Report: Lisa Page Resigns From DOJ…

Posted on May 4, 2018 by

The Daily Caller is reporting Lisa Page has resigned from the FBI.  If accurate this would indicate her internal investigative usefulness has run its course.  This would align with those who expect the IG report to come out soon [likely May 18].

DAILY CALLER:  The FBI attorney who exchanged anti-Trump text messages with another bureau official resigned on Friday, The Daily Caller News Foundation has learned.

The FBI confirmed that the lawyer, Lisa Page, tendered her resignation.

Page has faced months of scrutiny over the text messages, which she exchanged with Peter Strzok, the former deputy chief of the FBI’s counterintelligence division. (more)

Lisa Page was assigned to be Special Counsel to FBI Deputy Andrew McCabe in 2015.  It was Lisa Page’s testimony to FBI Inspection Division (INSD) investigators and the DOJ Inspector General that ended up delivering her text messages on July 20th, 2017.

Page was instrumental in the initial phases of the internal investigation.  During mid-summer questioning about leaks to media former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said he did not authorize Lisa Page to talk to media.  This contradicted Mrs. page.  To prove her side of the story Lisa Page provided the text messages. Thus the first investigative thread was pulled, eventually revealing massive internal corruption at the top levels of the DOJ and FBI.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, Jeff Sessions, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, THE BIG UGLY, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

97 Responses to Report: Lisa Page Resigns From DOJ…

  1. New Nonna to be Again!!! says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    Buh bye. 👋👋

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. The Boss says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    James Baker has resigned too.
    Perhaps it was no longer necessary to keep them on the payroll.
    That would suggest the IG has about finished with them.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  3. trumpsbamagirl says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Another one bites the dust….

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      May 4, 2018 at 9:38 pm

      She handed them EVERYTHING! Including the gmail account, private phone(s), iMessages etc. They previous article was a smoke screen. This assured Page that she would not take two bullets to the back of the head. The same way Weiner turned everything over from his laptop.

      Like

      Reply
  4. mike c says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Maybe she resigned to run in the Kentucky Derby.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  5. PS says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Hopefully to witness protection. Don’t want to get Arkansacided before the trials.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. ForGodandCountry says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. trumpsbamagirl says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Anyone think she’ll get a book deal???

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      May 4, 2018 at 9:29 pm

      They will DESPERATELY try to get her into one, so that her point of view can be manipulated to help Hillary. My advice – RUN from anybody offering a book deal.

      Like

      Reply
  8. rf121 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Six figure salary with Lib Law Firm on the way. Maybe these guys are hiring.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      May 4, 2018 at 9:17 pm

      Nah…she’s too radioactive.

      Why would any Lib Law Firm want to have her now?
      She’s been ‘cooperating’ with the IG investigation.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Guffman says:
        May 4, 2018 at 9:37 pm

        Can someone tell me why it is that NO ONE in the press has ever tracked down Lisa (or Strzok) and put a microphone in their face leaving work, or their homes, and asked them ANY questions about any of this????
        Just wondering…

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • lizzyp says:
      May 4, 2018 at 9:31 pm

      I would hope she’d be disbarred – her actions absolutely warrant it.

      But remember one of the texts when she was talking about how, if she played her cards right she might end up with just such a job as you describe?

      Like

      Reply
  9. Lucille says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Will she be going to another government job? There must be dozens of jobs just waiting for someone so trustworthy, moral and efficient.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Wow. If accurate, it looks like some folks are feeling the heat aren’t they? It will be interesting to see if others follow suit.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Jambo says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Page and Baker both gone.
    The end game approaches? Just sign the confession here, initial the first three hundred pages and hand in your pass at the desk.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. wheatietoo says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Wait…I thought Lisa Page worked for the DOJ.
    She was ‘assigned’ to the FBI, but she worked for the DOJ.

    Does this mean that she still works for the DOJ?

    Like

    Reply
    • Sandra-VA says:
      May 4, 2018 at 9:15 pm

      She was FBI. I am not sure why DoJ came into play… everything I have seen in official docs says that she was an FBI Lawyer. Of course, FBI is under DOJ so maybe that is why…

      Like

      Reply
  14. lav48erne says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Bye Lisa. Do not let the door hit you in the rear end

    Like

    Reply
  15. franker01 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    If the MSM doesn’t report on it none of this happened.

    So none of this happened.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. littleanniesfannie says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    If Lisa and Baker are gone, Strzok can’t be far behind!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. StarryNights says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Will she be charged or receive a deal?

    Like

    Reply
  20. Leon Brozyna says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    But is Huber done with her yet …..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    When does her pension kick in ? She can vacation at Club Lerner.

    Like

    Reply
  22. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    I smell blood in the water.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. T.L.T. says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Resigned?

