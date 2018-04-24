First Ladies Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron Tour National Gallery of Art in Washington DC.

First Lady Melania Trump and Lady Brigitte Macron visit the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC.  Part of the tour included the Cezanne exhibit.

  1. Caius Lowell says:
    April 24, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    I thought white was for after Memorial Day? Of course it is DC…

  2. Convert says:
    April 24, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    Don’t you know it just killed those turds at the museum to have their picture made with Melania? I love it.

  3. floridawoman4trump says:
    April 24, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    FLOTUS is stunning!! Love her outfit! Melania is talented and gorgeous.

  4. Sylvia Avery says:
    April 24, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    Gosh, this really reminds me of the time Michelle Obama went to the National Art Gallery. Remember? Yeah, me neither.

  5. 94corvette says:
    April 24, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    A few weeks ago I finished “The Forgotten Man” by Amity Shlaes which had an account of the establishment of the National Art Museum following donations by Andrew Mellon. All the time he was planning and gathering art for the museum, he was being demonized and hounded by FDR and the progressives. Still, he loved his nation and the opportunity he had been given to give back.

  6. JP says:
    April 24, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    That artsy fartsy in the blue dress is unwatchable. I could only take a few seconds of her condescending artsy holier than thou babble.

  7. brh82 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Melania’s skirt is longer than yesterday’s, I love the length today and just admire her sooooo much EVERY day. True Grit! Such beauty inside and out is so rare. Aren’t we just the luckiest to have her for OUR First Lady?

  8. Deplorably99 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    We are so lucky to have this incredible First Lady

  9. Pam says:
    April 24, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Very classy FLOTUS that we have. We are truly blessed.

