President Trump Tweets: “Pakistani Mystery Man” – Media Run From Story Like Political Ebola…

You can always tell when President Trump hits upon a subject the media is desperate to avoid covering. Yesterday President Trump tweeted about the “Pakistani Mystery Man” and the transparent media avoid the story like political Ebola.
Learn About Pakistani Mystery Man HERE
Advertisements
Media complicit…
LikeLiked by 20 people
Media co-conspirators.
LikeLiked by 14 people
the Enemedia
LikeLiked by 2 people
Corporate Propaganda Arm of UniParty
LikeLiked by 1 person
Media Mutters…
LikeLike
Our fearless President knows how to create intrigue and whip the MSM into a frenzy with such ease. They fall for it every single time. Haha!
LikeLiked by 20 people
And we are privileged with front row seats.
😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 14 people
You got that right Minnie!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Living history as it’s made 🙂
LikeLike
Pass the popcorn please! 😂
LikeLike
We’ve reached the point, if they continue to harass and vulgarize Trump, the stronger in multiples, he becomes.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes Karmaisabitch. DNC is stupid to file this lawsuit. Everything will come out (including Seth Rich) during Discovery! Thank you DNC for making things so easy.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The will not produce, eventually dropping the suit. Hgowever this may open them To a counter suit.
They filed thus just to distract. A desperate act.
LikeLike
Wikileaks has already filed a counter suit, since they were named in the suit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump is Lucy with the football and the media is Charlie Brown. They fall for it every single time. It is hilarious to watch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They can run..but they can’t hide for much longer. The lies of the MSM are about to be laid wide open.
LikeLiked by 9 people
why did the democrats and the fbi not make some effort to seem to have examined the email servers like they pretended to investigate hillary clinton’s home brew server in her home? then, like the pre-election exoneration (since recanted by comey on the late show with stephen colbert), they could have said the russians did it, the story checks out and what would we have known? but they, wonderfully, didn’t. instead they said the dnc backed the fbi down, a fantasy all criminals have but rarely realize.
winning.
LikeLike
The DNC “allowed” a company called Crowdstrike to investigate. They investigated and found “it was the Russians.” FBI said Oh, OK. End of story, no need to look at servers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Everyone has a plan, until they get punched in the mouth.” -Mike Tyson
LikeLiked by 12 people
Avid Trump supporter.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not one we’d want.
LikeLike
Funny you had mentioned his quote, I pinned it on one of my boards last year, 813.52Ran
LikeLiked by 6 people
⭐️⭐️⭐️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does Tyson really have Che tattooed on his chest?
LikeLike
Yes, he does erp. Embedded within a really looong wikipedia article about Che is a brief Mike Tyson statement:
[snip]
Former Heavyweight Boxing champion Mike Tyson, who has a tattoo of Che Guevara on his rib, in 2003 described Che as “An incredible individual. He had so much, but sacrificed it all for the benefit of other people.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Che_Guevara_in_popular_culture
LikeLike
Yikes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Blew your mind, didn’t it, E. (length of wikipedia article)? I didn’t realize he was such a popular figure but then I haven’t researched him nor do I care to. I suspect, he has been deified because it’s trendy, young rebels, etc.
LikeLike
Nobody ever accused Tyson of being the sharpest tool in the shed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Mike Tyson, a millionaire, has a tattoo of the communist mass murderer Che Guevara. Che Guevara ordered the death of hundreds of thousands of helpless Cubans including women and children as young as 14 years old. He referred to himself as ‘a cold killing machine motivated by pure hate’ and personally executed dissidents and anyone suspected of opposition of the newly formed communist Cuban dictatorship.
Mike Tyson currently has a net worth of $3 million. During the peak of his career, Mike Tyson earned and squandered an entire $300 million fortune.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most of that was taken by his wives or woman associates.
Squandered may be a relative term.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of my favorite quotes.
LikeLike
These idiots at the DNC have set their own trap. This lawsuit will end up uncovering a pandora’s box of who knows what else. This is just the beginning of what’s to come.
