Rep. Keith Rothfus on Comey: "These Memos Create More Questions to Be Asked"…

Rep. Keith Rothfus (R-PA) appeared on Fox Business to discuss the release of the sketchy Comey memos and the questions surfacing from the continuing book tour.

  1. Just Some Guy says:
    April 21, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    Hey sundance. Please take a close look at how Comey’s description of the “loyalty oath” dinner changed from his testimony last year and what he said in his memo.

    He totally changed the context. Very sneaky and conniving.

  2. Guy Bee says:
    April 21, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Trump was merely asking if Comey was leaking information or if he could be trusted. What is very clear is the high level of integrity Trump has. A lessor man would have fallen into the trap Comey set for him. Trump’s number one concern was that Melania would not get wind of this and think it was true. His 1% comment could just have easily been, “if there is any possibility” Melania would think this is true, I (Trump) want it proven that it is not true.

    Why would Comey ever think Trump mean anything else, unless this is how Comey would approach it? Comey is doing the dimrat thing – projecting his own hypocrisy onto Trump. Three cheers for DJT – he comes out of these memos looking like the man of integrity and hero his is.

