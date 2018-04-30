Joe diGenova Discusses Comey, Brennan, Clapper and a Politically Weaponized Intelligence Apparatus…

Mr. Joe diGenova discusses the ongoing revelations within the former administration’s use of the intelligence apparatus to target their political opposition:
I’ll believe it when I see it.
Tolling is for fugitives in countries that we have no extradition deals with.
Doesn’t need to be to a country that we have no extradition with. It’s fleeing the jurisdiction, i.e. the U.S. if it’s a federal case.
In addition to fugitives-
Suspension and Extension “may yield to circumstances other than the type of crime to be prosecuted. For example, an otherwise applicable limitation period may be suspended or extended in cases involving child abuse, the concealment of the assets of an estate in bankruptcy,wartime fraud against the government, dismissal of original charges, fugitives, foreign evidence,or DNA evidence.”
https://fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/RL31253.pdf
Pgs 3-4
Nobody ever goes to jail. As much as I would love to see heads roll it just won’t happen.
RICO
RICO RICO
Clapper and Clinton, they just two big liars;
Outta the fryin’ pan right into the fire.
Talkin’ ’bout, hey now, hey now, RICO, RICO, they pay.
All them cops gonna take ‘em away, they be locked away.
They smug now but watch out ahead, RICO, RICO, they pay.
The times they comin’ they betta dread, man they betta pray.
Talkin’ ’bout, hey now, hey now, RICO, RICO, they pay.
All them cops gonna take ‘em away, they be locked away.
They not gonna skate through this, they be stuck in mire.
They think they so smart now, then they plans backfire.
Talkin’ ’bout, hey now, hey now, RICO, RICO, they pay.
All them cops gonna take ‘em away, they be locked away.
Things they not what they seem, RICO, RICO, they pay.
They be gone, just a bad dream, in that jail they stay.
Talkin’ ’bout, hey now, hey now, RICO, RICO, they pay.
All them cops gonna take they away, they be locked away.
Negative never got anyone anywhere. If you think you are beaten YOU ARE. Hang in there Eeoyre !
I can’t wait to hear from these same people when they are ALL picked up and indicted! The fact that they went after our President to destroy him, his brand, his name, his family and would have had him brought up on charges is all I need to know about why each and everyone of these POS will not only be charged but spend a good chunk of their remaining miserable lives in prison.
PDJT will see to it! You can take that to the BANK!
Fle, I hope not in prison as too expensive and they could still manage nasties from inside to the outside. In cases like this the best ending is that walk to the gallows to be sure their criminality/treason is truly not able to do any more damage to America. They deserve no niceties in prison and we deserve to see them truly removed from the planet.
Thanks, Flep. Needed that.
FOX NEWS: CONSERVATIVE TREEHOUSE SHOUTOUT BY LOU DOBBS
Lou Dobbs calls out CTH in the first minute… and suggests everyone come here and read…
There was one on tweeter yesterday too…Everyone but left is loving Sundance..
Yes!!!!
Finally!
Here is the verse for those that do not know it. The following verses apply to, well you know about the “other things on the laptop”.
Ephesian 5:11 And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.
12 For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret.
Romans 16:19 For your obedience is come abroad unto all men. I am glad therefore on your behalf: but yet I would have you wise unto that which is good, and simple concerning evil.
Deplorable_Infidel, has everyone noticed that human beings have not changed over hundreds of years and in the Bible it is well noted. Yet, there are those that prefer to follow Satan and suffer the consequences. We were given free will and so many prefer to do the dirty to others with that freedom. Never ceases to amaze me that they think they are greater and better than the rest of humanity using their free will to destroy for money, self-love, hatred of others for whatever reasons, and on and on. Can’t feel sorry for them, however. In other words, we all choose our own path whether for evil or good.
Thank you, phoenix:
What does it mean to “toll the statute of limitations” in a criminal case?
