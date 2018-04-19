Devin Nunes, Bob Goodlatte and Trey Gowdy Respond to Release of Comey Memos…

Washington, D.C. – Today House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Ca.), House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) issued the following statement:

“We have long argued former Director Comey’s self-styled memos should be in the public domain, subject to any classification redactions. These memos are significant for both what is in them and what is not.

Former Director Comey’s memos show the President made clear he wanted allegations of collusion, coordination, and conspiracy between his campaign and Russia fully investigated. The memos also made clear the ‘cloud’ President Trump wanted lifted was not the Russian interference in the 2016 election cloud, rather it was the salacious, unsubstantiated allegations related to personal conduct leveled in the dossier.

The memos also show former Director Comey never wrote that he felt obstructed or threatened. While former Director Comey went to great lengths to set dining room scenes, discuss height requirements, describe the multiple times he felt complimented, and myriad other extraneous facts, he never once mentioned the most relevant fact of all, which was whether he felt obstructed in his investigation.

The memos also make certain what has become increasingly clear of late: former Director Comey has at least two different standards in his interactions with others. He chose not to memorialize conversations with President Obama, Attorney General Lynch, Secretary Clinton, Andrew McCabe or others, but he immediately began to memorialize conversations with President Trump. It is significant former Director Comey made no effort to memorialize conversations with former Attorney General Lynch despite concerns apparently significant enough to warrant his unprecedented appropriation of the charging decision away from her and the Department of Justice in July of 2016.

These memos also lay bare the notion that former Director Comey is not motivated by animus. He was willing to work for someone he deemed morally unsuited for office, capable of lying, requiring of personal loyalty, worthy of impeachment, and sharing the traits of a mob boss. Former Director Comey was willing to overlook all of the aforementioned characteristics in order to keep his job. In his eyes, the real crime was his own firing.

The memos show Comey was blind to biases within the FBI and had terrible judgment with respect to his deputy Andrew McCabe. On multiple occasions he, in his own words, defended the character of McCabe after President Trump questioned McCabe.

Finally, former Director Comey leaked at least one of these memos for the stated purpose of spurring the appointment of Special Counsel, yet he took no steps to spur the appointment of Special Counsel when he had significant concerns about the objectivity of the Department of Justice under Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

As we have consistently said, rather than making a criminal case for obstruction or interference with an ongoing investigation, these memos would be Defense Exhibit A should such a charge be made.”  (link)

313 Responses to Devin Nunes, Bob Goodlatte and Trey Gowdy Respond to Release of Comey Memos…

  1. Ziiggii says:
    April 19, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    So many things that raise ???? in those “memos” – I honestly do not know where to start! Seriously… 😒

    • AZ18 says:
      April 20, 2018 at 12:24 am

      Understand your pain! I read the once for general understanding. My second reading was from a specific perspective of an individual mentioned and whoa lassie! That was a great second read that I’m still laughing. We have the best President (and his team)ever! Not trying to be obtuse. I know you’re a frequent reader here. I’m just interested if you picked up on the same person or a different one.

      PS – did make full comment on first page to Fleoreblog 🙂

  3. fleporeblog says:
    April 19, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    Another White Hat that will be the next Great Governor of the State of Florida!

  4. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    April 19, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    Expect the top dogs to avoid any time at the Graybar Motel. Unfortunately, they are too big to jail and everybody knows it. What we CAN hope for is to destroy them economically and take away their power to jack with good hard working Americans. M A G A

  5. Sporty says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:02 am

    I don’t know how these mfers in the FBI ever got so much power but it’s waaay past time to cut their legs out from Nader them for good.

  6. Obs says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Hee, hee……ok, but it’s the FISA applications I’m going to enjoy most.
    How does Rosie’s job survive the unverified made up bits he signed off on?

  7. Red says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:07 am

    I just have to ask…why in the world in Valerie Jarrett never implicated in anything? Or even discussed? Seems like she gets a free pass because she is quiet, which in my mind makes her more dangerous. She lives with the Obamas in DC (weird). Think about that. No one ever mentions her, I just don’t get it.

