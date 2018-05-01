Lou Dobbs Discusses the FBI Investigation That Never Happened…

This is the hidden story that could lead to a criminal probe of Loretta Lynch and James Comey
Tonight on his TV show, Lou Dobbs highlighted the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton that never took place. WATCH:
.
CTH decided to go back through two years of documents, releases, reports, testimony, media interviews; including interviews with fired FBI Director James Comey; question all prior assumptions; re-examine the entire framework within all the known granular DOJ and FBI activity; and finally contrast it all against the full scope of released messaging between FBI Agent Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.
Within this project some breakout discoveries needed to be highlighted. One of those discoveries pertains to the Fox News interview with James Comey and Bret Baier.
Within the interview Mr. Comey is questioned about the announcement of re-opening of the Hillary Clinton email investigation on October 28th, 2016. In his response to why there was a delay between the FBI being notified by New York on September 28th, 2016, and waiting until October 28th, James Comey revealed a very important nugget.
The New York U.S. Attorney (SDNY, Preet Bharara) called Main Justice in DC to ask about a “search warrant”. Previously we knew this call took place on October 21st, 2016 because it’s in the Page/Strzok text messages. Now we know the reason “why”, or at least the reason Comey was told, and who New York called at DOJ HQ.
Listen closely to James Comey at 06:06 to 07:30 of the interview (prompted):
Baier: “Did you know that Andrew McCabe, your deputy, had sat on that revelation about the emails”?
Comey: “Yeah, I don’t know that, I don’t know that to be the case. I do know that New York and FBI headquarters became aware that there may be some connection between Weiner’s laptop and the Clinton investigation, weeks before it was brought to me for decision – and as I write in the book I don’t know whether they could have moved faster and why the delay”
Baier: “Was it the threat that New York Agents were going to leak that it existed really what drove you to the ‘not conceal’ part?
Comey: “I don’t think so. I think what actually drove it was the prosecutors in New York who were working the criminal case against Weiner called down to headquarters and said ‘are we getting a search warrant or not for this’? That caused, I’m sorry, Justice Department Headquarters, to then call across the street to the FBI and poke the organization; and they start to move much more quickly. I don’t know why there was, if there was slow activity, why it was slow for those first couple of weeks.”
There’s some really sketchy stuff going on in that answer. Why would SDNY need to get authorization for a search warrant from DC if this is about Weiner’s laptop?
Yes, you could argue it pertains to a tightly held Clinton investigation run out of DC but the Weiner prosecution issues shouldn’t require approval from DC.
Additionally, the “search warrant” explanation by James Comey doesn’t match the internal communication that was happening inside the FBI (that was unknown to Comey).
But let’s take Comey at face-value…. In his explanation Comey stated it was justice officials within SDNY (Southern District of New York) who called Main Justice (DOJ in DC) and asked about a needed search warrant for “this“, presumably Weiner’s laptop by inference. Now, let’s go look at the Page/Strzok description of what was going on.
Here are the messages from Lisa Page and Peter Strzok surrounding the original date that New York officials originally notified Washington DC FBI. It’s important to note the two different entities: DOJ -vs- FBI.
According to the September 28, 2016, messages from FBI Agent Peter Strzok it was the SDNY in New York telling Andrew McCabe in DC about the issue. Pay close attention to the convo:
(pdf source for all messages here)
Notice: “hundreds of thousands of emails turned over by Weiner’s attorney to SDNY”.
Pay super close attention. This is not framed as an outcome of a New York Police Dept. raid on Anthony Weiner. This is stated as Weiner’s attorney going to the U.S. attorney and voluntarily turning over emails. These emails were not turned over to the FBI field office in New York (they have the laptop), these are actual emails turned over to the U.S. Attorney in the Southern District; that’s Preet Bharara.
Key point here: Weiner’s attorneys turned over “emails”. Actual “emails”.
♦If the U.S. Attorney in New York has the actual physical emails on September 28th, 2016, why would they need a search warrant on October 21st, 2016? (Comey’s call explanation)
♦Additionally, why would Weiner’s attorney be handing over evidence?
Think about this carefully. I’ll get back to the importance of it later; but what I suspect is that Anthony Weiner had physical material, a sub-set of the emails that were on Huma Abedin’s laptop, and those documents/emails were his “insurance policy” against anything done to him by Hillary Clinton. Facing a criminal prosecution Weiner’s lawyer went to the U.S. Attorney and attempted to exploit/leverage that specific content therein on his client’s behalf.
Fast forward three weeks, and we go back to FBI in DC.
On October 21, 2016, this is now the call referenced by James Comey in the Bret Baier interview. Someone from the New York U.S. Attorney’s office called “Main Justice” (the DOJ National Security Division in DC) and notified DOJ-NSD Deputy Asst. Attorney General George Toscas of the Huma Abedin/Hillary Clinton emails via the “Weiner investigation”.
