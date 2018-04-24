First Ladies Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron Tour National Gallery of Art in Washington DC.

First Lady Melania Trump and Lady Brigitte Macron visit the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC. Part of the tour included the Cezanne exhibit.
I thought white was for after Memorial Day? Of course it is DC…
Winter white; that’s different.
I swear that person in the blue dress is a man. Look at height, no hips, and at 1:04 something else.
hahahahaha. Her body language personifies all the snotty art historian curator types who have talked down to so many, so often, you peasants. I couldn’t understand the dialogue, mercifully.
Don’t you know it just killed those turds at the museum to have their picture made with Melania? I love it.
FLOTUS is stunning!! Love her outfit! Melania is talented and gorgeous.
Gosh, this really reminds me of the time Michelle Obama went to the National Art Gallery. Remember? Yeah, me neither.
A few weeks ago I finished “The Forgotten Man” by Amity Shlaes which had an account of the establishment of the National Art Museum following donations by Andrew Mellon. All the time he was planning and gathering art for the museum, he was being demonized and hounded by FDR and the progressives. Still, he loved his nation and the opportunity he had been given to give back.
That artsy fartsy in the blue dress is unwatchable. I could only take a few seconds of her condescending artsy holier than thou babble.
Melania’s skirt is longer than yesterday’s, I love the length today and just admire her sooooo much EVERY day. True Grit! Such beauty inside and out is so rare. Aren’t we just the luckiest to have her for OUR First Lady?
We are so lucky to have this incredible First Lady
Very classy FLOTUS that we have. We are truly blessed.
