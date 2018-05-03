Corey Lewandowski Discusses Giuliani Strategy to Confront Robert Mueller Scheme…

Former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski appears for an interview with Martha McCallum to discuss how Rudy Giuliani is prepared to get a lot more confrontational with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
.
Additionally, at 04:40 of the video above, Corey Lewandowski discusses an issue where a journalist, Olivia Nuzzi, actually broke into his house to steal information for a story. Unreal.
SESSIONS SESSIONS SESSIONS SESSIONS!
When you say “SESSIONS”, do you mean deep state, Obama-loving, DC swamp, black hat Sessions?
Any idiot can see that Sessions is an Obama lover.
Will all of you slandering Sessions repent openly if you’re wrong, or will you do the thing NeverTrumps did: double down?
Sadly, that’s common when people are wrong. And many NeverTrumps were at some point decent people (watching that little twit David French today, some are no longer decent)
But it is simply impossible for anyone to think Sessions does not love Obama, or want to bring Trump down. All the omniscient people know that, they say so with omniscience.
Who? Was there a sighting?
An authoritative study has proved that their is a Sessions sighting every 37 seconds on CTH, understandable given his fault for everything.
Take a look at that:
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/heres-jeff-sessions-might-playing-4-d-chess/#comments
I haven’t the faintest idea if Sessions is playing 4D chess or whatever, all I know is that NOBODY but Sessions and a few others know for sure.
Did you read the article?
I read it when it was published and consider it possible, but I lack the omniscience to know if it is true.
Sundance has a new thread up….and it does not sound like your omniscience to me
And by the way…you seem to be the only one on this thread to be continuing the Sessions theme.
Read my post below….may do some good for your frustrations..
Dr Corsi and Praying medic saying the same thing. I am trying to be positive and want to believe that it is true, otherwise…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now there are some phrases to cling to…”Might be playing” and “4D Chess”. Do you know what in one hand and wish in the other, and see which one fills up first.
Exactly! Exactly! Exactly! Exactly! This entire witch hunt is Sessions fault.
We have to wonder what the deep state has on Sessions that he turned into a total coward and went into hiding under his desk.
Man I wish I was omniscient.
Sessions is a disgusting and worthless sniveling gerbil. What a despicable man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So you know him then??? Sheesh what drivel.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why are you holding back?
Are you incapable of describing how diabolical Sessions is?
Maybe you are one of the few who lacks omniscience and can’t see how bad Sessions is.
Just when I thought it was safe to get back in the water!
Sessions, Sessions and muh Sessions
What I would like to know is what evidence is there to connect Sessions to any swampy creature? Where is it? I’d like to know. I’ll listen.
We have tons of information on Mueller, McCabe, (indeed all of the small group), Rosenrat, Hildabeast, Schiff4brains, Finestein, etc etc. We have documented proof on actions that show they are law breakers and liars. Yet on Sessions….crickets. Oh, wait his recusal. That’s the nefarious proof that demonstrates that Sessions is corrupt or inept
Sessions isn’t moving fast enough or aggressively enough for my taste, but I choose to wait and see what happens. He also is more of a DOJ ideologue than I would prefer to which he seems to defer.
PDJT could drop the hammer of Thor on the whole thing, but he has yet to make a move. So, all I can do is sit, watch and wait for action from PDJT. Because at the end of the day – that is all that counts. Not words or tweets. Not fully knowing what is transpiring behind the scenes is painful there is no doubt.
You are obviously lacking omniscience and should fell humbled before your fellow posters who have it.
Yeah, I wish that I had Johnny Carson’s Carnac the Magnificent abilities. Alas, his powers were not transferable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL! Those were the days 🙂
LikeLike
Exactly. Well said.
Giuliani knows how to deal with evil cabals. This cabal is worse than the mafia.
LikeLiked by 10 people
This is beyond freaky…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here’s a thought. Could Mueller and Co. actually be white hats BUT are being blackmailed by the Clinton criminal family into working against Trump???
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, because if they were white hats they wouldn’t out up with blackmail at all.
That makes a much sense as Obama being an American Christian…
LikeLiked by 4 people
A heterosexual American Christian. There, fixed it for you.
