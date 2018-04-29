The Transparent Positioning of Brennan, Clapper and Comey…

Just a quick note on the current tone and confrontational content coming from former FBI Director James Comey, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former CIA Director John Brennan.
There is a great deal of discussion about the combative and hate-riddled language coming from Comey, Clapper and particularly Brennan. Be aware their combative posture as an actual risk avoidance strategy.
Each of the three heavily corrupt officials engaged in the most substantive abuse of their intelligence positions for political purposes. Each of them weaponized their offices against their political opposition. The scope and severity therein is a story yet to surface; and unlike prior examples of weaponizing the DOJ and IRS, there is no administration in place to protect them from investigative sunlight.
Therefore the Comey, Clapper and Brennan defense strategy is to position themselves politically and lean on their like-minded media allies for support. Their adversarial posture is intended to draw the Trump administration into political combat, thereby diminishing any investigative outcomes behind a false shield of political prosecution.
In short this crew needs to frame any element of accountability -based on their prior behavior- as simple political retribution. According to their playbook, the more aggressive, nasty, hate-filled and oppositional they are in their public displays; the greater likelihood they can call any indictments political retaliation. This is a historic approach.
In order for the approach to work, the public must be very well aware of their collective antagonisms and attacks against the current administration. This is why their media allies emphasize each occurrence so much.
If the larger American public see the Comey, Clapper and Brennan attacks as commonplace, the more likely a larger segment of that same public will see any corresponding DOJ legal proceeding as retaliation for those attacks.
Once this defense strategy is deployed, do not expect to see it diminish. Quite the contrary; the strategy is contingent upon ever-increasing and more outlandish attacks.
Historically this approach has a proven track record of success amid Democrats because the media (writ large) generally aligns with it. [See Bob Menendez for a recent example]
Perhaps. This is an unprecedented time, never been more unrest against elite double standards. Most independents won’t buy it.
For crying out loud- these people are so freaking delusional…. for decades they operated under the Deep Swamp protective dome… while they have been running around scheming and conniving, trying to remove a duly elected sitting President, they failed to notice that, the protective dome cover has been slowly rolling back and the sunlight is coming in.
The reality is they have no power, their co-conspirator friends are either cooperating or facing jail. Fingers are being pointed in very direction possible. The realization they may very well spend time in FEDERAL PRISON is slowly bleeding into their arrogant cerebellum. The FEAR has set in. They whisper to themselves ” Oh my God THIS is happening” .
NO where to run, NO where to hide.
This is NOW your reality.
As Flep says..”the gun on the nightstand”..Treepers– I live in Louisville–It’s Derby Week! I think it is a week will NEVER forget..Pray!
Hope you have a great week!
Spending their remaining days at Gitmo until convicted of treason and sedition and hung until dead. Don’t bury them but leave them hanging until the crows have had their fill. Then drop the carcasses into the sea for bottom dwellers to finish off.
Leaky, Sneaky and Freaky are out of ammo and down to flinging ad hominem, which is about as useful as flinging hominy grits.
They are attempting to mimic PDJT’s masterful use of calling out the bad guys. However, calling the good guys names doesn’t have the same impact.
grandmaintexas: Yup. The only person who can be The Donald is The Donald.
Menendez was charged with corruption, aka, he was bribed. The enemedia passed it off as an overzealous prosecutor. There’s a huge difference between bribery and sedition. There’s also felony leaking and perjury charges. This is not simple bribery and they know it.
Still waiting on our 4D chess playing AG Sessions? Well, WHERE IS HE? As many of us said months ago, he is either Gomer Pyle dumb or complicit with the deep state. Nothing is being done and I think there won’t be much in this Horrowitz report either. Sessions has NOT BEEN fighting and he could have been fighting all along. He could have denied Mueller going for other crimes because he did recuse himself from other crimes. He has no obligation to allow a SP in HIS JUSTICE DEPARTMENT to have conflicts of interest. He could actually UNRECUSE himself. This was not about a crime, it was a national srcurity case. There are so many ways he could have fought back and yet he has done squat.
Jeff Sessions’ job is made even more difficult by the number of people on his back. Here’s a great piece explaining why you should climb down. https://bigleaguepolitics.com/heres-jeff-sessions-might-playing-4-d-chess/
Schweikart is an over-the-top pro-Trump commentator, and I don’t assign that label lightly because most pro-Trump folks are pretty well grounded in reality. Schweikart, not so much. His take is too good to be true.
