is a momentous moment.

      Reply
  33. Ausonius says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    A most dangerous time has started ticking: NO, I am not talking about Iran becoming angry blah-blah-blah! They are already dangerous!

    President Trump must be protected more and better than ever before, and I mean physically. The Internationalists are undoubtedly seething right now, the countries and companies and bankers making combined billions via Iran are undoubtedly wailing and gnashing their teeth because of what Our President has done.

    Given that they are amoral/immoral anti-religion kleptocrats, they may easily talk themselves into attempting something hideous against Our President and Our Country.

    Reply
  34. snellvillebob says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Now is the time to see if the Logan Act is gutless or not. Charge Kerry, obama and the Clintons.

    Reply
  35. Lurker2 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    I couldn’t watch so am very much appreciating these comments! HIGH FIVE, TREEPERS!

    Reply
  36. Jane Smith says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    President Trump should make an example of Kerry for breaking the Logan Act. Otherwise, he’ll continue to undermine potential progress.

    Reply
  37. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    The President is on a roll………..don’t get in his way!

    Reply
  38. Oldskool says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Four days ahead of schedule and another promise kept!

    Reply
  39. TDU_Weight says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    “Does this mean that Ann-Margaret is not coming?”

    Reply
  40. SR says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    The 9th circuit court can stop within few mins this is not a presidential power which is against world peace. Still waiting from fake msm to jump on idea to go to court.

    Reply
  41. 4harrisonblog says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    What a man what a man…go President Trump. Show the world what a man can get done.

    Reply
  42. NYGuy54 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    This administration is moving at light speed. Mike Pompeo should be arriving in North Korea any moment now. If he comes back with the American prisoners, the world …including the Iranians…will take notice.

    Reply
  43. madashellgp says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    On this side of the pond, I was watching Ch4 News presenters who is more leftwing than the BBC – go into an absolute meltdown. All the talk was of how Trump didn’t understand the deal, he got played by Israel, he lied about Iran’s sponsorship of terrorism. These dunderheads are such children.

    Trump gave notice that he may withdraw from the deal months ago. In the meantime, Iran has been hit with strikes, protests, defecting Iranian Revolutionary Guards, defecting Basij (security police) and a collapsing currency. In Syria, they have taken heavy losses as has Hezbollah, even as all the attention was focussed on a few US/ UK/ French missiles. Their allies in Yemen the Houthis are also taking losses. All this tells me that Trump knows the Mullahs are finished. That outcome is baked into the cake. The regional and domestic pressures bearing down on them cannot be dealt with by them, even with globalist support from the EU and others.

    Trump plays to win. And he creates win-win scenarios for himself. The Mullahs will be toast. So will their friend Obama. And the Iranian people will self-determine their future away from this ghastly theocracy at which point Trump will be back making a deal.

    A great day for freedom!!

    Reply
  44. All Hype says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    Dear Mr. Kerry, when you are down you can always play this and think of better times in the White House with Barry and Valerie:

    Reply
  45. LDave says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    This is rich. The left is going to peddle a story about Trump’s team snooping on former Obama officials. Clearly an effort to confuse the public about who’s really been abusing power.

    https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/may/08/trump-obama-iran-deal

    Reply
  46. Bigdog35 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    Hot out of Chuckie Schumer’s pie hole; blah-blah-blah-blah & blah.

    Bottom line: Do business with Iran or the USA- Your Choice!!!

    Reply
  47. youme says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    Sanction enforcement is literally a joke.

    There are criminal international banks and corporations who are breaking out the champagne right now salivating over the money to be made aiding Iran to avoid sanctions

    Penalty Totals for sanction busting since 2000: $13,703,138,604

    https://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/prog.php?primary_offense_sum=economic+sanction+violation&major_industry%5B%5D=financial+services&all_offense%5B%5D=economic+sanction+violation

    No one went to jail

    In March 2017 our Justice Department settled with ZTE Corporation ZTE Corporation, a chinese owned company located in Texas, for Violating U.S. Sanctions by Sending U.S.-Origin Items to Iran
    Combined Penalty of $1.19 Billion with Department of Commerce and Department of Treasury.
    $300,000,000 of that penalty was suspended which ZTE will pay if it violates its settlement agreement with the BIS.

    Again no one went to jail even thought they continued to bust sanctions knowing they were under investigation.

    https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/zte-corporation-agrees-plead-guilty-and-pay-over-4304-million-violating-us-sanctions-sending

    Reply
  48. SR says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    CNN can bring Stormy and her lawyer for expert advice in Iran nuclear deal. She may be smarter than many CNN girls.

    Reply
  49. youme says:
    May 8, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    Reply
