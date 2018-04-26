History Made: North Korea Kim Jong-Un and South Korea Moon Jae-in Cross the DMZ During Historic Summit…

Wow. You have to watch this video to see how history was just encapsulated.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in meet at the village of Panmunjom, the historic site where the Korean War armistice was signed in 1953 for the start of talks between the two countries.

Their unified meeting is the third inter-Korean summit, but this meeting is the first time a leader from the communist North has entered the democratic South. South Korea then holds a welcoming ceremony for the North Korean leader that includes full military honors and a military guard review.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un writes: “new history starts now; age of peace, from the starting point of history” on guest visitor book at Peace House.

WHITE HOUSE – On the occasion of Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-ins historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, we wish the Korean people well. We are hopeful that talks will achieve progress toward a future of peace and prosperity for the entire Korean Peninsula.

The United States appreciates the close coordination with our ally, the Republic of Korea, and looks forward to continuing robust discussions in preparation for the planned meeting between President Donald J. Trump and Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks.

303 Responses to History Made: North Korea Kim Jong-Un and South Korea Moon Jae-in Cross the DMZ During Historic Summit…

  1. wholland50 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    The ceremony reminded me of the sword dance in Saudi Arabia. We are witnessing major global realignments, and POTUS is pulling all the strings

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  2. McGuffin says:
    April 26, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    As I watched the video SD posted and saw Kim Jong- Un and Moon Jae-in hold hands and cross into North Korea then back to South Korea, my jaw literally dropped and a yuge grin appeared on my face. Tears filled my eyes. My heart is full.

    Liked by 33 people

    Reply
  4. missilemom says:
    April 26, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Kim need to get a personal trainer and an oxygen mask to keep up with our POTUS.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • bofh says:
      April 26, 2018 at 11:41 pm

      Rocket boy was really puffing from just a short walk, it was noticeable even at the start when he crossed the border. He seriously does need to tone up a little. Still, this is amazing to see.

      Like

      Reply
  5. VeritasVincit says:
    April 26, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    What Kim wrote in the guest book at Peace House just after crossing the border.
    “A new history begins now – at the starting point of history and the era of peace.”

    Live updates: https://bbc.in/2Fk0IRz

    1Th 5:1-4 (KJV) But of the times and the seasons, brethren, ye have no need that I write unto you. For yourselves know perfectly that the day of the Lord so cometh as a thief in the night. For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape. But ye, brethren, are not in darkness, that that day should overtake you as a thief.

    . . . sudden destruction cometh upon them . . .

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 26, 2018 at 11:05 pm

      This is the end of Chapter 4. We are “delivered from the wrath to come ” (aka “the day of the Lord”) described in the verses you posted. We will be in heaven before that day – See verse 18!

      1Thessalonians 4:15 For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep.
      16 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:
      17 Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.
      18 Wherefore comfort one another with these words.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Malone Hardcastle says:
        April 26, 2018 at 11:44 pm

        Because you have kept My command to endure with patience, I will also keep you from the hour of testing that is about to come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. I am coming soon. Hold fast to what you have, so that no one will take your crown.…
        ~Rev.3

        Like

        Reply
  6. MaineCoon says:
    April 26, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Short, interesting video filmed earlier this week in Seoul. They want peace and unification.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Minnie says:
    April 26, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Thank you for posting this remarkable moment in history, Sundance.

    My heart overflows with admiration, respect and love for President Donald J. Trump ❤️🦁🇺🇸

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  8. fred5678 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Time warp:

    How did we get here?

    Headlines as recent as December 2017 would suggest that relations with North Korea were at an all-time low. In that month alone, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham sounded off on live television, urging American military families in South Korea to leave the country for fear that the U.S. is “getting close to military conflict.” Then at least 58 retired military officials signed a letter urging President Trump not to launch a military strike — a serious concern after a year of off-the-cuff jabs like “fire and fury” and “little rocket man.” And in late December, the United Nations approved new sanctions against the North in response to their latest ballistic missile test. That didn’t go over well — North Korea’s Foreign Ministry responded curtly, stating that the U.S. “should wake up from its pipe dream of our country giving up nuclear weapons.”

    https://mic.com/articles/189055/north-and-south-korean-leaders-will-dine-together-on-friday-heres-everything-you-need-to-know#.gPvrr3kcd