Take a look at that:
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/heres-jeff-sessions-might-playing-4-d-chess/#comments
That has never occurred to me.
Because their histories are not exactly white hat stuff.
But not everyone agrees with that. ??
If we didn’t know anything about them, this would seem to have more merit. The Clinton part would certainly make sense.
File criminal charges against the writer / thief!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I had serious trouble after the Caputo interview on Tucker last night. My thoughts are going to a very dark place.
Specifically, I am starting to believe there is no investigation or any real prosecutions for anyone but Trump.
What if Horowitz is just a psyop? What if all we’ve expected never sees the light of day and this Mueller probe NEVER STOPS?
Yeah. I went there.
Feeling real dark. Much of it has to do with personal stuff so there’s that…
If you’re right, then Sundance is very wrong….which would be a 1st.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The rule of law will be restored one way or the other. I believe The Trumpster has this all under control. We will wake one day to a series of important arrests from the previous nite.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s why there’s so much 4D chess talk going on. Because we know Trump isn’t stupid and he’s NOT going to let himself be tricked. He’s got a lot of intel. Even more than Mueller! Amazing.
And I have always respected Jeff Sessions but the main reason at this moment that I disagree w/Sessions haters is that Trump is not an idiot. He’s not a guy who lets himself be played.
LikeLiked by 3 people
^^This.
Please don’t allow that to happen! They are DESTROYING themselves and that is the sweetest irony of it all! Please read and I hope it gives you some comfort.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don't take my word for it in the thread above. Take their BS polls that are telling us the story of where our President is going and how Democrats are DYING!
LikeLiked by 6 people
TY Flep!
Don’t think 🤔 for one minute that there are Democrats that see that they are headed on a collision course with extinction! They hate every story about “Sweet Stormy”, “Muh Russia”, “Mr. Mueller” etc. They can’t stop 🛑 it even though they see it! Here is another warning from their side!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bye bye Claire McCaskill!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope I am helping folks tonight because our President is about to secure TRUMPISM for the next 100+ years! This is beyond HUGE! Don’t let this crap 💩 get you down. Our President definitely isn’t!
Please continue to pray for your family, friends, yourself and our beloved President!
I think this will backfire on the Dems. They are firing up our base!
Feanor, I pray you are wrong. The only hope for our country and our freedom is PDJT. The DS must be eliminated. The CF must be disenfranchised. Soros too. Hollywood elites must be gagged. Sanity and the rule of law must return. The Constitution must prevail. Mr. Pen-and-Phone needs an address change (from DC to Gitmo). Michelle can teach the Cubans how to garden.
God bless us all and God bless the USA!
LikeLiked by 3 people
One question to FBI Director Wray could change everything.
Is the CF investigation still open or closed?
Oversight committee hello!!!!
Sorry to hear you’re having personal issues, Feanor. As Bubba 42 would say, I feel your pain; however, please feel free to refrain from posting here until you’ve reached a more rational state.
Yeah, you went there. Possible is one thing. Probable? What a stretch of reality. Wish you well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
been there feanor. commented a couple weeks ago about psyop for conservatives myself. but, trump’s too smart and in the “know” about decades of government corruption. i actually see the events of the past couple of days positively–like there is a real strategy and now is finally the time for OFFENSIVE action. enter rudy on hannity. feels like we’re building to a crescendo. i know, been too slow in coming for me too. hang in there…
LikeLiked by 1 person
RE: Feanor, bring your thoughts back, out of “the dark place.” This is the type of response the dems & msm media are hoping for. Listening to the above conversation with Lewandowski, what I heard is an attempt to drag more info out of him concerning “the latest” (pymnt to lawyer). When it came back to what is known, she starts shaking her head (no) shutting him down then continues trying to get the answer she wants. It’s a farce! Do not allow this kind of “made up journalism” take you anywhere but up. They are showing the have nothing! Chin up and smile. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not the journalism. I’m way beyond that.
It’s the data.
Feanor, I am sorry to hear there is turmoil in your family. What if the data is proven wrong? Maybe reading Wolfgang’s letter will help…
LikeLike
Hang tough, Feanor. The light will return. It always does.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks!
