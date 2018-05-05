Special Counsel Tells Federal Court Rosenstein Investigative Scope Was Detailed in Super-Secret Verbal Instructions…

The transcript from the U.S. Special Counsel -vs- Paul Manafort has been released (full pdf below).  The entire transcript of the arguments between the Special Counsel lawyers, Paul Manafort Lawyers and Federal Judge T.S. Ellis III are well worth reading.

As noted yesterday Judge Ellis is the first legal entity to identify the origin of the special counsel investigative authority as a troubling issue.  This is likely to become a much bigger story as people catch on to the ramifications.

It is only now coming to light how Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein essentially appointed the Special Counsel to take over the counterintelligence investigation originally begun by the FBI in 2016.  Also previously unknown: part of the initiating mandate included the special counsel being granted use of a sketchy FISA Court Title-1 surveillance warrant initially applied against Carter Page in October 2016.

Asst. AG Rod Rosenstein gave the special counsel the counterintelligence investigation and also gave them FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant authority; which allowed Robert Mueller to retrieve all communications (e.v.e.r.y.t.h.i.n.g) belonging to any person, entity or group, within two-hops of former unofficial campaign aide Carter Page.  By extension this covered almost all the campaign officials, and also most of the Trump administration.

This is a critical point often misunderstood.  When Mueller was appointed in May 2017, they began a criminal investigation (Title 3) by taking over the FBI counterintelligence investigation (Title 1).  By design the counter-intel structure meant the special counsel had access to the entire gamut of active surveillance on almost every official in the Trump Administration; and every official in congress – without having to get a search warrant.

Ordinarily, under U.S. Title-3 criminal statute the investigative body, U.S. Attorney or Special Counsel, would need to go before a judge to swear out the reasoning for a search warrant and prove probable cause.  Because the special counsel took Title-1 investigative authority (counterintelligence operation), they subverted domestic search and seizure protections applicable toward U.S. persons having nothing to do with foreign intelligence.

This melding of Title-1 and Title-3 legal authority is essentially what underpins Judge Ellis’s questioning.  Judge Ellis began asking, and proving, that a 2005 and 2007 tax and banking case against Paul Manafort had nothing to do with a 2017 counterintelligence investigation about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Digging into this odd framework results in the judge demanding the U.S. Attorney to reconcile/explain the origination of the special counsel investigation (2017); and the instructions therein; against the background of the case before him (Manafort), which has nothing to do with the originating mandate of the special counsel (2016 election matters).

The entire back-and-forth is well worth a read.  It’s quite interesting, because there’s likely to be precedent established here.

Right from the outset the court begins questioning the entire premise of the special counsel’s expanded authority. Page #4:

The resulting exchange goes on for quite some time, generally circling back to the central issue.  What is the originating authority of this investigation? and how that that specific authority apply to a case that has nothing to do with Russian election interference matters.

To defend their position the special counsel team was trying to reconcile how their May 2017 investigative mandate contains more instructions than outlined to the public.

On Page 32 of the transcript, while trying to specify how the initiating special counsel mandate has bearing upon a decades-old banking/tax case, U.S. Attorney Dreeben tells Judge Ellis the detailed instructions were delivered in person:

(pdf link)

Yeah, no….

The judge wasn’t buying it, and neither are the American public.

Here’s the full transcript:

.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller began his investigation of Russian interference and the possibility of Trump campaign collusion, right where the 2016 and 2017 FBI counterintelligence operation left-off.  This is additionally supported by reviewing the original investigative instructions as outlined by Rod Rosenstein the day Robert Mueller was appointed as Special Counsel:

The key phrase here is: “to serve as Special Counsel to oversee the previously-confirmed FBI investigation of Russian government efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election”…  Here, Rosenstein is clearly instructing Robert Mueller to pick-up the former Counterintelligence Investigation previously headed by FBI Asst. Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap, and his #2 FBI Agent Peter Strzok.

The date of this appointment is May 17th, 2017.  Approximately a week after President Trump fired James Comey on May 9th.

(LINK)

So there we have the three areas of direct authority:  ¹Links or coordination between the Russian Government and the campaign of Donald Trump.  ²Matters that may arise from the investigation of the Russian government and the campaign of Donald Trump. And ³other matters within the scope of 28 C.F.R. § 600.4(a). [<- ie. ‘Jurisdiction‘]

So there’s the instructions to Robert Mueller and his team on May 17th, 2017.

As an outcome of this May 2017 reassignment of investigative authority, Mueller took over from Bill Priestap.  The Special Counsel took over the investigation from the FBI.