    Not indicted?

    A lower level flunky easy to harass with goobermint power. Unindicted.

    Like

    Reply
    • rf121 says:
      May 4, 2018 at 9:19 pm

      Read more. IG files report. Charges are then recommended or not for prosecution. This will take time.

      Meanwhile all the cronnies will stop by here to read each day to see the direction of their fate. Hi Lisa!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • blind no longer says:
        May 4, 2018 at 9:38 pm

        I would say she cut a deal to make sure she avoids jail. She’s most assuredly being singing like a bird. IMO, she gave everybody and everything she knew up, unless she left something out to avoid Arkancide!

        Like

        Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      May 4, 2018 at 9:31 pm

      Cooperated. Big time.

      Like

      Reply
  26. Splatterbottom says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    I wonder if she handed over her Gmail and iMessage accounts to the IG before she left?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. truthseeker39525 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Keep peeling the layers on that onion!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. 1footballguru says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    This also means she is looking to get paid by the corrupt DIMS to keep her from doing more damage. I think she has stopped helping the White hats and now has decided to take her chances. The small group who was assisting the OIG has gotten smaller, more will follow. While this may seem like bad news, the reality is she will now receive the maximum penalty along with all the other traitors to our constitution. IMHO, we are only just beginning to fight back, the judges comments in the Manafort case broke the seal on the TRUE defenders of the constitution. Any hope that Rosen or his cronies are white hats are a myth, justice will be served, but not by Wray or Rosey and the overwhelming number of corrupt DOJ and FBI employees still in place. The judges and a new crew of FBI/DOJ leadership will replaced the existing crew, most likely after the midterms and will crush the black hats who have sold our constitution to the evil Uniparty. We are in Act 1 of the comeback and by the time Act 3 completes, ALL Treepers will be amazingly satisfied. P.S, we will have some juicey scalps in all three Acts, but the job will only be complete once the show is finished. Yes, we will keep the house, 229-206 in favor of the Rebublicans, mark my words, the DIMS will NOT win the house.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Marygrace Powers says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Saw this comment earlier/ two
    having a heated discussion/
    GO sundance!!!!

    Avatar
    Kill the King leftaintright • 1 hour ago

    You have no idea what is going on if you don’t read sundance.
    Keep getting the fake news my man.

    •Reply•Share ›

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. alliwantissometruth says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Breaking: Page’s new texts revealed at her new job…

    Page: Can you believe this guy? He wants ketchup on his hotdog?

    Page: I can’t believe I have to wear this stupid hat!

    Page: Don’t tell anyone, but I spit in the relish tray

    Page: Oh sh*t! Here comes the non-globalist media again. Tell them I quit

    Page: Trump broke me

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    I would imagine she will still do prison time, maybe a lesser sentence. Maybe by flopping she avoided the noose. She still committed at ;east sedition. She shouldn’t get off scott free.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • coeurdaleneman says:
      May 4, 2018 at 9:27 pm

      We just don’t know. There’s no need to guess yet. It might mean preserving her credibility for testifying against others, or a whitewash by the IG, or something in between.

      What’s the use in speculating when the IG report will clear a lot of things up? In only a few days?

      Like

      Reply
  32. NHVoter says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Like

    Reply
  33. JoD says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    After a MUCH NEEDED makeover, will she show up on CNN or MSNBC?

    Like

    Reply
  34. JPatrick says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Get the Popcorn Honey, the show is about to start!
    Hope there are enough Lawyer’s in the Country to meet all the needs of what’s coming. If there were smart they would of lawyerednup when DJT got the nomination.

    Next major headline…. Lawyer Shortage in the DC Metropolitan Area! Earnest Plea for help sent out!

    Semper Fidelis/ Semper Vigilis

    Like

    Reply
  35. Chickficshun says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    What do you want to bet they show up on CNN whining about PDT.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Dkb123 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    I am keeping my expectations very low and just assuming that this all will be much ado about nothing. Sessions will indicate that “really, really inappropriate things happened and people have been severly reprimanded.”

    Just sayin’ ….

    Like

    Reply
  37. franker01 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Based on observation of how the “Justice Department” and FBI conduct themselves when there is some kind of “legal” issue involving a Leftist/Democrat/Deep Stater…..

    I would say that the likelihood of any Legal Issues which seriously inconvenience Ms Page is roughly similar to the likelihood of the Bengals winning the Super Bowl next year.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Mike says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Fox is reporting the FBI DID NOT get private gmail, etc records of Strzok/Page. How can they not, their work emails SAID they were using a gmail “Drafts” to pass messages to each other? Even if Lisa spilled the beans you would want these records to corroborate her statements.

    If “Lisa” resigned to get a six figure job with Mueller’s law firm, then the fix is in, again. We shall see.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s