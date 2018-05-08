McNaughton: “There comes a time when you have to take a stand, Expose the Truth!”…

Artist Jon McNaughton uses his incredible talents to outline the frustration felt by many. In his latest artwork titled “Expose the Truth“, McNaughton highlights the frustration of a presidency and the efforts of Robert Mueller:
From the artist:
“There has been a crusade in this country led by a group that wishes to overturn the election and impeach President Trump. Robert Mueller leads a special council of at least 17 partisan Democrat attorneys who have yet to find a single piece of evidence against the President, yet they ignore the mounting verifiable evidence against Russian collusion with the DNC and the Clinton Foundation. The political bias and negligence of those who have lead the Department of Justice and the FBI is forthcoming. There comes a time when you have to take a stand, Expose the Truth!” (link)
I think of the difference in artist that portrayed Obama in the greenery and flowers and the one of Michelle ‘s in that dress which completely overpowered her to the point she was not recognizable, now look at this artist work, to me he is the most gifted and protrays with realism how most of us feel.
God Bless America.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
Omg I love this picture 😁😁😁😋
LikeLiked by 1 person
IKR?! Now just extend that paint a few inches to the right…
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is great… I would have started with the treasonous islamic usurper’s face though.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’re getting there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr Green Jeans!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL….you date yourself (and me for chuckling at the 1950s reference) !
LikeLiked by 1 person
A good time gone past.
LikeLike
Obama legacy being wiped away…………..by our president.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I sure hope this painting is sent to President Trump immediately. I love it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweet it to him, anyone?
LikeLike
That’s because our artist captured passion whereas the 2 clowns were expressing ideology and symbolism.
With Oboobie’s flowers and leaves, there’s an ideological connection to NXVIM, that sex cult associated with many a Mover and Shakers of the evil sort. I almost feel like it’s one of those visual puzzle, asking if we can find Wendy hidden in the foliage.
And as for the Mooch, once again Feminist fail! As well as superficial; as if the clothes makes the woman.
LikeLike
Similar sentiment in article on americanthinker,”Trump should meet with Mueller, asap”,…meeting starts with Muelker being awoken in early a.m. by secret service agents, you know, just to make sure he’s on time. Gets better from there.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“There comes a time when you have to take a stand…”
I can imagine there being a red line on the floor that Herr Mueller has stepped over.
LikeLike
It cracks me up when people think they know better than our VSG President how to wage and win this war against the Swamp. Why they can’t pray and enjoy the show escapes me. If they can’t handle a suspense thriller why aren’t they tuning out rather than screeching advice? They’re making themselves sick with worry for no reason. Plus they’re boring as hell and serious Debbie Downers. The gang at reddit the Donald and anons at 8ch.net/qresearch are having a glorious time!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Right there with you, Cozette. I understand the concern and all, to a point, but don’t miss the party! Thanks for 8ch.net/qresearch suggestion. I believe I’ll go have a look right now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Magnificent portrayal of real America’s mindset and mood . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s where it needs to get aggressive. Point the left out for what is and stay on it. The problem is all we have are the President’s tweets and a few websites. MSM including FAUX News won’t pick up the torch so word of mouth and forwarding texts and emails is all we got, which may be enough.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller take heart, for the day fast approaches.
LikeLike
these people are so enriched, they still feel as there r no consequences. i have a feeling mr kerry is on or about to be on a c130 ride with his buddies to gitmo.. msg ro us military… please make sure the rear aft door does not accidentally open and depressurizes rapidly sucking this piece of shit and his buddies out.. wouldn’t that be a tragedy..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well I believe Mueller is Mitch McConnell’s tool. I would love see a SC looking into McConnell’s and his wife’s dealings with foreign entities. You might find some real collusion.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perfect!
That’s what I’M talking about!
Go. On. Offense.!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
BREAKING: Stormy Daniels’ Attorney Says Cohen Took $500k from Russian Oligarch!
http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=126067
Here’s the new angle for Stormy and her attorney!