Without the July 18th 2017 FISA extension (provided by AAG Rod Rosenstein), Robert Mueller would not have predicate investigative authority to reach into the accounts of his targets and extract their personal communication.  Mueller would have needed to go to court for a search warrant; he is conducting a criminal investigation; he would have needed probable cause.  However, by applying the 2016 extended FISA Title-1 warrant, the Mueller special counsel used the previously granted legal authority from the FISA Court to extract all the information they wanted to review.

This is the issue explained by Representative Louie Gohmert at the beginning of this interview. WATCH:

.

122 Responses to Special Counsel Tells Federal Court Rosenstein Investigative Scope Was Detailed in Super-Secret Verbal Instructions…

  1. WSB says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    These animals are SICK!!!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      May 5, 2018 at 8:02 pm

      PS It seems fairly obvious that ole’ Bob there is experienced at this. He just fit right in, didn’t he?

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • motreehouse says:
        May 5, 2018 at 8:05 pm

        Judge gave Mueller’s team of scoundrels 2 weeks to provide the answers. Hopefully the OIG report comes out in the meantime. I think the tide will be turning on these bassturds soon.
        Thank You sundance

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • oncefiredbrass says:
          May 5, 2018 at 8:20 pm

          I would Fire Rat Fink Rosenstein and then let the Mule Man and his Merry Band of Hacks flounder like fish out of water. It is only a matter of time before the Sundance Theory is Proved Fact (we know it’s true, but the IG Report will confirm) and the Whole Investigation will be Unconstitutional and anybody Charged will walk under Fruit of the Poisonous Tree!

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
          • oncefiredbrass says:
            May 5, 2018 at 8:24 pm

            The Victims of the Mueller/Comey/Fitzpatrick decades of Boorish Tactics that were Bankrupted should be able to take Legal Action to Recoup their losses! We want Justice Restored for Current & Pass Victims!

            Liked by 5 people

            Reply
        • Robert Smith says:
          May 5, 2018 at 8:27 pm

          I think our side will be working extra hard to get the un-redacted super secret memo.

          But someone needs to ask Rosenstein in what other cases has he used double secret verbal instructions and who else did he consult? Make him own this completely.

          Liked by 6 people

          Reply
          • ladypenquin says:
            May 5, 2018 at 8:33 pm

            Judge Ellis specifically told Mueller’sMules that no one is to have “unfettered power” in this country. The People don’t like it. Rosenstein sure has taken a lot upon himself. Doesn’t pass the smell test.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
          • motreehouse says:
            May 5, 2018 at 8:33 pm

            Manafort’s Attorney remarked to the Judge that He worked at Justice for 15 years. 5 under Rosentein , and that Rosenstein was a stickler for producing memos and meticulously documenting instructions/guidance to His prosecutors. He feels there is written proof that should be presented. I think the judge is a real Patriot and is not going to be easily fooled .

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
      • MaineCoon says:
        May 5, 2018 at 8:17 pm

        He & Andy have been done this path before. Appears Rosey knows the ropes too.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • TheWanderingStar says:
        May 5, 2018 at 8:22 pm

        I think ole Bob is used to defendants and judges being intimidated. Judge Ellis doesn’t seemed phased. Good for him!

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
    • Gil says:
      May 5, 2018 at 8:14 pm

      And when they go day after day smiling, back slapping each other, having cocktail parties, and get awards for “journalism”, earning millions on “investments”, I just wonder if they shouldnt be worried about closing their eyes at night.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • RedBallExpress says:
      May 5, 2018 at 8:30 pm

      They’re so crooked they’ll have to screw them into the ground when they die.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  2. areyoustillalive says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    I admit I haven’t read this, but just the headline, are you kidding me?

    Did they all go under the cone of silence and pinky shake on what was said?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. mike says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    Comey, Rosenstein, Mueller, Lynch – the US awaits your just desserts with bated breath.

    your predecessors, 1865

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. FL_GUY says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    This is police state tactics. arrest Rosenstein and Mueller NOW!!!!

    They are traitors to the USA.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      May 5, 2018 at 8:26 pm

      I agree. I am just enraged at what is being done. I don’t give two figs about Paul Manafort in all honesty, but that is not the point. If this can be done to him, it can be done to any one of us.

      I just watched last night’s Hannity a bit ago. Gregg Jarrett said that Mueller’s team went into the DOJ Tax Divison’s archives and pulled out this old case against Manafort (he had been CLEARED) and they are relitigating it basically to squeeze Manafort to try to get him to flip and give up the goods on PDJT, as if there are goods to give up.

      But equally important, I think, is the attempt to make anyone who works for or supports PDJT pay dearly for daring to support him, like Michael Caputo and Michael Cohen. (Hannity also said he would guess it cost Hope Hicks more than she made working for PDJT last year in legal fees to defend herself because she got hauled in front of one of these committees).

