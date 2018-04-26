History Made: North Korea Kim Jong-Un and South Korea Moon Jae-in Cross the DMZ During Historic Summit…

Wow. You have to watch this video to see how history was just encapsulated.
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in meet at the village of Panmunjom, the historic site where the Korean War armistice was signed in 1953 for the start of talks between the two countries.
Their unified meeting is the third inter-Korean summit, but this meeting is the first time a leader from the communist North has entered the democratic South. South Korea then holds a welcoming ceremony for the North Korean leader that includes full military honors and a military guard review.
.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un writes: “new history starts now; age of peace, from the starting point of history” on guest visitor book at Peace House.
WHITE HOUSE – On the occasion of Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-ins historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, we wish the Korean people well. We are hopeful that talks will achieve progress toward a future of peace and prosperity for the entire Korean Peninsula.
The United States appreciates the close coordination with our ally, the Republic of Korea, and looks forward to continuing robust discussions in preparation for the planned meeting between President Donald J. Trump and Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks.
The ceremony reminded me of the sword dance in Saudi Arabia. We are witnessing major global realignments, and POTUS is pulling all the strings
LikeLiked by 22 people
I see the strings being pulled from a higher plane, but PDJT is definitely in place for a time such as this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As I watched the video SD posted and saw Kim Jong- Un and Moon Jae-in hold hands and cross into North Korea then back to South Korea, my jaw literally dropped and a yuge grin appeared on my face. Tears filled my eyes. My heart is full.
LikeLiked by 33 people
God bless you McGuffin🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reminded me of a recently celebrated “bromance”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or as Wolfmoon corrected last night, “Beaumance!!”
LOL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well said….Same here in Middle Tennessee..
OH—> And Obama didn’t build that….LOL
#Winning
LikeLiked by 11 people
That’s funny (Omoron didn’t build that)
LikeLike
McGuffin , I could hardly believe my own eyes !
Quite literally a Mind-Blowing Moment !
Exactly how I felt , Thank You for putting into words !
LikeLike
Kinda reminds me of when the Berlin Wall came down. It’s history writ large and we are privileged to witness it.
LikeLike
When the failbama left the Whitehorse he told Trump N K would be his biggest overseas problem. Trump said hold my diet coke. Fact is this is 100% Trump
LikeLike
Wow.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kim need to get a personal trainer and an oxygen mask to keep up with our POTUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rocket boy was really puffing from just a short walk, it was noticeable even at the start when he crossed the border. He seriously does need to tone up a little. Still, this is amazing to see.
LikeLike
Just might be that radiation having an effect. I suppose you can only have so much shielding. ….
LikeLike
What Kim wrote in the guest book at Peace House just after crossing the border.
“A new history begins now – at the starting point of history and the era of peace.”
Live updates: https://bbc.in/2Fk0IRz
1Th 5:1-4 (KJV) But of the times and the seasons, brethren, ye have no need that I write unto you. For yourselves know perfectly that the day of the Lord so cometh as a thief in the night. For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape. But ye, brethren, are not in darkness, that that day should overtake you as a thief.
. . . sudden destruction cometh upon them . . .
LikeLiked by 7 people
This is the end of Chapter 4. We are “delivered from the wrath to come ” (aka “the day of the Lord”) described in the verses you posted. We will be in heaven before that day – See verse 18!
1Thessalonians 4:15 For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep.
16 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:
17 Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.
18 Wherefore comfort one another with these words.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because you have kept My command to endure with patience, I will also keep you from the hour of testing that is about to come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. I am coming soon. Hold fast to what you have, so that no one will take your crown.…
~Rev.3
LikeLike
Short, interesting video filmed earlier this week in Seoul. They want peace and unification.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Been in that building at the border many years ago. We will see……but I support President Trump 100%.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree, if this is just a ploy by two birds of a feather wanting to become a bigger monster, we need to beware.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not to forget the Panda.
As long as the U.S. is the strongest player, the players will remain in hand.
LikeLike
Thank you for posting this remarkable moment in history, Sundance.
My heart overflows with admiration, respect and love for President Donald J. Trump ❤️🦁🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 12 people
Ditto… I haven’t been able to post, just too emotional.
This would not be happening without the actions of our VSG POTUS.
God Bless President Donald J. Trump.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
🇺🇸🦁❤️🦁🇺🇸
Amen!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Clinton and Bush people have to be freaking out about this stuff.