[I would point out again, he’s not being notified of a laptop, Toscas is notified of “emails”]
George Toscas “wanted to ensure information got to Andy“, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe…. so he called FBI Agent Peter Strzok…. who told George Toscas “we know“.
FBI Agent Peter Strzok then tells Bill Priestap (who also previously knew) about Main Justice calling to make inquires about the emails.
Of course, Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe already knew about the emails since September 28th, 2016, more than three weeks earlier.
In his Bret Baier interview FBI Director James Comey says this call is about a search warrant. There is no indication the call is actually about a search warrant. [Nor would there be a need for a search warrant if the call was actually about the emails that Wiener’s attorney dropped off on 9/21].
However, that phone call kicks off an internal debate about the previously closed Clinton email investigation; and Andrew McCabe sitting on the notification from New York for over three weeks – kicks off an internal FBI discussion about McCabe needing to recuse himself.
Now it’s October 27th, 2016, James Comey chief-of-staff Jim Rybicki wants McCabe to recuse himself. But Rybicki is alone on an island. Lisa Page is furious at such a suggestion, partly because she is McCabe’s legal counsel and if McCabe is recused so too is she.
At the same time as they are debating how to handle the Huma Abedin/Hillary Clinton emails, they are leaking to the media to frame a specific narrative.
Important to note here, that at no time is there any conversation -or hint of a conversation- that anyone is reviewing the content of the emails. The discussions don’t mention a single word about content… every scintilla of conversation is about how to handle the issues of the emails themselves. Actually, there’s not a single person mentioned in thousands of text messages that applies to an actual person who is looking at any content.
Quite simply: there is a glaringly transparent lack of an “investigation”.
Within this “tight group” at FBI, as Comey puts it, there is not a single mention of a person who is sitting somewhere looking through the reported “600,000” Clinton emails that was widely reported by media.
There’s absolutely ZERO evidence of anyone looking at emails or scouring through laptop data…. and FBI Agent Peter Strzok has no staff under him who he discusses assigned to such a task…. and Strzok damned sure ain’t doing it. Additionally, again accepting what Comey thinks is happening, sdny is asking for a search warrant – so under that premise the sdny has the laptop.
So what gives?
Remember, it’s now October 27th, 2016. McCabe has been sitting on this information since September 28th; Comey doesn’t know anything about it; and a day earlier McCabe and Loretta Lynch were on a conference call with the New York field office and the conversation was full of drama.
From the OIG report: 4. The Attorney General Expresses Strong Concerns to McCabe and other FBI Officials about Leaks, and McCabe Discusses Recusing Himself from CF Investigation (October 26, 2016)
McCabe told the OIG that during the October 2016 time frame, it was his “perception that there was a lot of information coming out of likely the [FBI’s] New York Field Office” that was ending up in the news. McCabe told the OIG that he “had some heated back-and-forths” with the New York Assistant Director in Charge (“NY-ADIC”) over the issue of media leaks.
On October 26th, 2016, McCabe and NY-ADIC participated in what McCabe described as “a hastily convened conference call with the Attorney General [Loretta Lynch] who delivered the same message to us” about leaks, with specific focus being on leaks regarding the high-profile investigation by FBI’s New York Field Office into the death of Eric Garner. McCabe told us that he “never heard her use more forceful language.” NY-ADIC confirmed that the participants got “ripped by the AG on leaks.”
According to NY-ADIC’s testimony and an e-mail he sent to himself on October 31, McCabe indicated to NY-ADIC and a then-FBI Executive Assistant Director (“EAD”) in a conversation after Attorney General Lynch disconnected from the call that McCabe was recusing himself from the CF Investigation.
(Page #6 and #7 – IG Report Link)
Stuff just got seriously elevated. Main Justice is making inquires, Attorney General Loretta Lynch is making inquiries, and now James Comey has to be brought into the loop. How does McCabe explain the call from Main Justice, and Loretta Lynch, to his boss, James Comey?
Moving on – Note to readers. Click the graphics and read the notes on them too:
It’s still October 27th, 2016, the day before James Comey announces his FBI decision to re-open the Clinton investigation. Jim Rybicki still saying McCabe should be recused from input; everyone else, including FBI Legal Counsel James Baker, is disagreeing with Rybicki and siding with Lisa Page.
Meanwhile the conversation has shifted slightly to “PC”, probable cause. Read:
While Lisa Page is leaking stories to Devlin Barrett (Wall Street Journal), the internal discussion amid the “small group” is about probable cause, “PC”.
The FBI team is now saying if there was no probable cause when Comey closed the original email investigation in July 2016 (remember the very tight boundaries of review), then there’s no probable cause in October 2016 to reopen the investigation regardless of what the email content might be.
