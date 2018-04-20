North Korea Agrees To Unconditional Denuclearization, Suspends Missile Tests, Shuts Down Testing Facility…

Posted on April 20, 2018 by

In the past 48 hours South Korea (Moon Jae-in) and North Korea (Kim Jong-un) have been working out the details of their upcoming summit.  Within the discussions between North and South Korea some stunning news has surfaced.

♦ Yesterday Moon Jae-in announced that North Korea had agreed to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula without any preconditions or expectations of changes in the relationship between the U.S. and South Korea:

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea has expressed its commitment to “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula and is not seeking conditions, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday, as the United States vowed to maintain “maximum pressure” on Pyongyang.

[…] “I don’t think denuclearization has different meanings for South and North Korea,” Moon said during a lunch with chief executives of Korean media companies. “The North is expressing a will for a complete denuclearization.”

“They have not attached any conditions that the U.S. cannot accept, such as the withdrawal of American troops from South Korea,” he continued. “All they are talking about is the end of hostile policies against North Korea, followed by a guarantee of security.”  (read more)

As the summit discussions continued today; and to assure the previous U.S. envoy CIA Director Mike Pompeto; and in affirmation of direct talks with President Trump; North Korea made an even more stunning statement from the Korean Central News Agency:

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared he will suspend nuclear and missile tests starting Saturday, and that he will shut down the site where the previous six nuclear tests were conducted.

“From April 21, North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles,” the Korean Central News Agency said in a report Saturday morning.

This came out of a meeting of the central committee of the ruling Worker’s Party of Korea held Friday to discuss policy issues related to “a new stage” in a “historic” period.

“The North will shut down a nuclear test site in the country’s northern side to prove the vow to suspend nuclear test,” KCNA reported.

This comes less than a week before Kim is due to meet with South Korean president Moon Jae-in in the first inter-Korean summit in 11 years. Moon has said that Kim is willing to discuss denuclearization and that he will not insist on American troops being withdrawn from South Korea as part of any deal.  (read more)

Exactly a year ago, April 20th, 2017, the headlines were:

North Korea nuclear threat: should California start panicking?”  (LINK)

Today, April 20th, 2018:

“North Korea willing to accept ‘complete denuclearization’ without conditions” (LINK)

“North Korean leader suspends nuclear and missile tests, shuts down test site”  (LINK)

Why?

Because, Trump.

  1. Karl Kastner says:
    April 20, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    The stock market is going to like this.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Karl Kastner says:
    April 20, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    What in the Wide World of Sports?

    Like

    Reply
  3. DanO64 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    It’s almost like he had a Magic Wand or something.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. Peter says:
    April 20, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    CNN: Trump is creating huge layoffs for Nuclear Scientists.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Karl Kastner says:
    April 20, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    Oh crap, just saw the future:

    TRUMP COLLUDED WITH NORTH KOREA TO WIN THE 2020 ELECTION

    Adam Schiff named as Special Counsel to investigate.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. CharterOakie says:
    April 20, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    This news is almost incredible.

    POTUS and administration without equal.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Pokey says:
    April 20, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    I hope Trump has the Chicoms forcing the NorKoms to do this, because I don’t see any way PDJT will do any better than PWJC did without them 20 years ago.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Tejas Rob says:
    April 20, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    >“All they are talking about is the end of hostile policies against North Korea, followed by a guarantee of security.” <

    A guarantee of security? Protect them like we do South Korea and many other nations?

    Is it possible they are trying to break away from China?

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

