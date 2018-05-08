McNaughton: “There comes a time when you have to take a stand, Expose the Truth!”…

Artist Jon McNaughton uses his incredible talents to outline the frustration felt by many. In his latest artwork titled “Expose the Truth“, McNaughton highlights the frustration of a presidency and the efforts of Robert Mueller:

From the artist:

“There has been a crusade in this country led by a group that wishes to overturn the election and impeach President Trump. Robert Mueller leads a special council of at least 17 partisan Democrat attorneys who have yet to find a single piece of evidence against the President, yet they ignore the mounting verifiable evidence against Russian collusion with the DNC and the Clinton Foundation. The political bias and negligence of those who have lead the Department of Justice and the FBI is forthcoming. There comes a time when you have to take a stand, Expose the Truth!”  (link)

  1. Kate says:
    May 8, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    I think of the difference in artist that portrayed Obama in the greenery and flowers and the one of Michelle ‘s in that dress which completely overpowered her to the point she was not recognizable, now look at this artist work, to me he is the most gifted and protrays with realism how most of us feel.
    God Bless America.

  2. Dutchman says:
    May 8, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Similar sentiment in article on americanthinker,”Trump should meet with Mueller, asap”,…meeting starts with Muelker being awoken in early a.m. by secret service agents, you know, just to make sure he’s on time. Gets better from there.

  3. itswoot says:
    May 8, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    “There comes a time when you have to take a stand…”

    I can imagine there being a red line on the floor that Herr Mueller has stepped over.

    • cozette says:
      May 8, 2018 at 6:09 pm

      It cracks me up when people think they know better than our VSG President how to wage and win this war against the Swamp. Why they can’t pray and enjoy the show escapes me. If they can’t handle a suspense thriller why aren’t they tuning out rather than screeching advice? They’re making themselves sick with worry for no reason. Plus they’re boring as hell and serious Debbie Downers. The gang at reddit the Donald and anons at 8ch.net/qresearch are having a glorious time!

      • JC says:
        May 8, 2018 at 6:18 pm

        Right there with you, Cozette. I understand the concern and all, to a point, but don’t miss the party! Thanks for 8ch.net/qresearch suggestion. I believe I’ll go have a look right now.

  4. Noble Jones says:
    May 8, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    Magnificent portrayal of real America’s mindset and mood . . .

  5. Oldskool says:
    May 8, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    Here’s where it needs to get aggressive. Point the left out for what is and stay on it. The problem is all we have are the President’s tweets and a few websites. MSM including FAUX News won’t pick up the torch so word of mouth and forwarding texts and emails is all we got, which may be enough.

  6. Johnny says:
    May 8, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    Mueller take heart, for the day fast approaches.

  7. johnny5 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    these people are so enriched, they still feel as there r no consequences. i have a feeling mr kerry is on or about to be on a c130 ride with his buddies to gitmo.. msg ro us military… please make sure the rear aft door does not accidentally open and depressurizes rapidly sucking this piece of shit and his buddies out.. wouldn’t that be a tragedy..

  8. Koot Katmando says:
    May 8, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    Well I believe Mueller is Mitch McConnell’s tool. I would love see a SC looking into McConnell’s and his wife’s dealings with foreign entities. You might find some real collusion.

  9. ezpz2 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    Perfect!
    That’s what I’M talking about!

    Go. On. Offense.!!!

  10. fanbeav says:
    May 8, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    BREAKING: Stormy Daniels’ Attorney Says Cohen Took $500k from Russian Oligarch!
    http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=126067

    Here’s the new angle for Stormy and her attorney!

  11. scott467 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    “In his latest artwork titled “Expose the Truth“, McNaughton highlights the frustration of a presidency and the efforts of Robert Mueller:”

    __________________

    Frustration of a presidency maybe, but I don’t get the impression that Trump himself is frustrated at all, despite his occasional tweets and comments for effect. In fact, there is a seeming absence of frustration, certainly compared to what many of us think about it.

  12. quintrillion says:
    May 8, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    The painting of President Trump’s face and hair is exactly accurate. Perfectly captured.
    The spy glass is so close to Mueller’s face it’s like PDJT is looking right into Mueller’s stupid brain.
    “How about a closer look at you Mueller. Let’s see if you could stand the scrutiny.”

  13. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 8, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    I still feel the Swamp. I know President Trump is the best President ever, but every time I write the DOJ/FBI I get a chill up my spine because I know they are still the Swamp. I know that they persecute Conservatives and Christians, and that we are their enemies.

    Globalists and the Swamp still have power in Washington DC.

  14. Rob says:
    May 8, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    That’s awesome!

    I can’t wait for the next panel where President Trump delivers a mighty back-hand slap to that subvervise and worthless POS!!

  15. rogerdat says:
    May 8, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    wow !!!!
    every once in a while a painting is worth far more than a thousand words.

  16. Amy Musick says:
    May 8, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    Rosenstein, Nunes (?) and Sessions looking on from the background!

  17. Johnny says:
    May 8, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Maga, too much winning! CBO Reports Record Surplus after Tax Cuts
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/maga-cbo-projects-record-surplus-after-tax-cuts/

  18. AH_C says:
    May 8, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    That show is bound to come and when it does, it will be sweet. I’m trusting Trump to pick the time and place to say, “You’re Fired”,!!

    All that time he ran The Apprentice, he was rehearsing for the day he could day that to politicians, bureaucrats and other evildoers.

    Like a good movie or book where anticipation for the climax is repeatedly stoked, only to drop back down a few notches before all of a sudden it’s here and happening now.

    I’m just going to “chill” and enjoy the show. Trump has everyone’s number and he’s going to call them out by onesies, twosies and bunches at a time.

  19. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 8, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    Time for some more Jenny Hatch (for me, anyway)

    #ObamaPortrait artist Kehinde Wiley is a racist spirit cooker #Pizzagate #Pedogate @JennyHatch

  20. Phil aka Felipe says:
    May 8, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    “”Expose the Truth.” I think its time Trump fire these clowns and flip the investigation on them. – http://JonMcNaughton.com

    AYE!

  21. Curry Worsham says:
    May 8, 2018 at 6:52 pm

  22. Greg says:
    May 8, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    An unelected bureaucrat, Mueller sees himself as the embodiment of the law. His ego is so great that he thinks every action he takes must be good and legal. He is on a mission to protect his country from dark forces! Like Comey he has a higher loyalty….to the Deep State. How has this person become more powerful than the president? I hope DT has the interview and tells him on behalf of MAGA to eff off.

  23. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 8, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Tom Fitton: Mueller is a ‘Rogue Prosecutor’

    May 7, 2018- JW President Tom Fitton appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss the Mueller probe and Trump’s reaction and Judge Ellis’s comments in the Manafort case.

    https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/in-the-news/tom-fitton-mueller-rogue-prosecutor/

