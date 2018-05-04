Report: Lisa Page Resigns From DOJ…

The Daily Caller is reporting Lisa Page has resigned from the FBI. If accurate this would indicate her internal investigative usefulness has run its course. This would align with those who expect the IG report to come out soon [likely May 18].
DAILY CALLER: The FBI attorney who exchanged anti-Trump text messages with another bureau official resigned on Friday, The Daily Caller News Foundation has learned.
The FBI confirmed that the lawyer, Lisa Page, tendered her resignation.
Page has faced months of scrutiny over the text messages, which she exchanged with Peter Strzok, the former deputy chief of the FBI’s counterintelligence division. (more)
Lisa Page was assigned to be Special Counsel to FBI Deputy Andrew McCabe in 2015. It was Lisa Page’s testimony to FBI Inspection Division (INSD) investigators and the DOJ Inspector General that ended up delivering her text messages on July 20th, 2017.
Page was instrumental in the initial phases of the internal investigation. During mid-summer questioning about leaks to media former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said he did not authorize Lisa Page to talk to media. This contradicted Mrs. page. To prove her side of the story Lisa Page provided the text messages. Thus the first investigative thread was pulled, eventually revealing massive internal corruption at the top levels of the DOJ and FBI.
Buh bye. 👋👋
Since she has served her usefulness, the minute the resignation is accepted
she should be hit with a grand jury indictment and subpoena. Then she can start
collecting all of the coke bottles in the neighborhood to pay her legal bills, I seem
to remember a 4 star general having to go through this.
And don’t forget the aluminum cans!
It’s infuriating what the Deep State did to General Flynn. I hope he can get justice and eventually restitution for what they’ve done to his life.
James Baker has resigned too.
Perhaps it was no longer necessary to keep them on the payroll.
That would suggest the IG has about finished with them.
Baker is going to write for Ben Witte’s “Lawfare” blog.
Nice, eh?
He will if Leavenworth allows him an internet connection and an iPad.
He will if Leavenworth allows him an internet connection and an iPad.
That was so good it is necessary to say it again
If Page and Baker have sung to Horowitz and Huber as much as we hope they have, then deals have been cur in exchange. Your braying for their heads suggests you haven’t read SDs many articles on what has been going on.
That right there teed me off. 👿🔥🔥👿
Just call me a cockeyed optimist grandmaintexas, but the “deal” might be life in prison instead of hanging from the gallows.
Another one bites the dust….
She handed them EVERYTHING! Including the gmail account, private phone(s), iMessages etc. They previous article was a smoke screen. This assured Page that she would not take two bullets to the back of the head. The same way Weiner turned everything over from his laptop.
Maybe she resigned to run in the Kentucky Derby.
I get it.
Or maybe a T.V show.
Even Mr Ed had more sense than this crew.
Yeah – That’s It! Whiney, Whiney.
LOL! And whinny in last.
If not for Lisa Page turning over her text messages we wouldn’t know about any of this. So please give her some slack.
She’s a traitorous bitch. Her saving grace is that she probably flipped big the minute the jig was up.
If she did — and SD thinks this — then she went a long way toward salvation 🙂
I truly hope so. She’s still a wench in my book…until her conversion story comes out. 😀
Like I said, life in prison in lieu of the death penalty.
Tell us how you REALLY feel, there GrandmainTexas. Come on….let it out.
😂😂😇
I never want to get on your bad side.
A cowardly, traitorous bitch. Looking to save her own skin once she was cornered like a rat in a cellar. I can even summon some respect for murderous mafiosos who don’t flip.
She only turned over the messages because she was caught in a trap…..release the messages or take the fall….she chose to release the messages, so no, Lisa Page gets no slack.
Sorry– I do not have give “slack” to a person scheming and conniving to overturn an American election. My boot on her backside yes– slack no.
Hopefully to witness protection. Don’t want to get Arkansacided before the trials.
Trials. FYLTGE.
His last wrods in the clip above….
“We will learn from it, and our department will do better in the future.”
Oh boy. Sounds like he knows it’s gonna be BAD.
Those words sound like, yeah, yeah, but nothing will change.
Anyone think she’ll get a book deal???
They will DESPERATELY try to get her into one, so that her point of view can be manipulated to help Hillary. My advice – RUN from anybody offering a book deal.
Six figure salary with Lib Law Firm on the way. Maybe these guys are hiring.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why would any Lib Law Firm want to have her now?
She’s been ‘cooperating’ with the IG investigation.
Can someone tell me why it is that NO ONE in the press has ever tracked down Lisa (or Strzok) and put a microphone in their face leaving work, or their homes, and asked them ANY questions about any of this????
Just wondering…
I would hope she’d be disbarred – her actions absolutely warrant it.
But remember one of the texts when she was talking about how, if she played her cards right she might end up with just such a job as you describe?
Will she be going to another government job? There must be dozens of jobs just waiting for someone so trustworthy, moral and efficient.
Lucille – Probably some non-profit like the Clinton Foundation or Clinton Global Initiative. Lots of kindred folks there.
Probably a gig at CNN.
Yes there is! Lois Lerner’s old position at the IRS. It comes with green makeup and a broom too.
Wow. If accurate, it looks like some folks are feeling the heat aren’t they? It will be interesting to see if others follow suit.
Page and Baker both gone.
The end game approaches? Just sign the confession here, initial the first three hundred pages and hand in your pass at the desk.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Passports! Don’t forget to ask for their passports.
LikeLike
Thanks, Pam…very worthwhile for me to listen.
Wait…I thought Lisa Page worked for the DOJ.