LikeLiked by 13 people
The IG investigation was also demanded by the dimms. They seriously don’t learn! Love it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
They covered the tweet a liitle- in the context of ‘he can’t even spell DWS’s name right!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
*little, not ‘liitle’
LikeLiked by 1 person
This one from Vlad reinforces what CTH says:
https://vladtepesblog.com/2018/04/21/discovery-is-going-to-be-amazing-fun/
LikeLiked by 2 people
I chuckled when I read that. Awan’s actions do not escape the leonine gaze of The God Emperor.
LikeLiked by 7 people
God continue to bless our VSGPOTUS!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
SD, your tweet was almost as good as POTUS…. ebola. LOL
LikeLiked by 6 people
I don’t want to discover too much about Debbie and Imran.
I don’t think this lawsuit is actually meant to proceed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s been taken out of their hands – or it will be when the Russians, Trump and Wikileaks counter sue. As Michael Mann found out the schedule now belongs to the defendents.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s OUR President!!!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 5 people
Perfect.
LikeLiked by 4 people
GBOVSGHEPDJT. He’s a GMF.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m waiting to see what they do when the indictments of Obama FBI and DOJ officials start to come in. My guess is something along the lines of “Two low-level FBI officials were indicted today. In other news…”
LikeLiked by 4 people
They will follow the lead of Comey when the FBI watered down the HRC exoneration letter, “President Obama” was changed to “a high ranking official.”
Obama will be called “a former member of the previous administration,” while McCabe and Comey will be referred to as “former law enforcement officials.” When you get to the last sentence of the last paragraph their names will appear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whooowee…seems the FBI really dropped the ball on the Awan family, too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Or the Justice department.
Remember Debbie Wasserman-Schultz’s brother is an assistant US attorney in the VERY same US attorney’s office that is prosecuting Awan, and is also deciding whether or not to charge McCabe.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, and a prosecutor from That very same U.S. Attorney’s office was found fully clothed and dead in the water. Amazing coincidence that he was found dead in Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s District and he worked with her brother in the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Seth Rich also worked for Debbie Wasserman Schultz at the Democratic National Committee and he was also found dead. What’s up with Debbie?
LikeLike
This seemed to me an interesting tidbit in the Daily Caller article SD linked:
” (The Awans) worked for 1 in 5 House Democrats and had — as the House inspector general called it — the ‘keys to the kingdom‘ and ability to access any file.”
So the House has an Inspector General. The House Inspector General has done enough investigating into the issue to determine that these sneak thieves had unauthorized access to classified material. Huh. So, who does the House IG send his or her reports of findings to? Do they go to the DOJ if there is a potential crime (hello….rife with criminal activity here….) or does this just get dropped into a file somewhere and ignored?
LikeLiked by 2 people
At some point in the near future people are going to realize this has been a global conspiracy just not relegated to the US. Some other global governments are going to get shaken like a dog with a bone.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The conspiracy you mention could go back as far as 1981 when young Barry Sotero ‘visited’ Pakistan, easily one of the most dangerous places on earth at the time. Hmm wonder what he was doing there?
LikeLike
So he is still here?
LikeLike
Awan was arested trying to flee. His wife escaped to Pakistan with a load of loot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read a while back that Awan’s wife had agreed to come back to the US to be interviewed. Don’t know if she did.
Awan is represented by Christopher Gowan who has LONG represented the Clintons and the Clinton foundation. If Awan wanted to spill the beans in exchange for a deal does any one think Gowan would encourage him to do that if Awan was going to implicate DWS?
I smell a rat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Was ALLOWED to leave for Pakistan.
LikeLike
Wasn’t that McCabes call?
LikeLike
Go get em,Mr President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Funny strange this is… from other reporting, this has more salacious details, intrigue, and subplots that the Russian hooker pee-pee docufraud… And it is all true… Members of Congress openly allowing state secrets to be transmitted without concern. I don’t think the media is treating this like ebola, I think they consider it more like a nasty STD since they probably have contracted something from the miscreants and deviants they have cozied up with in their bubble.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“they consider it more like a nasty STD ”
Unfortunately for them this one is antibiotic resistant and there is no known cure for them.
Fortunate for us, though
MAGA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Unfortunately for them this one is antibiotic resistant and there is no known cure for them.”
I heard a sturdy length of rope will cure them.