Meanwhile on positive note:
Horowitz Is Coming To Town
(With apologies to: HAVEN GILLESPIE, J COOTS, J. FRED COOTS)
You better watch out, you better not lie
He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
Horowitz is comin’ to town
He’s making a list, of sedition and vice
You are corrupt, now you pay the price
Horowitz is comin’ to town
He’s knows who’s been conspiring
Page and Strzok are singing too
He’s been reading all their messages
And they’ve implicated YOU
So, you better watch out, you better not lie
He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
Horowitz is comin’ to town
Jeff Sessions is sly, and John Huber too
They laid out the traps, to see what you’d do
Horowitz is comin’ to town
His title is Inspector General
He’s on to your mistakes
If he offers you a plea bargain
That’s a deal that you should take
Oh! You better watch out, you better not lie
He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
Horowitz is comin’ to town
He nailed lyin McCabe, soon James Comey too
Two dirty rats, let’s see who else they chew
Horowitz is comin’ to town
Appointed by Barack Obama
Impartial is his middle name
He’s not a Special Counsel, but
The indictments are the same
Oh! You better watch out, you better not lie
He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
Horowitz is comin’ to town
You thought we’d believe, Trump’s collusion was true.
But he checked it out, the collusion was YOU
Horowitz is comin’ to town
The honest law enforcement will watch the judge with glee
They’re gonna build a gallows just outside the Grand Jury
So…
By
Karl Kastner
This thread has gone WAY too long without condemning Sessions for his corruption his cowardice his swamp gateway keeperism his intent to testify against Trump his evil scheme to protect the Deep State his decades long pretense of caring for America and his diabolical plot to thwart justice.
Not to worry Tonawanda- they come down in droves now. Used to be a one/two punch, but now they overtake the thread with total doom and gloom-I see them coming in just as we speak.
Thanks to flep and a few others, we will hold the fort down til morning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just can’t wait till you read my post below….bwaaaaah…
Take care and Bless Your Heart..
They do what they want.
Lie, cheat, steal, defame, frame, murder, abuse…
Here’s the data I see that I cannot account for: they aren’t stopping. In fact, in some respects it’s gotten more brazen.
How to account for this?
Sessions is on their side. Or a hologram.
No Sessions is not on their side.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Possibly your life experience is limited?
LikeLike
We’re comparing life experience size now?
How puerile.
I’m bigger anyway and I called no take backs on the car ride home.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Here’s the data I see that I cannot account for: they aren’t stopping. In fact, in some respects it’s gotten more brazen.”
This is what you said. You could not account for why this was happening, and your conclusion was : Sessions is on their side.
I was not “comparing” anything. I was suggesting that your inability to account for something was a strange thing to say before you omnisciently stated that Sessions was on their side, and possibly your lack of life experience was a reason for making such a bizarre illogical leap.
LikeLike
You need to reread my comment because お前はもう死んでる。
LikeLike
Good Luck, and Prayers to you Feanor.
I’m not a phychiatrist, but it seems your distress over current national events Could be contributing to your personal problems.
My prescription would be to Stop listening to Enemedia (operation mockingbird), and concentrate on Family and Loved ones.
Take time to pet the dog or cat.
Water the flowers, and Enjoy the butterflies.
Talk to God.
Prayer works wonders, even when you don’t believe God is listening.
He is.
I learned this from experience.
Appreciate the thoughts. Prayer is not really an option now.
Has to do with the whole family thing.
Like I said, dark place.
LikeLike
“Talk to God.
Prayer works wonders, even when you don’t believe God is listening.
He is.
I learned this from experience.”
Agreed, Southern son.
Luke 18:1-8a — “1Then Jesus told them a parable about their need to pray at all times and not lose heart: 2“In a certain town there was a judge who neither feared God nor respected men. 3And there was a widow in that town who kept appealing to him, ‘Give me justice against my adversary.’
4For a while he refused, but later he said to himself, ‘Even though I do not fear God or respect men, 5yet because this widow keeps pestering me, I will give her justice. Then she will stop wearing me out with her perpetual requests.’”
6And the Lord said, “Listen to the words of the unjust judge. 7Will not God bring about justice for His elect who cry out to Him day and night? Will He continue to defer their help? 8I tell you, He will promptly carry out justice on their behalf.”