This appears to be how the “small group” or “tight team” justify doing nothing with the content received from New York. They presumably received the emails September 28th and it’s now October 27th, and they haven’t even looked at them. Heck, they are debating if there’s even a need to look at it…. and General Counsel (Baker), along with Office of Legal Counsel (“Trisha” Beth Anderson), are giving Strzok, Page and McCabe advice about using Probable Cause as an ‘out’.
However, the next day October 28th, 2016, the FBI and Main Justice officials have a conference call about the entire Huma Abedin/Hillary Clinton email issue. Here’s where it gets interesting.
George Toscas and David Laufman from DOJ-NSD articulate a position that something needs to happen – likely because Main Justice is concerned about the issue of FBI (McCabe) sitting on the emails for over three weeks, without telling Director James Comey and without any feedback to SDNY (New York). Additionally, Loretta Lynch has made inquiries about what was going on.
Thanks to Deputy Director McCabe, Main Justice in DC, specifically DOJ National Security Division, now looks like they are facilitating a cover-up operation being conducted by the FBI “small group”. [which is actually true, but they can’t let that be so glaringly obvious]. The FBI New York field office suspects a top level cover-up.
As a result of the Top-Tier DOJ and FBI officials conference call, Peter Strzok is a grumpy agent because his opinion appears to be insignificant. The decision is reached to announce the re-opening of the investigation and take control over the optics.
This decision sends Lisa Page bananas…
…In rapid response mode Lisa Page reaches out to Devlin Barrett, again to quickly shape the media coverage. Now that the world is aware of the need for a Clinton email investigation 2.0 the internal conversation returns to McCabe’s recusal.
Please note that at no time in the FBI is anyone directing an actual investigation of the content of the Clinton emails. Every single second of every effort is devoted to shaping the public perception of the need for the investigation. Every media outlet is being watched; every article is being read; and the entire apparatus of the small group is shaping coverage therein by contacting their leak outlets.
So let’s go back to that Comey interview:
♦What exactly would SDNY need a search warrant for?
♦Anthony Weiner’s lawyer has delivered SDNY actual emails. Why would he do that?
Now lets pause and re-connect those questions to the earlier report.
On page six of the IG report on Andrew McCabe (point number 4) we find a conference call between Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe and the FBI field office in New York where the subject of the Weiner/Abedin/Clinton email findings overlap with: the Clinton Foundation (CF) investigation; the Clinton Email investigation; pressure for Asst. Director McCabe to recuse himself, and Washington DC via Loretta Lynch using DOJ Main Justice leverage from the Eric Garner case against the NY FBI office and New York Police Department.
From the OIG report:
4. The Attorney General Expresses Strong Concerns to McCabe and other FBI Officials about Leaks, and McCabe Discusses Recusing Himself from CF Investigation (October 26, 2016)
McCabe told the OIG that during the October 2016 time frame, it was his “perception that there was a lot of information coming out of likely the [FBI’s] New York Field Office” that was ending up in the news. McCabe told the OIG that he “had some heated back-and-forths” with the New York Assistant Director in Charge (“NY-ADIC”) over the issue of media leaks.
On October 26th, 2016, McCabe and NY-ADIC participated in what McCabe described as “a hastily convened conference call with the Attorney General who delivered the same message to us” about leaks, with specific focus being on leaks regarding the high-profile investigation by FBI’s New York Field Office into the death of Eric Garner. McCabe told us that he “never heard her use more forceful language.” NY-ADIC confirmed that the participants got “ripped by the AG on leaks.”
According to NY-ADIC’s testimony and an e-mail he sent to himself on October 31, McCabe indicated to NY-ADIC and a then-FBI Executive Assistant Director (“EAD”) in a conversation after Attorney General Lynch disconnected from the call that McCabe was recusing himself from the CF Investigation.
What makes this explosive is the timing, and what we now know about what was going on amid the FBI “small group” in DC.
On September 28th, 2016, Andrew McCabe was made aware of emails given to New York U.S. Attorney (SDNY) directly from Anthony Weiner’s lawyer. Again, the information relayed to DC is not about a Weiner laptop, it’s about actual emails delivered by Weiner’s lawyer. The laptop was evidence in the Weiner “sexting” case involving a minor; however, the laptop did, reportedly, also contained thousands of State Department documents from Hillary Clinton and her aide Huma Abedin, Weiner’s wife.
When Weiner’s lawyer walked into SDNY to deliver his leverage emails, Preet Bharara, a Clinton-Lynch ally, was the United States Attorney.
Again, look at the text messages between FBI Agent Peter Strzok (Inbox) and FBI Special Counsel to Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page (Outbox):
[The letter to “Congress” at the end of the text exchange relates to notification of the re-opening of the Clinton investigation – Actual date of notification 10/28/16]
According to the text messages, and Comey’s own statements, FBI Director James Comey was not notified of the emails until after October 21st, 2016.