  8. sunnydaze says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Comey is on Rachel Maddow right now.

    She’s a GREAT indication of what the official Corruptocrats “line” is. (at least she was during the Wall Street Bailouts).

    Biggest tool the Jerks of the World have.

  9. Hillard says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:13 am

    Comey is with out a doubt, the very definition of a corrupt public official. These memos lay bare any question of his lack of objectivity and clearly show he was engaged fulfilling the Clinton machine’s undermining of the 2016 election. This guy needs to be in prison today. Enough with the foreplay for this piece of garbage.

    • Bob-o-link says:
      April 20, 2018 at 12:19 am

      In answer to a direct question from an Anonymous, Q said Comey’s memos were all written at the same time, thus they were fake memories and false memoranda.

      • WES says:
        April 20, 2018 at 12:35 am

        Bob-o-link: If the white hats have proof of when Comey’s memos were written then the memos hold less crediablity to support a special prosecutor. Maybe another nail in the validity of appointing a special prosecutor!

  10. woohoowee says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:17 am

    While former Director Comey went to great lengths to set dining room scenes, discuss height requirements, describe the multiple times he felt complimented…

    Now my sides hurt from laughing 🙂 What a Covfefe kind of day!

  11. treehouseron says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Comey appears, at this point, to have NO CLUE that the entire world sees him as a sanctimonious moron who deserves imprisonment.

    He thinks nothing is going to happen. He’s likely going to prison.

    Splodey Heads coming.

    • YeahYouRight says:
      April 20, 2018 at 12:34 am

      He’s getting a clue. You can tell because he’s moderating and backpedaling. Way different tone now than when George took him for a ride.

    • Perot Conservative says:
      April 20, 2018 at 1:05 am

      The women on The View blame these new Democrat problems on … Roy Cohn! Who is dead!!

      That the current referrals for prosecution are payback…

  12. Hoosier treeper says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Also please remember that the 19th is the anniversary of Waco where the FBI used chemical weapons on American civilians. Then remember ruby ridge and then all the many other abuses of the FBI. Besides all the coup leaders and subordinates that need to go to jail I hope this leads to BIG reforms in the FBI, NSA, CIA (especially the CIA) and the other intelligence agencies.
    The constitution must be followed if our republic is to survive.

  13. coeurdaleneman says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:24 am

    From now on, I am going to arrange parties around April 19th.

  14. fabrabbit says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Why don’t some of these guys finally ask the FBI where is the paper trail on the investigation into the validity of the Steel dossier is? They never tried to validate it because they KNEW it was fake. Wouldn’t asking about it let in some sunshine?

  15. poodle12 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:38 am

    It’s not over yet. Those people know they’re now involved in an existential battle. Now is

  16. gueppebarre says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:38 am

    How about Comey saying he didn’t remember where he was on Election Night? He probably doesn’t want to admit he was at Hillary for President HQ!

  17. Keebler ac says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:43 am

    As for Gowdy

  18. Chris Four says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:45 am

    The memos appear to be a dead end. There is nothing here that would make Comey turn on Mueller or Hillary. He is an idiot for putting classified information in the memos. He also tried to provide an out by saying he didn’t know if the info should be classified and what level of classification they should receive. I see he learned something from investigating Hillary’s emails.

  19. Justbill says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Every single pos that was involved with this needs to be charged with every crime that can be pinned on them. I don’t care if it was jaywalking. Deny bail in every single instance. No exceptions. Prosecute them to the fullest extent allowed under the law. No secret trials. Televise it and broadcast it worldwide. With continuous loop reruns translated in every language ever known to mankind. Even dead languages like Latin. Absolutely no plea bargaining at all. Even for those that are cooperating or turning states evidence. Especially for them. For those that are found guilty, apply the maximum sentence allowed. For those that cooperated, reduced sentences. To be served in the general prison population. None of this expensive, safe, for their own good, solitary confinement. And make it known that if this ever happens again, the terms and conditions will be a lot harsher. For those that are found innocent, reimburse them for attorney fees and whatever else it cost them. But for the prosecutors, make damn sure that you have irrefutable evidence of their guilt before charging them with a crime. If you don’t and charge them anyway, you’re sanctioned to the point of never being able to practice law again and can be sued in civil court. I’m pissed.

