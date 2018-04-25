James Comey Creates Deeper Legal Jeopardy With CNN Townhall Answer…

FBI Director James Comey appears on CNN tonight and digs himself deeper into legal jeopardy. Remember as you watch this answer, on March 20th, 2017, while still officially FBI Director, Comey testified to congress a counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign began in July 2016.

In an effort to attempt to obfuscate his current legal and professional malfeasance in leaking information, via his leaks to the media, Comey insists he did nothing wrong. However, Comey also states that it would be a violation to leak “information about an ongoing investigation.”

As Comey describes his leaking of his notes from a conversation with President-elect Trump, he conveniently avoids the contradicting fact that President Trump was a person within the investigation the FBI was conducting. WATCH:

Comey states that “leaking” is releasing the “content within an investigation.” If Anderson Cooper would have been faster on his feet, he would have asked Comey: how is it OK for him to distribute evidence, and leak the substance of an internal document, that is part of an ongoing investigation?

