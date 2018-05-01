House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte Requests Review of DOJ Influence Upon Clinton Investigation…

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte sends a letter (full pdf below) to Attorney General Jeff Sessions requesting an investigative review of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and the potential interference/influence by Principal Asst. Deputy Attorney General (PADAG) Matthew Axelrod.
In the letter Chairman Goodlatte references the previous Inspector General report which outlined an October 26th, 2016, conversation between Main Justice and the FBI about the investigation of the Clinton Foundation. The concern is undue influence by the DOJ over the investigation; potentially leading to a compromise of the investigation itself.
McCabe–PADAG Call on the CF Investigation (August 12)
McCabe told the OIG that on August 12, 2016, he received a telephone call from PADAG regarding the FBI’s handling of the CF Investigation (the “PADAG call”). McCabe said that PADAG expressed concerns about FBI agents taking overt steps in the CF Investigation during the presidential campaign.
According to McCabe, he pushed back, asking “are you telling me that I need to shut down a validly predicated investigation?” McCabe told us that the conversation was “very dramatic” and he never had a similar confrontation like the PADAG call with a high-level Department official in his entire FBI career.
From the OIG report: 4. The Attorney General Expresses Strong Concerns to McCabe and other FBI Officials about Leaks, and McCabe Discusses Recusing Himself from CF Investigation (October 26, 2016)
McCabe told the OIG that during the October 2016 time frame, it was his “perception that there was a lot of information coming out of likely the [FBI’s] New York Field Office” that was ending up in the news. McCabe told the OIG that he “had some heated back-and-forths” with the New York Assistant Director in Charge (“NY-ADIC”) over the issue of media leaks.
On October 26th, 2016, McCabe and NY-ADIC participated in what McCabe described as “a hastily convened conference call with the Attorney General [Loretta Lynch] who delivered the same message to us” about leaks, with specific focus being on leaks regarding the high-profile investigation by FBI’s New York Field Office into the death of Eric Garner. McCabe told us that he “never heard her use more forceful language.” NY-ADIC confirmed that the participants got “ripped by the AG on leaks.”
According to NY-ADIC’s testimony and an e-mail he sent to himself on October 31, McCabe indicated to NY-ADIC and a then-FBI Executive Assistant Director (“EAD”) in a conversation after Attorney General Lynch disconnected from the call that McCabe was recusing himself from the CF Investigation.
(Page #6 and #7 – IG Report Link)
Stuff just got seriously elevated. Main Justice is making inquires, Attorney General Loretta Lynch is making inquiries, and now James Comey has to be brought into the loop. How does McCabe explain the call from Main Justice, and Loretta Lynch, to his boss, James Comey?
Per numerous questions, below is “unrelated”:
Backstory on Above relates to Special Agent in THIS STORY
Where is everyone?
Actually, where is the darn DOJ IG report?
Yep looks like everything is stalled waiting on the IG. I hope the IG report is worth the wait. I am skeptical as of now.
I just read the 39 pages of IG’s report on Andy McCabe!
Horowitz knows what he is doing and he nailed McCabe to an ever lasting cross!
He is laying the foundation to nail the Clintion Foundation in my humble opinion!
Hopefully when he nails the CF, there’s a nail waiting for Muller (just over his head would be nice if not in the small of his back)!!
I fear that it will be more eye wash
Fear noted.
I am still on record here and other places, until I hear indictments being read over the news, see perpwalks, arraignments and jail sentences this is just a lot of noise.
So far, bupkiss.
Yep. SD and others convinced me to shut my yap re: Sessions.. I’m still very much in wait and see mode. So far so good, as far as how this is playing out but.. gotta see these at some point before I truly believe. http://i1028.photobucket.com/albums/y346/katrosper/stuff/cuffs_zpsjkdl8abs.jpg
In the early days (heh) of all this, I remember my first impressions of Jeff Sessions when he was with then candidate Trump. My impression was that he was so earnest and sincere that it was painful, in a good way.
I have not been able to let go of that impression.
You’re exactly right!
Year after year we see endless investigations, but where is the accountability.
Who has enough courage today to actually charge, convict, and sentence these traitors?
Liars and Leakers and Crooks! Oh my.
McCabe will likely flip when the OIG report comes out. No way he takes the fall for Comey.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good grief. How many investigations are we going to have before justice is served?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m wondering the same thing.
This is the plan….delay….delay…..
The evidence is already in….the IG report…..they know who is guilty……
Just start arresting…….but delays…..reports delayed then come almost completely redacted…
They will try to delay until the next election…..it’s the way they have always done it….
They want to water it down to a slap on the hand..
HHC – 2nd 16th: How many investigations? I don’t know. Let me look into it.
