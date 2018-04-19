Devin Nunes, Bob Goodlatte and Trey Gowdy Respond to Release of Comey Memos…

Washington, D.C. – Today House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Ca.), House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) issued the following statement:
“We have long argued former Director Comey’s self-styled memos should be in the public domain, subject to any classification redactions. These memos are significant for both what is in them and what is not.
Former Director Comey’s memos show the President made clear he wanted allegations of collusion, coordination, and conspiracy between his campaign and Russia fully investigated. The memos also made clear the ‘cloud’ President Trump wanted lifted was not the Russian interference in the 2016 election cloud, rather it was the salacious, unsubstantiated allegations related to personal conduct leveled in the dossier.
The memos also show former Director Comey never wrote that he felt obstructed or threatened. While former Director Comey went to great lengths to set dining room scenes, discuss height requirements, describe the multiple times he felt complimented, and myriad other extraneous facts, he never once mentioned the most relevant fact of all, which was whether he felt obstructed in his investigation.
The memos also make certain what has become increasingly clear of late: former Director Comey has at least two different standards in his interactions with others. He chose not to memorialize conversations with President Obama, Attorney General Lynch, Secretary Clinton, Andrew McCabe or others, but he immediately began to memorialize conversations with President Trump. It is significant former Director Comey made no effort to memorialize conversations with former Attorney General Lynch despite concerns apparently significant enough to warrant his unprecedented appropriation of the charging decision away from her and the Department of Justice in July of 2016.
These memos also lay bare the notion that former Director Comey is not motivated by animus. He was willing to work for someone he deemed morally unsuited for office, capable of lying, requiring of personal loyalty, worthy of impeachment, and sharing the traits of a mob boss. Former Director Comey was willing to overlook all of the aforementioned characteristics in order to keep his job. In his eyes, the real crime was his own firing.
The memos show Comey was blind to biases within the FBI and had terrible judgment with respect to his deputy Andrew McCabe. On multiple occasions he, in his own words, defended the character of McCabe after President Trump questioned McCabe.
Finally, former Director Comey leaked at least one of these memos for the stated purpose of spurring the appointment of Special Counsel, yet he took no steps to spur the appointment of Special Counsel when he had significant concerns about the objectivity of the Department of Justice under Attorney General Loretta Lynch.
As we have consistently said, rather than making a criminal case for obstruction or interference with an ongoing investigation, these memos would be Defense Exhibit A should such a charge be made.” (link)
So many things that raise ???? in those “memos” – I honestly do not know where to start! Seriously… 😒
Understand your pain! I read the once for general understanding. My second reading was from a specific perspective of an individual mentioned and whoa lassie! That was a great second read that I’m still laughing. We have the best President (and his team)ever! Not trying to be obtuse. I know you’re a frequent reader here. I’m just interested if you picked up on the same person or a different one.
PS – did make full comment on first page to Fleoreblog 🙂
Oh there was several “eye poppers”
I read it from Bill Priestly perspective in setting up a counterintelligence operation aimed at the small group rats.
Talk Now.
Another White Hat that will be the next Great Governor of the State of Florida!
I have never believed the Comey memos prompted the appointment of Mueller because the memos were leaked May 16th & Mueller was appointed May 17th. How do you get a person in place that quick ?!! I think Mueller was lined up ready to go & the memo drop was the green flag. Problem was they didn’t wait long enough, (1 day), for the timeline to make sense but nobody has ever questioned how it happened so fast.
I am now wondering if Rosenstein has been caught ?
FISA & Mueller. Sally Yates defending him on twitter sounds fishy too.
There is something fishy going on. Bringing in Giuliani to ‘negotiate’.Negotiate what!
What the Hell is there to negotiate?
Maybe- we’ll drop the stupid ass investigation if you don’t come after us?
Great 👍 point!
But why couldn’t Comey just keep investigating? Didn’t need SC to do it. You know Comey sees himself as the hero!
Agree that Mueller was in place prior to leak.
Comey was fired May 9th so he was gone. The timeline would fit if Mueller was talked to about being SC when Comey was fired but not announced until memos leaked.
Tragedy indeed.
Rosey resisted turning over the memos precisely BECAUSE they show the lack of basis for the SC investigation! THAT’S the obstruction! The emperor has no clothes!
Love that cuddle picture!