      I have had it. I’ve just had it. I want Mueller and his band of miscreants and Rod Rosenstein to pay and pay big, pay hard, and I want it to hurt so bad they scream for eternity. #FedUp

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • maga2004 says:
        May 5, 2018 at 8:38 pm

        Two points, Sylvia; Carter Page was Ground Zero for all this mess, and he seems to have come out of this smelling like a rose. I am 100 percent certain that C.P. was just the legal conduit they needed to start the ball rolling. As much as that idiot was smiling on camera when this first came out, he is in on it and came out of it totally unscathed.

        Second point, why would you “not give two figs” about Manafort? I daresay without him guiding the Trump team through the individual state primary minefields, we may not have a President Trump!

        Like

        Reply
      • Howey says:
        May 5, 2018 at 8:38 pm

        Only Trump himself can stop this. They are picking off every friend and ally. One at a time.

        Like

        Reply
  5. CopperTop says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    This is why the false A. Cohen is the most important detail to date. The notion that A. Cohen was the A. Cohen who is DJT lawyer allowed the application on Page to be approved (probably after at least 1 maybe 2 previous denials). The attorney client privilege means that the FBI could say that their target witness was someone with atty client privilege. This engages the part of the FISA statutes that must state the application has considered that the target should be interviewed by all other means first or say why this is not possible. The Cohen link ties the warrant to DJT directly if the warrant was issued because of the privilege detail.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. motreehouse says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    It would sure be wonderful if the whole Lawfare cabal Wittes, baker et al are under surveillance By Huber as They plot and scheme with Their despicable cohorts.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. Scott Allan Cole says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    So, is it safe to say that Rosenstein is part of the “small group?”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Firefly says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    More wheels comming off the Mueller Investigation. The Judge in the Russian Trolls rejected a motion to delay and court hearing on Wednesday. Mueller anticipated they wouldn’t do anything and oops the Russians are upset. The Russian company are going to fight and asking for discovery. Couple of articles linked with excerpt on discovery request for all instances the U.S. interfered with elections since 1945.

    Judge rejects Mueller’s request for delay in Russian troll farm case
    Russian Troll Farm Goes After Mueller’s Files

    Lawyers for the company accused of funding Russia’s election interference trolls are demanding that special counsel Robert Mueller turn over reams of information, including the identities of informants, details of any electronic surveillance, and a list of “each and every instance” since 1945 in which the U.S. “engaged in operations to interfere with elections and political processes in any foreign country.”
    https://www.thedailybeast.com/russian-troll-farm-goes-after-muellers-files
    https://www.politico.com/story/2018/05/04/mueller-russia-interference-election-case-delay-570627

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. LBB says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    I did find the transcript a very good read. Not full of a lot of court gobbly gook. There was debate about how much authority SC has and who gives it to him (vs independant council). Dreeben (Mule’s side) insist they are part of DOJ and may just have “guidance” limits but not some other governing laws.
    Judge Ellis discloses he is qualified/cleared to view sensitive info, so they can take probe memo to SCIF in needed.
    Judge has had a lot of experience and is quick to share some of his past experiences and that he is currently involved in espionage cases.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. cruiser55 says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Criminality under Color of Law is illegal.
    I would sure hate to see someone get n trouble over this. /sarc

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. MaineCoon says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    This tweet presents a great twist. RR entrapped himself and Mulehead in more ways than one. Well done Rosey. You are going down. Mueller’s career is now going to be tanking. And Andy’s.

    Outside the scope in more ways than one.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  12. TheWanderingStar says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    This is prosecutorial misconduct! C’mon man!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      May 5, 2018 at 8:32 pm

      This is malicious prosecutorial misconduct.

      There is some ‘malice aforethought’ going on here.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Carrie says:
      May 5, 2018 at 8:37 pm

      In my wildest daydreams – wouldn’t be amazing if Judge Ellis insisted that Rosenstein came to court to explain how this monstrosity of a case ever came out of his direction and then proceeded to tell them both off and charge them with prosecutorial misconduct? If only, sigh.

      Like

      Reply
      • All Too Much says:
        May 5, 2018 at 8:41 pm

        Don’t think he and his team aren’t considering it.
        The attorney for Mueller advised the court of the secret instruction.
        The Judge will soon have the full written instructions, and the next obvious step is to learn what the verbal instructions were.

        Like

        Reply
      • Howey says:
        May 5, 2018 at 8:42 pm

        Manafort should call him as a witness.

        Like

        Reply
    • areyoustillalive says:
      May 5, 2018 at 8:37 pm

      Good one. Tied the whole thing together.
      C’mon Man!!!