If these three despicable seditionists aren’t tried and convicted then we truly have become a banana republic, where those in Washington DC can violate our Constitution and all our laws emanating from it at will. I have already lost confidence in our Judicial system with obama appointed Federal Judges and their repeated Unconstitutional rulings becoming part of the “resistance” and the making of new law! I just don’t get the sense that a true day of reckoning will ever come. The msm will do everything it can to poison the jury pool against any attempts to convict the unrepentant deep staters. I pray I’m wrong!
Bubby: Tainted jury pool? No problem. That’s what Gitmo is for.
It sure looks like Page, Baker, Strzok, Priestap, Bruce Ohr, and others have cooperated. If they have, the white hats have the conspiracy. If they got the conspiracy soon enough, and the Justice Department has any guts, the targets, including but not limited to Comey, Clapper, Brennan COULD have been T3 wire tapped. That would make things easier. Also we don’t know what role the NSA could play. Hypothetically if you showed the NSA director evidence of an attempted coup, could that allow NSA data to be accessed?
Even if not, this is very doable. They can’t indict 50 people. That 50 would lawyer up, and all claim it was political with the MSNM carrying their water. The way to do it is one domino at a time.
Indict McCabe and flip him. Then Comey. Then some of the low hanging fruit at the justice department. If all these people cooperate against Yates, with documents and corroborating evidence, Yates flips. And so on and so on.
If everyone in just the FBI from Comey on down testifies against Clapper or Brennan, they are done.
The rats in the news media can’t successfully sell a political retribution story, if each rat in succession flips on the next rat. (As was pointed out by Freddy Bridgwater up post.)
The best cards Comey, Clapper, and Brennan have to play is,
1: Bad PR to prosecute the DFBI, DCIA, and DNI.
2: They know secrets. They will threaten to expose things that will hurt the country unless they are given the HRC treatment.
If Sessions stopped Mueller or unrecused himself, the media howling would be deafening. Not to mention the RINOs jumping in to keep muh Russia going. How do you fight that and still convict?
“If Sessions stopped Mueller or unrecused himself, the media howling would be deafening.”
Easy solution to that.
Don’t watch TV ‘news’ and don’t read propaganda rags or Leftist / Treason websites.
I just realized earlier this afternoon that my TV hasn’t even been turned on in about a week.
It beats the daylights out of the 24/7 ‘professional outrage machine’ on Faux News.
If you don’t subject yourself to their hysteria, then for you, for all intents and purposes, their hysteria doesn’t even exist.
It isn’t about you. It’s about the lo-info masses that do tune in to fake news. Without critical mass from these people, you haven’t a chance. You’ll get it worse that our two Sarahs, Palin and Sanders
“Not to mention the RINOs jumping in to keep muh Russia going. How do you fight that and still convict?”
You just ignore it.
Seriously, it’s a lot easier than it must sound.
Turn the TV to OFF.
Ahhhhhhh…. the silence is golden.
The only time Sessions and his team of prosecutors have to know the media even exists is when they walk out of the courtroom on the way to their cars. Just smile and pretend like you can’t hear them, it worked great for Reagan, lol!
Then get back to work and CONVICT.
Glad you’re not leading the charge as it would be doomed from the 1st leak of pending action. You underestimate the power of fake news over half the populace. When you have RINOs in congress threatening Trump over Mueller, you think you can just let the charges fly without prepping the field? When the deep state has even assassinated Americans that got too close to blowing their cover?
Carry on.
No deals for the ring leaders. That includes Yates and Loretta Lynch on up.
“Therefore the Comey, Clapper and Brennan defense strategy is to position themselves politically and lean on their like-minded media allies for support. ”
_____________________
They can ‘position’ themselves however they like.
Jimmy C. can do a reverse with one hand on the yellow dot and his feet on two red dots. Johnny can straddle Jimmy with a foot in the air, a foot on a blue dot, and both hands on green dots.
Clappy can stand on one foot on a yellow dot in the corner, or do an irish jig in his boxers.
None of it matters, and none of it matters how American Pravda ‘covers’ their ‘positioning’.
Either the Clown Squad at the Department of Jackwagon has the evidence to prove guilt, or they don’t.
The rest is so superficial and shallow and juvenile and meaningless it defies explanation.
The harder they come,
the harder they fall,
one and all
Rudy is the Kraken. Release the Kraken! https://youtu.be/gb2zIR2rvRQ
You are so right Honest!!! RUDY! RUDY! RUDY!… And I really wanna Release the Kraken!! my favorite 3 words!
The meer fact that they all felt a need to make negative public comments about Trump, when none were necessary, forced me to wonder if they weren’t trying to protect themselves by throwing out a steady supply of red herring as a distractive measure. I just hope that Guliani can add some sanity to Trump’s tweets and behavior to prevent him from falling into the public retribution trap to which you illude. We need these bastards prosecuted.