However, in late October and early November, there were media reports (leaks) from people with contacts in New York police and New York FBI, about Washington DOJ officials interfering with the Weiner investigation.
On the same date (October 26th, 2016) as the Lynch, McCabe and NY FBI phone call, former NY Mayor Rudy Giuilani was telling Fox News that an explosive development was forthcoming. Two days later, October 28th, 2016, Congress was notified of the additional Clinton emails.
However, a few more days later, November 4th, 2016, an even more explosive development as Erik Prince appeared on radio and outlined discoveries within the Huma Abedin/Anthony Weiner/Hillary Clinton email issues that was being blocked by AG Lynch.
Prince claimed he had insider knowledge of the investigation that could help explain why FBI Director James Comey had to announce he was reopening the investigation into Clinton’s email server last week.
“Because of Weinergate and the sexting scandal, the NYPD started investigating it. Through a subpoena, through a warrant, they searched his laptop, and sure enough, found those 650,000 emails. They found way more stuff than just more information pertaining to the inappropriate sexting the guy was doing,” Prince claimed.
“They found State Department emails. They found a lot of other really damning criminal information, including money laundering, including the fact that Hillary went to this sex island with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Bill Clinton went there more than 20 times. Hillary Clinton went there at least six times,” he said.
“The amount of garbage that they found in these emails, of criminal activity by Hillary, by her immediate circle, and even by other Democratic members of Congress was so disgusting they gave it to the FBI, and they said, ‘We’re going to go public with this if you don’t reopen the investigation and you don’t do the right thing with timely indictments,’” Prince explained.
“I believe – I know, and this is from a very well-placed source of mine at 1PP, One Police Plaza in New York – the NYPD wanted to do a press conference announcing the warrants and the additional arrests they were making in this investigation, and they’ve gotten huge pushback, to the point of coercion, from the Justice Department, with the Justice Department threatening to charge someone that had been unrelated in the accidental heart attack death of Eric Garner almost two years ago. That’s the level of pushback the Obama Justice Department is doing against actually seeking justice in the email and other related criminal matters,” Prince said. (Link)
An earlier Grand Jury in New York had refused to return an indictment against the NYPD in the Garner case. As an outcome of that grand jury finding, and as an outcome of their own investigation, the local FBI office and Eastern District of New York DOJ office was not trying to pursue criminal charges against the NYPD officers involved. This created a dispute because federal prosecutors (EDNY) and FBI officials in New York opposed bringing charges, while prosecutors with the Civil Rights Division at the Justice Department in Washington argued there was clear evidence to do so.
On October 25th, 2016, Loretta Lynch replaced the EDNY New York prosecutors:
New York Times (Oct. 25) – The Justice Department has replaced the New York team of agents and lawyers investigating the death of Eric Garner, officials said, a highly unusual shake-up that could jump-start the long-stalled case and put the government back on track to seek criminal charges.
With the moves Lynch made prior to the phone call, on Oct. 25th, 2016, AG Lynch was in position to threaten criminal prosecutions against the NYPD, and repercussions against the New York FBI field office and EDNY using the Garner case as leverage, just like Erik Prince outlined in the phone interview above.
Additionally, we see confirmation from the IG report, the Garner case was brought up in the (Oct 26, 2016) phone call to the NY FBI field office; just as Erik Prince outlined. Obviously Prince’s sources were close to the events as they unfolded.
The NY FBI and Eastern District of New York (EDNY) were threatened by Washington DC Main Justice and FBI, via Loretta Lynch and Andrew McCabe to drop the Clinton/Abedin/Weiner email investigation matters, concede the Clinton email investigative approach to DC, or else the Garner DOJ Civil Rights Division would be used as leverage against the NYPD. And Loretta Lynch had SDNY U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara as the enforcer waiting for her call.
There’s a solid case to be made that the emails Anthony Weiner’s lawyer brought to Preet Bharara was Weiner’s leverage to escape prosecution. Likely those specific emails were exactly as Eric Prince sources outlined. However, the SDNY Attorney (Preet Bharara) responding to upper level Main Justice leadership (Loretta Lynch), buried those emails.
In DC the FBI (Comey and McCabe), helped bury the content by creating the appearance of re-opening of the Clinton investigation. This stemmed the NYPD and NY field office from making further public statements; and Comey’s move kept control of the investigation in DC; and ensured the investigative outcomes remained out of the hands of the Eastern District (EDNY) and New York FBI field office. They had no choice.
However, once the FBI reopened the investigation October 28th, they did exactly the same thing they had done from September 28th to October 28th… they did nothing.
A few days later they declared the second investigation closed, and that was that.
They never expected her to lose.