They appeased North Korea at every turn.
President Trump continues to make these career politician / globalist hacks look bad.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Obama, Clinton and Bush administration never had the IQ level to deal with orientals or people from that region.
LikeLike
Time warp:
How did we get here?
Headlines as recent as December 2017 would suggest that relations with North Korea were at an all-time low. In that month alone, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham sounded off on live television, urging American military families in South Korea to leave the country for fear that the U.S. is “getting close to military conflict.” Then at least 58 retired military officials signed a letter urging President Trump not to launch a military strike — a serious concern after a year of off-the-cuff jabs like “fire and fury” and “little rocket man.” And in late December, the United Nations approved new sanctions against the North in response to their latest ballistic missile test. That didn’t go over well — North Korea’s Foreign Ministry responded curtly, stating that the U.S. “should wake up from its pipe dream of our country giving up nuclear weapons.”
https://mic.com/articles/189055/north-and-south-korean-leaders-will-dine-together-on-friday-heres-everything-you-need-to-know#.gPvrr3kcd
LikeLiked by 6 people
It is so hilarious that these idiots still think Trumps tweets are “off the cuff” or impulsive. Trump has always been known as extremely calculating and methodical. Everything he does is strategic including conning the fools into believing it’s not. Art of War. Bloodless victories through deception.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well, the residents and visitors of Guam knew…
Hank must have been a basketcase…lol.
LikeLiked by 4 people
From “Obama tapped my wires” to “Comey better hope our meeting wasn’t taped” to “my button is bigger and it works”. Trollmaster strategerist extraordinaire.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can’t wait to see Korean families separated by the war reunified after such a long wait.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I hope the hostages come home now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me too. That’s what I want to see the most!
LikeLike
That’s amazing, I was a young Lieutenant patrolling the DMZ in ‘93 and ‘94. Set up many an ambush in the DMZ and worked In the JSA where they are meeting. Never thought I see this.
Trump should get a Nobel Peace Prize for this.
On a tin foil note, rumors on the internet suggest that we (USA) May have used a Kinetic wepond to strike DRKP nuclear weapons facility.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Thank you for your service, mike.
I can only imagine how you’re processing this amazing moment in history.
❤️
LikeLiked by 4 people
How many “Earthquakes” have happened there since the two? Just sayin’
LikeLiked by 2 people
Iran is now our focus and “coincidentally” they just had a 5.5 earthquake near their nuclear facility. Hmmmm.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any aftershocks? He, he.
LikeLike
He should get a Nobel Peace Prize but that is reserved for radical subversive imposters just for showing up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would like to see President Trump publicly offer the new Ambassadorship to the New Unified Korea to Obama since he is SO familiar with the peace process. I am quite sure he would have to decline because he is so busy conferring with his lawyers in other matters. But it would surely highlight the differences between a real leader and a fake leader who revels in fake news and fake accolades because of his fake stature in the world. Thank you Mr. President for caring about America and her sons and daughters enough to ignore the maggots of misinformation and the dead deeds they thrive on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kim Jong-un could – COULD – become as great in the eyes of his people. As President Trump is to most Americans. Kim just has to play it right and follow PDJT’s lead.
Kim, “President Trump my people are hungry and we need an electrical power grid and you can call me ‘Rocketman’, I kinda like it.”
PDJT’s response, “Sure, Rocket – you let my people come to NK and help dismantle all the nuclear facilities and we’ll send some tractors and seeds. But, in the meantime we will send Idaho potatoes, Kansas wheat, Iowa corn, Texas beef, Georgia peaches and some Alaska salmon.”
LikeLiked by 14 people
Kim Jong Un-Rocket Man.
LikeLiked by 3 people
i wonder if VSGPDJT just went with it that Kim Jong-un is trying desperately to build the utopia of his grandfather via war, so what had to be done was, make sure he knew his country’s desperate state which he may not have, smash up his weapons program beyond repair, and then give him a dignified way to build a utopia for real. No way out but one, and that one is quite OK. A relief probably. imagine being born into the Kim family’s impossible promises. so Trump solved it for him. No one else thought of that.
LikeLike
IMO, much like Sundance’s – PDJT assigns responsibility and forces his opponent to chose. PDJT gives one an opportunity to make the correct decision and when they do – he heaps praise upon them.