LikeLiked by 1 person
BREAKING: Stormy Daniels’ Attorney Says Cohen Took $500k from Russian Oligarch!
http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=126067
Here’s the new angle for Stormy and her attorney!
_____________________
Her attorney…. by any chance, is his name Tommy Flanagan, Esquire?
He represented Oliver North too (and check out Dennis Miller’s hair, lol!):
https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live/video/weekend-update-segment—jon-lovitz-as-tommy-flanagan/n9611
LikeLike
There is no profanity adequate to describe this porn scum and her pimp attorney.
LikeLike
The seized NY documents are leaking. Is Avenaarsole on a retainer from Fusion GPS using the Dan Jones slush fund? Stormy got her $130k so what is the court action about?
LikeLike
“In his latest artwork titled “Expose the Truth“, McNaughton highlights the frustration of a presidency and the efforts of Robert Mueller:”
__________________
Frustration of a presidency maybe, but I don’t get the impression that Trump himself is frustrated at all, despite his occasional tweets and comments for effect. In fact, there is a seeming absence of frustration, certainly compared to what many of us think about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The painting of President Trump’s face and hair is exactly accurate. Perfectly captured.
The spy glass is so close to Mueller’s face it’s like PDJT is looking right into Mueller’s stupid brain.
“How about a closer look at you Mueller. Let’s see if you could stand the scrutiny.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spy glass … originally I thought they were cuffs. Wishful thinking hehe.
LikeLike
I still feel the Swamp. I know President Trump is the best President ever, but every time I write the DOJ/FBI I get a chill up my spine because I know they are still the Swamp. I know that they persecute Conservatives and Christians, and that we are their enemies.
Globalists and the Swamp still have power in Washington DC.
LikeLike
That’s awesome!
I can’t wait for the next panel where President Trump delivers a mighty back-hand slap to that subvervise and worthless POS!!
LikeLike
wow !!!!
every once in a while a painting is worth far more than a thousand words.
LikeLike
How true
LikeLike
Rosenstein, Nunes (?) and Sessions looking on from the background!
LikeLike
Maga, too much winning! CBO Reports Record Surplus after Tax Cuts
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/maga-cbo-projects-record-surplus-after-tax-cuts/
LikeLike
That show is bound to come and when it does, it will be sweet. I’m trusting Trump to pick the time and place to say, “You’re Fired”,!!
All that time he ran The Apprentice, he was rehearsing for the day he could day that to politicians, bureaucrats and other evildoers.
Like a good movie or book where anticipation for the climax is repeatedly stoked, only to drop back down a few notches before all of a sudden it’s here and happening now.
I’m just going to “chill” and enjoy the show. Trump has everyone’s number and he’s going to call them out by onesies, twosies and bunches at a time.
LikeLike
Time for some more Jenny Hatch (for me, anyway)
#ObamaPortrait artist Kehinde Wiley is a racist spirit cooker #Pizzagate #Pedogate @JennyHatch
LikeLike
“”Expose the Truth.” I think its time Trump fire these clowns and flip the investigation on them. – http://JonMcNaughton.com”
AYE!
LikeLike
LikeLike
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2018/05/trump-mueller-1.jpg?w=517&h=653
LikeLike
LikeLike
An unelected bureaucrat, Mueller sees himself as the embodiment of the law. His ego is so great that he thinks every action he takes must be good and legal. He is on a mission to protect his country from dark forces! Like Comey he has a higher loyalty….to the Deep State. How has this person become more powerful than the president? I hope DT has the interview and tells him on behalf of MAGA to eff off.
LikeLike
Tom Fitton: Mueller is a ‘Rogue Prosecutor’
May 7, 2018- JW President Tom Fitton appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss the Mueller probe and Trump’s reaction and Judge Ellis’s comments in the Manafort case.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/in-the-news/tom-fitton-mueller-rogue-prosecutor/
LikeLike