Lou has posted on the CTH for a long time and he is a patriot. Someday when our grand kids are on our knee we will talk about the great Trump Wars and the heroes like Sundance and Lou Dobbs. And there will be quiet talk about the deceptions and their attempt to damage the Trump agenda “MAGA” – but it was the Way of a Warrior . . .
LikeLiked by 8 people
So right on the money. What is frustrating to me is how good people are so blinded by major media that they can’t wake up and see what is going on. History is yet to be written but when it is researchers will comb through the CTH archive and these comment threads to understand what people “of that time were discussing”. Imagine being able to go back to a back room bar during the Revolution and jump into a discussion with the patriots… to me that is this site!
LikeLiked by 12 people
I hope someone would have a copy of those emails and that is MAGA insurance policy against swamp.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry. Test.
LikeLike
Looks like now I’m up and working. So sorry for that.
LikeLike
I hear NYPD has them. Q says: We have it all.”
LikeLike
More rehashing of MSM TeeVee shows. Lou Dobbs sells advertising space for Fox. I am not disputing the information. I am disputing the forum.
LikeLike
There is a reason beyond just closing this POS Mueller down for Rudy Giuliani to be brought back into the fold. Rudy Giuliani to this day is still loved by the NYPD. Rudy Giuliani knows everything that was on the Weiner laptop. He probably has the 650,000 emails. When he met with Mueller the other day, he probably brought with him some of those interesting emails no one was ever suppose to see!
Mueller is a DEAD 💀 MAN WALKING! You will not here much of anything from him going forward. He will be wrapping up his BS investigation over the next month or so.
Folks we are going to see prosecutions on so many different items it is going to spin our heads around. We are talking about money laundering, pedophilia, sedition etc. I truly believe each and everyone of them involved will be spending the majority of their lives in prison. HRC knew damn well after the non debate with Matt Lauer that if he won, “We Are ALL Going To Hang”!
I honestly believe some may very well get the Death 💀 Penalty! I know we want this wrapped up immediately but we need to be patient! I want the Democrat Party put out of extinction. I hope the MOAB is dropped during the middle of September. Especially the piece that referenced the dirty Democrats that were involved.
Our President made a comment on Saturday that NOW sticks out Bigly about Jon Tester. He said that if I share what I know about Tester, his political career would be finished! I think that fat slob was on that island playing with little kids. I think our LION 🦁 knows everything that pertains to that laptop.
AG Sessions is completely with our President. I have no doubt! What we are talking about is going to blow people’s minds away. It will ALL come out!
Folks our LION 🦁 told every single one of these POS that evening that he knows everything! He used Tester to drop a NUCLEAR BOMB that evening!
That gun on the nightstand has the biggest smile this evening! Many of these POS will not want to be seen when the real dirty stuff comes out. That gun knows that it will exact revenge for each and every child that was sexually abused!
These SOBs need to get to HELL as quickly as possible in my book! They need to burn 24 hours a day for the rest of eternity!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Tester may not run for re-election, let see.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe Tester could test flep’s nightstand gun!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tester’s vibe just reeks of corruption/
and that belly tells me he’s not in the
best of health. May step down.
LikeLike
From what I have observed Clapper, Brenner, and Comey all appear to be gearing up for a jury trial in DC.
What I am curious about is who gets to decide where a person is tried? Are there preset rules? Does the prosecutor decide? Is it where the crime was committed? Does the defendant have any say?
LikeLiked by 3 people
They get prosecuted in the district they committed the crimes. Where was Clapper when he leaked to CNN?
Where was Comey when he handed off memos to his friend?
Where did Comey, Brennan and Clapper meet for dinner and plan their cover up of their conspiracy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“When Weiner’s lawyer walked into SDNY to deliver his leverage emails, Preet Bharara, a Clinton-Lynch ally, was the United States Attorney.”
Why would Mr. Weiner’s attorney go to a know ally of HRC with alleged “evidence” that could be used against HRC, rather than an attorney with no apparent ties to HRC? Unless the play was to blackmail HRC through attorney Preet Bharara? Something like, ” I have this information on HRC and I want a deal to keep quiet about it”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deplorable: What surprises me is that nobody is charging Weiner with any crimes! He has just disappeared into the woodwork free as a bird!
LikeLike
WES: He’s in jail on a two-year sentence for sexting with a minor. Surely, he deserved worse. Perhaps he bargained.
LikeLike
i wouldn’t exactly say he’s “free as a bird”….the dick (sorry i couldn’t help it) is currently in jail serving a 21 month sentence for conviction on “transferring obscene material to a minor”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo! Why else would his lawyer do that?!
LikeLike
I just have this weird feeling there is going to be the FISA warrant that never happened in here somewhere.
If Montgomery is telling the truth
then…
LikeLike
No way Schiff could have kept that under wraps. Revealing Carter page as the fisa target was the be-all-end-all in my opinion. once again, the FBI is caught using their own informant as probable cause. And worse. At anytime , had they found something legit, they would have immediately switched probable cause target with the FISA warrant.