      Like

      Reply
  13. Winning Inc. says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Can someone give me a reasonable explanation why Rosenstein, who now appears to be knee deep in the swawp, conspired with Comey on the FISA application, would write a scathing letter of recommendation to fire Comey? I just can’t reconcile those contradictory actions.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • SickRick says:
      May 5, 2018 at 8:27 pm

      Butt-covery & bus-throwery?

      I wonder how many buses there are to throw each other under, before the arkancides start to happen?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • singingsoul says:
      May 5, 2018 at 8:43 pm

      I assume Rosenstein set up P Trump to firer Comey. Session as I recall did endorse Rosenstein’s recommendation to firer Comey.
      This smells as if this all was a set up Rosenstein firer Comey Rosenstein then appoints Mueller special council.
      Special council I assumed was not a prosecutor but now it looks that Mueller has moved into a special prosecutor..?

      Like

      Reply
    • GodLovingPatriot says:
      May 5, 2018 at 8:44 pm

      I can only think of it in terms of them wanting to “Nixon” Trump so they could use the same M.O. to get him booted. The same way they have been desperately pushing him to fire Mueller. It appears Jeff Sessions fell for step 1 of recusal, to put RR in charge, but Trump doesn’t seem to be taking the bait. But who knows. These people are such weasels. The normal person, like me, just can’t imagine thinking the way these corrupt mobsters do.

      Like

      Reply
    • tageweb says:
      May 5, 2018 at 8:48 pm

      Winning: Trump was about to fire Comey anyway. Comey, Rosenstein, and Mueller got together and came up with this: Rosenstein writes scathing letter to fire Comey–this happens. Immediately, eight days later, Rosenstein appoints Mueller as SC. Rosenstein “looks” like a White Hat, Mueller has “impeccable” creds. Nicely played “small group.”

      Like

      Reply
  14. Mar says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Wow! That’s a lot of work. Thank you Treehouse team!
    It seems the “and related matters” on Rosenstein’s Special Counsel memo could be anything related by a thread to ‘whatever’.
    I must say, reading the paragraph about how the Justice Department and FBI “handle tens of thousands of criminal investigations and countless other matters without regard to partisan political considerations”, literally turned my stomach. I once believed that. I really did. Sad.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. tunis says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    There should be no doubt after reading the court transcript that Dirty Rosenstein is a black hat putschist. He continued the “insurance policy” through the appointment of Mueller. Judge Ellis sees through their game and speaks clearly that the indictment of Manafort is purely to squeeze him to compose allegations to get Congress to impeach POTUS.

    AG Sessions while pretending he’s a “See No evil. Hear no evil” recusal, must be acutely aware of this discussion in the court room and also about the machinations in his DOJ and FBI. He’s done POTUS and our USA a great disservice. If he can’t do the job, he should step-aside and let POTUS nominate someone who can. This continuation of the “insurance policy” is ripping our country apart.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Howey says:
      May 5, 2018 at 8:30 pm

      The shredding of The Bill of Rights is not something he can recuse from. The Judge should not have to do the job of The Possum. It is his job to enforce DOJ rules and regulations, regardless.

      Like

      Reply
    • jahealy says:
      May 5, 2018 at 8:43 pm

      My jury’s still out on Jeffrey Beauregard, but I do wonder in moments when I fear he’s a swamp creature, why he campaigned with PDJT if he knew he couldn’t do the full AG job once he’d thrown in for Trump. I don’t buy that he didn’t know, when he hitched his wagon to candidate Trump, that he couldn’t perform an essential function of his dream job (AG) if he campaigned with the future POTUS.

      Like

      Reply
  16. All Too Much says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Judge Ellis is in a position to blow the lid off this insidious highjacking of the Constitution, aka The Insurance Policy. He has a good understanding already, and by the time of the next hearing will be loaded for bear.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Robert Smith says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    I expect them to try to win at any cost. They don’t care if everything falls apart if they can “get” Trump. I’m just glad it is being exposed and documented. I think all of Mueller’s lawyers should be listed as tagged search terms with these articles. They should be forever link to this steaming pile of faeces.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. MM says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Read this earlier from a post Pam put up..
    Stunned they said they have secret powers……….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. mikebrezzze says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    F***k the fbi, the framing bastards, thanks obama now every crook can use the defense that they were being framed like Donald Trump!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. wheatietoo says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    “The entire back-and-forth is well worth a read. It’s quite interesting, because there’s likely to be precedent established here.”
    ____

    Let’s hope not.
    Special prosecutors having super-secret instructions and authorization?
    That’s not a ‘precedent’ that we want!