She was ‘assigned’ to the FBI, but she worked for the DOJ.
Does this mean that she still works for the DOJ?
She was FBI. I am not sure why DoJ came into play… everything I have seen in official docs says that she was an FBI Lawyer. Of course, FBI is under DOJ so maybe that is why…
Okay. I just thought that I had read that she was with the DOJ and ‘assigned’ to McCabe.
Bye Lisa. Do not let the door hit you in the rear end
If the MSM doesn’t report on it none of this happened.
So none of this happened.
Almost true
If the MSM doesn’t report on this….
Then it means it’s REALLY important.
If Lisa and Baker are gone, Strzok can’t be far behind!!
Strzok and McCabe were the Clinton embeds involved with too many shenanigans. They are facing serious trouble.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Maybe if John was doing some reporting he would have known. Tap dancing time for the MSM.
If John Cardillo had been reading CTH he would have been very aware of this. Maybe someone should go tell him where all the facts are 😉
That is the type of post that needs to be shared and re-shared to everyone, so as to show just how CLUELESS and WORTHLESS the press has become.
Will she be charged or receive a deal?
It looks like that she was one of the earliest flippers. Pays to be first.
Almost surely HAS a deal 🙂
But is Huber done with her yet …..
When does her pension kick in ? She can vacation at Club Lerner.
I smell blood in the water.
As did James Baker.
https://nytimes.com/2018/05/04/us/politics/james-baker-lisa-page-fbi.html#click=https://t.co/ppU5aNb8w5
Sounds like Baker has a cushy job waiting for him at Lawfare.
Sounds like he had to surrender his license.
Chick – Someone needs to direct the remaining sleeper cells in the government.
Will Jimmy be writing from his jail cell?
Resigned?
Not indicted?
A lower level flunky easy to harass with goobermint power. Unindicted.
Read more. IG files report. Charges are then recommended or not for prosecution. This will take time.
Meanwhile all the cronnies will stop by here to read each day to see the direction of their fate. Hi Lisa!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would say she cut a deal to make sure she avoids jail. She’s most assuredly being singing like a bird. IMO, she gave everybody and everything she knew up, unless she left something out to avoid Arkancide!
Cooperated. Big time.
I wonder if she handed over her Gmail and iMessage accounts to the IG before she left?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If that’s a selfie…then it’s TMI.
Keep peeling the layers on that onion!
This also means she is looking to get paid by the corrupt DIMS to keep her from doing more damage. I think she has stopped helping the White hats and now has decided to take her chances. The small group who was assisting the OIG has gotten smaller, more will follow. While this may seem like bad news, the reality is she will now receive the maximum penalty along with all the other traitors to our constitution. IMHO, we are only just beginning to fight back, the judges comments in the Manafort case broke the seal on the TRUE defenders of the constitution. Any hope that Rosen or his cronies are white hats are a myth, justice will be served, but not by Wray or Rosey and the overwhelming number of corrupt DOJ and FBI employees still in place. The judges and a new crew of FBI/DOJ leadership will replaced the existing crew, most likely after the midterms and will crush the black hats who have sold our constitution to the evil Uniparty. We are in Act 1 of the comeback and by the time Act 3 completes, ALL Treepers will be amazingly satisfied. P.S, we will have some juicey scalps in all three Acts, but the job will only be complete once the show is finished. Yes, we will keep the house, 229-206 in favor of the Rebublicans, mark my words, the DIMS will NOT win the house.
Saw this comment earlier/ two
having a heated discussion/
GO sundance!!!!
Avatar
Kill the King leftaintright • 1 hour ago
You have no idea what is going on if you don’t read sundance.
Keep getting the fake news my man.
Breaking: Page’s new texts revealed at her new job…
Page: Can you believe this guy? He wants ketchup on his hotdog?
Page: I can’t believe I have to wear this stupid hat!
Page: Don’t tell anyone, but I spit in the relish tray
Page: Oh sh*t! Here comes the non-globalist media again. Tell them I quit
Page: Trump broke me
I would imagine she will still do prison time, maybe a lesser sentence. Maybe by flopping she avoided the noose. She still committed at ;east sedition. She shouldn’t get off scott free.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s the use in speculating when the IG report will clear a lot of things up? In only a few days?
Clearly they must have everything they needed. Probably part of their deal to not get their dirty pm’s into the public..
After a MUCH NEEDED makeover, will she show up on CNN or MSNBC?
Get the Popcorn Honey, the show is about to start!
Hope there are enough Lawyer’s in the Country to meet all the needs of what’s coming. If there were smart they would of lawyerednup when DJT got the nomination.
Next major headline…. Lawyer Shortage in the DC Metropolitan Area! Earnest Plea for help sent out!
Semper Fidelis/ Semper Vigilis
What do you want to bet they show up on CNN whining about PDT.
I am keeping my expectations very low and just assuming that this all will be much ado about nothing. Sessions will indicate that “really, really inappropriate things happened and people have been severly reprimanded.”
Just sayin’ ….
Based on observation of how the “Justice Department” and FBI conduct themselves when there is some kind of “legal” issue involving a Leftist/Democrat/Deep Stater…..
I would say that the likelihood of any Legal Issues which seriously inconvenience Ms Page is roughly similar to the likelihood of the Bengals winning the Super Bowl next year.
Fox is reporting the FBI DID NOT get private gmail, etc records of Strzok/Page. How can they not, their work emails SAID they were using a gmail “Drafts” to pass messages to each other? Even if Lisa spilled the beans you would want these records to corroborate her statements.
If “Lisa” resigned to get a six figure job with Mueller’s law firm, then the fix is in, again. We shall see.
