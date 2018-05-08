McNaughton: “There comes a time when you have to take a stand, Expose the Truth!”…

Artist Jon McNaughton uses his incredible talents to outline the frustration felt by many. In his latest artwork titled “Expose the Truth“, McNaughton highlights the frustration of a presidency and the efforts of Robert Mueller:

From the artist:

“There has been a crusade in this country led by a group that wishes to overturn the election and impeach President Trump. Robert Mueller leads a special council of at least 17 partisan Democrat attorneys who have yet to find a single piece of evidence against the President, yet they ignore the mounting verifiable evidence against Russian collusion with the DNC and the Clinton Foundation. The political bias and negligence of those who have lead the Department of Justice and the FBI is forthcoming. There comes a time when you have to take a stand, Expose the Truth!” (link)