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Cozette says:
      April 26, 2018 at 11:00 pm

      It is so hilarious that these idiots still think Trumps tweets are “off the cuff” or impulsive. Trump has always been known as extremely calculating and methodical. Everything he does is strategic including conning the fools into believing it’s not. Art of War. Bloodless victories through deception.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  9. TheWanderingStar says:
    April 26, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Can’t wait to see Korean families separated by the war reunified after such a long wait.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  10. Mike says:
    April 26, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    That’s amazing, I was a young Lieutenant patrolling the DMZ in ‘93 and ‘94. Set up many an ambush in the DMZ and worked In the JSA where they are meeting. Never thought I see this.

    Trump should get a Nobel Peace Prize for this.

    On a tin foil note, rumors on the internet suggest that we (USA) May have used a Kinetic wepond to strike DRKP nuclear weapons facility.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  11. Mickey Wasp says:
    April 26, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Kim Jong-un could – COULD – become as great in the eyes of his people. As President Trump is to most Americans. Kim just has to play it right and follow PDJT’s lead.
    Kim, “President Trump my people are hungry and we need an electrical power grid and you can call me ‘Rocketman’, I kinda like it.”
    PDJT’s response, “Sure, Rocket – you let my people come to NK and help dismantle all the nuclear facilities and we’ll send some tractors and seeds. But, in the meantime we will send Idaho potatoes, Kansas wheat, Iowa corn, Texas beef, Georgia peaches and some Alaska salmon.”

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Curry Worsham says:
      April 26, 2018 at 10:53 pm

      Kim Jong Un-Rocket Man.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • formerdem says:
      April 26, 2018 at 11:08 pm

      i wonder if VSGPDJT just went with it that Kim Jong-un is trying desperately to build the utopia of his grandfather via war, so what had to be done was, make sure he knew his country’s desperate state which he may not have, smash up his weapons program beyond repair, and then give him a dignified way to build a utopia for real. No way out but one, and that one is quite OK. A relief probably. imagine being born into the Kim family’s impossible promises. so Trump solved it for him. No one else thought of that.

      Like

      Reply
      • Mickey Wasp says:
        April 26, 2018 at 11:32 pm

        IMO, much like Sundance’s – PDJT assigns responsibility and forces his opponent to chose. PDJT gives one an opportunity to make the correct decision and when they do – he heaps praise upon them.

        PDJT is a builder … he sees a lot of possibilities within NK to have American firms helping build their infrastructure and jobs for North Koreans. If Kim Jong is smart, he will follow PDJT’s lead, and become a benevolent leader. PDJT allows one to ‘wipe the slate’ clean and get a fresh start – just don’t eff it up…

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • LafnH20 says:
        April 27, 2018 at 12:58 am

        Build your opponent a golden bridge to retreat across.

        Sun Tzu
        The Art of WAR

        Like

        Reply
    • sedge2z says:
      April 26, 2018 at 11:25 pm

      Get ready: The new hair style will be Kim Jong-un’s haircut.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • webgirlpdx says:
      April 26, 2018 at 11:47 pm

      And more Oregon Wine. 🇺🇸🇺🇸

      Like

      Reply
    • Plain Jane says:
      April 27, 2018 at 12:21 am

      No, not the salmon. It’s too expensive as it is. Bigger market means higher cost. 🙂

      Like

      Reply
    • Blaze says:
      April 27, 2018 at 1:13 am

      Don’t forget sending machinery to mine their rare earth metals-($5-7 trillion). Now they have $$ to buy our beef, tractors, wheat, corn etc. Everyone winning both ways.

      Like

      Reply
  12. phoenixRising says:
    April 26, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    POTUS cut the control of Rogue CIA over NK…
    That is how it happened…

    Things are not as they sometimes seem. Koreans did not control NK. Koreans were not the danger. Why do you think Eric S was in NK? Helping with a software problem? Right! Creating a backdoor for CIA control.

    POTUS knew…

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  13. blind no longer says:
    April 26, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    This is a jaw dropping moment. Thank you President Trump…VSG

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  14. fred5678 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Kim spent several years in school in Switzerland. I have made 4 trips there in past 15 years and have several friends there. WONDERFUL country to visit.

