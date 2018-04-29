Lindsey Graham Discusses North Korea, Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize and James Comey…

There are those times when Senator Lindsey Graham carefully weighs the politics of the moment and seems to align with the policies of President Trump and the MAGA movement. This is one of those times.
The tender senator hits the quadruple-lindy… Agreeing with President Trump on: North Korea, Iran, China and FBI Director James Comey’s insufferable nonsense. As winged pigs seemingly aviate in our blind spot, here’s a full 17 minutes of the tender senator praising President Donald J Trump:
If Graham is praising Trump on TV, something’s up.
Yeah. Miss Lindsey knows that Pres Trump knows about what he & McCain did in Syria.
Also, who knows what else Graham has done in the way of taking globalist money to push their agenda through in congress.
Two days earlier he and Flake, Grassley and Tillis voted with every Democrat on the Judiciary Committee to stop our President from firing Mueller!
Monsanto/
Archer Daniels Midland is one of his favorites.
Fle, Lindsay goes one way and then the other. Not to be trusted at all. Just wants to be noticed and taking McCain’s place in so doing. Sorry, Lindsay, you have no good qualities that I have seen and your future looks dim. Swinging back and forth means you are a RINO, period.
You took the words out of my mouth Carrie! Sen. Graham talks the talk, but that’s about it.
Thanks for posting mine too Flep!
Fle…..don’t jump to judgement too quickly. Grassley has been stellar in his support for Trump and his very tenacious battle against the deep state. There may be a bit of backdoor strategy in this…boxing the Democrats into a corner. Afterall, who is not to say Mueller isn’t investigating Democrats, as well? Remember how the Dems loved Comey and thought he was the best ever until he reopened the Clinton email investigation before the election ….and then turned around and blamed Comey for Hillary losing!
If it turns out Mueller has been after any major Democrats, they couldn’t fire him fast enough…unless they had voted not to previously.
Fle, do you live in Grassley’s district? if not, how do you get email to him?
Grassley was also hiding behind the filibuster rule in making excuses why nothing is getting done in the Senate.
He could have said McConnell should just eliminate the filibuster rule because the Dems would in a heartbeat if they get the majority (God forbid). Dems have gone full communist, they aren’t deserving of the filibuster privilege any longer anyway.
Bottom line, he’s done some good but the jury is still out whether he is philosophically aligned with MAGA and simply hasn’t thought these things through or whether he’s just a pretender like Grahamnesty.
He is up to the voters in November….meanwhile his hero….
MMA fighter with links to Trump, Cohen is questioned by FBI
http://www.bostonherald.com/news/national/2018/04/mma_fighter_with_links_to_trump_cohen_is_questioned_by_fbi
I want my country back. I want these traitors done away with.
Amen a thousand times, Howie. I WANT my country BACK!!!
Not this November – his term runs for two more years.
Graham says Kim’s sudden reasonableness is because he read the tea leaves and realized Trump held the hammer. Apparently Lindsey also read the tea leaves, because he has jumped on the Trump Train! Lining up with Trump on:
North Korea
China
Iran
Comey
Clapper
Brennan
Lynch
Mueller
Clinton
Did I leave anyone out?
I still don’t think you can trust him any further than you can throw him.. and the limo he rode in on.
We can pat him on the head when he votes right, to encourage good behavior, but never trust him.
This is so true Sundance. I watched this clip this morning on Fox and I laughed when he said something like, if you challenge President Trump you will lose. I laughed because Miss Lindsey knows that first hand!
LikeLiked by 18 people
And she is still losing…
Lindsey scurrying up the rear is what winning looks like.
The most important job is America is taking out the trash. Trump is the man for the job. America’s hardest working garbage man and proud of it. A real man of the people. It’s been forever since we had one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very well said, Donzo… nice.
A stopped clock is right twice a day
Graham is a good example of how The Swamp can swallow these Congress critters up. He was pretty conservative whe he got there as a member of the Hosue. No he’s McCain’s heir apparent.
LikeLiked by 7 people
He is McCain’s Very. Close. Personal. Friend. Look up the video on him and McCain on Bombard’s Body Language. There’s a reason Graham never married.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And recent health reports strongly suggest that McCain may be recalled very soon by the almighty maker of us all.
You know, the man is dying. Time to let it go. There will be more McCain’s for us to worry about in the coming years not to mention the cretins we are fighting now.
Actually as he has a military back ground then he uses a 24 hour clock. Therefore only right once a day.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m disappointed the Ms. Lindsey picture isn’t here.
Lindsey knows that the Trump train can’t be stopped. He’s a snake but he isn’t stupid.