The phrase has to do with the time limits within which a criminal defendant can be prosecuted. The statutes of limitations are simply laws establishing these time limits. For example, in the federal criminal system, a prosecutor has only five years from the date a bank robbery is committed to file charges against the bank robber. (Where state criminal laws are involved, these time limits will vary from state to state, and will depend upon the type of offense involved.)
Once that five years is up, that robber can cite the statute of limitations, thumb his nose at the prosecutor and go scot free. That may sound crazy, but there is a rationale for these statutes. They’re passed to give law enforcement personnel an incentive to act swiftly and efficiently, and to protect everyone from the confusion that results when cases are premised on witnesses’ memories fading and evidence that’s less reliable as time goes by. Don’t panic about murderers running around free, though — there is generally no statute of limitations for murder.
But what about the tolling, you ask? When the statute of limitations tolls, that means it has been legally suspended — in other words, the clock stops running for a certain period of time — and the five or however many years gets further away.
Tolling most commonly occurs when the defendant becomes a fugitive from the jurisdiction where he committed the crime. For example, let’s say that Jesse James robs a bank in Dodge City, Kansas on July 1, 2011. The next day, James flees Kansas hell-bent on escaping capture, and he hides out in the Badlands of South Dakota for six years. James is then caught and charged by the feds with bank robbery on July 1, 2017. James will not be able to get his case thrown out by arguing that the five-year limit for prosecuting his case has passed. Instead, the judge will rule that the statute of limitations tolled (was suspended) during the six years that James was on the lam, and the prosecution can go forward.
Source: https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/question-tolling-statute-of-limitations-28325.html
Let’s see if a newly-conservative SCOTUS might rule that the Obama Administration’s “Weaponization of the Department of Justice” qualifies its criminal members and their Administration peers as “on the lam” INDEFINITELY
… until the DOJ Swamp could be drained and replaced with investigators and prosecutors both willing and capable of enforcing the Rule of Law on the cabal of government employees who conspired to undermine it.
How could SCOTUS rule otherwise against Tolling?
Mueller’s questions for Trump have been leaked. https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/30/us/politics/questions-mueller-wants-to-ask-trump-russia.html
Not sure I would believe sources in this story…NYT.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Thanks for the link cheryl.
This makes NO sense to me. I am a retired detective. The LAST thing I would ever want is for the perp to get my questions in advance.
That tells me this is public relations.
The Dems have spent $12 million paid to FGP by HRC, plus we have learned another $50 million, paid by “donors.” Mueller & company seized Trumps transition records, and raided his lawyer’s office. Team Trump has given 1 million plus documents. They had a T1 wire tap on Carter Page for a year (so far Page hasn’t even gotten a parking ticket.) Flynn, Popodopolus, and Manafort have been indicted and no doubt pressured to spill on Trump.
Yet I have not seen ANY evidence that Trump broke any laws. I would think that type of investigative effort could have gotten SOMETHING dirty on mother Teresa.
Meanwhile the Deputy FBI Director has been exposed for LEAKING AND LYING UNDER OATH. The former DNI, Clapper has been exposed for LEAKING AND LYING UNDER OATH, and former FBI Director Comey has been exposed for LEAKING AND LYING UNDER OATH.
Don’t even get me started on HRC and company.
Yep. But something is coming.
AMEN, Mike!!!!!
Incorrect – Hannity stated tonight that, based on several credible sources, they are all lies.
Never ever rely on mudslime media for truth.
Fake News!
The only thing worth reading in the NYT … is the House Beautiful section. The rest of the paper is opinion disguised as “news”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wouldn’t use for bird cage, might give my bird some kind of disease. Not even clean enough for fish wrap. Just sayin’.
The Arts section used to be good. They had a great rock writer, Jon Pareles and good visual arts critics.
Curious to me that the Times leaks questions that frequently reference the Times as a source. Wow—circulus rectus at best. That tangled web is spreading its tentacles!!
Mueller has a huge problem in that he is obstructing justice every day that he ignores real Russian interference. He already committed many deep state crimes, but now he is furiously digging his grave deeper and deeper. There is an ongoing investigation on Uranium One. He was complicit in the theft of hundreds of millions of dollars and the selling out of America. I can’t wait until DJT plays his cards and takes these people down. Mulehead doesn’t know what they have found or who they have flipped. He will end up looking just as much the fool as James Comey, when he gets charged with obstruction.
