House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte Requests Review of DOJ Influence Upon Clinton Investigation…

Posted on May 1, 2018 by

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte sends a letter (full pdf below) to Attorney General Jeff Sessions requesting an investigative review of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and the potential interference/influence by Principal Asst. Deputy Attorney General (PADAG) Matthew Axelrod.

In the letter Chairman Goodlatte references the previous Inspector General report which outlined an October 26th, 2016, conversation between Main Justice and the FBI about the investigation of the Clinton Foundation. The concern is undue influence by the DOJ over the investigation; potentially leading to a compromise of the investigation itself.

McCabe–PADAG Call on the CF Investigation (August 12)

McCabe told the OIG that on August 12, 2016, he received a telephone call from PADAG regarding the FBI’s handling of the CF Investigation (the “PADAG call”). McCabe said that PADAG expressed concerns about FBI agents taking overt steps in the CF Investigation during the presidential campaign.

According to McCabe, he pushed back, asking “are you telling me that I need to shut down a validly predicated investigation?” McCabe told us that the conversation was “very dramatic” and he never had a similar confrontation like the PADAG call with a high-level Department official in his entire FBI career.

(Page 5, DOJ-OIG Report on McCabe)

.

.

From the OIG report4. The Attorney General Expresses Strong Concerns to McCabe and other FBI Officials about Leaks, and McCabe Discusses Recusing Himself from CF Investigation (October 26, 2016)

McCabe told the OIG that during the October 2016 time frame, it was his “perception that there was a lot of information coming out of likely the [FBI’s] New York Field Office” that was ending up in the news. McCabe told the OIG that he “had some heated back-and-forths” with the New York Assistant Director in Charge (“NY-ADIC”) over the issue of media leaks.

On October 26th, 2016, McCabe and NY-ADIC participated in what McCabe described as “a hastily convened conference call with the Attorney General [Loretta Lynch] who delivered the same message to us” about leaks, with specific focus being on leaks regarding the high-profile investigation by FBI’s New York Field Office into the death of Eric Garner. McCabe told us that he “never heard her use more forceful language.” NY-ADIC confirmed that the participants got “ripped by the AG on leaks.”

According to NY-ADIC’s testimony and an e-mail he sent to himself on October 31, McCabe indicated to NY-ADIC and a then-FBI Executive Assistant Director (“EAD”) in a conversation after Attorney General Lynch disconnected from the call that McCabe was recusing himself from the CF Investigation.

(Page #6 and #7 – IG Report Link)

Stuff just got seriously elevated.  Main Justice is making inquires, Attorney General Loretta Lynch is making inquiries, and now James Comey has to be brought into the loop.  How does McCabe explain the call from Main Justice, and Loretta Lynch, to his boss, James Comey?

Per numerous questions, below is “unrelated”:

(Link to OIGLink to PDF)

Backstory on Above relates to Special Agent in THIS STORY

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, FBI, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

65 Responses to House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte Requests Review of DOJ Influence Upon Clinton Investigation…

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Where is everyone?

    Actually, where is the darn DOJ IG report?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. calbear84 says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Liars and Leakers and Crooks! Oh my.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Dennis says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    McCabe will likely flip when the OIG report comes out. No way he takes the fall for Comey.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. HHC - 2nd 16th says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Good grief. How many investigations are we going to have before justice is served?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • peace says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:48 pm

      I’m wondering the same thing.

      Like

      Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:55 pm

      This is the plan….delay….delay…..

      The evidence is already in….the IG report…..they know who is guilty……

      Just start arresting…….but delays…..reports delayed then come almost completely redacted…

      They will try to delay until the next election…..it’s the way they have always done it….

      They want to water it down to a slap on the hand..

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • billrla says:
      May 1, 2018 at 8:05 pm

      HHC – 2nd 16th: How many investigations? I don’t know. Let me look into it.

      Like

      Reply
  5. Charlotte says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    BREAKING: VIDEO — D.C. Mob Boss Rosenstein to GOP Congress: You Can’t Threaten the DOJ; Only We Can Threaten People

    https://truepundit.com/video-d-c-mob-boss-rosenstein-to-gop-congress-you-cant-threaten-the-doj-only-we-can-threaten-people/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:50 pm

      A little further down on True Pundit is story about Child Porn US Dist Attny being found in the Niagara River after showing his son’s boat to friends. Story says it appears that he fell off the boat after everyone left.
      Coincidence??

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • fobdangerclose says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:56 pm

      Rosenstein has jumped the Great White Shark!

      Like

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:56 pm

      Well, according to Lou Dobbs a little earlier, Joe d. & Victoria T. said he should be impeached. I guess some members of the House Freedom Caucus did put their names to draft to impeach Mr. Rosenstein.I don’t think those cuff links will save him. i walked into the room with the TV on when the segment was 1/2 over…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. Eric Kennedy says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    I hope this is all going someplace.

    Like

    Reply
  7. wheatietoo says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    In the Investigative Summary from the IG, is the “SA”…Peter Strzok?

    Like

    Reply
  8. Chip Doctor says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Another investigation to tie up documents. Can’t release this because it might be evidence blah blah freakin blah

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Lefty says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    “Criminal prosecution of the SA was declined”

    And this is likely how all of the OIG reports will conclude.

    No prosecutions coming from the Sessions DOJ.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Concerned Citizen says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:56 pm

      As a practical matter, if numerous felonies are identified in the IG Report, and Sessions declines to prosecute, how does he keep his job? President Trump orders him to prosecute, and he refuses – isn’t he then effectively “obstructing” justice? How can President Trump be impeached for firing an AG who won’t prosecute criminals?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. Hillyard says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    Another great summary! This whole deal reminds me of the old cartoons where there is a little bit of a quiet pause between the sound of a burning wick on a stick of dynamite and the big explosion. So much information was gained because of MaCabe’s retirement date and his subsequent firing. The release of the 1st part of the IG report regarding his firing and the IG’s referral for prosecution were timed because of MaCabe’s retirement date. The remaining part of the IGs’ report which hopefully is released in the next couple of weeks should cause a major explosion.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Jay Wizz says:
      May 1, 2018 at 8:03 pm

      Hopefully they arent timing the release to coincide with Flynn sentencing. That seems to keep getting delayed into forever.

      That makes me hope that Flynn and Mueller aren’t waiting for the OIG report to do the sentencing.

      If both of those things are true, then we have a problem, lol.

      Like

      Reply
  12. Stormyeyes says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    Too many people that should be indicted and tried in court. Would take an army pf prosecutors.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Stormyeyes says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    Like

    Reply
  15. Stormyeyes says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. Coast says:
    May 1, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Oh good…Congress is asking the DOJ to investigate itself….again. That should work.

    Like

    Reply
  17. 4sure says:
    May 1, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    Rosy and Sessions have to go.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Pam says:
    May 1, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Sporty says:
    May 1, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Drudge: Mueller May Subpeona Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  20. fobdangerclose says:
    May 1, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Importan Executive Order from President Trump later!

    No Trials of these D C swamp crooks in Washington D C all trials will be in Texas!

    Like

    Reply
  21. Stormyeyes says:
    May 1, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    What date was it when Trump said he may have an announcement in about a month?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s