BREAKING: VIDEO — D.C. Mob Boss Rosenstein to GOP Congress: You Can’t Threaten the DOJ; Only We Can Threaten People
https://truepundit.com/video-d-c-mob-boss-rosenstein-to-gop-congress-you-cant-threaten-the-doj-only-we-can-threaten-people/
A little further down on True Pundit is story about Child Porn US Dist Attny being found in the Niagara River after showing his son’s boat to friends. Story says it appears that he fell off the boat after everyone left.
Coincidence??
Arkanicide?
Rosenstein has jumped the Great White Shark!
Well, according to Lou Dobbs a little earlier, Joe d. & Victoria T. said he should be impeached. I guess some members of the House Freedom Caucus did put their names to draft to impeach Mr. Rosenstein.I don’t think those cuff links will save him. i walked into the room with the TV on when the segment was 1/2 over…
I hope this is all going someplace.
Yeah…straight down the toilet.
In the Investigative Summary from the IG, is the “SA”…Peter Strzok?
He is still employed, so not former.
Ah, that’s right…so, not Strzok then?
Hmm.
I wonder who it is.
Maybe one of those other guys who quit last year?
Yep, I’d say so.
Says SA has retired.
I think not.
I think the SA is actually Matthew Axelrod.
https://www.linklaters.com/en-us/find-a-lawyer/matthew-axelrod
Except you cant really call a DOJ employee a Special Agent. Not sure this works. Everything else fits, though.
Axelrod wasn’t a SA, was he?
I think so Wheatie. The charges claimed fit the bill. I thought McCabe at first until I saw the misuse of government phones, witness tampering, and the other stuff that McCabe did not do.
No. Relates to this story. http://dailycaller.com/2017/03/27/fbi-undercover-agent-was-in-car-behind-terrorists-and-failed-to-stop-attack/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Okay, thanks, Sundance.
Wow.
I hadn’t heard that there was an FBI agent involved with the terrorists in that case.
Article doesn’t say who the agent was, though.
Good Golly Miss Molly! Thanks. I had the small-ish group on the brain. There is more dirt than this room full of brooms can sweep up. Another rogue SA. Just another day in the USBananaRepublic. Sigh………….
Why would they have declined to prosecute that? To save the FBI from embarrassment?
If they declined to prosecute due to cooperation, who was the bigger fish they were trying to catch?
Do you have an inside source that confirmed that this is the SA?
I’ve long thought that some of these “mass shootings” and “terrorist attacks” had some form of gov’t behind them. I kept pushing aside the thoughts as tinfoil-hat conspiracy theories … but that article makes it appear that the FBI was behind that attack. Wow.
Another investigation to tie up documents. Can’t release this because it might be evidence blah blah freakin blah
May 8 release of IG Report should trigger criminal referrals.
Sadly, that doesn’t mean that they will act on them…
… and if it doesn’t trigger criminal referrals, what then?
More waiting?
….unless you’re planning on a lynching, yes.
The IG has never given a May 8 release date.
“Criminal prosecution of the SA was declined”
And this is likely how all of the OIG reports will conclude.
No prosecutions coming from the Sessions DOJ.
As a practical matter, if numerous felonies are identified in the IG Report, and Sessions declines to prosecute, how does he keep his job? President Trump orders him to prosecute, and he refuses – isn’t he then effectively “obstructing” justice? How can President Trump be impeached for firing an AG who won’t prosecute criminals?
If he is cooperating, he cant be prosecuted right now.
Another great summary! This whole deal reminds me of the old cartoons where there is a little bit of a quiet pause between the sound of a burning wick on a stick of dynamite and the big explosion. So much information was gained because of MaCabe’s retirement date and his subsequent firing. The release of the 1st part of the IG report regarding his firing and the IG’s referral for prosecution were timed because of MaCabe’s retirement date. The remaining part of the IGs’ report which hopefully is released in the next couple of weeks should cause a major explosion.
Hopefully they arent timing the release to coincide with Flynn sentencing. That seems to keep getting delayed into forever.
That makes me hope that Flynn and Mueller aren’t waiting for the OIG report to do the sentencing.
If both of those things are true, then we have a problem, lol.
Is the “SA” Matthew Axelrod?
https://www.linklaters.com/en-us/find-a-lawyer/matthew-axelrod
Yes, that’s what Sundance stated.
Except it would be difficult to call a DOJ employee a Special Agent.
Duh.
Too many people that should be indicted and tried in court. Would take an army pf prosecutors.
FWIW..
Mattew Axelrod..
https://patriots4truth.org/2018/04/14/did-doj-senior-executive-service-matthew-s-axelrod-influence-andrew-mccabe/
Hasn’t he threatened Congress before?
BURN!!!!!! Way to go Rep Meadows.
Oh good…Congress is asking the DOJ to investigate itself….again. That should work.
Rosy and Sessions have to go.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Drudge: Mueller May Subpeona Trump.
Fake News
Importan Executive Order from President Trump later!
No Trials of these D C swamp crooks in Washington D C all trials will be in Texas!
What date was it when Trump said he may have an announcement in about a month?