LikeLike
FWIW I” just share something I
heard last year.
Not long after Comey was fired,
I was listening to a periscope
with Adam Gingrich. He said from
his sources that AG Sessions has an
actual letter from Lynch to Comey
instructing him not to investigate
( or along those lines) the e-mail affair.
This is huge if true.
Presumably this letter was taken when
they raided Comey’s office. Remember he
was in LA or something at the time
of his firing.
Don’t know if true of course
but it sure seems plausible.
Remember when Comey said
Lynch told him to call it a “matter”?
Perhaps Comey was hinting at
something more? We’ll see.
LikeLike
Comey was fired May 9, 2017, a year ago and this is the first time hearing of this? Something doesn’t sound right about this.
LikeLike
it is on Adam’s periscope LAST YEAR.
Not sure when exactly but
probably june-july 2017 not long after
Comey was fired.
Don’t know why your confused/
LikeLike
Link to the story will eliminate confusion, give credibility to your claim. Capisch?
LikeLike
Lou Dobbs crediting CTH with researching and chronicling the DOJ/FBI/DNC scandal, along with literally spelling out the web address AND highly encouraging his viewers to come here is nothing short of a major breakthrough. This story is finally beginning to see the light of day at long last. Even though the rest of the MFM is still trying to pretend that this story doesn’t exist, the fact that FOX has picked it up is YUGE.
The story is finally beginning to penetrate the MFM firewall, and largely due to the yeoman’s job done by Sundance. Once it percolates into the awareness of enough ordinary Americans, public opinion will be overwhelmingly in favor of the indictments and trials that must take place if the rule of law is to be restored in thia country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bring on the trolls.
LikeLike
My thought too.
LikeLike
George True: Ordinary Americans will pay no attention to any of this information. At least 50% of America is permanetly checked-out. The actual percentage is probably higher.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i have several acquaintances who i’ve felt have shown an aptitude for being able to digest rather large quantities of sometimes complex and overlapping summations of information. and i’ve directed those individuals to CTH with a smile along with the caveat of “try and keep up”
LikeLike
Boy, do I hope all this criminal activity gets fully exposed and the criminals face justice. Americans deserve better than the corrupt cabal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They will if Americans rise up and say “no more”. Problem is, we’e a long way away from Americans rising up.
LikeLike
Oh…….. a “matter” isn’t an investigation.
That’s why Comey can write about it in a book, it was never a full-blown “investigation” and thus there is nothing “ongoing” he isn’t allowed to discuss that would be “work product” from the FBI because it was only a “matter.”
Do they address “matters” in the FBI handbook and whether discussing a matter constitutes an actual “leak” or violation or protocol?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was there that day and the sentiment still resonates
LikeLike
Sundance your analysis is amazing. I have one question that has been nagging at me. Weiner’s lawyer turns in emails. Why would SDNY not get a warrant to make sure the emails supplied were the whole story?
LikeLike
Because, after being provided with hard evidence that was extremely damaging to Clinton, the common goal was not learning about more, but hushing what was already in their laps?
It seems like Preet was designed to be the conduit to the real string-pullers in DC, and not as a local decision-maker.
LikeLike
Keep speaking truth to power, Sundance. Y’all are doin’ real good. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have another question to ask Treepers. If you had to decide where to start the indictments where would you start?
My guess might be against those who financed the fake dossier. It seems to me you have Americans conspiring with foreigners (Steels) to first influence the election, then trying to stop Trump from being sworn in, then trying to impeach Trump. It would draw everyone’s attention to the billionaires behind this plot. I am surprised none of these billionaires haven’t left the country! They certainly knew what their money was going to be used for!
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about a pre-dawn raid of Perkins Coie and Fusion GPS.
LikeLike
Baker: Fusion GPS supposedly created the fake dossier so they would be part of the chain after receiving funding from the billionaires so that makes some sense.
How do you see Perkins Cole law firm fitting into this messy web?
LikeLike
Don’t care…just give us ONE indictment to prove our “justice” system still kinda works.
LikeLike
Plausible deniability. They didn’t look at the emails because they didn’t want to see what was there. And if they don’t see a crime then they don’t have to prosecute it.
It’s the same reason Democrats in Congress feign ignorance and don’t look at evidence when it implicates their side.
“see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The search warrant issued for the Weiner laptop also indicated that the FBI would be performing forensic tests to see if the information had been compromised via hack. So let me get this straight. The Sec of State is sending classified e-mails to herself and Huma, Huma is sending them to her husband to ‘print them off’, and Weiner is using his computer to search porn and such.