PDJT is a builder … he sees a lot of possibilities within NK to have American firms helping build their infrastructure and jobs for North Koreans. If Kim Jong is smart, he will follow PDJT’s lead, and become a benevolent leader. PDJT allows one to ‘wipe the slate’ clean and get a fresh start – just don’t eff it up…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Build your opponent a golden bridge to retreat across.
Sun Tzu
The Art of WAR
LikeLike
Get ready: The new hair style will be Kim Jong-un’s haircut.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sedge, ur right and wrong.
‘Get ready: The new hair style will be President Trump’s haircut!
LikeLike
Let’s hope freedom of choice of haircut remains sacrosanct.
LikeLike
And more Oregon Wine. 🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLike
No, not the salmon. It’s too expensive as it is. Bigger market means higher cost. 🙂
LikeLike
Ok then … how about Bacon !!
LikeLike
Don’t forget sending machinery to mine their rare earth metals-($5-7 trillion). Now they have $$ to buy our beef, tractors, wheat, corn etc. Everyone winning both ways.
LikeLike
POTUS cut the control of Rogue CIA over NK…
That is how it happened…
Things are not as they sometimes seem. Koreans did not control NK. Koreans were not the danger. Why do you think Eric S was in NK? Helping with a software problem? Right! Creating a backdoor for CIA control.
POTUS knew…
LikeLiked by 11 people
President Trump in action:
• Pompeo cut the CIA strings.
• Pompeo ties the Korean knot.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Bingo.
Pompeo has been very busy since joining the cabinet. Key trips to Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and many others.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Pompeo ain’t waiting around for some congratulations dinner…
Less than an hour after he was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, he boarded a military plane for Belgium.
State department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said “No other Secretary of State in modern history has travelled so soon after confirmation.”
After Brussels he will next go to Israel. During that trip he will also visit Saudi Arabia and Jordan to “discuss critical and bilateral issues”
LikeLiked by 8 people
Iran will be freed whether the Israeli Swamp likes it or not. This is soooo much fun.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Iran’s economy is collapsing the lira trades at 45k to 1$. Follow Heshmat Alavi for real time affairs in Iran. Iranians are protesting in the streets and know that PDJT and the GCC have their backs – waiting for the right moment to strike.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mattis wants to stay in the Iran deal.
http://thehill.com/policy/defense/385094-mattis-defends-iran-deal-as-trump-considers-withdrawal
Mattis also wanted to stay in the Paris global warming accord.
He claimed that pulling out of it may hurt the US military.
http://www.businessinsider.com/how-pulling-out-the-paris-climate-agreement-may-screw-the-us-military-2017-5
LikeLike
There is a world of difference with “staying in – as is” and totally putting everything on the table and re-negotiating.
LikeLike
There is no comparison between this leader who will be a legendary Sec of State vs obamas witch and kerry……….
LikeLike
So much we will never know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Q
LikeLiked by 2 people
Phoenix……Thanks for this info…..I kept asking……who is controlling North Korea? Have we been lied to again? Rocket Man seems happy and liberated. He is out there trying to be PTrump. I believe he feels he can trust Ptrump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I actually believe our CIA may be dust as the CIA knew it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree WSB and I’m thinking the same for the State Dept.!
LikeLiked by 1 person
🕶
LikeLike
This is a jaw dropping moment. Thank you President Trump…VSG
LikeLiked by 10 people
Kim spent several years in school in Switzerland. I have made 4 trips there in past 15 years and have several friends there. WONDERFUL country to visit.
I wonder how much that experience has colored Kim’s desire for peace?? The West has LOTS of earthly pleasures that Kim probably wants to enjoy — in addition to avoiding the threat of losing more hundreds of scientists in cave-ins!!
When i was in elementary school during the Koran War, I read the daily USAF action reports on page 2, column A, of the Newark Evening News.
We have come a LOOOOONG way, Mr. President!!!