Actually, the NYT has a credibility problem. Their is no obstruction of justice and this article is false. There will be no interview.
LikeLiked by 2 people
MUCH DESERVED! Won’t it be grand. Love to be a fly on the wall in Mueller/Giuliana conversations. Mueller has no good exit. Could Giuliana offer him that as an exit strategy? Heads would roll!
Mueller is about to wake up in bed with a dead horse’s head as Rudy makes him an offer he cannot refuse…… I have family up there and they tell me some stories–some interesting stories……
Hey Chip! Exactly!
Trump should indict Mueller for Obstruction of Justice in the Russia Probe.
You are a genius. I love the idea. And it is actually even true!!
Chip Doctor, every day that Mueller and his pack of rabid wolves are allowed to continue their witch hunt, WE, our POTUS and the country are the ones with the ‘huge problem ‘ – not Mueller & gang. They are being very well compensated with OUR tax dollars to continue on with this attempted coup of our duly elected President.
Holier than thou righteous James Comey said no leaks by Mueller.
Rudy told Mueller to pound sand on interviewing the president – so dirt bad Mueller leaked to MSM so they could frame the narrative that Trump is obstructing the investigation. Mueller doesn’t have a case – so he is leveraging media to sway opinion.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Battle on Twitter about who leaked. Trolls attacking saying Guilliani leaked.
Too odd that the NYTimes gets those questions. They could only come from someone within the investigation. By publishing them, if they are the actual questions, they are tying their own hands, giving up the element of surprise. Or they could be decoy questions, to surprise the target with other questions. But deliberately enlisting the media with leaked questions in order to set up your target, the POTUS, would be such an exercise in deep state – media coordination as to sour a lemon, embitter myrrh, or put a stink bomb in an outhouse.
Lausch? Hmmmm…
Some background?
“John R. Lausch, Jr. Takes Oath of Office as United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois”
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndil/pr/john-r-lausch-jr-takes-oath-office-united-states-attorney-northern-district-illinois
Yes…sooo very interesting, doncha think, WSB? 😉👍
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_R._Lausch_Jr.
Rather “brief” … however … what jumps off the page is … During his time in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he served as a Deputy Chief in the Narcotics and Gangs Section for several years, where he helped lead the District’s Anti-Gang and Project Safe Neighborhoods programs
Hahahaha ha … Lausch is gonna clean up Obama’s Chicago neighborhood … like the rest of Obama’s messes. Instead of sending a weepy-faced First Lady to another innocent child’s funeral, killed by gang crossfire … Trump is sending a Gang-Busting Federal Judge to Chicago. The poor Black Community hit the JACKPOT when DJT was elected President. Trump asked … “what have you got to lose?” … during the campaign, and now he has been busy showing them … “what they have to gain!”.
So many Obama messes … so little time.
Lausch was an AUSA in the Northern District of Illinois. His boss,the US Attorney, was Patrick Fitzgerald, Comey’s child’s goombah (godfather in English).
Hopefully, an exceptionally employed stealth soldier.
Phillipe “Deer in the headlights” Reines. Get him off the screen!
How is Mueller allowed to investigate Trump when he was turned down for the FBI director the day before? Is this not a conflict of interest?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
He couldn’t have been director as he had already served full term.
Lol that’s not the only one; the entire DC Apparatus is conflict of interest.
Love Joe Digenova ………
Can’t stomach Phillipe Reines………..
Joe is Da Man!!
Did I hear Reines say Chelsea Clinton as AG? The guy is delusional.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Joe … ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ … May God keep your heart beating for a few more decades!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
See Saint Bob’s questions. I would tell Saint Bob to get rooted and mind his own business. https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/30/us/politics/questions-mueller-wants-to-ask-trump-russia.html#click=https://t.co/oZCr0ymiRk
Phillipe Reins (whoever he is) said that the President appointed the deputy AG. I don’t think that’s true. He inherited Rosenstein. And Sessions recused himself from everything of importance just because he got trapped in a minor misstatement by Senator Grabass (Franken).
