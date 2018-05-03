Corey Lewandowski Discusses Giuliani Strategy to Confront Robert Mueller Scheme…

Former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski appears for an interview with Martha McCallum to discuss how Rudy Giuliani is prepared to get a lot more confrontational with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

.

Additionally, at 04:40 of the video above, Corey Lewandowski discusses an issue where a journalist, Olivia Nuzzi, actually broke into his house to steal information for a story. Unreal.