Expect the top dogs to avoid any time at the Graybar Motel. Unfortunately, they are too big to jail and everybody knows it. What we CAN hope for is to destroy them economically and take away their power to jack with good hard working Americans. M A G A
Agreed they won’t go to jail…. treason has other outcomes.
I don’t know how these mfers in the FBI ever got so much power but it’s waaay past time to cut their legs out from Nader them for good.
Hee, hee……ok, but it’s the FISA applications I’m going to enjoy most.
How does Rosie’s job survive the unverified made up bits he signed off on?
That we think he signed off on…..
I just have to ask…why in the world in Valerie Jarrett never implicated in anything? Or even discussed? Seems like she gets a free pass because she is quiet, which in my mind makes her more dangerous. She lives with the Obamas in DC (weird). Think about that. No one ever mentions her, I just don’t get it.
“why in the world in Valerie Jarrett never implicated in anything?”
Probably because she is deep inside the most nefarious stuff that has classified all over it, like the PDB and things hauled off the BHO library for his “legacy”.
https://ellacruz.org/2018/04/04/1492/
“Did you know six Iranian women controlled Obama’s White House? All related to (NIAC), National Iranian American Council,….”
https://ellacruz.org/2018/04/06/1537/
This is all you need to know about Valerie Jarrett, a Chicago communist descended from Chicago communists: https://spectator.org/63484_barack-and-valeries-great-communist-party-marriage/
Comey is on Rachel Maddow right now.
She’s a GREAT indication of what the official Corruptocrats “line” is. (at least she was during the Wall Street Bailouts).
Biggest tool the Jerks of the World have.
What is she saying? I no longer have cable and her face makes me vomit.
I just saw this & thought how lost these people are who have believed the fake news. She has a very good question for someone who doesn’t understand the whole “set-up”.
Oh .. sorry I posted her face. Close your eyes.. 🙂
You need to include a trigger warning!
Comey is with out a doubt, the very definition of a corrupt public official. These memos lay bare any question of his lack of objectivity and clearly show he was engaged fulfilling the Clinton machine’s undermining of the 2016 election. This guy needs to be in prison today. Enough with the foreplay for this piece of garbage.
In answer to a direct question from an Anonymous, Q said Comey’s memos were all written at the same time, thus they were fake memories and false memoranda.
Bob-o-link: If the white hats have proof of when Comey’s memos were written then the memos hold less crediablity to support a special prosecutor. Maybe another nail in the validity of appointing a special prosecutor!
Comey was fired May 9th. Leaked memos May 16th. Mueller appt May 17th.
I think plan was hatched close to May 10th & it took a minute to get Mueller in place & for Comey to get memos leaked so they could officially announce Mueller.
Rosey had to be in on it.
One word “NOOSES!”
While former Director Comey went to great lengths to set dining room scenes, discuss height requirements, describe the multiple times he felt complimented…
Now my sides hurt from laughing 🙂 What a Covfefe kind of day!
Comey appears, at this point, to have NO CLUE that the entire world sees him as a sanctimonious moron who deserves imprisonment.
He thinks nothing is going to happen. He’s likely going to prison.
Splodey Heads coming.
He’s getting a clue. You can tell because he’s moderating and backpedaling. Way different tone now than when George took him for a ride.
The women on The View blame these new Democrat problems on … Roy Cohn! Who is dead!!
That the current referrals for prosecution are payback…
Also please remember that the 19th is the anniversary of Waco where the FBI used chemical weapons on American civilians. Then remember ruby ridge and then all the many other abuses of the FBI. Besides all the coup leaders and subordinates that need to go to jail I hope this leads to BIG reforms in the FBI, NSA, CIA (especially the CIA) and the other intelligence agencies.
The constitution must be followed if our republic is to survive.
Also, April 19, 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.
I believe McVeigh picked the anniversary of Waco.
From now on, I am going to arrange parties around April 19th.
Why don’t some of these guys finally ask the FBI where is the paper trail on the investigation into the validity of the Steel dossier is? They never tried to validate it because they KNEW it was fake. Wouldn’t asking about it let in some sunshine?
That paper trail is in the same place that their early 302s on interviewing Papadopoulos are. In Speciousville. And Comey’s the Mayor.
Great point, fabrabbit!
