Texas -v- DACA Draws Federal Judge Andrew Hanen, Big Trouble Looms For Immigration Activists…

Yesterday Texas and six other states filed a lawsuit against the the Trump administration over the Presidents’ failure to terminate DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals); an Obama-era program created through ‘executive action’ that allowed work permits and legal status for hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens brought to the U.S. as children.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Brownsville on Tuesday; asking the court to rule on whether President Obama’s 2012 decision to grant deportation protections and two-year work authorizations to young undocumented immigrants — without congressional approval — was lawful.
A similar program in 2014 known as DAPA (Deferred Action for Parents of Americans) was ruled unconstitutional in 2016. However, the first executive action, ‘the DACA policy’, has never been challenged in court.
Today, a judge was assigned by random draw for the DACA case, and universal karma has come full circle with the outcome. Federal Judge Andrew Hanen was drawn as the presiding judge for the DACA challenge.
It cannot be overstated how significantly damaging that judicial draw is to the activist groups who are trying to support the Obama Executive Action. Judge Andrew Hanen was the original judge on the 2015 DAPA challenge.
Not only was Andrew Hanen the federal judge in the prior DAPA challenge, but Hanen was specifically furious at the gross misconduct by the Obama DOJ during the prior legal proceedings. Hanen wasn’t a little bit angry at the DOJ, he was FURIOUS (see here).
During the 2015/2016 DAPA proceedings, the DOJ lied -numerous times- to Hanen’s court; and at the conclusion of the SCOTUS ruling (supporting the Hanen rulings), Judge Hanen demanded that all of the DOJ lawyers attend ethics classes – and lambasted Attorney General Loretta Lynch for allowing such gross ethical misconduct.
Additionally, Judge Hanen is an incredibly brilliant judge when it comes to writing opinions that cannot be rebuked by appellate courts or even SCOTUS. In the 2015 DAPA case Hanen specifically waited to see how a Mississippi appeals court ruled on a tangential aspect to his case before writing his ruling. As a result the 5th CCA could not overrule his decision. –BACKSTORY HERE–
Texas -vs- DACA drawing Judge Hanen also means the immigration activists in congress will now have to work on legislating a solution. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer scored a big loss today:
WASHINGTON – Texas has already caught its first break in its new lawsuit to stop the Obama-era DACA program, after the case was assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen.
A Republican appointee to the bench, Judge Hanen has already ruled against a similar deportation amnesty in 2015. And during that case he expressed skepticism about DACA itself, saying it seemed to stray beyond the bounds of discretion then-President Obama had claimed in setting up the program.
Judge Hanen, whose courtroom is in southern Texas, was one of the first to spot to surge of illegal immigrant children headed to the border in 2013 — a surge which crested in 2014 with the UAC wave that overwhelmed the Obama administration, and whose repercussions are still being felt today with the latest caravan of illegal immigrants.
He will now oversee the latest in an ever-expanding and complicated legal battle over DACA, which Mr. Obama created in 2012 to grant tentative legal status to illegal immigrant “Dreamers.” DACA was controversial from the start, and President Trump attempted to phase it out. (read more)
Gotta love those two headed coins.
LMAO.
Thank you Lord for allowing Judge Hanen!!!
Ah, Brownsville, Texas. I read years ago that pregnant Mexicans crossed into that territory over the border to give birth, leave the states and go home……AFTER registering the newborn and leaving a post office box address to receive the checks each month; they probably just had someone, a family member/friend send the check to them each month.
So, having a baby in the US means you get a check every month? News to me…
Of course. The baby is a citizen, child of an indigent parent. Probably qualifies for all kinds of government support – especially if you know to lie on the forms and the Dems running the free handout program don’t check up on anyone with a Hispanic name.
I got…especially since Soros is sponsoring an app to advise illegals how to milk to system (and our tax $$$$). Surely the feds can step in to stop this!
If the child is a US citizen, the parents apply for WIC, food stamps, support, ad nauseum. I keep telling people (and having grown up in S. TX), Mexicans will take whatever free sh*t you give them, feel entitled to it, never feel that they have any moral obligation to meet the conditions of getting the free sh*t, and never feel that they are stealing. Just like lefties…. Birds of a feather.
The poster greatly simplified the facts. They actually had to stay long enough to register for all of the Welfare, and child support benefits that an American child can get if the family is very poor … then went home, and waited for the checks. Hundreds of thousands do it. Eventually, because they won’t pay the hospital bills for the birth either … many hospitals along the border have closed. Do your research, it has happened a LOT!
Sandra, just click on resources, bottom right-hand side. Carte Blanc.
https://www.acf.hhs.gov/orr
Having a baby in the US if you are illegal means no hospital bill. A check every month for the baby, food stamps, free medical care until the baby is 85 yrs old. Free day care, free lunches when in school, in some states free college. WIC for baby food. Most parents use the ER for Dr. visits because that is paid for. That is why our ER’s are so backed up and our hospital bills are so high. This has been going on for at least 15 yrs or longer, but if you do not pay your hospital bill, they can take your house away. They tried to do that to my sister.
