James Comey Creates Deeper Legal Jeopardy With CNN Townhall Answer…

FBI Director James Comey appears on CNN tonight and digs himself deeper into legal jeopardy. Remember as you watch this answer, on March 20th, 2017, while still officially FBI Director, Comey testified to congress a counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign began in July 2016.
In an effort to attempt to obfuscate his current legal and professional malfeasance in leaking information, via his leaks to the media, Comey insists he did nothing wrong. However, Comey also states that it would be a violation to leak “information about an ongoing investigation.”
As Comey describes his leaking of his notes from a conversation with President-elect Trump, he conveniently avoids the contradicting fact that President Trump was a person within the investigation the FBI was conducting. WATCH:
Comey states that “leaking” is releasing the “content within an investigation.” If Anderson Cooper would have been faster on his feet, he would have asked Comey: how is it OK for him to distribute evidence, and leak the substance of an internal document, that is part of an ongoing investigation?
“Original classification authority”, he says. Where’s the second signature concurring to the unclassified content?
Trump is right… this guy is seriously stupid … hes creating more and more reasons to arrest him..my only thought is that he thinks by trying this in the public he can be perceived as a martyr of some sort and not a criminal but the left? But thats not working at all when even CNN is taking him on…at least MCCAbe isnt stupid enough to go on tv everyday
Or…..
He’s putting on a performance to demonstrate he is not mentally sound. Thus opening the door to a “mental examination” whereby they can claim he is “mentally unstable” and plead insanity….just an opinion
I dont know how that could fly for someone that was running the fbi less than a year ago but hes not a normal guy thats for sure
That’s why I think they would attempt it. These are liberals after all.
Repeat the lie loud enough and often enough and people will start believing the weirdest things.
It seems after the first week or so McCabe decided he’d better stfu.
First rule of holes, stop digging when you’re in one.
After the previous revelation that Comey’s academia friend Richman was a “special government employee” who likely had clearance for the memos, my opinion is that Comey feels Comey is rock solid. He has a fall guy (Priestap) for not advising congress, Lynch for the Clinton Email investigation blunder, Strzok for the exoneration letter itself, and McCabe for the Weiner/Clinton Laptop probe. “Poor Richman should have known not to leak, but did anyway, c’est la vie.”
Let him talk, and eventually he’ll trip himself up in a way he won’t be able to squirm out of.
“Let him talk,”
He is probably figuring that he can say whatever he wants when he is not “under oath”.
It seems the argument of Trump critics is that the Comey memos were not leaked. Richman, through his special status, was permitted to receive the memos. That narrative curiously leaves out the fact that the content of the memos was released publicly. **Someone** must have leaked them — likely Richman. And Comey provided the memos to Richman for the stated purpose of getting a Special Counsel named. That sounds like motive. Comey provided the memos to Richman in order for them to be leaked so that a Special Counsel would be named. Doesn’t that make Comey a conspirator in leaking classified material?
Leaking memos that dont show any reason to have a counsel either …
What’s the USC for two parties conspiring against the government?
This person thrived within the highest level of our government for years. How many others as bad or worse are still embedded? Plus Ultra.
James Comey is a traitor to our nation. He need to be treated as such and punished accordingly. He is still trying to subvert the President who was duly elected by our fellow Patriots. I cannot stand the guy and I dislike others of his ilk even more. Enough is enough!
I don’t know. We like to speculate about him, but in reality, Comey isn’t an imbecile. The fact that he continues to confidently spout these things in public tells me that he has no worry about being held to account. Has he been assured from friends in DOJ that he has nothing to worry about?
Agree! He was totally caught off-guard being remotely challenged by someone on his ‘side’, like Cooper. Comey thinks of himself as morally above the fray.
Mueller immunity I am betting.
” Has he been assured from friends in DOJ that he has nothing to worry about?”
We need a raid on his safety deposit box to look for a “Get Out of Jail Free Card” that Jack Ryan in the movie “Clear and Present Danger” did not have. Robert Ritter had one in his office safe to conduct “Operation Reciprocity”.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0109444/?ref_=nv_sr_1
CIA Analyst Jack Ryan is drawn into an illegal war fought by the US government against a Colombian drug cartel.
Even Comey is tired of the slow pace of the Big Ugly reveal. Hasn’t slept in over a year and just wants it over with already.
Comey is what Stalin called a “useful idiot.” He was supposed to be the useful idiot sandwiched between Lynch and McCabe when Hillary was coronated, and he would have eventually been purged.
Trump knew as Director of FBI Comey was a useless idiot for him. But now that he’s been fired, and is very angry (from Art of War, “if they are intemperate, make them angry”), he’s become a useful idiot for Trump. The OIG delayed the release of the report so Comey could reveal all kinds of new things to investigate which, of course, he has. Useful or useless, Comey is an idiot.