LikeLike
Dan Bongino thinks the “Russian hacking” scandal was a ruse to deflect from the criminality of the DNC, along with Democrat Congressional representatives, to cover up the theft and transfer to Pakistan all the data they had.
https://www.bongino.com/april-20-2018-ep-703-explosive-new-developments-that-destroy-the-collusion-fairytale/
Explosive new developments contained in the Comey memos destroy the Russian collusion narrative and point fingers at the Democrats for the email leaks. I also address a scheme by the NY Attorney General to take down the President.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dep In’s comment “I also address a scheme by the NY Attorney General to take down the President.” is not to be taken lightly. PDJT has no control over the NYS AG. Mueller is feeding the AG info to bag the President – or his family. Gotta help the Pres somehow……..
AMERICA 1st – Forever
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s been my sense too. Awan is the epicenter or if you refer, the abyss.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correct. I said the same thing when I saw what happened at the DNC convention 2016.
Remember DNC and media were exposed colluding against Crazy Bernie.
For a few hours DNC and media in total panic, then all of a sudden they came up with the ‘Russians did it’ story to distract from their criminality.
They have been pushing the narrative ever since to reverse the 2016 election result. DNC/Uniparty and media still colluding, A crime syndicate
LikeLiked by 5 people
The fake news media is guilty of conspiring with the msm by knowing producing propaganda to American citizens to assist in the co-conspirators seditious conspiracy plot. the sole purpose was to assist the co-conspirators in removing a duly elected president.
Read the statute. Does it not apply to 99% of the newscasters?
I believe a test of 1A might be in order. Can msm endlessly produce lies to American via tv when they violate 18 U.S. Code Section 2384 when they do so?
I don’t think so. Can you or I commit a crime seditious conspiracy in doing our jobs?
18 U.S. Code § 2384 – Seditious conspiracy
If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United Statescontrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2384
LikeLiked by 7 people
“conspiring with the co-conspirators,,,and probably with msm too”
LikeLiked by 3 people
The intentional enstupidation of Americans is a grevious crime in and of itself. We deserve better countrymen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pakistani Mystery Man… Hahaha
Master persuader, Trump has a way with words
LikeLiked by 6 people
No wonder the opposition wants POTUS to stop tweeting! He’s devastating!
LikeLike
Media have decided to use the BB funeral as the latest stick to bash him with. They’re all in on this today. As if any of them ever liked Bush. Remember “Vote Bush, Annoy the Media?” This is just more grade school propaganda.
LikeLiked by 2 people
While we are talking foreign I/T technicians supporting the DNC, wonder how many more foreigners were involved with analysis of DNC and Clinton servers. Also, when are the White Hats going to sort out that since Hillary’s sever had illegal classified data and was technically a classified Stand Alone Classified Processing device (even if an illegal one), every e-mail account, server and device with access to Hillary’s server and/or that actually loaded materials from Hillary’s server technically, by regulation, became a classified device (no matter if legal or illegal). I have first hand experience involved with a massive classified computer clean-up, caused by a US Government boo boo that took nearly 18 months to clean-up and knocked my systems off-line during the entire time. So, that being said the DNC is in trouble and allot of democrats are I trouble to include Obama. The list of devices that touched Hillary’s server and the DNC server is a bonus on top of anything they actually find on the devices.
Also, the FBI did discover a NATO Classified link on Hillary’s server, which also touched the DNC server. Allot of people who can be investigated for this one boo boo.
LikeLiked by 3 people
After some further consideration, the FBI and NSA can actually DEMAND to see the DNC server for security and counter-intel reasons.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So a week after expecting Trump would fly into an ape like rage they are so desperate they open a case that allows disclosure of the Pakistani Mystery Man. Perhaps things have become completely dysfunctional at the top because they are too scared to talk to each other.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am still in shock that this story has not gained traction in the MSM. This tells you that there is something really bad that they don’t want us to know about… they have been told to stay away from this story.
Pulitzer prize material and they cannot even bring themselves to mention it, even in passing.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Whoever in the MSM covers this story will receive their Pulitzer posthumously, no doubt 🙂
LikeLike
Why does the GOVERNMENT need an excuse to TAKE the servers as EVIDENCE, now that the FIB and the DOJ (Department of Jackwagon) are not being run by Clinton co-conspirators who were in on the crime and protecting her?
