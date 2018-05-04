Report: Lisa Page Resigns From DOJ…

The Daily Caller is reporting Lisa Page has resigned from the FBI. If accurate this would indicate her internal investigative usefulness has run its course. This would align with those who expect the IG report to come out soon [likely May 18].

DAILY CALLER: The FBI attorney who exchanged anti-Trump text messages with another bureau official resigned on Friday, The Daily Caller News Foundation has learned. The FBI confirmed that the lawyer, Lisa Page, tendered her resignation. Page has faced months of scrutiny over the text messages, which she exchanged with Peter Strzok, the former deputy chief of the FBI’s counterintelligence division. (more)

Lisa Page was assigned to be Special Counsel to FBI Deputy Andrew McCabe in 2015. It was Lisa Page’s testimony to FBI Inspection Division (INSD) investigators and the DOJ Inspector General that ended up delivering her text messages on July 20th, 2017.

Page was instrumental in the initial phases of the internal investigation. During mid-summer questioning about leaks to media former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said he did not authorize Lisa Page to talk to media. This contradicted Mrs. page. To prove her side of the story Lisa Page provided the text messages. Thus the first investigative thread was pulled, eventually revealing massive internal corruption at the top levels of the DOJ and FBI.