Joe diGenova tonight on Hannity also said that Comey may have leaked his memos to lawyer Patrick Fitzgerald, more crimes!
I want to thank Comey’s legal team for continuing to allow him to incriminate himself. Go team Go!
“In an effort to attempt to obfuscate his current legal and professional malfeasance in leaking information, via his leaks to the media, Comey insists he did nothing wrong.”
In the first minute and a half, he is talking about “assembling a legal team”, not mentioning right there of who that consisted of. However, it appears it may be some or all or the same people he was interacting with while he was still employed by the Federal Bureau of Incompetence. So, what – these same people get to change their hats and coats depending on what you (James Comey) want them to be at that point in time?
If you wanted the “memos” to be personal than you should have composed them on your home computer on your own time -NOT on your official FBI computer on paid government time.
I think Jimbo can say whatever he wants about the frackin’ memos. I suspect that before long, the memos will be among the least of his worries.
“still mad at Comey for costing them the election. ”
They should direct some ire at Andrew McCabe and Anthony Weiner. The Weiner laptop had information on it the NYPD was going to blow out to the world because nothing was being done about it. Supposedly they we ready to make arrests and were obstructed BIG time by Loretta Lynch. Andrew McCabe was covering up the laptop situation by keeping it from James Comey and Comey either had to either reopen the investigation or the NYPD was going to blow things up with the info on the laptop.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How many times can he say “its in my book” as if that justifies his leak to friend/special access spy/
now ‘lawyer’, to intentionally cause the appointment of a special counsel in the DOJ. An underling of the DOJ at the FBI has the arrogance to think he has the right to cause the appointment of a Special Counsel at the DOJ, his boss.
I cannot believe that Comey is still out on the talk show circuit after being cut down by Puss-Cake Tapper for 30 minutes the other day. While I cannot stand Tapper, he basically treated Comey like everything he said was just wrong.
That tells me that Comey is desperate. Desperate for public support and probably money, knowing he’s got real legal battles coming.
According to a Powerline article today, he has sold over 600,000 books. Hindraker says that 2MM or more constitutes a wildly successful book, and that Comey is well on his way. I’m sure he is continuing the circuit to keep goosing the sales. I think you get one free with your TDS cult membership.
” he has sold over 600,000 books”
One at a time or people going into bookstores (or on-line) and buying 20-30 at a time for “gifts”?
The leftist media have obviously colluded to treat Co-Co-Comey a certain way.
I guess that indicates that they are grilling him to help him with the ‘tortured hero/victim’ angle.
I don’t think the IG is going to care though.
I like that he stored classified information AT HOME “in a safe.” A safe… a desk drawer with a lock? What’s really the difference?
MAGA– Comey is not stupid–Maybe crazy..Nacissistic crazy? But it is a bit surreal that Comey keeps insisting he did nothing wrong—when it is Extremely obvious to us (not just SD educated treepers) but many good congress critters (well-some) –And he wrote a freakin book! I feel like there is a missing link–something that we are missing?
Pleasantly surprised by the way Anderson Cooper went at Comey! Wonder if Comey did a HRC tirade backstage. This POS is the most arrogant person in the US. His arrogance will be his ultimate downfall. Just imagine how a jury of 12 Americans (hopefully in the State of Utah) are going to feel listening to this man for the duration of the trial. All these interviews and his statements in front of Congress will be played by the prosecution.
Eventually this POS will demand to be questioned. His arrogance will once again be on full display. He can’t help himself. They are going to nail his a$$ to the electric ⚡️ chair 🙏!
From a former instructor of Christopher Wray, on Comey. His view on Comey in relation to the book. Its a quick read.
“…if felony charges for lying to agents are important in order to preserve the integrity of the system of justice, perhaps felony charges for lying by agents are important too. That way the people who “must fear the consequences of lying in the justice system” would include those who serve the public.
“The more troubling conclusion — an easy one to reach given the general tone of the narrative — is that Comey really does see himself as part of a small circle of “people of integrity.” Makes me wonder what he thinks of the rest of us.”
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/opinion/commentary/ct-perspec-lying-comey-trump-false-statements-fbi-federal-agents-0423-story,amp.html
y’know, I spent over 40 years working in the belly of the beast, so to speak, and on some matters that were very sensitive (that I know Treepers would immediately recognize) or at “non-existent mystery” locations that are highly restricted, and never once was I instructed on how to leak tidbits of info to the media…especially anonymously. What is it with these people? Where does it say that such leaking is authorized or encouraged? Heck, I used to brief Flag Officers on how to respond to media questions when they were the On-Scene Commander at some DoD nuclear or chemical weapons accident or incident. Bottom line was if you can’t say it in an official capacity…SHADDUP! SMDH!