    I wonder how much that experience has colored Kim’s desire for peace?? The West has LOTS of earthly pleasures that Kim probably wants to enjoy — in addition to avoiding the threat of losing more hundreds of scientists in cave-ins!!

    When i was in elementary school during the Koran War, I read the daily USAF action reports on page 2, column A, of the Newark Evening News.

    We have come a LOOOOONG way, Mr. President!!!
    Fingers crossed and God speed on your trip to Korea!!!!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  15. fleporeblog says:
    April 26, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  16. christinewjc says:
    April 26, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    I don’t know of a better blog out there to ask this question. At a blog entitled, “Now The End Begins,” the blogger there claims the following:

    “NORTH KOREA’S NUCLEAR TEST SITE COLLAPSES AFTER MASSIVE 100 KILO BOMB IN SEPTEMBER VAPORIZED MOUNTAIN CORE”

    He goes on to claim that this might be a big reason why Kim Jong Un so suddenly turned away from testing and sending missiles out; plus it’s why he met with Pompeo, the South Korean leader and now wants to talk with President Trump. I haven’t heard about the nuclear test site collapsing on the news, so was hoping someone could let me know if what Geoffrey Grider wrote at his blog is true or not?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Linda says:
    April 26, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    This reminds me of the night ages ago when I turned on the TV news and they were tearing down the Berlin wall. I cried then and this makes me cry now. Just wish my father were here to see it. He did 2 tours of duty in Korea with the marines.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  18. drdeb says:
    April 26, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    History has been re created. God Bless the USA and God Bless and Protect President DJT and all he holds dear. Amen and Thank You Jesus

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  19. bessie2003 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Best President Ever!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  20. Rynn69 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    No matter what talks devolve into, this is historic.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. trumpsbamagirl says:
    April 26, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    i lived in South Korea for 4 years- 83-85 and 96-98. I am sobbing like a baby watching this epic moment in history. The wounds of the Koreans who lived through the Korean War were still very fresh 30-40 years later. I never could have imagined this happening much less that I would be alive to witness it.

    God has blessed the world with our VSGPOTUS. We knew he would make America great again- but he is making the world peaceful for the first time in recent history, one country at a time.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  23. Tejas Rob says:
    April 26, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    Unbelievable.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    April 26, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    But CNN is still talking about Stormy Daniels. What the actual?

    Like

    Reply
    • TexasDude says:
      April 26, 2018 at 11:08 pm

      Eff CNN.

      Before and during the Gulf War, they gave were propagandists for Saddam. The stated reason was to protect some of their employees. However, they were the only news org to have access to Saddam and they agreed to positive news about Saddam and Iraq!

      Eff CNN!

      They also were on the beachhead when a secret Navy Seal team came ashore.

      Eff CNN!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  25. tunis says:
    April 26, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    Kim Jong Un deserves respect. Despite the sanctions and threats he persevered in developing and testing nuke weapons and their missile delivery systems. With increasing success he eliminated the possibility of “regime-change” with limited costs. A lesson he learned from what happened to Gadhafi. If there were any military strikes he would incinerate Seoul and possibly even Tokyo.

    Now that he has the technological capability, he can give up the few weapons he manufactured and gain recognition on the world stage. He even gets to meet one-on-one with POTUS with the cameras rolling.

    President Trump deserves great credit that he did not succumb to the traditional neocon maximalist theology that has only brought chaos and anarchy from Iraq to Ukraine. Even though he has packed his national security team with arch neocons, his basic instinct which he showed during the last campaign has been spot on. Hope he continues to trust them and not fall for the failed advise of neocons like Bolton & Haley.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      April 26, 2018 at 11:16 pm

      So Haley and Bolton aren’t learning lessons and applying them?
      Cmon. Time for us to help America get real.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Cozette says:
      April 26, 2018 at 11:19 pm

      Lol. Trust Neocons when he’s fought them all of his life? He was one of the only Americans with a public platform who said invading Iraq was stupid. The Neocons he has around are to help with Iranian negotiations. It’s like a mom who tells her child that dad is on his way home and will take care of things if the child doesn’t shape up before then. The child is Iran. Trump is the mom. Bolton is the dad. The threat has to appear credible for it to work. Nikki is just there to distract the Neocons with her meaningless blather to members of a meaningless institution.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • TexasDude says:
      April 26, 2018 at 11:20 pm

      Uhm …

      Seoul can obliterated by convention weapons 30 years ago and right now. Matter of fact, the entire US Army can be wiped out or forced to the ocean with conventional weapons.