Fingers crossed and God speed on your trip to Korea!!!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
I don’t know of a better blog out there to ask this question. At a blog entitled, “Now The End Begins,” the blogger there claims the following:
“NORTH KOREA’S NUCLEAR TEST SITE COLLAPSES AFTER MASSIVE 100 KILO BOMB IN SEPTEMBER VAPORIZED MOUNTAIN CORE”
He goes on to claim that this might be a big reason why Kim Jong Un so suddenly turned away from testing and sending missiles out; plus it’s why he met with Pompeo, the South Korean leader and now wants to talk with President Trump. I haven’t heard about the nuclear test site collapsing on the news, so was hoping someone could let me know if what Geoffrey Grider wrote at his blog is true or not?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s the link:
http://www.nowtheendbegins.com/north-koreas-nuclear-test-site-mountain-collapses-sparking-fears-of-radioactive-fallout/
LikeLiked by 1 person
And two months earlier he lost 100 scientist in a cave-in plus 100 rescuers.
https://www.newsmax.com/TheWire/north-korea-nuclear-test-site-cave-ins/2017/10/31/id/823144/
Rods from God?? Or cosmic karma???
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for sharing that link. At the “Now The End Begins” blog, the writer made the claim that the mountain collapse happened on Sept. 3, 2017. Was this the same incident that you shared with the link?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just re-read the Newsmax article and it is the same incident that happened on Sept. 3, 2017!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What did the Richter Scale say that day.???
LikeLiked by 1 person
This reminds me of the night ages ago when I turned on the TV news and they were tearing down the Berlin wall. I cried then and this makes me cry now. Just wish my father were here to see it. He did 2 tours of duty in Korea with the marines.
LikeLiked by 10 people
❤️
LikeLiked by 3 people
History has been re created. God Bless the USA and God Bless and Protect President DJT and all he holds dear. Amen and Thank You Jesus
LikeLiked by 11 people
Best President Ever!
LikeLiked by 7 people
No matter what talks devolve into, this is historic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
wow
wow
wow
LikeLiked by 1 person
i lived in South Korea for 4 years- 83-85 and 96-98. I am sobbing like a baby watching this epic moment in history. The wounds of the Koreans who lived through the Korean War were still very fresh 30-40 years later. I never could have imagined this happening much less that I would be alive to witness it.
God has blessed the world with our VSGPOTUS. We knew he would make America great again- but he is making the world peaceful for the first time in recent history, one country at a time.
LikeLiked by 11 people
❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unbelievable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But CNN is still talking about Stormy Daniels. What the actual?
LikeLike
Eff CNN.
Before and during the Gulf War, they gave were propagandists for Saddam. The stated reason was to protect some of their employees. However, they were the only news org to have access to Saddam and they agreed to positive news about Saddam and Iraq!
Eff CNN!
They also were on the beachhead when a secret Navy Seal team came ashore.
Eff CNN!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for the reminder.
Eff CNN!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kim Jong Un deserves respect. Despite the sanctions and threats he persevered in developing and testing nuke weapons and their missile delivery systems. With increasing success he eliminated the possibility of “regime-change” with limited costs. A lesson he learned from what happened to Gadhafi. If there were any military strikes he would incinerate Seoul and possibly even Tokyo.
Now that he has the technological capability, he can give up the few weapons he manufactured and gain recognition on the world stage. He even gets to meet one-on-one with POTUS with the cameras rolling.
President Trump deserves great credit that he did not succumb to the traditional neocon maximalist theology that has only brought chaos and anarchy from Iraq to Ukraine. Even though he has packed his national security team with arch neocons, his basic instinct which he showed during the last campaign has been spot on. Hope he continues to trust them and not fall for the failed advise of neocons like Bolton & Haley.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So Haley and Bolton aren’t learning lessons and applying them?
Cmon. Time for us to help America get real.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lol. Trust Neocons when he’s fought them all of his life? He was one of the only Americans with a public platform who said invading Iraq was stupid. The Neocons he has around are to help with Iranian negotiations. It’s like a mom who tells her child that dad is on his way home and will take care of things if the child doesn’t shape up before then. The child is Iran. Trump is the mom. Bolton is the dad. The threat has to appear credible for it to work. Nikki is just there to distract the Neocons with her meaningless blather to members of a meaningless institution.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Uhm …
Seoul can obliterated by convention weapons 30 years ago and right now. Matter of fact, the entire US Army can be wiped out or forced to the ocean with conventional weapons.
Now, nuclear weapons or the appearance thereof, has complicated things, but certain earthquakes seemed to have eliminated that.
He has no way to negotiate anymore.
His missles do not go as far as he wants and his nuclear program is dead by nature or by manufacture.