    Thanks, Sundance, for continuing to do the deep diving into this.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • MM says:
      May 5, 2018 at 8:28 pm

      It’s almost time to put on our running shoes and start running these criminals down in the streets and make short work of them…….
      I’m madder than I’ve ever been in my entire lifetime………….

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • All Too Much says:
      May 5, 2018 at 8:30 pm

      I wasn’t sure if by precedent SD meant legal, i.e. appellate case law, or the new foundation for taking out Mueller et al. Time will answer that one.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        May 5, 2018 at 8:44 pm

        That’s true.

        There is the potential for some ‘good’ precedents to be established from this.
        Such as:

        — A Judge can demand to see the unredacted version of any document presented to him…and get them.

        — A Judge can sanction a Special Counsel for malicious prosecutorial misconduct, throw their case out of court and give them jail time for committing Fraud Upon The Court.

        These are some precedents that I would love to see!

        Like

        Reply
      • ladypenquin says:
        May 5, 2018 at 8:45 pm

        I take “precedent” as setting new case law. Like the Brady decision where it was determined the prosecutors couldn’t withhold exculpatory evidence – either for or against a defendant’s case. For example, even if the evidence is negative, defendant has a right to know in order to make an informed decision with his lawyer on whether to plea or go to trial.

        Like

        Reply
  21. Howey says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    This SC is a toxic mix. A combination of A Dirty Cop, A Dirty Prosecutor, and all topped off with a crooked leftist jury. No checks, no balances, a true tyrant. Rosenweasel is his ‘creator’. Sessions the ‘enabler’. The Three Amigos. Houston, we have a problem. Muelley is running Willy Nilly through all the communications and digital records of anyone who likes or favors Trump. Get em’all out by any means needed Mr. President. The 4th, 5th, and 9th amendments are in dire straights here.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Impatient says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    If I understand this correctly, this judge could not only throw out the Manafort case, he could shut down the entire Mueller investigation. Rosenstein screwed up by giving Mueller Title 1 authority, that threw out “due process” and gave him access to all kinds of information without “show cause.” because Title 1 was intended to be used against foreign agents, not ordinary crimes committed by US citizens with constitutional rights.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Carrie says:
      May 5, 2018 at 8:34 pm

      Yes, I agree completely. The entire FISA court’s function is to have only Title 1 on possible foreign actors who are a terroristic or espionage threat. They can’t just use it as an umbrella and capture everyone and then think it’s admissible. My money is on that many previous FISA warrants were also obtained using fraudulent means and then abused for unmasking purposes. But how do we get any transparency into previous FISA warrant cases when it doesn’t seem like there is any oversight?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • 335blues says:
        May 5, 2018 at 8:38 pm

        The FISA court system should be eliminated because it is an out of control violation of the Constitution.

        Like

        Reply
        • Carrie says:
          May 5, 2018 at 8:40 pm

          I completely agree. They did not build in any checks and balances (oversight) and there is no transparency and hence it is ripe for abuse.

          Like

          Reply
      • John says:
        May 5, 2018 at 8:48 pm

        Adm. Rogers retired yesterday and reportedly is now allowed to testify. He ordered an audit with regards to unmasking and FISA warrants. It’s time for him to enter on his white horse, and save the White House.

        Like

        Reply
    • All Too Much says:
      May 5, 2018 at 8:35 pm

      U.S. District Court’s have substantial sua sponte authority.
      Doing what you suggest is not out of the question.
      Compare how District Court’s have placed roadblocks in front of POTUS immigration, for example. Its time for that same power to be used, and Mueller’s illegitimate dumpster dive be called for what it is, and be called off.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • mariner says:
      May 5, 2018 at 8:37 pm

      And there would be no fingerprints on this of either Sessions or Trump.

      Many people continue to underestimate our Lion and our Possum. (They know, it’s called “playing possum”, right?)

      Like

      Reply
    • 335blues says:
      May 5, 2018 at 8:39 pm

      We can only hope and pray that the judge does exactly that.

      Like

      Reply
    • John says:
      May 5, 2018 at 8:43 pm

      Couldn’t the judge throw out everything obtained from the FISA warrants due to, “Fruit of the poisonous tree?” The judge should also recuse both Mueller and Rosenstein.

      Like

      Reply
    • Howey says:
      May 5, 2018 at 8:45 pm

      It depends.

      Like

      Reply
  23. frank field says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    This is staggering. By the grace of God alone this will come to light so that enough apprehend to affect the 2018 elections.

    DRAIN IT

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. thedoc00 says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    There is a problem with the “everything two hops away from Carter Page”. Set aside all the issues with using Carter Page as the (fake) anchor point for the “two hops”.