      Now, nuclear weapons or the appearance thereof, has complicated things, but certain earthquakes seemed to have eliminated that.

      He has no way to negotiate anymore.

      His missles do not go as far as he wants and his nuclear program is dead by nature or by manufacture.

      China was his last hope and it appears that is gone.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      April 26, 2018 at 11:57 pm

      Kimmy is lucky to have a President Trump.

      His house would look like Nagasaki orherwise,

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  26. Pam says:
    April 26, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. mj_inOC says:
    April 26, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Praise God and for this Monumental Moment for the citizens of Korea, South and North… with humble gratitude to the strength of America and our POTUS, God bless, guide, and protect us all… by Your Mercy!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  28. MAGADJT says:
    April 26, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    Words cannot overstate the magnitude of this moment. As the SOKO President said, if not for Donald Trump none of this would be happening. Maybe KJU just decided that presiding over an impoverished country was getting old, and he wanted to branch out. Like the third generation of a family business typically runs it into the ground, maybe we are seeing the same here. Except that “running the family business into the ground” in this case means giving up on a abusive and dictatorial regime, and embracing something different. This is simply incredible.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  29. Santiago1314 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    I’m sooooooooo Tired of Winning.!!!…Please President Trump.!?!?…Stop, I can’t Take much more…ISIS Crushed…De-Nuke in North Korea…and Don’t Forget TAX CUTS.!!!…oh, Gorsuch.!!!…NOT A SINGLE ONE WOULD HAPPEN IF sHILLARY HAD BEEN ANOINTED.!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      April 26, 2018 at 11:23 pm

      Tell me that President Trump’s leadership-by-example isn’t MASSIVELY INSPIRING.
      • To his Cabinet of Trump Titans.
      • To our American Military and Homeland Security.
      • To Business Leaders who’ve tapped into the Art of the Deal.
      • To historically Allied Leaders who’ve leeched American Defense.
      • To Global Opponents who are staring into the Abyss as it yawns beneath them.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  30. Pam says:
    April 26, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  31. MnDFL says:
    April 26, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    I posted this last month. Trump signaled to Kim.

    Remember Trump’s frequent use of the sobriquet “Rocketman?” Did you notice, in the famous “I have a bigger nuclear button” tweet, instead Trump called him by his job description and name?

    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump Jan 2
    North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!

    That difference leapt off the page for me, plainly a diplomatic signal. Everybody else talked about button envy.

    Trump never called Kim “Rocketman” again.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  32. Brant says:
    April 26, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    I posted this over on Yahoo.

    Illuminating. I come to Yahoo to see if there is news about North/South Korean leaders meeting at the border for the first time in 60 years. Instead, I see 3 stories about the NFL draft, one story about Ford making a mistake, and another story about a statue taken down.

    I did see one Yahoo story about Kim Jong Un about him taking his own toilet on trips so people won’t steal his excrement.

    What is it with the LSM and their fascination with peoples’ bodily functions. I guess Yahoo really knows who their audience is.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  33. alligatriot says:
    April 26, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    Hah! Korean “expert commentator” just said a meeting between U.S. and N. Korean leaders would never have happened under Obama. Obama would say okay, let me think about it and then hold meetings for the next two years! LOL!
    He went on to say President Trump is a very different man. He sees a potential solution and says “why not”!!

    Historic stuff.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  34. Rex70 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    Walking that historic red carpet was the most exercise the Nuclear Chubster has had in a long time! Thank you, Messers Trump, Pompeo, Jung-un and Jae-in. Exceptionally done. Now it’s time to bring our boys home. Amen.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  35. GB Bari says:
    April 26, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    I wonder how many Americans have no clue about the history being made here. Hopefully they will be awakened soon.