Meanwhile, we find the Weiner has more than just one or two e-mails forwarded to him to print, he has 100,000’s of them. In my line of thinking this means the Weiner has access to the Huma e-mails in total, and has copied them to his own hard drive.
And yet the FBI does not charge him with having classified information? Nor do we know the results of that forensic work. It’s in the search warrant. Was it done or not? Who knows. Who now knows?
LikeLike
So many crooks and traitors to investigate. Can Huber really take on the swamp, the Deep State, the Clinton machine, and Muellers gang all by his lonesome. There needs to be an army of federal prosecutors sorting through all of the evidence and issuing indictments. The public’s attention span on all of this multi-level corruption by government executives and officers is limited. The investigation of these criminal cases needs to be wrapped up soon and let the charges and arrests begin. The wheels of justice do turn slowly but for the sake of the country this whole mess needs to be resolved soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clearly Comey is attempting to insulate himself, but is it possible he would not have known McCabe was sitting on these emails, given a) the explosive nature of the issue b) Comey’s direct involvement in the prior “investigation” and c) the apparent friction between multiple New York and DC offices, which would have generated?
Logic says no. And I think Comey even admits he knew beforehand:
“I do know that New York and FBI headquarters became aware that there may be some connection between Weiner’s laptop and the Clinton investigation, ****weeks before it was brought to me for decision.****
I could be wrong, but his phrasing seems to suggest he is using “for decision” in some formal/procedural manner, as if he is referring to a specific/official process. If he feels the need to clarify that it was brought to him “for decision” formally, would that not also imply that it was brought to him “not” for decision- ie that McCabe informally let him know about the situation off the record (logically, well before 10/27 and when it was “brought to me for decision”) and that McCabe, with Comey’s tacit approval, was “handling” the situation off the books? The building media pressure three weeks later forced the issue out from under McCabe’s desk and onto Comey’s “for decision”- ie Comey had to make an official ruling because the story was about to detonate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear God, what a mess. Your lips to His ear, Flep
LikeLike
I got chills hearing his shout-out to The Conservative Treehouse.
So well deserved.
#WOLVERINES
LikeLiked by 1 person
Weiner’s laptop must have been subpoenaed on the sexting case, so his attorney had to turn it in. It happened to contain what I suspect are backups of Hillary’s email servers, hence the large number of emails and all of the duplicates. Periodically backing up a *.pst file will produce lots of duplicates.
But possession of Weiner’s laptop does not give the FBI legal authority to peek at Clinton emails – it’s a very different case than Weiners. They needed an additional warrant for the Clinton-associated emails to legally look at them. What they contained or whether they actually did anything with them is another story…
LikeLike
Other “non-investigations that did/didn’t take place, along the HRC road:
Check-6
From 2001 to 2005 there was an ongoing investigation into the Clinton Foundation.
A Grand Jury had been empaneled.
Governments from around the world had donated to the “Charity”.
Yet, from 2001 to 2003 none of those “Donations” to the Clinton Foundation were declared.
You would think that an honest investigator would be able to figure this out.
Guess who took over this investigation in 2002?
None other than James Comey.
Now, that’s interesting, isn’t it?
Guess who was transferred in to the Internal Revenue Service to run the Tax Exemption Branch of the IRS?
Lois Lerner.
Now, that’s interesting, isn’t it?
This is all just a series of strange coincidences, right?
Guess who ran the Tax Division inside the Department of Injustice from 2001 to 2005?
None other than the Assistant Attorney General of the United States, Rod Rosenstein.
Now, that’s interesting, isn’t it?
Guess who was the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation during this time frame???
Just a coincidence, just an anomaly in statistics and chances, Robert Mueller.
What do all four casting characters have in common?
They all were briefed and/or were front line investigators into the Clinton Foundation Investigation.
Just a coincidence, right?
Fast forward to 2009.
James Comey leaves the Justice Department to go to Lockheed Martin.
Hillary Clinton is running the State Department, with her own personal email server.
The Uranium One “issue” comes to the attention of the Hillary.
She decides to support the decision and approve the sale of 20% of US Uranium to no one other than, the Russians.
You would think that this is a fairly straight up deal, except it wasn’t, the People got absolutely nothing out of it.
However, prior to the sales approval, no one other than Arkansas Bill goes to Moscow, gets paid 500K for a one hour speech then meets with Vladimir Putin at his home for a few hours.
No big deal right?
The FBI had a mole inside the money laundering and bribery scheme.
Guess who was the FBI Director at this time?
Robert Mueller.
He even delivered a Uranium Sample to Moscow in 2009.
Guess who was handling that case within the Justice Department out of the US Attorney’s Office in Maryland.
Rod Rosenstein.
Guess what happened to the informant?
The Department of Justice placed a GAG order on him and threatened to lock him up if he spoke out about it.
Interesting, huh?