It’s not over yet. Those people know they’re now involved in an existential battle. Now is
…the time for Flep to replenish his quiver of optimism. B/c if they will bring a gun to a knife fight what will they bring to the fight for their very lives? I shudder to think…
How about Comey saying he didn’t remember where he was on Election Night? He probably doesn’t want to admit he was at Hillary for President HQ!
As for Gowdy
Good finds, Keebler.
The memos appear to be a dead end. There is nothing here that would make Comey turn on Mueller or Hillary. He is an idiot for putting classified information in the memos. He also tried to provide an out by saying he didn’t know if the info should be classified and what level of classification they should receive. I see he learned something from investigating Hillary’s emails.
Every single pos that was involved with this needs to be charged with every crime that can be pinned on them. I don’t care if it was jaywalking. Deny bail in every single instance. No exceptions. Prosecute them to the fullest extent allowed under the law. No secret trials. Televise it and broadcast it worldwide. With continuous loop reruns translated in every language ever known to mankind. Even dead languages like Latin. Absolutely no plea bargaining at all. Even for those that are cooperating or turning states evidence. Especially for them. For those that are found guilty, apply the maximum sentence allowed. For those that cooperated, reduced sentences. To be served in the general prison population. None of this expensive, safe, for their own good, solitary confinement. And make it known that if this ever happens again, the terms and conditions will be a lot harsher. For those that are found innocent, reimburse them for attorney fees and whatever else it cost them. But for the prosecutors, make damn sure that you have irrefutable evidence of their guilt before charging them with a crime. If you don’t and charge them anyway, you’re sanctioned to the point of never being able to practice law again and can be sued in civil court. I’m pissed.
Sundance! They told us that the Comey memos were what prompted the appointment of a special counsel. But there’s nothing in There! So why the special counsel??????
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comey said Trump to him Putin said “Russia has the most beautiful hookers in the
World”
MSM is gonna have a field day with that one!
Foolsgold: Field day? More like field trip…to Russia.
What a joke. And he usurped Lynch’s authority, was that sexist, racist, or both?
I believe he listed on the View a number of cases he has investigated in his career.
There seems to be a pattern. High profile Democrats… get off! Wow.
I finally finished reading through the memos and found them to be the most dry, boring bunch of drivel I’ve ever read. They appointed a Special Counsel over this steaming pile of nothing???? Wow, they ought to take every penny it cost us out of Comey and Rosenstein’s hides!
“As we have consistently said, rather than making a criminal case for obstruction or interference with an ongoing investigation, these memos would be Defense Exhibit A should such a charge be made.”
I can’t believe that was written “in part” by Trey Gowdy
“I’m not sure of the classification so I’ll just go with Secret.”
Holy crap. Anyone who ever had a clearance knows how f’ed up this is. There’s really a different security standard for bigshot State apparatchiks. See also Hillary “I didn’t know I couldn’t put classified documents on my home server” Clinton and John “so I vote CPUSA big deal” Brennan
And the fact that this small group of rats was clueless that they were being played is an indicator of just how competent they were in their roles as intelligence professionals.
Meanwhile, since every swinging d**k ( and p***y – my bend of the knee to SJW political correctness) in the media circles, the diplomatic circles, and the intelligence circles was engaged in a “did you hear, did you hear” circle jerk (don’t know what the proper SJW politically correct comparable term is) in the original “muh Russia” fiasco, the real Russians, who were picking up this chatter, knowing it all to be political skulduggery, (“Was it you, Boris?” “No, it was not me Fearless Leader.” “Was it you, Natasha?” “No, it was not me Fearless Leader.”), punked them all by chumming the already salted waters of the Russian Collusion Sh*t Show. And they fell for it, hooker, lie, and wanker. Oh my!
These idiots set themselves up for a Russian disinformation operation by orchestrating a Russian disinformation operation. LMAO!
Above was supposed to be a comment to a post (but somehow ended up being a post unattached to anything) about the very real possibility that Trump knew things were rotten in the DOJ and FBI and his conversations with Comey were designed draw Comey out to reveal if Comey was a white hat or a black hat. As far as the memos go, they show pretty much that Comey wears a pink knit hat with pointed corners on top.
“Was it you, Natasha?” Nope it was Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya, who appeared on scene as directed.
The Comey’s memos raise the question that is begging to be asked: WTH did Rosenstein see in these memos that justified appointing a SPECIAL COUNSEL??
I certainly DON’T see ANYTHING and it makes me furious at Rosenstein! He was covering his butt then and he’s still doing it!!
