Bret Baier Interviews James Comey…

Posted on April 26, 2018 by

Former FBI Director James Comey strategically, and intentionally, showed up 20 minutes late for a scheduled live interview with Fox News Bret Baier thereby limiting the amount of time available for questions.

There are two segments to the interview.  The first segment is 20 minutes long. In the first segment James Comey showcases his forward-moving legal defense strategy.  Comey outlines that he was kept in the dark, and did not know, about almost all of the central elements within the actions taken by those under his leadership.  WATCH:

Segment two below:

.

101 Responses to Bret Baier Interviews James Comey…

  1. Linus in W.PA. says:
    April 26, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Is this worth watching?

    The last snippets of Comey on the Anderson Cooper “Town Hall-ish” type thing was hard to watch.

    Comey really does look like a rudderless idiot. Subjecting himself to being marginalized by Cooper!!!???? “Don’t want no more of the crying game….”

    Like

    Reply
  2. ablefox says:
    April 26, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    It is now Mission Impossible for the Coupsters. They are all trying to avoid The Gitmo Solution.

    Like

    Reply
  3. ablefox says:
    April 26, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Imagine all the leftist traitors with their fortunes and freedom riding on Homey Comeys every word.

    Like

    Reply
  4. MaineCoon says:
    April 26, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    …says Comey as carted off to jail.

    Like

    Reply