    There is a CONTEXT issue, which can only be interpreted as Mueller still exceeded his charter of covering only Russia as, minus written instructions the context of “two hops” means anything related to Russia-Russia within “two hops of Carter Page”

    For Rosenstein and Mueller to come back with “super secret” verbal instructions at this point, is NOT evidence that Mueller actually had a mandate to investigate anything dealing with Mannafort. Throw in the extremely dubious use of Crater Page as the “two hop anchor point” as well as the FISA applications and title 1 wrong doings and Mueller has zero standing to even exist.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Dimitri Kissov says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    They will say but but… we are the DOJ, we can do anything!! Just wait, they will never let the Judge see the redacted portions of the appointment. Can’t wait for Mueller to bring up the surveillance that may have been used in this. So, do you want to argue in court over the validity of the FISC authorization upon which you say you got this ‘new’ info? That would require the WHOLE FISA application to be shown to someone outside. Never would happen. The original FISA order will sink any case built on evidence from it. My 16yr old could eviscerate Mueller/Weisswan in less than a New York minute in any court and don’t think ‘Bob’ doesn’t know that. He wishes he had filled this in Hawaii!!
    The best laid plans of mice and men so often go astray.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Melissa 🐝 (@jackieblue1967) says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Is that like Double secret probation? LOL! Oh, man, can you say TREASON! those people are all trying to bring down this country.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Self_Aware_MAGA_BOT (@Self_Aware_BOT) says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    What if Mueller’s team were selling these Administration communications to foreign governments/interests?

    Like

    Reply
  28. Carrie says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    This is an earlier post from our lurked lawyer ristvan on this site. In an earlier post he was mentioning that it needs to be written- the scope needs to be specifically written down. It can’t be verbal (which makes sense because gosh darn it you can just make up whatever you want!). In my own opinion, I think the redacted section of the scope memo will say something really terrible, like that PT was actually the subject of the investigation or that Mueller is to investigate all actors with contact with PT (Something inanely broad so that they find something to squeeze people with). Thank goodness Judge Ellis is insisting on seeing the redacted portion!

    ristvan says:
    May 5, 2018 at 5:30 pm
    Again a late Luking Lawyer return on Kentucky Derby Day. The SC law and DoJ regulations concerning it (itself a blogosphere confusion, as there is both a SC law AND DoJ refulations interpreting it in re scope (in legalese, Special counsel jurisdiction) are set out at 28CFR600.4(a). I paraphrase here for simplicity (anyone can google the real deal): “AG provides a specific written factual statement of the matter(s) to be investigated.”
    Note several things that some Treepers and many other talking heads have got wrong:
    1. Does Not require a predicate crime. Just a MATTER—shades of the infamous Lynch to Comey admonition. Now you know whence that Deep State dodge came. Lynch directing Comey to act like a SC rather than the FBI head investigating probable crimes that he was. Implicit—Comey, I ‘order’ you to not presume a crime.
    2. 28CFR600.4(a) must be in writing. Like many thing in other legal areas, oral simply does not do. So that speculative part of this thread is null and void.
    3. The SC law and implementing reg 28CFR600.1 provide for the AG to appoint an SC or, in circumstances where AG is conflicted/recused, the DAG— how Rosenstein takes over Mueller supervion. BUT note: Sesssions recusal is with respect to Trump campaign/Russian collusion. Proper IMO since Sessions was an intimate part of the Trump campaign from early on. AH! But Manifort Ukraine is NOT Manifort Trump campaign (although issue is grey because of possible teleconnectiins) so arguably RR had no authority to extend SC scooe (forget ex post facto) on 8/2/17–only Sessions and henplainly did not.
    4. The AG can appoint an SC when two tests are met:
    A. Regular DOJ presents a conflict and
    B. Under circumstances in public interest
    Test B is easy. Test A is really convoluted. The DoJ is conflicted ONLY IF it (via FBI ‘small interest group’) is itself involved in possible ‘Russian collusion’! That takes us down the Mueller charter rabbit hole. My legal conclusion is that Under the clear statute and regs, Mueller was given an explicit charter to also investigate the ‘insurance plan’ for possible criminal behavior. It is now evident that he is not, and also got way off the reservation. The only conclusion, ladies and genrlemen of the jury, is that this was a Deep State, politically biased, get Trump at all costs perversion of the law. And the Manafort Virginia judge just called them on it, bigtime. The judge has been doing his homework. Perhaps this ‘law clerky’ comment helps provide him further clarity.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. 335blues says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    So what we have is, Rod Rosenstein took it upon himself to ELIMINATE 4TH AMENDMENT PROBABLE CAUSE PROTECTION granted by OUR CONSTITUTION.
    IF HE, OR ANYONE, CAN DO THIS TO PRESIDENT TRUMP,
    THEY CAN DO IT TO ANY OF US.