“free medical care until the baby is 85 yrs old. ”
Really??
Yes. Illegals do not pay their hospital bills or medical md visits. Zero. American citizens pay the freight.The illegal’s just change their name to a different alias every time they seek care. No matter the age.
Yes but it’s actually worse than you know. When my daughter was in the Army down in Texas near the border she was REQUIRED to “volunteer” to help those anchor baby birthing homes. It really bothered her and infuriated me.
I live in Texas and there are houses that accommodate pregnant Mexican woman about to give birth. They fly here to Houston and put them up and after birth they take their American citizen child home back to Mexico. When they want to visit or live in America they use their citizen child as the ticket! This anchor baby nonsense needs to stop ASAP!
people keep saying their “American citizen children” but because the lib/commies and their GOPe allies have decided to treat them as such for the last 36 years does not in FACT make it so……the 14A actually PREVENTS non citizen “birthright citizenship” rather than allowing it……PDJT promised to address this during his campaign and this is yet another of those promises he made which are convenient to delay or forget
.Heavenly oversight I tell you, bigly.
No speak English – no driver’s license.
No speak English – no housing.
No speak English – no welfare.
No speak English – no food stamps.
Sneak across the border but no speak English – BACK OF THE LINE.
There is a God in Heaven,Amen
The new lawsuit, with six other states joining Texas, did not directly seek to challenge what those other judges had done (Judge Hanen would have no authority to overturn those orders because they deal with the shutdown of DACA not its original form).
Instead, the 74-page lawsuit was aimed at DACA’s existence from its very beginning by the Obama Administration in June 2012, arguing that the program was always illegal under federal immigration laws and always was unconstitutional. A victory in the case, though, would potentially set up a conflict among federal judges that ultimately would have to be worked out by the Supreme Court.
The lawsuit contended that, in initiating DACA, President Obama violated the Constitution’s mandate that the president must carry out the laws that Congress enacts.
“If ever there was a violation of the President’s duty to ‘take care that the laws be faithfully executed,’ ” the lawsuit said, “this is it….Underlying DACA is a dangerously broad conception of Executive power.”
https://constitutioncenter.org/blog/texas-and-allies-open-new-challenge-to-daca#When:14:21:00Z
1.No citizenship unless natural born or legally naturalized.
2. End the birthright citizenship for children born in the USA to non citizen parents.
3. Arrest and deport all illegal aliens regardless of how long they have been in the USA.
4. Build the wall.
5. Put the Rinos and the Dems in congress against it and commence fire.
For anyone using the 14th Amendment argument. A Question – if the 1868 passage of the 14th Amendment gave anyone born on American soil citizenship, why was the 1924 Native American Citzenship Act required? Afterall they were born here too.
Birthright Citizenship and Dual Citizenship: Harbingers of Administrative Tyranny – July 2008 • Volume 37, Number 7 • Edward Erler
Dual Citizenship and Decline
Although the Constitution of 1787 mentioned citizens, it did not define citizenship. It was in 1868 that a definition of citizenship entered the Constitution, with the ratification of the Fourteenth Amendment. Here is the familiar language: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” Thus there are two components to American citizenship: birth or naturalization in the U.S. and being subject to the jurisdiction of the U.S. We have somehow come today to believe that anyone born within the geographical limits of the U.S. is automatically subject to its jurisdiction. But this renders the jurisdiction clause utterly superfluous and without force. If this had been the intention of the framers of the Fourteenth Amendment, presumably they would simply have said that all persons born or naturalized in the United States are thereby citizens.
Indeed, during debate over the amendment, Senator Jacob Howard of Ohio, the author of the citizenship clause, attempted to assure skeptical colleagues that the new language was not intended to make Indians citizens of the U.S. Indians, Howard conceded, were born within the nation’s geographical limits; but he steadfastly maintained that they were not subject to its jurisdiction because they owed allegiance to their tribes. Senator Lyman Trumbull, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, rose to support his colleague, arguing that “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” meant “not owing allegiance to anybody else and being subject to the complete jurisdiction of the United States.” Jurisdiction understood as allegiance, Senator Howard interjected, excludes not only Indians but “persons born in the United States who are foreigners, aliens, [or] who belong to the families of ambassadors or foreign ministers.” Thus “subject to the jurisdiction” does not simply mean, as is commonly thought today, subject to American laws or American courts. It means owing exclusive political allegiance to the U.S.
The same kind of confusion that has led us to accept birthright citizenship for the children of illegal aliens has led us to tolerate dual citizenship. We recall that the framers of the Fourteenth Amendment specified that those who are naturalized must owe exclusive allegiance to the U.S. to be included within its jurisdiction. And the citizenship oath taken today still requires a pledge of such allegiance. But in practice dual citizenship—and dual allegiance—is allowed. This is a sign of the decline of American citizenship and of America as a nation-state.
http://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/birthright-citizenship-and-dual-citizenship-harbingers-of-administrative-tyranny/
Lirking Lawyer here.