Rosenstein was DA for Maryland (under both Bush and Obama). Trump nominated him for Ass’t DA before the inauguration (that is, handpicked by Sessions). I still think he’s white hat – he’s supervising Huber and Horowitz
hahahah i think phillipe got his dates mixed up. july 5 was comeys press conference where he initially declared hillary innocent. i think phillipe thought digenova was talking about when comey reopened the investigation based on the wiener laptop
I am so sick of the name Mueller!!!! When is it ever going to be over???
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Soon!
There is a reason beyond just closing this POS Mueller down for Rudy Giuliani to be brought back into the fold. Rudy Giuliani to this day is still loved by the NYPD. Rudy Giuliani knows everything that was on the Weiner laptop. He probably has the 650,000 emails. When he met with Mueller the other day, he probably brought with him some of those interesting emails no one was ever suppose to see!
Mueller is a DEAD 💀 MAN WALKING! You will not here much of anything from him going forward. He will be wrapping up his BS investigation over the next month or so.
Folks we are going to see prosecutions on so many different items it is going to spin our heads around. We are talking about money laundering, pedophilia, sedition etc. I truly believe each and everyone of them involved will be spending the majority of their lives in prison. HRC knew damn well after the non debate with Matt Lauer that if he won, “We Are ALL Going To Hang”!
LikeLiked by 1 person
fle, and that means they should all be hanged and not imprisoned and waste more of our hard earned money. Hillary said it and it should be!
LikeLike
So…did I understand correctly; Comey, Clapper and Brennan still have security clearances? Comey fired, Clapper and Brennan no longer in office but retain a security clearance? Perhaps I have slowed down in my old age, but how does that make sense.
LikeLiked by 10 people
The only thing that makes sense to me is that they let them keep security clearance so Qanon can track them and see how they use the info. If it’s for nefarious purposes, the prosecution will know that and use it against them as evidence.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I concur- I thought about that right about the time Mark Levin put the scheme together from MSM reports and broadcast it Feb-Mar 2017, both on his radio program and on Hannity’s FNC TV show. Of course, at the time the MSM gave him the “tin foil hat” treatment.
Then Evelyn Farkas confirmed the NSA/CIA database use on MSNBC. I figured the sleuths with PDJT were letting them keep their security clearances and the people from the former administration would not be able to resist the temptation……….
Everything the swamp dwellers do is for “nefarious purposes”. The ones who decide on security clearances may be leftover swamp critters. You might be correct. For sure, Our Savior knows.
Why would anyone who is no longer holding a governmental job still have a security clearance?
Where is the “need to know” for outsiders? Many of us were given clearances in the military; I had assumed that those disappeared upon discharge. Brennan and Clapper still have them? Who else?
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
They actually don’t disappear. Your access may disappear, but you still have the clearance until your time for a Periodic Reinvestigation (usually 5 years). As a veteran, you may go to work for a contractor, for example. However, just because you have the clearance doesn’t mean anything. You still need to be cleared for access by your agency.
Justice IG filed report today regarding an FBI agent interfering with a federal investigation.
No names, no specifics. The report states the case has been referred to the FBI.
https://oig.justice.gov/reports/2018/f180430.pdf
That’s not very reassuring. The guy broke every law in the book and skated.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They decided NOT to prosecute Sorry!
If it was referred 4-30-18, how could they have decided not to prosecute?
Sorry if I missed something.
“Whistleblower Exposes Brennan-Clapper Hack of FISA Court” at BeforeItsNews website
Big Brother has every phone call, text and email for a decade.
Brennan is never happy!! He is very negative and has a bad attitude ! He is the kind of person obama would pick to run the cia!!!they love and brag about egypt more than the USA!!!
Strange, Egypt hates the O, and had extreme praise for POTUS Trump.