How does 20% of the most strategic asset of the United States of America end up in Russian hands when the FBI has an informant, a mole providing inside information to the FBI on the criminal enterprise?
Guess what happened soon after the sale was approved?
~145 million dollars in “donations” made their way into the Clinton Foundation from entities directly connected to the Uranium One deal.
Guess who was still at the Internal Revenue Service working the Charitable Division?
None other than, Lois Lerner.
Interesting, huh?
Fast forward to 2015.
Due to a series of tragic events in Benghazi and after the 9 “investigations” the House, Senate and at State Department, Trey Gowdy who was running the 10th investigation as Chairman of the Select Committee on Benghazi discovers that Hillary ran the State Department on an unclassified, unauthorized, outlaw personal email server.
He also discovered that none of those emails had been turned over when she departed her “Public Service” as Secretary of State which was required by law.
He also discovered that there was Top Secret information contained within her personally archived email.
Guess who became FBI Director in 2013?
Guess who secured 17 no bid contracts for his employer with the State Department and was rewarded with a six million dollar thank you present when he departed his employer.
No one other than James Comey.
Amazing how all those no-bids just went right through at State.
Now he is the FBI Director in charge of the “Clinton Email Investigation” after of course his FBI Investigates the Lois Lerner matter at the Internal Revenue Service and exonerates her.
Nope, couldn’t find any crimes there.
Can you guess what happened next?
In April 2016, James Comey drafts an exoneration letter of Hillary Rodham Clinton, meanwhile the DOJ is handing out immunity deals like candy.
They didn’t even convene a Grand Jury.
Like a lightning bolt of statistical impossibility, like a miracle from God himself, like the true he is, James steps out into the cameras of an awaiting press conference on July the 8th of 2016, and exonerates Hillary from any wrongdoing.
Is there a pattern here?
Rosenstein becomes Asst. Attorney General, Comey gets fired based upon a letter by Rosenstein, Comey leaks government information to the press, Mueller is assigned to the Russian Investigation sham by Rosenstein to provide cover for decades of malfeasance within the FBI and DOJ and the story continues.
FISA Abuse, political espionage….. pick a crime, any crime, chances are…… this group and a few others did it.
All the same players.
All compromised and conflicted.
All connected in one way or another to the Clinton’s.
As of this writing, the Clinton Foundation, in its 20+ years of operation of being the largest International Charity Fraud in the history of mankind, has never been audited by the Internal Revenue Service.
LikeLike
The big picture of the criminals at work is really stunning?
LikeLike
The issue of the HRC emails… they could not look at those emails without a search warrant (not that they intended to). They had probable cause, but could not review them. They were slow playing the whole thing, hoping and praying for election day to come and go. October 28, 2016, Comey announces re-opening of HRC email investigation, same day they apply for the search warrant. October 30, 2016, they receive the warrant signed by Judge Fox. This was a CYA move, similar to the fraudulent DNC Dossier/FISA warrant to cover for their spying on associates of DJT, and by extension PEDJT. There was only 7 days left until the election (including Sat/Sun). Comey clears HRC on November 6, 2016. So, is it possible to properly analyze the hard drive forensically, in 5 days? 3 days, if they didn’t work thru the weekend? Not likely. Who knows what search term hit extractions they used? It’s all highly suspect and looks like another coverup by the deep state co-conspirators. RICO all of them (unless we can have military tribunals, pretty please?)
https://www.scribd.com/document/334713809/Warrant-Clinton#from_embed
LikeLike
What’s more important is all the other incriminating evidence found on the laptop…
stay tuned!
LikeLike
who’s in possession of Weiners laptop?
LikeLike
“However, once the FBI reopened the investigation October 28th, they did exactly the same thing they had done from September 28th to October 28th… they did nothing.
A few days later they declared the second investigation closed, and that was that.”
This looks to be incorrect. First, the investigation was closed November 6th, which was 9 days later. Second, it appears they did review the e-mails. Here’s a text from Strzok on Nov. 1 seeming to discuss the Huma e-mails (and apparently wanting to cover something up):
“Figured out why they legally can’t do what you just said. We are comparing against material (to determine what is new) that we obtained during the investigation that we cannot share with them.”
Also, the evening before the investigation is closed, Strzok and others are in the office to review the final batch of e-mails:
“Oh yeah still here. Here until we’re done, review the potential unique cat 1s whenever we’re done and report up.”
“Going through status now. We may be complete reviewing in an hour.”
“[redacted] Jon and l going to look at potentially cat 1s”
(Page asks “Why didn’t you tell me all of you would be in this afternoon?”)
“The three of us are going through the 3k (1000 each) to narrow down so the team can come back tomorrow early and de-dupe”
“Leaving finally now. Turns our no new classified”
So even though it was all a whitewash to ensure Queen Hillary would take the throne unblemished, they did look through the e-mails.
LikeLike