    At least Kim and Moon both speak Korean. Nothing should be “lost in translation”….. 🙂

    Kudos to PDJT and his new SOS.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  36. Redwishes says:
    April 26, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    WOW. Just simply WOW. It’s like watching the wall come down all over again. Amazing! And wonderful! Thank you President TRUMP. This was only possible because of you.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  37. ZurichMike says:
    April 26, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    My dad fought in the Korean conflict. He died 1.5 years ago — wish he had made it to see this event!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  38. Craft Eccentric says:
    April 26, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    Totally awesome! POTUS, is a star! I bet Kim was shocked by the bright colors. Everything being grey and drab on his side of the border!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  39. ZC says:
    April 26, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    Wow. Just Wow.

    I think that between our President’s sanctions and China’s Xi’s help (including who-knows- what Xi admonished NK with in the leaders recent trip to China), and then our President agreeing to meet with him (meanwhile sending Pompaeo over), that it all has made a big impression on little rocket man. I do think he craves attention and recognition more than anything, and maybe giving him this will help—- you know, whatever it takes. We all know he is very mentally ill, but maybe somewhere in there he is seeing rewards for good behavior that he ultimately gets some kind of heartfelt recognition, not forced recognition, for. —— Maybe. Just maybe.

    Whatever has changed things in this time, it would not have happened without our President and it is !!! 🌸Truly A Spectacular Occasion🌸 !!! that these two leaders of the north and south have made this effort to communicate.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. J.W. Lee says:
    April 26, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    I pray that peace will prevail for the Korean people. And that those who fought for their Liberty shall not have died in vain.

    In Loving Memory: Pfc Roy E. Koenig, H&S Co.\1\1 USMC, KIA 4\24\1951, Silver Star & Purple Heart…Posthumous.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  41. Pam says:
    April 26, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  42. theresanne says:
    April 26, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Our doctor in Guam escaped North Korea as a nine-year-old boy. He’s now elderly, and semi-retired. He asked my husband at his last visit if he would go to North Korea and preach the Gospel. My husband said, “Yes, if you’ll go with me.” I think the Lord may be opening the door for that trip.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  43. fred5678 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    Fox news lead — Korea summit and then Cosby verdict

    CNN lead — Stormy and then daily White House in turmoil feature

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  44. LibertyONE says:
    April 27, 2018 at 12:01 am

    Trust BUT verify. This fat POS rocket man that has starved his people & caused thousands if not millions to die, I would not trust with my cat. Remember history & what Hitler did.He’s either VERY desperate or he has some alterior motive….bet on it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  45. Ruckus Tom says:
    April 27, 2018 at 12:03 am

    Brings a tear to your eye. Sniff sniff. Kim Jong Un is looking for $$$. Nothing more, nothing less.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  46. NJF says:
    April 27, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Pretty amazing. #ThatsOurPOTUS.

    thanks to all the vets night, I know I saw several mention that you’ve served. My dad & FIL fought in the Korean War, and I wish I could see their reaction to all of this.

    God speed Sec Pompeo & POUTUS.

    Like

    Reply
  47. jmclever says:
    April 27, 2018 at 12:38 am

    So glad this is happening, but I’m wondering how Kim’s 180 translates to the people of NK? I’m am still haunted by the photo of his family where everyone but him looks terrified.

    Like

    Reply
  48. The Devilbat says:
    April 27, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Is it my imagination or does rocket boy look somewhat depressed in the pictures?

    Like

    Reply
  49. Truthfilter says:
    April 27, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Brought tears to my eyes to see Rocketman sign that document. It’s a baby step.

    Dear Lord, thank You so much for President Donald Trump and his vision. Please strengthen him and give him wisdom to do Your will. We ask You to give the North Koreans an opportunity to know peace and prosperity. Let them unite with their South Korean families and let forgiveness and hope finally flow across the 38th parallel. We thank You and glorify You for this moment in history. Forgive us of our sins, Lord. Amen.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • KimmyK says:
      April 27, 2018 at 1:01 am

      Amen. And thank you Lord for the Treehouse, Sundance, Admins and all the Treepers. May you bless each and every one of them and may God bless America. Amen

      Like

      Reply
  50. Gov Jay says:
    April 27, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Almost willing to bet that the leftist loons will be claiming that the Marxist community organizer had been working hard for 8 years to bring about peace in Korea (similar to their talking points that he set the stage for the revitalized economy… yeah, right)… anything and everything not to give our great President Trump credit… wait for it…

    Like

    Reply