“According to their playbook, the more aggressive, nasty, hate-filled and oppositional they are in their public displays; the greater likelihood they can call any indictments political retaliation.”
_________________
They’re going to do that regardless, so let all their acting out be like one hand clapping. Ignore it, roll out the evidence, and convict.
Why would anyone possibly care if they should shout ‘political retaliation’ as they’re marched to the gallows?
Let them see what good it does them.
“This is a historic approach.”
_____________________
The other approach is to do nothing, or confess.
Neither of those are very much fun, so why WOULDN’T they make asses out of themselves?
Q: “Investigate those in front of the camera who scream the loudest.”
Q: “FOCUS on loudest voices in WASH.”
Q: “Those who are the loudest…..”
Q: “Find the loudest voices.”
Who cares what they say?
Either the evidence is there to convict them, or it isn’t. Everything else is just distraction and noise.
Look!
Squirrel!
It has worked because the Media never relented and the hapless GOP weenies folded like a cheap suit.
Trump is no weenie, nor hapless.
Besides, there are going to be so many DNC tender parts stuck in the door that they’ll all squeal to save themselves.
Just takes a persuasive prosecutor to apply the screws appropriately to the right scorned co-conspirator. Wonder how patriotic ole Farrrckus is feeling these days? She’s good for a few laughs, and a flip too, maybe…
“It has worked because the Media never relented and the hapless GOP weenies folded like a cheap suit.”
___________
The hapless GOP enablers and accomplices don’t even matter, they have no part in the DOJ or the criminal prosecution, except to the extent that they are prosecuted themselves (let it be so).
Agreed. Let McStain see his “good” name (puke) besmirched with an indictment for High-Treason before he goes to his well-earned reward. Amongst many others. Let the Schiffs fall where they may.
“In order for the approach to work, the public must be very well aware of their collective antagonisms and attacks against the current administration. This is why their media allies emphasize each occurrence so much.”
______________________
In order for that approach to work, you need Loretta Lynch or Eric Holder or another member of the Treason Cabal running the Department of Jackwagon.
In order for their ‘approach’ to work, all parties to the miscarriage of justice have to work together: the guilty (Comey, Brennan & Clapper), American Pravda (CNN, MSLSD, NYT, et al), and the DOJ.
Put anybody else in as Attorney General — throw a dart at a phone book — and their approach comes up snake eyes ten times out of ten.
Three poisonous serpents. They crawl on their bellies and eat dust. As any serpents they are sly. They just don’t know yet that their heads have been crushed. Even a serpent that has its head crushed can be dangerous for a while. You just need to stay away as they flail around and open and close their poisonous bites for the final time.
Once they are of no final danger to harm you then you dispose of them in the appropriate manner.
I love reading SD’s articles and treeper’s comments. I feel very much at home here. However I am also a very pramatic person. When I look at what the MSM is saying and listen to what people around me are saying I quickly realize how few of us there really are in this world. In one year Trump has barely scratched the surface. Not attending the media’s sick liberal soap opera is helpful. I have to think Trump will have to move very slowly maybe just taking down one or two at a time until we see the MSM change their tune. I believe one of the first to be taken down will have to be a media outlet tied to financing the Clinton dossier or a media leaker. Trump simply has to wait until the general public is brought around and are ready accept the idea of the huge scale of corruption that exists and that something has to be done. Right now only Treepers are ready. The average person doesn’t even have the slightest clue that anything is wrong in DC. This going to require one hell of a big tugboat to just start the turning.
20 years of prior investigating TWA flight 800…pretty much shows the ugly potential of the DC obfuscators.
The department of misinformation has been around so long…that they find themselves losing a moral compass.
And some nefarious, allinsky tactical wizards of oz are at it again….and /or they never stopped while they pull levers, or push buttons on a variety of issues in search of self promotion (often the opposite of, or a half truth).
Yes, we can (and have) do better when selfish interests are lowered in priority – compared to more virtuous pursuits in selflessly (a la wounded warriors etc. etc.) helping to make this country (and thereby the world) a genuinely (with equal justice) better place than how we found it.
Love thy neighbors
Matthew 22
“The department of misinformation has been around so long…that they find themselves losing a moral compass.”
_________________
Find themselves losing a moral compass?
They wouldn’t recognize a moral compass even if it whipped their a** with a wet towel.
.
.
“And some nefarious, allinsky tactical wizards of oz are at it again….and /or they never stopped while they pull levers, or push buttons on a variety of issues in search of self promotion (often the opposite of, or a half truth).”