David – different Egypt. Different Presidents. Different worlds between Nov. 1016 and afterwards.
I wish Mueller would take a cue from Bueller and take the REST of his days off! Anyone anyone else?
Wtf is Philippe Reiner on Fox News after the absolutely hideous tweet he sent out about the Trumps over the weekend??!! I won’t post the tweet, but trust me, it was vile. He is pure scum.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Follow up: I’m not the type to cal or write a company to complain, but when I saw this maggot was on Fox even after this weekend’s tweets, I blew a gasket. I tried calling first but couldn’t leave a msg, so I sent the following msg through their website:
“Are your producers aware of the profane and vile tweets Mr. Philippe Reines sent this weekend referencing Sarah Sanders, President Trump, and the Trump administration? He is a low life and disgusting snake, and, trust me, I’m being charitable in my description of him. I have tolerated your network’s continual mistreatment of its loyal audience, including your insistence in keeping the insufferable Shepherd Smith with his daily editorial anti Trump diatribes. I just change the channel. But your continued inclusion of Mr Reines may just be a bridge too far for me.”
I wish a lot more people would complain to them about this crap. It might work if enough people did it. I’m all for free speech, but having this dude on the air is just a big eff you to the audience. No way in hell would MSNBC allow someone on as a contributor if they had said about Obama the same things this asshole said about Trump!
LikeLiked by 4 people
he is an insufferable creep..he and HRC were joined at the hip…Gak!! that is something you may not want visualize.
LikeLiked by 2 people
newsmanager@foxnews.com
LikeLike
Sometimes Democrats do tell the truth, but usually that is because they don’t realize the implications of what they are saying. CASE IN POINT: Reines thinks Trump should have nothing to worry about from “his own” DOJ but that is because Reines’s experience was with how easy the Obama DOJ was on Fellow-Traveler Hillary. That is precisely why today we cannot trust the DOJ which is made up primarily of Obama DOJ hold-overs, including Rosenstein (the spouse of an Obama and Clinton lawyer) and Obama FBI Head Robert Mueller (of Uranium One Fame (or Infamy)).
Sorry but can’t help it. Every time I see Clappers name I am reminded of the serious Famous Clapper Case:
Late night comedy has really gone down the tubes from 50 years ago.
LikeLiked by 2 people
MR52, thanks for this reminder and I immediately started laughing because that skit was super funny.
Clearly, clean clever clowning is no longer customary in the time of Comey and Clapper.
Why is that Hillary guy sounding so reasonable? Am I missing something here?
I also thought the Hillary guy got the better of that round.
PA –
It would behoove you to know factually that of which you speak.
You do not. You, like certain others who post here, who are so sure they know it all, that helping of crow will be forthcoming. Somehow, I do not think your words then will be either as forceful or accusing.
😉
PA, I believe, was designated Troll No. 19, a few weeks ago
Joe diGenova did not have an answer or comment when confronted with the fact that it is Trump’s DOJ. Sessions, Rosenstien, Mueller are all republicans. It is Trumps department of justice that is investigating PDT for Russia, Russia, Russia, Obstruction. Not some left wing group. I also thought Joe looked agitated and like he is hiding something. He looked concerned. This was the first time I have seen him look that way.
There are plenty of Republicans who can’t stand Trump. Being Republican is not relevant. It isn’t Trump’s DOJ, the SC’s office is a cancerous growth within the DOJ that is independent of the host.
I like de Genova. Let’s also hope he will convince President Trump not to pardon that piece of trash Jonathon Pollard. He spied for Israel in the 80s and as a result US spies in the USSR died, more than likely tortured. His sentence was commuted by Obama but in a sane world he would have swung from the end of a rope 30 years ago.
Rosenstein is definitely NOT a white hat. He appointed Mueller. He may not be 100% in with the corrupt cabal, but he’s certainly NOT a white hat. A white hat would not have appointed such a conflicted person. A white hat would not have allowed Mueller to hire such a biased leftist and anti-Trump staff. A white hat would not have given Mueller free reign to look at anything. A white hat would have pushed Mueller to close the investigation. A white hat would not have continued to stonewall Congressional requests. A white hat would not have allowed Manafort and Cohen to be raided like they were.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Most importantly, a white hat would not have appointment a SC in the first place!