Nobody else gets to ‘refuse’ to hand over evidence to the government! They don’t even ask, and they certainly don’t give you a ‘heads up’, instead, they break into your home or place of business in the middle of the night with Mueller’s Storm Troopers.
SEIZE the servers, they are part of an ongoing investigation into an ongoing coup attempt.
WTH?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Agreed, see my post above, there are actually legitimate security reasons for the FBI and NSA to see the DNC server(s).
LikeLiked by 3 people
This will also bring CrowdStrike into scrutiny…since that is who the DNC used as their cover for the “We were hacked by Russians” fake story.
CS will not like being under the microscope.
It is a murky organization of dark web hackers, funded by Google & Soros, that masquerades as an ‘internet security firm’.
Very covert.
Very creepy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you for all your hard work Sundance, who ever you are. You get the information out faster, without any mistakes that I have seen, and It sure looks like you have put together the big picture.
I sincerely hope the “white hats” are following you. They are less likely to miss something if they are.
I suspect the smart rats are following you too, to see how much peril they are in, and to assist their scheming.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bringing up Imran Awan,”the Pakistani mystery man” with D’s is like Dr. Szell (Olivier) doing dental work on Babe Levy (Hoffman)…..”Is it safe?”
Love watching them squirm, but that’s just me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“the Left gave access of our country’s intelligence to foreign agents.”
There are a LOT of overlapping scandals
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/21/april-21st-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-457/comment-page-3/#comment-5279713
LikeLiked by 4 people
After being gone & pretty much off-line today, had this waiting for me when I got back, so seeing this article, think it will definitely be of interest to treepers. In quotes, my friend’s comments before the link:
“I’ve advocated hangings on the White House lawn for these demonic hosts of treason.
Public flaying is their just desserts!!! 😡🤬😡
The God who sees has had mercy upon us, the horror is partly denoted here and yet the true picture is worse still.”
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/987791747869822977.html
LikeLike
ZeroHedge has a useful summary:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-21/fifteen-things-know-about-trumps-pakistani-mystery-man-imran-awan
LikeLiked by 1 person
I got tired of all the ads on zerohedge…. Not to mention the anti-semites…
LikeLike
Yeah it’s like a Bund meeting over there. Yikes.
LikeLike
One non-conservative website covers it on google news (Hindustan) times, tries to smear “aggressive” reporting by “conservative” websites, but doesn’t… really…do…a…good job of it….
LikeLike
Once again, Sundance has risen to the occasion, and in fact has outdone himself on this beautiful Saturday afternoon, which is really much too nice to spend sitting in front of a computer, cataloging the wrongdoing of the evil Swamp Creatures.
Nevertheless, SD as usual is helping us all to connect the dots and all I can say is that I think every Treeper will find ALL of the Awan material absolutely fascinating and “must reading.”
The threads by Rising Serpent are also compelling and of course we owe a huge debt of gratitude to Luke Rosiak of the Daily Caller who has been on this case non-stop since it began.
The Awan caper may turn out to be the most treasonous action that HRC, the DNC Devils and the #1 She-devil, Debbie Blabbermouth Schultz conceived of and executed. There is so much evidence here of Hillary’s ties to our Pakistani enemies and all the taxpayer money she transferred to them, that it is mind boggling.
Not only that, but it was the demonstrably FALSE claim by the DNC that RUSSIA had hacked their servers which in many ways began the entire Muh Russia fiasco. As it turned out, it was proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that it was IMPOSSIBLE that the information was hacked. Rather, it was an inside job, and had been uploaded on a device:
https://www.thenation.com/article/a-new-report-raises-big-questions-about-last-years-dnc-hack/
Stay tuned folks, and pay attention because the twists and turns of this story are mind boggling. Some more info from Rising Serpent includes the bombshell that the Awan Judge has some connection to Fusion GPS.
https://www.redstate.com/slee/2017/12/14/judge-imran-awan-case-kicked-off-fusion-gps-case/
Un-f****- believable.
LikeLike