LikeLiked by 4 people
On a burner phone convo with McCain.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I still don not trust him! He just brought up a bill to protect Mueller! If some dems bring up a bill to impeach he will be the first one to sign! POTUS is always ahead of this idiot!
LikeLiked by 16 people
I agree. He is also too close to John McCain who despises Trump and is another snake.
LikeLiked by 14 people
You kill me Sundance! “The tender senator hits the quadruple-lindy”
Just when I’ve got steam roaring out of my ears from reading about Brennan or one of the other traitors, Sundance zings my funny bone. You are the best!! 😀
LikeLiked by 17 people
Also: “As winged pigs seemingly aviate in our blind spot …” ~ LOLOL!
I think Grahamnesty fashions himself a junior maverick following in the footsteps of big daddy maverick McCain. I think he thinks he’s keeping POTUS on his toes by with his tiresome “intrigue.”
He needs to give it a rest already.
Gives a whole new meaning to the “Lindy Hop”…
Dang, Graham was all prepped on his SD talking points.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t ever trust Grahamnesty. He chooses illegals over Americans and sticks President Trump in the back on Mueller, funding our Wall, sanctuary cities, merit based immigration and many more terrible things. He’s so hard to vote out down here… holds a lot of power and millions in his war chest. He also has his boot on the neck of our State Republican Party, which is why we didn’t get Trump/Pence signs at our county offices unless we bought them ourselves. He always helped fund our County offices until Trump won.
LikeLiked by 7 people
One of my favorite moments of the Repub primary was when DJT doxed Lindsay Grahamnesty.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Look at all those faces in that montage of the losing candidates for President in 2016.
Can you imagine any of them doing what Pres Trump has been doing?
Can you imagine Lyin Ted or Little Marco…meeting with foreign leaders?
I can’t.
None of those people, not one, would be standing up to the globalists and fighting for us.
None of them would be bringing back jobs.
None of them would be insisting on America First!
I am so grateful to Pres Trump for taking on this herculean task…and fighting for us 24/7, every single day.
He truly is the Best President we have ever had.
AMEN!
I bet most of them can’t see themselves doing what President Trump is doing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL
That’s leader vs door knob… so, I agree w you 100% … finally a reason to stand and cheer, go get em DJT!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nope, every single last one of them is all about UniParty… well, expect krooked killery, she’s all about killery first and foremost.
Swamp scum. All of them.
except. Stupid fingers… 😀
Except for Ben Carson…he’s not a swamper, but he’s too gentle to be the kind of fighter that we need.
Not a one of those candidates would have won—–ever. President Donald J Trump is the only one who could have won and DID. MAGA.
I still think little Marco is too young and immature to even be in the senate.
Hard to believe he got elected as a Tea Party candidate. In 6 months the Media turned his flighty head. And he ran for Prez…
Oh this is good. Very very good.
“The tender senator hits the quadruple-lindy”
Not surprisingly Miss Linda always gets all doe-eyed when the talk turns to possible military conflict.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Schwartzmann thinks that Trump made a deal with China to let China maintain their role as sweat shop for the world in exchange for coercing North Korea. Trump may have.
But Trump has no issue with reneging on such a deal and screwing China, Blackstone et al.
F em.
You really got to stop reading so many fiction stories.
HE’s such a jackass. Part of the uni-party slime balls. Get him out and keep his coat. I have no patience for Miss Lindsay. (Yes, I meant Lindsay.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unfortunately, he’s from my beloved state. We have open primaries. All of the Dems vote for him so we’re saddled with Miss Lindsey. No MAGA candidate can primary him, it’s disgusting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Miss Lindsey
Tumble outta bed and put on my make-up
Pour myself a cup of ambition
Check out the papers and find what’s popular
Get myself on TV
Workin’ 9 to 5, what a way to make a livin’
I’m gettin’ by, it’s all takin’ and no givin’
LikeLiked by 3 people
the senator is aiming for another round of golf with the President
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh gessh! We’re about to be Muh Sessions 24×7 News Channel in 3-2-1.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is still one of my favorite pictures!
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CnxDZ4Jv6ou0WxU0ltqba6kekA-CH7JK/view?usp=sharing
LikeLiked by 7 people
lol that’s what I was waiting for.
Miss Lindsey Graham is a brown nosing suck up only after he back stabs POTUS. Get his vote and kick him to the curb.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Tender”
Still laughing
Yeah. Probably with a heaping dose of “Adolf’s Meat Tenderizer”…
LikeLiked by 12 people
Thank you, Baba. Couldn’t agree more.
Hot Damn flame his ass!
great reply! But he is so thick skinned and he thinks he is the president! Threatening POTUS and he gets away! Makes us all mad!
100% agree Trump needs to declare clapper and brennen enemy combatants and send their asses to gitmo.
Flep, you need to be more self-assured and assertive. Your timidity and reluctance to come out and say what you think is injuring your twittersphere presence 🙂
In other words, WELL SAID!!!
It’s the lack of respect that really p*sses me off. “Mr. Trump”! Not Mr. President. Sylvia, can I borrow your shovel?
LikeLike
That said, other tweets condemning his lack of ethics are there.
Flep!! I totally love when you decide to kick some A$$! You can Attack as well as encourage!!! True leader qualities that is for sure!! as always–God bless you and your family (and your cute pig Baba)
I was a little intimidated when Lindsey said, “Lil Rocket Man”
LikeLiked by 1 person
For a minute I thought he was talking about himself. /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now, that is funny MaineCoon
Hehehe
TY😁🇺🇸
As I said to my better half: “Today, and today only, I don’t hate the maggot.”
LikeLiked by 8 people
Very Good! I may need to borrow that.
I shared this earlier but I am sharing it again because fellow Treeper, Nimrodman, wrote an excellent post on why this is so significant!
LOU DOBBS just tweeted the following! This is awesome for SD and CTH!
Nimrodman’s post:
Y’know, Lou Dobbs tweeting that Treehouse article truly is important, and here’s why:
Lots of content at Treehouse (and other “blogs”) remains simply blog content.
Lou Dobbs raising the profile on Sundance’s story broaches it into MAINSTREAM media.
First by creating awareness amongst his colleagues at Fox News (the other talking heads, the content managers who decide what storylines get programmed in to scripts, interview questions, etc), meaning that the story will break on Fox (likely on Dobb’s program) and then be picked up on other Fox shows.
Hannity and Tucker will certainly take it up and make it the central focus of one or more segments. Hannity will grab it like a terrier and not let go, count on the story being central on several nights and the topic of questions he asks his guests in interviews. If it’s not, tweet the link to him.
Don’t expect Chrissy Wallace to ask any of his guests about it on Sunday, tho.
But my point is, if Fox can be baited into covering stories like this, that raises the stories from “blog content” into the first mainstream media outlet, Fox. If the profile of the story is raised sufficiently, then some of the other lamestream outlets may be forced to cover it, if only by attempts at refutation or minimizing its importance.
Long story short: anytime Fox picks up a Treehouse story, it’s a good thing. We’re all excited to follow Sundance’s analysis here at Treehouse, but it’s also critically important for the stories to break out into wider distribution and cultural awareness. Fox is an important first step up and out of the Treehouse-reader community and into broader media.
The other important step is that Treehouse content reaches very influential actors in gummint and law enforcement and so on. That comes down to who among them have been pointed to the Treehouse and have come to rely on it for groundbreaking analysis. Sundance has alluded to certain figures being aware of Treehouse so I’ll leave it at that.
Do the misfits care a whit? Nope not a bit. Don’t even want it at all. Don’t give a damn.
No, but there are plenty in the middle, the “independents”, that might be swayed.
We need ’em
And they are being swayed. Need to sway them a little more and get them Here for a real education!
Yeah, it’s saying he found helpful information away from the MSM. I came here linked by some poster on a Zerohedge comment. This place has taken over as internet stop #1.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Welcome to the Treehouse, Robert! Glad you found Sundance. We are a pretty friendly, Trump-Loyal bunch. Pull up a chair and do some searches; I would suggest the “Parkland Shooting”, “Trayvon Martin”, and “2016 Primaries” to get you started.
Just staying on top of this is enough for now. This Big Ugly is a big one. I only recently started posting. I have been reading since right around the beginning of November when this whole thing started to pick up speed. I worked backwards from there to catch up.
Yes, it’s great that our Sundance is getting some recognition for what he’s been doing.
But on the other hand…it makes him a target.
Which is not good.
I wish that our President would put some guys on overwatch, to look out for Sundance’s safety.
Yes, all true.
But I wasn’t addressing whether “Sundance gets credit”. Wasn’t my point. Least of my concerns. Probably least of his concerns too.
My point was that the STORY gets wider distribution, wider circulation, wider cultural awareness.
The more that these stories – about the coup, the corruption, the traitorous schemes – get repeated out in the wider press, the more the populace will understand what’s gone on.
The VOTING populace.
True, diehard Leftists will dismiss the story and push defensive narratives.
But getting the truth forced into the prevailing narrative on Televised News runs the benefit of awakening more and more people. We need our base to be aware and convinced and we need to seize more of the middle, the “undecided”, the “independents” by getting the truth about the coup up in front of their faces.
Flepore, what Sundance does is what the msm press Used to Do; ACTUAL INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM!!!! The dems and the liberal press are so incestuous nowadays that they just let the Swamp spoonfeed them their so called news stories. It’s DISGUSTING.
“Fox is an important first step up and out of the Treehouse-reader community and into broader media.”
Will this help? My email to Lou Dobbs usually bounces because the mailbox is full.
cavuto@foxbusiness.com
foxnewstips@foxnews.com
friends@foxnews.com
hannity@foxnews.com
judge_jeanine@foxnews.com
kennedyfbn@foxbusiness.com
lou@loudobbs.com
lou@loudobbstonight.com
MakingMoneyCharlesPayne@foxbusiness.com
maria@foxbusiness.com
riskandreward@foxbusiness.com
watters@foxnews.com
Thanks, Deplorable, good list for those who email. I’d hope that they at least have staff go thru the messages and tally or bring what they think are standout tips to higher attention.
I used to do a fair bit of emailing to a couple of those, including
newsmanager@foxnews.com
I’d usually give recognition that they’re busy people with a line like “please have your staff research this story and give you a brief summary”.
The individual pages for each of the talking heads used to have their email address at a “contact” tab. Most have disappeared and instead show twitter addresses.
Maybe twitter is the better way to go these days, I don’t know enough about it to know. I see that one can tweet “to” a recipient. Or tweet to a discussion thread already in progress, I think. That’d get wider awareness for anyone following that personality on twitter and seeing the thread. Whether tweeting “to” a talking head gets it in front of their eyes or at least staff’s eyes, I don’t know.
But as you infer, anything that pushes a point or Treehouse story out to wider awareness is worth trying. I reckon.
One thing I DON’T do is point hopeless Leftists to Treehouse.
I don’t want them knowing what WE know.
That Lou…. he’s such a kidder. 😀
LikeLiked by 10 people
YUGE and YUGELY deserved Sundance!
Did you ever see a Lindsey go this way and that way?
Did you ever see a Lindsey go this way and that?
Go this way and that way? And this way and that way?
Did you ever see a Lindsey go this way and that?
Forked tongue. Goes which ever way the winding blowing from R-to-RINO-to-DEM. Take your pick.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Absolutely. Anytime I hear him on TV, I say (out loud!) “Why do they ever have him on TV?” Zero credibilty.
Uh Oh. A Rag Tag Band of Misfits is getting a beach head on enemy territory. This could spread. Airborn! 101 kine. We might….drop in/
LikeLiked by 2 people
A family tradition.
Even untrustworthy people can tell the truth. I think we should accept it. A couple of examples from Lindsey today:
– “The one thing Trump (notice he says ‘Trump’) has to do is reset the world after eight years of disaster”. Uh, wait a minute, Lindsey Graham said that HEVSGPDJT has to reset the world? Just how many mind blowing things can I see this week? It looks like the world’s expectations of what is possible have been exponentially reset. Holy crap! After three days of jaw-dropping stuff from North Korea, we now have this. I don’t know if I can stand all this winning. Well, on second thought, I think I’ll summon up all the inner strength I can just to be able to survive it. It’s touchy at best with all the winning lately.
– But, really, my favourite quote from Miss L. is “If you’re going to play Trump (there he goes again) you’re going to be a big loser”. That one made my day. Dems and GOPe take note. Get behind this man or you are all toast. Toast I tell you.
I would not trust Lindsey Graham further than I could pee on him. Sorry if thats a bit crude, but I could not think of a better way to describe my feelings toward him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s okay, The Devilbat. I confess that when I read a comment upthread about Lindsay being Lil Rocket Man I immediately thought of a part of his anatomy.
Shame on me!
So, Miss Lindsey, how did you enjoy your proctological exam of Pres. Trump?!
[insert funny quote here: “his head was so far up his a$$ that..]
I think Miss Lindsey has seen some “new information”!!
Yo ho
And a bottle or rum
The day we are no longer rag tag conservative misfits Ahhhh Dunno. I like rag tag, misfitting. Now they start to be drawn to SDC an his honest efforts w/o ulterior motive. Learn em’ SDC I am proud of ya! Most proud.
this big ole lug likes it.
Ms Lindsey Graham was undermining what President Trump is trying to do with China. Trump praises the Leader of China and tweets very positive things about him as a way to press china to be “fair” with USA. Along comes Graham and puts down the Leader of China and insults him and ruins the good-will between our 2 countries. Lindsey is a snake, and I don’t trust his ‘kind words” today because the effect is Lindsey belittled both China and N.Korea with his words today. And Trump has been doing the opposite.
Graham is trying to throw a monkey wrench into this delicate situation. Also the last week Graham was one of the republicans that are trying to pass bill so Trump can’t fire Mueller. Graham is scum.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep,
^^^Yup.^^^
Looks to me like he may be…a politician.
“As winged pigs seemingly aviate in our blind spot”. Sundance, your humor and wit are tops! thank you and carry on!
I wish PTrump receives Nobel prize and then he refuses to accept with a great speech in Norway.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He should accept, decline appearance, and give the prize money to alternative internet news sources.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Senator Lindsey saying something positive about PDJT completely creeps me out. Maybe he also saw the fake dossier along with McCain and together they shopped it around and that’s about to come out? Or that he was made aware of there being different data presented to the FISA Court versus those updated in Congress? He’s guilty of something for certain!
If there is one Congressman who totally gets the corrupt SC Mueller, it’s Louie Gohmert.
I came across this report that he did called “Robert Mueller Unmasked” which nicely summarizes a good number of Mueller’s high crimes and misdemeanors. How this creep ever got appointed special counsel is beyond me, especially since he’s a known bad guy for many years.
If you have been following the Witch Hunt, you will probably enjoy Gohmert’s expose.
https://1zwchz1jbsr61f1c4mgf0abl-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Gohmert_Mueller_UNMASKED.pdf
So you are saying he can be leveraged then????
“How this creep ever got appointed special counsel is beyond me, especially since he’s a known bad guy for many years”
This is what causes me to retain some hope that Mueller is a black hat turned, a honey pot for deep state players.
Because Trump should have known this history. ( how would he not)
Adm Rogers, Coats, Sessions, and Nunes would have known. And walked him through people he could trust or leverage. Its like when Trump tweeted that Obama spied on him. CNN pundits claimed that Trump was getting his info from Breitbart. Yep. Like POTUS does not have an entire intelligence apparatus at his disposal. He needs Breitbart for intelligence. When I watched NWA wrestling I always loved when a heel turned baby face. Muellers in his 70s, has $, and decided to do something decent for the country.
And they think Trump can be compromised. LOL!!!
blackmailer-Mr Trump we have this compromising video of you. .
Trump- Yeah, I tapped that back in the 80s son. A good decade for me. Do you have that video of me and Robin Givens too?
Trump is an open book. A playboy billionaire who got more a$$ than a toilet seat. Lindsey is a twink from way back. The fact that we actually have a real life heterosexual in the White House with a hot wife, causes me no pain or consternation. And some idiot actresses and p-stars seriously think they can blackmail him? Get a life!
I’m a millionaire in NY, some may say billions… Yea, I’m tapping ass and they’ll do the cooking and cleaning too.
Obama and team (media) are just mad that he never got accused of sleeping with a woman.
Like this?
Ok… Arizonaia – Ms Lindsey is about to lose his safe place and bed bug partner. She is distressed… Do I hang on to the old or grap onto the new..? Oh, what should I do girls? Well, Lindsey if I was you… Dress up as Marilyn on June 14th and sing happy birthday. Because McCain is dead meat and pizza likes live meat.
On a shout to Arizona – McCain will retire before the end of May… Why? Research Arizona election laws. McCain gets to continue the cray cray…
Could the Comey/Trump memos be a ruse? Is Comey actually a “White Hat” working hand in glove with his close friend Robert Mueller?
“In March 2004, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert S. Mueller III and Comey threatened the Bush administration with their resignations if the White House overruled the DOJ finding that the domestic wiretapping under the Terrorist Surveillance Program (TSP) was unconstitutional, if such were done without a court warrant.”
Sounds bizarre but Comey knew about the widespread WH-directed illegal surveillance and unmasking of U.S. citizens going back at least as far as 2015 thanks to Adm. Rogers FISA audit in early 2016.
Is it possible that Comey’s sometimes difficult-to-understand behavior is cover for his support for and active participation in Trump’s mission to drain a truly sinister Swamp?
I give it a 10% probability but stranger things have happened.
Limp wristed Lindsey commanded a full 1% of the electorate in 16. Wow.
Only the mercy and grace of God kept us from all presidential contenders except our dominant stud Trump. Yeah. He has some bumps. Bruises. Faults and sins. I love him. Count me as one who thinks he’s the best president in my lifetime. Behold! A greater than Reagan is here!
I can hardly imagine ANYONE else in the Whitehouse in times such as these.
DRAIN IT
Another politician who cannot, shall not, and must not be trusted.