Appointed
And wouldn’t have signed a fisa extension.
A white hat wouldnt launch an investigation without intel.
mitrom, and don’t forget he also signed off on FISA as well.
All these liberal seniors govt officers, fake msm and lobbyists live in super rich liberal costal neighborhoods and hangout in own kind of people. Lying to Congress or FBI or fake msm does not effect them an no one goes to jail so they donot care what remaining America think about them. It’s been a long time with 5D chess and no indictment of corrupt previous administration folks.
My lawyerly advice to Mr. Comey, Brennan and Klapper. In anticipation of your testimony before the Grand Jury, please carefully memorize the following sentence:
“On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer and assert my Fifth Amendment Constitutional privilege.”
Comey, Brennan, Clapper
Their agencies defame
Corrupt in deed and word
Without honor to their names
They care not for their country, but for whom they’re told to spy
Their mission is deception, their “tradecraft” dirt and lies
Comey, Brennan, Clapper
Claim Russia is to blame
Colluding with each other
To slander Trump’s good name
Their distraction is apparent, the goal is crystal clear
Avoid the charge of treason, they each sense is growing near
Comey, Brennan, Clapper
Three liars in a club
Thought sure most would believe them
But here’s the legal rub
There’s record of their actions, as witnesses attest
They’ll turn on one another, and implicate the rest
So this Phillipe Reine (Hillary’s “fixer” on Bengazi? This was the guy Hillary chose to stand in for Donald Trump in her debate rehearsals, while she practiced her Creepy Grandma Smile?) says it’s ridiculous for Trump to complain that Robert “Frame ’em All” Mueller has wasted a year of everyone’s time trying to “get something” on Trump or any or all members of his family, since Trump is the boss of everyone involved.
OK, Phillipe: Let’s say tomorrow President Trump announces, “This is all a ridiculous waste of time, distracting us from more important matters. As of right now, I’m firing Rod Rosenstein, Bob Mueller, everyone on Mueller’s team, Chris Wray at the FBI, and about 50 other Obama-era holdovers at the DOJ and FBI to be named by suppertime. They’ve all got a half hour to clean out their desks. The so-called ‘Russian collusion’ investigation is over, and with it Mr. Sessions’ recusal; now let’s all get some sleep. We start indicting about a hundred people tomorrow for sedition and attempting to overthrow a duly elected president of the United States; there’s gonna be a whole lot of people wearing bright orange jump suits by tomorrow night.”
Mr. Reine means to tell us that he, the Hilldabeast, Cackling Chuckie Schumer, Maxine Waters, every Democrat on Capitol Hill plus Miss Lindsey Graham, Jeff Flake, and Mitch “China Fleet” McConnell will then all breathe a sigh of relief in unison, announcing in public “Well, thank heavens that’s over! After all, he’s the boss; it’s his Department of Justice and his FBI. Time to move on to some more pressing matters”?
Right, Phillipe. We believe you. After all, you’ve been right in all your past predictions. What office is it that President H.R. Clinton appointed you to, last January?
After all the comments about obstruction and collusion and outright lies…. I just had to leave a copy of this fine time-line that I got today from a Ham radio friend back in the TX area:
Can we use some/all of this somehow?….hope so….hang’em high! CHECK-6
From 2001 to 2005 there was an ongoing investigation into the Clinton Foundation.
A Grand Jury had been empaneled.
Governments from around the world had donated to the “Charity”.
Yet, from 2001 to 2003 none of those “Donations” to the Clinton Foundation were declared.
You would think that an honest investigator would be able to figure this out.
Guess who took over this investigation in 2002?
None other than James Comey.
Now, that’s interesting, isn’t it?
Guess who was transferred in to the Internal Revenue Service to run the Tax Exemption Branch of the IRS?
Lois Lerner.