China was his last hope and it appears that is gone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kimmy is lucky to have a President Trump.
His house would look like Nagasaki orherwise,
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Praise God and for this Monumental Moment for the citizens of Korea, South and North… with humble gratitude to the strength of America and our POTUS, God bless, guide, and protect us all… by Your Mercy!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Words cannot overstate the magnitude of this moment. As the SOKO President said, if not for Donald Trump none of this would be happening. Maybe KJU just decided that presiding over an impoverished country was getting old, and he wanted to branch out. Like the third generation of a family business typically runs it into the ground, maybe we are seeing the same here. Except that “running the family business into the ground” in this case means giving up on a abusive and dictatorial regime, and embracing something different. This is simply incredible.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m sooooooooo Tired of Winning.!!!…Please President Trump.!?!?…Stop, I can’t Take much more…ISIS Crushed…De-Nuke in North Korea…and Don’t Forget TAX CUTS.!!!…oh, Gorsuch.!!!…NOT A SINGLE ONE WOULD HAPPEN IF sHILLARY HAD BEEN ANOINTED.!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tell me that President Trump’s leadership-by-example isn’t MASSIVELY INSPIRING.
• To his Cabinet of Trump Titans.
• To our American Military and Homeland Security.
• To Business Leaders who’ve tapped into the Art of the Deal.
• To historically Allied Leaders who’ve leeched American Defense.
• To Global Opponents who are staring into the Abyss as it yawns beneath them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Then there’s the American Congress and Courts. 🙄
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
“some nice midday cardio”
hahahahahahahahahahahaah!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was Kimmy returning home to use the powder room?
LikeLike
I posted this last month. Trump signaled to Kim.
Remember Trump’s frequent use of the sobriquet “Rocketman?” Did you notice, in the famous “I have a bigger nuclear button” tweet, instead Trump called him by his job description and name?
Donald J. TrumpVerified account @realDonaldTrump Jan 2
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!
That difference leapt off the page for me, plainly a diplomatic signal. Everybody else talked about button envy.
Trump never called Kim “Rocketman” again.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep, it’s called giving your opponent an opportunity to save face and have a respectable out. Both parties can then claim success and move on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The PURE BRILLIANCE of President Trump creating the ultimate face-saving opening:
“Will someone … please inform him”
LikeLiked by 3 people
PDJT knows how to throw some humor into the conversation too. Don’t have the ‘tweets’ but it went – Kim tweeted PDJT was old. PDJT tweeted back “I don’t know why Kim calls me old. I don’t call him short and fat.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Honorable comeuppance.
LikeLike
I posted this over on Yahoo.
Illuminating. I come to Yahoo to see if there is news about North/South Korean leaders meeting at the border for the first time in 60 years. Instead, I see 3 stories about the NFL draft, one story about Ford making a mistake, and another story about a statue taken down.
I did see one Yahoo story about Kim Jong Un about him taking his own toilet on trips so people won’t steal his excrement.
What is it with the LSM and their fascination with peoples’ bodily functions. I guess Yahoo really knows who their audience is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Like!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hah! Korean “expert commentator” just said a meeting between U.S. and N. Korean leaders would never have happened under Obama. Obama would say okay, let me think about it and then hold meetings for the next two years! LOL!
He went on to say President Trump is a very different man. He sees a potential solution and says “why not”!!
Historic stuff.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Obama would have sold him the rockets to put his bombs on.
LikeLike
Walking that historic red carpet was the most exercise the Nuclear Chubster has had in a long time! Thank you, Messers Trump, Pompeo, Jung-un and Jae-in. Exceptionally done. Now it’s time to bring our boys home. Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
For what it’s worth, when he came to Power he was not as big. He then went on hiatus, got a haircut and gained weight. It’s called method acting. Pathetically, our actors who tend to do this like DeNiro have no power at all, but act like they do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Nuclear Chubster” – 🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder how many Americans have no clue about the history being made here. Hopefully they will be awakened soon.
At least Kim and Moon both speak Korean. Nothing should be “lost in translation”….. 🙂
Kudos to PDJT and his new SOS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I bet quite a few. Hubby had the local news on tonight (no cable here) and they made a bigger deal of Trump “losing it” on Fox and Friends this am.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sigh…
LikeLike
School kids don’t even know there was a Korean War or where Korea is located. Pitiful.