The “while” or time in verse 4 may be longer than we like, so it is good to take the Lord’s encouragement in verse 1 to persist in prayer and not lose heart.
Otoh, Q has unsurpassed intellgence, the Weiner laptop (that captured globalist honchos engaged in child sacrifice and mutilation, milltary assets galore, plus Jeff Sessions, all being positioned night and day, waiting for the right decade to pounce. Just a little more patience, cuz Q must relay this through 8chan threads visible to anyone, although only one side is smart enough to break his code. It’s his mastur plan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only commenters here reference Q. Never Sundance.
I’m somewhere between larp and psyop myself.
Q says “trust Sessions,” but Q is severely questioned by the same people on here who say “don’t trust Sessions.”
Not being omniscient, it is hard for me to decide who is omniscient.
That is because Sessions is now irrelevant. Not worth commenting on any further.
The train has passed him by at full speed…..
The wire tapping…the break-ins…the MSM lies..are beyond anything he could affect…….the white hats and the President are taking care of all that now..
So, for us so called Sessions bashers….useless to pay any more attention…to him
He does nothing…means nothing…is irrelevant…and once again…any further comments …..are irrelevant..
So…just for him….and anyone bringing him up any further…have fun…
The inarguable aspect of the Sessions issue has been that what ever is happening is happening, and whatever is going on is going on, despite our opinions of the man.
Yet the bitterness of hating Sessions (including your own) never ceases in post after post on CTH.
I am happy to hear that you will finally cease bringing him up. Spoken like a soldier.
Tonawanda,
Well you were doing great until you projected that I “hate Sessions”… in post after post..
That is uncalled for and it is a Lie…. I have never stated any hate for him what so ever…..
I was criticizing his actions / non actions regarding his position.
And if you view virtually every post on this thread…it is “you” that has brought him up..virtually no-stop.
I have always enjoyed your posts for a very long time, but do not place your own projections on me or other people by using Subjective versus Objective comments.
Sundance has a new thread up pointing directly at Sessions…..
So now why don’t you go tell the President…Rudy, Lou Dobbs, Tucker, Ed Rollins and many, many others that they are guilty of “omniscience”
So any further posts from me…just pass them by…as I will with yours…
Take care and be well..
Sorry, when you recommended that it was essential for people to understand that Sessions was a Gate Keeper for the swamp, I thought it was entirely fair to conclude that you hated Sessions.
Or are you saying that you do not hate Swamp Gate Keepers?
Gunny, Sir…exactly.
Regardless of wether Jeff is an angel or devil is now meaningless.
Jeff Sessions has essemtialy been replaced by Rudy. Imho, Rudy is now cleaning up in aisle 4 while Jeff looks on at the mess in horror.
He has become as useful as….”insert old adage here”. Totally irrelevant to the matters at hand.
Imho
Tonawanda, so does this mean it was your appointed time to do so? What if you are 100% correct? How will this change the situation for the better or provide encouragement to others here? There are plenty of other places to join in on the “attack” of Jeff Sessions, and all the agreement needed to stoke one’s ego will be too! All the high-fives need!
This has been opposition research on the Trump campaign. I don’t know why they gave up 1.2 million documents to these thugs. Look where it has gotten them. From watching the Rudy interviews in the last 24 hours, I have a feeling that he knows exactly what he is doing. He just gave a warning shot to Mueller. He is going to go nuclear real soon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This whole “Cohen gets a $35K retainer every month” is such a non story/non event. Notice that when Avenatti and the media criticize Trump for it, they have to change the story into something else. They don’t say “omg Trump pays a retainer and Cohen does what he needs to do, it’s so illegal,” they say, “Trump knows everything and specifically paid Cohen back for this item,” which is still not illegal or even a problem. Of course Trump would reimburse him after he found out what happened.
LikeLiked by 1 person
"They're going to close the investigation within a month, one-and-a-half, or two months of the interview," Giuliani explained. "We'll get all the questions in advance, we'll knock it down to about half of what they wanted to ask." https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/rudy-giuliani-50-50-chance-trump-gets-subpoenaed-by-mueller
Where is Color Sergeant Bourne, this thread needs him!
Lots of Reverend Witt in evidence here.