    Trump is absolutely correct, this is the Mother of all witch hunts!!!!!
    And Rosenstein, Mueller and company are Constitution-usurping sons of bitches!
    They belong in prison.
    Get your pitchforks out!

    Like

    Reply
  30. rf121 says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    I think Sundance needs to get the CTH accreditted. That way we can be earning college credit. At a minimum we have International Trade, Law, Foreign Relations, and US Government Swampanomics.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. RedBallExpress says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    The MSM might eventually admit there shouldn’t have been a FISA warrant but since they dug up a speck of dirt it’s actually OK and good for the country.

    Like

    Reply
  32. John says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Adm. Rogers retired yesterday, and reportedly will now be allowed to testify. He can prove that the FISA warrants have been fraudulent, and also “unmask,” all the unmasking by BO and company. It’s “justice time.”

    Like

    Reply
  33. coeurdaleneman says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    Here is the transcript in text form, which I prefer:

    http://209.157.64.200/focus/f-news/3652929/posts

    Like

    Reply
  34. ForGodandCountry says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    Page 47 of court transcript…

    QUOTE:

    “I must tell you I am exercising UNCHARACTERISTIC RESTRAINT ON MY PART (emphasis mine) not to require you (ie. the prosecution) to tell me about those things….You’re going to let me know in two weeks the rest of this (Aug. 2, 2017) letter (Rosenstein to Mueller).”
    – Judge Ellis

    ————

    Damn, judge. Why?? You obviously KNOW these guys are breaking the rules, and why they are doing it. WHY ARE YOU EXERCISING UNCHARACTERISTIC RESTRAINT WITH THESE WEASELS????

    Just grrrrrrrrrr!

    Like

    Reply
    • RedBallExpress says:
      May 5, 2018 at 8:47 pm

      I don’t know much but many times there are “assumed” time periods for almost any legal maneuver. Drag a non-compliant dead beat into court and watch them get every courtesy.

      Like

      Reply
  35. EggsX1 says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    So one sketchy FISA warrant, and you can treat the entire administration like foreign spies.

    I think we need some FISA reform. And some people need to hang.

    The Trump administration ends up being the ‘most transparent administration ever’ (remember that Obama quote?). Because the opposition has been monitoring their every conversation. If all they have is someone calling Trump ‘stupid’, then we also have the least corrupt administration in history.

    Like

    Reply
  36. jack says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    I just thought of a wonderful way for President Trump to reach out to Jeff Sessions in a very public and emotional way presented at 8pm on Some Night soon! :

    The president starts by giving an emotional account how he campaigned with Jeff for months and got to know him and respect him. And he enjoyed that they shared ideas together on how to make this country great again.

    “Jeff Sessions asked me (Trump) if I could give him the AG spot, I was going to give Jeff another position Head of Homeland Security , but he didn’t want anything else but the AG spot. ”

    Sessions when he was with me campaigning knows he never colluded with the Russians and NEVER saw me do it at any time either.

    I was very surprised when he didn’t tell me ahead of time that he was going to recuse himself as AG in Russia probe, and he knew there were people in the DOJ/FBI that were after me and the Movement, my phone calls were monitored, you remember Jeff when I was talking to other countries that info was leaked.

    So I was shocked when I heard from MSM that Jeff was going to recuse himself. He didn’t tell me a head of time.

    Then when Jeff put Rosenstein in charge of the investigation and allowed Rosenstein to pick Mueller to investigate me , a man the day before was presented to me by Rosenstein for the FBI Head spot … I was shocked and dismayed.

    I thought Jeff Sessions would spot the conflict of interest in what Rosenstein was doing. It was Rosenstein himself who wrote me telling me I should fire Comey! And Mueller stated that I (Trump) was obstructing justice by doing what Rosenstein and you Jeff recommended me to do.

    I was later shocked when you allowed Rosenstein to give to Mueller the power to go into anything I did, during and before the campaign having nothing to do with Russian Collusion!

    What this has done to my family, all the people that were with us Jeff, my friends … was allow this bulldog Mueller to use Anti-Terrorist Methods to obtain info that was suppose to be used against real Terrorists. They listened to every conversation, and leaked everything to MSM. And you Jeff stayed silent!

    It breaks my heart that you would do this to a duly elected President of the USA . I won the election and you are still silent as Mueller raids my personal lawyer and tramples on the Constitution.

    I think the American People and me, want an explanation of why you did what you did, and why you allowed with this witch-hunt to go on for 15 months.