LikeLike
WOW. Just simply WOW. It’s like watching the wall come down all over again. Amazing! And wonderful! Thank you President TRUMP. This was only possible because of you.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mr. Rocketman, tear down those nukes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My dad fought in the Korean conflict. He died 1.5 years ago — wish he had made it to see this event!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Kudos to your father for bestowing a true appreciation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He knows, Mike. We thank him for his service over there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Totally awesome! POTUS, is a star! I bet Kim was shocked by the bright colors. Everything being grey and drab on his side of the border!
LikeLiked by 3 people
You bet. The boardroom must have been a treat during the ‘talks’.
LikeLike
Wow. Just Wow.
I think that between our President’s sanctions and China’s Xi’s help (including who-knows- what Xi admonished NK with in the leaders recent trip to China), and then our President agreeing to meet with him (meanwhile sending Pompaeo over), that it all has made a big impression on little rocket man. I do think he craves attention and recognition more than anything, and maybe giving him this will help—- you know, whatever it takes. We all know he is very mentally ill, but maybe somewhere in there he is seeing rewards for good behavior that he ultimately gets some kind of heartfelt recognition, not forced recognition, for. —— Maybe. Just maybe.
Whatever has changed things in this time, it would not have happened without our President and it is !!! 🌸Truly A Spectacular Occasion🌸 !!! that these two leaders of the north and south have made this effort to communicate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I pray that peace will prevail for the Korean people. And that those who fought for their Liberty shall not have died in vain.
In Loving Memory: Pfc Roy E. Koenig, H&S Co.\1\1 USMC, KIA 4\24\1951, Silver Star & Purple Heart…Posthumous.
LikeLiked by 7 people
MY God bless, J.W.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our doctor in Guam escaped North Korea as a nine-year-old boy. He’s now elderly, and semi-retired. He asked my husband at his last visit if he would go to North Korea and preach the Gospel. My husband said, “Yes, if you’ll go with me.” I think the Lord may be opening the door for that trip.
LikeLiked by 4 people
How awesome! I hope they get to go! My sister went on a small mission trip and brought Bibles into China several years ago…
LikeLiked by 2 people
That would be amazing considering that NoKo is currently the number one persecutors of Christians in the world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yikes, I didn’t know who held the top spot these days…Prayers!
LikeLike
Fox news lead — Korea summit and then Cosby verdict
CNN lead — Stormy and then daily White House in turmoil feature
LikeLiked by 2 people
+ 1 Kanye = Paradigm shift. Wow.
LikeLike
Trust BUT verify. This fat POS rocket man that has starved his people & caused thousands if not millions to die, I would not trust with my cat. Remember history & what Hitler did.He’s either VERY desperate or he has some alterior motive….bet on it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brings a tear to your eye. Sniff sniff. Kim Jong Un is looking for $$$. Nothing more, nothing less.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My thought is that we might have a Marshall plan being discussed. Maybe Dennis Rodman as bodyguard…chaperone!
LikeLike
Pretty amazing. #ThatsOurPOTUS.
thanks to all the vets night, I know I saw several mention that you’ve served. My dad & FIL fought in the Korean War, and I wish I could see their reaction to all of this.
God speed Sec Pompeo & POUTUS.
LikeLike
So glad this is happening, but I’m wondering how Kim’s 180 translates to the people of NK? I’m am still haunted by the photo of his family where everyone but him looks terrified.
LikeLike
Is it my imagination or does rocket boy look somewhat depressed in the pictures?
LikeLike
Brought tears to my eyes to see Rocketman sign that document. It’s a baby step.
Dear Lord, thank You so much for President Donald Trump and his vision. Please strengthen him and give him wisdom to do Your will. We ask You to give the North Koreans an opportunity to know peace and prosperity. Let them unite with their South Korean families and let forgiveness and hope finally flow across the 38th parallel. We thank You and glorify You for this moment in history. Forgive us of our sins, Lord. Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen. And thank you Lord for the Treehouse, Sundance, Admins and all the Treepers. May you bless each and every one of them and may God bless America. Amen
LikeLike
Almost willing to bet that the leftist loons will be claiming that the Marxist community organizer had been working hard for 8 years to bring about peace in Korea (similar to their talking points that he set the stage for the revitalized economy… yeah, right)… anything and everything not to give our great President Trump credit… wait for it…
LikeLike