  20. The Demon Slick says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Sundance! They told us that the Comey memos were what prompted the appointment of a special counsel. But there’s nothing in There! So why the special counsel??????

  21. Foolsgold says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Comey said Trump to him Putin said “Russia has the most beautiful hookers in the
    World”

    MSM is gonna have a field day with that one!

  22. Perot Conservative says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:59 am

    What a joke. And he usurped Lynch’s authority, was that sexist, racist, or both?

    I believe he listed on the View a number of cases he has investigated in his career.

    There seems to be a pattern. High profile Democrats… get off! Wow.

  23. Linda says:
    April 20, 2018 at 1:04 am

    I finally finished reading through the memos and found them to be the most dry, boring bunch of drivel I’ve ever read. They appointed a Special Counsel over this steaming pile of nothing???? Wow, they ought to take every penny it cost us out of Comey and Rosenstein’s hides!

  24. somaspecialist says:
    April 20, 2018 at 1:20 am

    “As we have consistently said, rather than making a criminal case for obstruction or interference with an ongoing investigation, these memos would be Defense Exhibit A should such a charge be made.”

    I can’t believe that was written “in part” by Trey Gowdy

  25. Atomic Fireball says:
    April 20, 2018 at 1:51 am

    “I’m not sure of the classification so I’ll just go with Secret.”
    Holy crap. Anyone who ever had a clearance knows how f’ed up this is. There’s really a different security standard for bigshot State apparatchiks. See also Hillary “I didn’t know I couldn’t put classified documents on my home server” Clinton and John “so I vote CPUSA big deal” Brennan

  26. TDU_Weight says:
    April 20, 2018 at 2:17 am

    And the fact that this small group of rats was clueless that they were being played is an indicator of just how competent they were in their roles as intelligence professionals.

    Meanwhile, since every swinging d**k ( and p***y – my bend of the knee to SJW political correctness) in the media circles, the diplomatic circles, and the intelligence circles was engaged in a “did you hear, did you hear” circle jerk (don’t know what the proper SJW politically correct comparable term is) in the original “muh Russia” fiasco, the real Russians, who were picking up this chatter, knowing it all to be political skulduggery, (“Was it you, Boris?” “No, it was not me Fearless Leader.” “Was it you, Natasha?” “No, it was not me Fearless Leader.”), punked them all by chumming the already salted waters of the Russian Collusion Sh*t Show. And they fell for it, hooker, lie, and wanker. Oh my!

    These idiots set themselves up for a Russian disinformation operation by orchestrating a Russian disinformation operation. LMAO!

    • TDU_Weight says:
      April 20, 2018 at 2:26 am

      Above was supposed to be a comment to a post (but somehow ended up being a post unattached to anything) about the very real possibility that Trump knew things were rotten in the DOJ and FBI and his conversations with Comey were designed draw Comey out to reveal if Comey was a white hat or a black hat. As far as the memos go, they show pretty much that Comey wears a pink knit hat with pointed corners on top.

    • vexedmi says:
      April 20, 2018 at 2:37 am

      “Was it you, Natasha?” Nope it was Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya, who appeared on scene as directed.

  27. yakmaster2 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 2:39 am

    The Comey’s memos raise the question that is begging to be asked: WTH did Rosenstein see in these memos that justified appointing a SPECIAL COUNSEL??
    I certainly DON’T see ANYTHING and it makes me furious at Rosenstein! He was covering his butt then and he’s still doing it!!