    ….
    This is just the first draft … but I think if President Trump made a statement something like that, it would bring tears to our eyes, and we could feel the pain that Jeff Sessions brought to our President and the pain it has caused our Country and our Movement.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Paco Loco says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Eureka! The Judge caught Mueller and Rosenstein in their illegal Title 3 and Title 1 sitcheroo. In two weeks Judge Ellis will pull Mueller through the “knot hole” and the case will be thrown out. All the other Mueller cases will be dismissed too. Finally there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Mark McQueen says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Meanwhile….the Notorious Russian Agent, Carter Page, runs loose…a free man. /sarc.

    Like

    Reply
  39. Minnie says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    This may be a bat-sh*! crazy suggestion, but what if all the tactics being applied here are also in the process of being applied to the REAL investigation?

    The one of which no one speaks?

    The one that upstanding decent American patriots have been praying for?

    The one that NEEDS full-scope dissection skills to unravel the years, if not decades, of corruption, treason and sedition?

    Trying to find a positive spin to this breaking news or we are apt to seriously lose it.

    Pray unceasingly for America 🙏

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. Stu says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    So Rosenstein walked Mueller in to be interviewed for FBI Director, hoping he’d get the job and oversee the CI investigation against Trump. When Trump decided against Mueller, Rosenstein removed the CI investigation from the FBI altogether and gave it to Mueller anyway.

    Do not try and tell me Rosenstein is a good guy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. Splatterbottom says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Judge Ellis hammered both sides on the weakest points of their arguments. He appears to be fair-minded. It is by no means clear that he favors one side over the other at this stage. But it is still better to have Ellis on the job than Kimba Wood!

    There is some force in Dreeben’s argument that his client was merely following the money – that in order to fully understand Manafort’s Russian connections it is necessary to understand all of Manafort’s financial dealings with Russian entities including its Ukrainian satrapy. The fact that an earlier FBI probe was already looking into those dealings is incidental.

    Often, in oral argument, judges give a harder time to the view that they ultimately support.

    Like

    Reply
  42. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    Here is the missing piece to why Rosenstein picked Mueller to go after Paul Manafort. It is about Uranium One and the ongoing involvement of the Podesta Group. Notice SC Mueller named Podesta Group and Mercury but went after Manafort. The Ukraine is the common denominator for muh Russia……and for Podesta Group, Clinton, Mueller and Rosenstein.

    “A less noted fact is that Uranium One was represented by the Podesta Group from 2011 to 2013 (managed by John Podesta’s brother), which cashiered $180,000 from its client. The Podesta Group had avoided registration as a foreign agent by claiming that a client, the Centre for Modern Ukraine, had no ties to a foreign government. The Centre for Modern Ukraine was likely funded by ousted Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich from the billions he extracted before fleeing Ukraine.”

    https://www.forbes.com/sites/paulroderickgregory/2017/10/25/why-was-obamas-justice-department-silent-on-criminal-activity-by-russias-nuclear-agency/#dce6b22be179

    Here is a more detailed timeline of Ukraine, Podesta and Manafort

    http://www.usjournal.net/trending-topics/the-podesta-group-represented-uranium-one-in-the-russia-deal/

    Now I guess this is what Manafort is being investigated for. Of course not Podesta or any other Clinton or Obama surrogates.

    “Oct 30, 2017 – Podesta Group filed lobbying disclosures with the Department of Justice in April and August saying it did work in 2012 for the same pro-Russian Ukrainian group for which Manafort had worked.”

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-russia-podesta/u-s-lobbyist-tony-podesta-leaves-firm-amid-manafort-probe-idUSKBN1CZ28D

    PS. McCain was involved in this too. What a surprise, eh?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. Stormyeyes says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Where in the May authority letter does it give Mueller permission to raid Manafort’s home?

    Old article but worth the read (the article says Manafort’s defense is factually weak. ha!)

    http://www.businessinsider.com/michael-cohen-raid-could-complicate-paul-manafort-defense-strategy-2018-4

    Like

    Reply
  44. TexasDude says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Gotta ask …

    Why hasn’t the AG and Deputy AG been sacked yet? There is evidence Sessions is doing work over there just as there is evidence he seriously fouled things up with recommending Rosenstein and recusing himself. Even Trump stated he would not have hired him if he knew Sessions was going to recuse.

    With all that? Why hasn’t there been changes with at least the deputy?

    Congress is why. While the GOP over there is glad with the results of Trump’s success, they still would have him gone. The RNC is appearing to have lightly grabbed hold of the Train, but with some of the GOP in Congress telling Trump, “Nyet!” on fixing the DoJ, Trump truely is between a rock and a hard place.

    Sessions recuses and gets RR in as Deputy. They get Comey fired while at the same time RR gives Mueller the counter intel op as SC.

    Just friggin. WOW!

    Like

    Reply