There is a complex, never tested at SCOTUS way to gut birthright citizenship without amending the 14th Amendment (whose intent was emancipated former slaves, not Mexican illegals).. What follows is deliberately a bit simplistic for brevity. 14th section 1 contains the clause, “and subject to the jurisdiction thereof”. Now, that was put there because accredited diplomats from foreign countries are expressly NOT subject to jurisdiction (example—they can only be expelled for crimes, not prosecuted) and so their children born here are NOT US citizens by birth.
So the argument is as follows. Illegal immigrants coming here to have anchor babies NEVER submitted to the jurisdiction of the US— because if they had done so, they would not have come here illegally in the first place.
Simplified, criminals do not submit to legal jurisdiction, almost by definition. Folks who submit to legal jurisdiction are nominally law abiding, again almost by definition.
DD…. next time just leave the link Treepers can read it there if they’re so inclined.
there is also a “citizen” category….anyone arguing this is calling the FFs ignorant because they included what was necessary in the US Constitution and their qualification for POTUS and now VPOTUS for a “natural born citizen” means this is different than a generic or naturalized citizen…..in fact NBC requires TWO citizen parents born ON US soil
Nope. Requires US citizen parents, but not to be borne on US soil (unless one parent isn’t a US citizen. My daugher was borne in Munich, was automatically a US citizen cause we got her US passport at the Munich US consulate immediately thereafter. My brother was borne in Tokyo Japan while my military father was deployed there during Korean War. Ditto.
There are treaties to establish nationality of the child born to foreign parents on US soil. The mischaracterizations and lawlessness operating in this issue are used to conceal that so-called anchor baby is probably born to the nationality of their father or mother, who cannot confer to the US citizenship. They are citizens of another government. This should all be settled by long-established treaties between nations. Mexican parents give birth to Citizens of Mexico, even when on foreign soil, per treaty.
As for the horde at the border, they are invaders. Citizens of foreign governments attempting to unlawfully infiltrate. They are not immigrants.
The typical media rhetoric paints a political emotion these are lost souls abandoned without a nation or a home — a BIG LIE.
They are all citizens of some other nation. Not ours.
The messiness is exactly why a quite Hanen ruling that DACA is ipunconstitutional is a straight, fast trip to SCOTUS. See longer legal explanation upthread.
Its amazing how easy this is when we have the law & truth on our side. Now we just need to get more of Trumps judicial appointments approved and seated.
These two videos seem to say it all…
First one is DeLeon admitting they are felons, but then saying they are law abiding ????(hey we were really poor growing up & NOTHING excuses breaking the law.).
Then Trey who puts laws and reason for obeying them in very simple language. (was noticing that is not just illegals breaking many laws, but in re-listening to it I see where the FBI is way overstepping our laws…As Trey says, “if you weaken the law, you weaken it forever”
My question is why has this taken so long to go to court?
You don’t start with a lie to produce truth.
Every politician in DC does.
PDJT not.
My question is when is any state going to sue the Legislature (Ryan’s “Better Way DACA plan” Cruz with Teddy Bear welcomes, all the Demoncrats) for aiding and abetting lawbreakers in the first place with their funding of illegals, using OUR money?
“Today, a judge was assigned by random draw for the DACA case, and universal karma has come full circle with the outcome. Federal Judge Andrew Hanen was drawn as the presiding judge for the DACA challenge.”
As Otto von Bismarck said, God watches over drunks, idiots, and the United States of America.
America is executing an “ANTI-ILLEGALS SURGE”.
• DAPA ruled unconstitutional
• ICE Raids & Deportations
• Border Patrol Forward-Deployment with National Guard backstop & support
• DACA challenged as unconstitutional
AG Sessions’ announcement to surge Prosecutions
• Assistant U.S. Attorneys to the border
• Supervisory Judges to the border
How Prosecutions can make a YUGE dent in continued crossings:
• Last-in First-Prosecuted prioritization
… recognizing that 98% of those “awaiting proceedings” never show up
• Meaning that New Illegals GO DIRECTLY to JAIL!
This “conflict” between DISTRICT Fed Courts, from CA/NJ/NY/HI and now TX is going to be one of the most magnificent legal battles of this century …. This is what happens when you have District level courts making injunctions and orders like they were GOD or similar….ie: nationwide, worldwide, hell, most likely galaxy”wide”…. There are so many CCA’s involved, ie: more than 3 now, this seems to beg a visit to THE SUPREME COURT to unfrick the fricked….. The “little points” about EO of formation vs EO/Memo to defunk it….ie: who’s or which chunk of paper is being pointed at just lays open another level of conflict… It would seem that “formation level document” should “trump” (lowercase on purpose) those others only pointing at an “eviction notice level” doc.
Suffice to say…this is going to be one fine junk-yard dog fight…. get your popcorn and that long-neck Lone Star….pull up a stump….the shows about to start — I can hear the old steam organ firing up down on the river… Gonn’a be a hot time in the ‘ol town tonight…yessseerrrr-re!
Check-6