Now, that’s interesting, isn’t it?
This is all just a series of strange coincidences, right?
Guess who ran the Tax Division inside the Department of Injustice from 2001 to 2005?
None other than the Assistant Attorney General of the United States, Rod Rosenstein.
Now, that’s interesting, isn’t it?
Guess who was the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation during this time frame???
Just a coincidence, just an anomaly in statistics and chances, Robert Mueller.
What do all four casting characters have in common?
They all were briefed and/or were front line investigators into the Clinton Foundation Investigation.
Just a coincidence, right?
Fast forward to 2009.
James Comey leaves the Justice Department to go to Lockheed Martin.
Hillary Clinton is running the State Department, with her own personal email server.
The Uranium One “issue” comes to the attention of the Hillary.
She decides to support the decision and approve the sale of 20% of US Uranium to no one other than, the Russians.
You would think that this is a fairly straight up deal, except it wasn’t, the People got absolutely nothing out of it.
However, prior to the sales approval, no one other than Arkansas Bill goes to Moscow, gets paid 500K for a one hour speech then meets with Vladimir Putin at his home for a few hours.
No big deal right?
The FBI had a mole inside the money laundering and bribery scheme.
Guess who was the FBI Director at this time?
Robert Mueller.
He even delivered a Uranium Sample to Moscow in 2009.
Guess who was handling that case within the Justice Department out of the US Attorney’s Office in Maryland.
Rod Rosenstein.
Guess what happened to the informant?
The Department of Justice placed a GAG order on him and threatened to lock him up if he spoke out about it.
Interesting, huh?
How does 20% of the most strategic asset of the United States of America end up in Russian hands when the FBI has an informant, a mole providing inside information to the FBI on the criminal enterprise?
Guess what happened soon after the sale was approved?
~145 million dollars in “donations” made their way into the Clinton Foundation from entities directly connected to the Uranium One deal.
Guess who was still at the Internal Revenue Service working the Charitable Division?
None other than, Lois Lerner.
Interesting, huh?
Fast forward to 2015.
Due to a series of tragic events in Benghazi and after the 9 “investigations” the House, Senate and at State Department, Trey Gowdy who was running the 10th investigation as Chairman of the Select Committee on Benghazi discovers that Hillary ran the State Department on an unclassified, unauthorized, outlaw personal email server.
He also discovered that none of those emails had been turned over when she departed her “Public Service” as Secretary of State which was required by law.
He also discovered that there was Top Secret information contained within her personally archived email.
Guess who became FBI Director in 2013?
Guess who secured 17 no bid contracts for his employer with the State Department and was rewarded with a six million dollar thank you present when he departed his employer.
No one other than James Comey.
Amazing how all those no-bids just went right through at State.
Now he is the FBI Director in charge of the “Clinton Email Investigation” after of course his FBI Investigates the Lois Lerner matter at the Internal Revenue Service and exonerates her.
Nope, couldn’t find any crimes there.
Can you guess what happened next?
In April 2016, James Comey drafts an exoneration letter of Hillary Rodham Clinton, meanwhile the DOJ is handing out immunity deals like candy.
They didn’t even convene a Grand Jury.
Like a lightning bolt of statistical impossibility, like a miracle from God himself, like the true he is, James steps out into the cameras of an awaiting press conference on July the 8th of 2016, and exonerates Hillary from any wrongdoing.
Is there a pattern here?
Rosenstein becomes Asst. Attorney General, Comey gets fired based upon a letter by Rosenstein, Comey leaks government information to the press, Mueller is assigned to the Russian Investigation sham by Rosenstein to provide cover for decades of malfeasance within the FBI and DOJ and the story continues.
FISA Abuse, political espionage….. pick a crime, any crime, chances are…… this group and a few others did it.
All the same players.
All compromised and conflicted.
All connected in one way or another to the Clinton’s.
As of this writing, the Clinton Foundation, in its 20+ years of operation of being the largest International Charity Fraud in the history of mankind, has never been audited by the Internal Revenue Service.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike