President Trump Calls Out Montana Democrat Senator Jon Tester for Malicious Smear Tactic Against Admiral Ron Jackson…

President Trump is not pulling any punches today as he pushes back against the terrible personal attacks against WH Doctor, and former VA nominee, Admiral Ron Jackson:
Every time tester takes a step I see a SLOB walking.
“Get in muh belly”
He’s got a bad case of Dunlop’s disease, his belly done lopping over his belt; otherwise, he’s just a sacrificial lamb, he knows he’s gonna get beat, so what the h—.
He is suffering from T B, two bellies.
There is an incredible Republican Candidate (Former Combat Veteran, Troy Downing) who should win his primary than is going to take this POS Tester out come November! I hope 🤞 every penny he earned for this BS that he did for his masters is washed away with his political career. Our President will do everything in his power to make sure this slob of a human being loses in dramatic fashion come November.
The Great General and his son are going out to MT to campaign.
Gen flynn, back on the trail???? Praise and thanks to God if this is true!
Oh Yeah! He was out here in California a couple months ago supporting one of our local candidates. The General is back!
Wonder where he is from? Maybe he could get elected and sop off the gravy train for awhile himself. After what he was put through I wouldn’t mind at all if he got a few “Congressional Perks”.
Figure he is too honorable to even consider it. Pick up a few seats in the Senate this time around and maybe he could replace Bolton once Iran joins North Korea doing push ups in the corner!
Yes! That was it! Support for a candidate out there.
It was so great to see him and he looked GREAT!
Flynn was at an event out in CA. (?) a few months back. It was great to see him on stage again and looking happy.
Unfortunately, I don’t remember what it was. Some Conservative event .
FWIW: This “tester” is a real work of art…sic! He hides back in DC for 5 out of 6 years.. hardly hear anything about him “personally”…it’s always “democrate position – this or that” and always kissing up to leadership… Votes the “party line” in “lock-step” with leadership…and, hates it when you call him on it…truth hurts. He is a worthless POS for Montana, unless you figure some liberal cause or feel-good bill is enough to keep you happy…
Montana finds itself in a fix that many states share….We have cities with population centers…they are infested with the most liberal imports to be found…and, due to our thin population across the state, they are the tail that wags the dog in many ways…mostly politics. When you find such a “controlled” local arrangement, there is not much you can do…except get out the vote every election and try and turn the tide away from the liberal cities and back to the people of the land.
Check-6
That photo of him and his hogg belly is campaign gold. DJT says he knows enough to sink this guy.
#SinkTestor #BeachtheWhalTestor
Yep 🤨
PHAT!!!!!!
Toss him in the drink. Wouldn’t even need cement shoes. Would sink like a stone…
The people of Montana must be asleep at the wheel, so to speak. To have elected such a disgusting slob.
The people of Montana are in the unenviable position of being the recipients of out-of-state Libtards moving in from places on the West Coast.
They’ve changed some of the cities there beyond recognition over the past 30- 40 years.
Good Montanans are going to have to get out and vote like their lives depended on it, cuz they do.
Oh, and have a lot of Freedom-Loving kids.
“Does this belly make my ass look smaller?”
LikeLiked by 7 people
LOL.
No, but it does emphasize his pin-shaped head.
Never heard of this guy before this. One thing for sure, he cuts a horrible personal image. Nothing physically about this guy says ‘honorable person’–
The Democrats have no credibility whatsoever and the eyes of we the people have been opened.
Such a putrid, vile, bloated little man.
He deserves all that is coming his way.
This whole campaign to smear was payback for the glowing health report he gave on the POTUS. It sucked the wind right out of their meme about his mental health. The left are real slimbags.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You nailed it. Especially when he said he must have GOOD GENES. Their freaking heads exploded over that one.
I read that he gets a lot more campaign contributions from lawyers in NY and California than he does from Montanans.
Wonder which, ‘legalize marijuana lobbies’ they represent?…………
That would be typical of the communist leftist brigade. Organized taxpayer funded evil.
Just watched Trump’s rally tonight–and he hints that he “knows things” about the Jon Tester.
Well, we already know that he is a despicable human being–for unfounded lies and personal attacks on another, and his support for ripping apart unborn babies to kill them.
He scores a whopping 4% from The American Conservative Union, and a solid “F” from Conservative Review.
Nice Guy. (sarc)
Tester, you dingbat, you couldn’t carry Admiral Jackson’s jock strap!! Lose some weight, you fat ass.
The US Senate is an old boys club of 100 petty little dictators. It has become a useless corrupt slime pit of bloviators and pontificators that all have each other’s back. This Tester guy just fits right in. Remember, this is the august body that gave us the sham clown show hearings on SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas.
Tester is another poster child for repealing the 17’th Amendment. Without that repeal, there is absolutely zero use for the US Senate.
Obviously tester doesn’t have an ounce of integrity. Tester claims that the accusations
“stem from 20 active duty and former military members…” according to NPR. If tester wants to equate military service with truthfulness then these 20 should step forward and publicly make their statements. If it’s truthful why hide. These 20 took an oath to Duty, Honor and Country. If they don’t stand up, that only leaves tester being a detestable lying politician. If his courage matched his size he would have the balls to stand up and say that he doesn’t support Admiral Jackson because he believes Jackson wants to privatize the VA. Be a man tester
🎶 have you seen the little piggies 🎶 in their starched white shirts…🎶🎶…
🎶What they need’s a damn good whacking…🎶🎶
Small head = small brain…
nit wit nit= baby knat…..wit = intelligence …
I just saw the start of an infomercial about how brlly lard is the biggest killer of testosterone. No wonder they call him John Testicleless
