The Transparent Positioning of Brennan, Clapper and Comey…

Just a quick note on the current tone and confrontational content coming from former FBI Director James Comey, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former CIA Director John Brennan.

There is a great deal of discussion about the combative and hate-riddled language coming from Comey, Clapper and particularly Brennan. Be aware their combative posture as an actual risk avoidance strategy.

Each of the three heavily corrupt officials engaged in the most substantive abuse of their intelligence positions for political purposes. Each of them weaponized their offices against their political opposition. The scope and severity therein is a story yet to surface; and unlike prior examples of weaponizing the DOJ and IRS, there is no administration in place to protect them from investigative sunlight.

Therefore the Comey, Clapper and Brennan defense strategy is to position themselves politically and lean on their like-minded media allies for support. Their adversarial posture is intended to draw the Trump administration into political combat, thereby diminishing any investigative outcomes behind a false shield of political prosecution.

In short this crew needs to frame any element of accountability -based on their prior behavior- as simple political retribution. According to their playbook, the more aggressive, nasty, hate-filled and oppositional they are in their public displays; the greater likelihood they can call any indictments political retaliation. This is a historic approach.

In order for the approach to work, the public must be very well aware of their collective antagonisms and attacks against the current administration. This is why their media allies emphasize each occurrence so much.

If the larger American public see the Comey, Clapper and Brennan attacks as commonplace, the more likely a larger segment of that same public will see any corresponding DOJ legal proceeding as retaliation for those attacks.

Once this defense strategy is deployed, do not expect to see it diminish. Quite the contrary; the strategy is contingent upon ever-increasing and more outlandish attacks.

Historically this approach has a proven track record of success amid Democrats because the media (writ large) generally aligns with it. [See Bob Menendez for a recent example]