_________________
Once you understand what those Alinksy tactics are, the playing field is even again, and all we have to do is turn the tables on them and do it better.
And that’s not hard to do, once you understand how the game works.
They have been playing WITHOUT any opposition. It’s easy to look good when you don’t have an opponent, lol!
It won’t be so easy, if our side would just GET IN THE GAME.
“Once this defense strategy is deployed, do not expect to see it diminish. Quite the contrary; the strategy is contingent upon ever-increasing and more outlandish attacks.”
______________________
Then we should, by all means, assist.
Mock them all the way to oblivion.
Whatever outlandish thing they say next, we should say “Oh you’re so right! And even worse, your own Mom helped them to set you up! Can you believe it?!?”
Whatever it is they might say, one-up them, go straight to absurdity without passing ‘Go’. It strips away any legitimacy to their claims and turns them into a laughing stock, the butt of a joke.
Seriously.
You don’t even have to TRY in order to defeat it, you just have to show up.
Their ‘approach’ can only work in a bad dream from another era.
And that dream ended back on November 8th of 2016.
“Historically this approach has a proven track record of success amid Democrats because the media (writ large) generally aligns with it. [See Bob Menendez for a recent example]”
___________________
Yes, evil always protects evil.
Are you saying Sessions is an evil Demonrat, that he’s part of the Treason Cabal?
If he is, that would explain a lot, but it’s also an easy problem for Trump to fix.
And if he isn’t, then the failure of this ‘approach’ is going to be truly epic.
Good times!
” [See Bob Menendez for a recent example]”
_________________
If Sessions is for real, he has already opened an investigation into felony prosecutorial misconduct in the Menendez “trial”, i.e., the prosecutors threw the case, either on orders from higher ups in the Treason Cabal or for simple bribery.
Man, that Brennan sure looks like he had a hard time passing gas while sitting in that there chair! Maybe he needs a cattle prod up his backside to relieve his “problems.”
I would just love to begin to see the undoing of Leaky, Sneaky and Freaky by some right-minded reporter doing an in-depth expose of each of their leaky, sneaky and freaky lives. Let’s kick over every rock in the garden of their lives that they slithered through to reach this seditious, irreversibly corrupt point in their privileged lives. Let’s begin there–as the Left is so fond of doing when they are intent on bringing down one of our guys…
Speaking of sneaky
#CnnSucks
I still don’t understand wht the media matters in this. Or why potential leftist protests matter. The law is the law. Prosecute the guilty. Ignore media screeching. Use whatever level of force is appropriate to suppress any protests that spill over the acceptable bounds of the law.
It’s simple. We elected Trump because we’re tired of this stuff working. If it works even with him, nobody is going to like the person or tactics we choose next. Fascism doesn’t start as a top down imposition. It comes when the good, middle class people of a country have no other way to defend themselves from a lawless elite that allies itself with leftist street agitators. It’s a terrible option and I’m not advocating it, but if someone else wants to explain how we control people who commit their crimes in broad daylight and threaten street action if they’re held accountable, I’m all ears.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judges in the US are political appointees and they act like it. There’s your problem.
Any Court with a well known political bias, like the 9th Circuit, simple destroys the credibility of the justice system. When you add corrupted ideologues that have done and still do run Institutions like the FBI, DoJ, CIA, NSA + the whole system is correctly earning the disrespect of the US people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The root cause of the problem is the long-standing, systemic failure of the justice system to prosecute the political elites. It remains to be seen if the President can, with few allies, overcome the deeply and broadly entrenched deep state operatives who benefit from the judicial immunity they have created for themselves.
The media is the cheering peanut gallery, not the shot-caller.
Of course all the perps, like Comey, McCabe, Rosie, Clapper, Wray, Baker et al, believe we need their guidance and authority to live successful lives….but the ‘born to rule’ unelected bureaucrat that is my personal ‘must be nailed’ is Brennan.
The fact that he’s a suspected muslim convert has nothing to do with it……….much.
I see a clear message between the lines of SD’s commentary: indict these criminals now on charges that have been legitimately documented ad nauseam, and engage the legal battle before the msm can fabricate a ridiculous and damaging case against the President in the mind of the public. More serious charges can be brought later, if the IG report is as damning as has been claimed by many.
In short, if the bell has rung for Round 1, come out fighting.
“indict these criminals now ”
Snap. Been saying it for 6 months. Comey and McCabe have confessed…..what on earth is preventing them from being prosecuted?… for lying/leaking…..easy peecy.
