DAG Rod Rosenstein Told President Trump He’s Not a Target In Muller Investigation…

Well, well, well…. details from last week’s trip by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to the White House are now surfacing in multiple news reports. Mark the date today, the media is exiting the ‘muh Russia’ narrative.
Deep-weeds-walkers, those who follow nuance carefully, will note that yesterday Jennifer Jacobs was given a question by POTUS Trump during the joint press conference with PM Shinzo Abe. Jacobs asked President Trump if he would still consider firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Not coincidentally, today Jennifer Jacobs reports that DAG Rosenstein informed the President he is not a target of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
The media walk-back begins…. left-wing partisans going bananas. Multiple simultaneous splodey heads happening:
(Bloomberg) Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told President Donald Trump last week that he isn’t a target of any part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Rosenstein, who brought up the Mueller probe himself, offered the assurance during a meeting with Trump at the White House last Thursday, a development that helped tamp down the president’s desire to remove Rosenstein or Mueller, the people said.
After the meeting, Trump told some of his closest advisers that it’s not the right time to remove either man since he’s not a target of the probe. One person said Trump doesn’t want to take any action that would drag out the investigation. (read more)
I saw Rudy in person in October 2016. He was at the Trump rally. He gave a great speech. I love that he is on board!
Rudy and the President. Two big time New York dealers. This will be fun to watch.
You know that P45 wants to see Comey/McCabe go down for kicks and giggles for sure. Probably Lynch about the Tarmac. And while I would love to see Clinton and Obama go down the deal might have to be that they completely STFU and go away. She’ll die in the next 1 /2 dozen years and he’ll go play at some island paradise with his buddies.
The rest will be collateral damage.
No deals. The Pres needs to pour it on. This is the worst political scandal in our lifetimes, possibly in the history of the country. Punishment is warranted. Maybe, just maybe, it will send a message that there will be EQUAL justice under the law.
I don’t care about Lefty threats that there will be riots etc etc. When I hear those threats it only hardens my position and my feelings about the other side. Prosecuting heavy breathers in the previous admin for in your face wrong doing is not banana republic behavior. Threatening riots and street violence when the criminals at the top of your party are correctly prosecuted for MAJOR criminal behavior is what banana republics do.
Well said.
I depends on the mountain of evidence. If the Clintons are removed from their Democratic power base, wow.
So are we on again in thinking Mueller and Rosey are whitehats?
If we’re confused, you know the libtards are doubly so.
We know we’re going to fight, but will it be fight or flight for the deep state? Bwahaha.
As Q often says, “enjoy the show”. I guess I better stock up on popcorn.
PS, if you haven’t seen the Trump documentary on Netflix, watch it. If nothing else, it encapsulates MAGA quite well.
Mueller is a Deep State tool and always have been. Don’t listen to what they say, watch what they do. They have been attacking Trump and the people who stand with him. Now, a Judge who presided at Soros’ wedding is in the same tank. How can you not smell the stench of the swamp?
Yep, the swamp is very deep. Mueller is a fixer. The depth of ‘why they do’ is nothing to do with justice for USA, its micro-focused on protecting arses in Washington by any means. That is all… nothing else and I include Rosenstein in that group myself, and I personally believe Sessions is no different. There are small differences – where they might use a blue tie, a purple or red, but basically, the entire game is like the game Monopoly. He who stays out of jail and accumulates the most assets wins. Simple isn’t it? Occasionally they draw a card (an opportunity chest) and it gives them a chance to zip around the board and collects extra cash (lobbyists and rewards for pushing big corp agenda’s through). Trump is quite different to this for many reasons, but he has now surrounded himself with all he had to choose from apparently – swamp neocons, and they are gleefully going to destroy his image as they have begun to do. Trump has few options and very few he can trust. His heart is good, but he now being pushed. General Mattis one of the few truly on his side. If Mattis goes, he is dead in the water.
P45 has gotten rid of most of the “swampers” on his team. He has a credible sensible team now—-Mattis, Mnuchin (has been good and loyal) lighthizer. Ross,Carson, Pompeo and Mulvaney (original tea partiers) Pruitt, Sessions, Kelly,etc
None of those are swamp neocons
P45 needs Sessions to resign to get rid of the swamp. Who has enabled the whole Mueller Mess?
Thank you. That makes a lot more sense than — oh, we were just fooling; we were never looking into you.” or “We were, but at such-and-such point — never mind when or why — we decided to investigate Cohen instead”
So now we are to believe it was Cohen all the time? is he involved in Russia, or has that changed, too? And RR, in opposition to Comey, will not tell the prez this in private and then, before congress say “I cannot comment on that”?
nobody pays….nobody leaves the swamp who hasn’t already,..nobody’s indicted except perhaps an attorney who has worked for half of DC…suddenly, that is a good use of taxpayer’s paying hefty salaries for the past year — and the fact that we’ve been accused of supporting a traitor and Russian spy -yes, at one point, they said that — is fine, and we’ll all be united again?
Guess I don’t understand DC or corruption at all…
This was meant to go after fanbeav’s comment.
So if Mueller and Giuliani are negotiating with “leverage” (Trump versus the swamp), no matter how many swamp creatures don’t or do get indicted (not fired), we the American voter deserve a public apology and assurance with full explanation on how and why this should never ever happen again!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Explanations and apologies are not really what’s called for here. We need multiple perp walks or this crap never stops.
And why would anyone in their ‘right’ mind believe that? Hogwash. As usual – more lies.
Further to that – if you were a cut snake (Rosenstein) what would you do? Oh yes, anything to save your bacon including a wee white lie. This kind of ‘statement’ is so easy to manipulate for the maker (just look at how a professional snakey snake (Comey, or McCabe do it in broad daylight in public on the tele) …
‘oh I meant you weren’t actually under investigation today, but can’t say for tomorrow or hey maybe something might pop up that I don’t know about yet, but yeh…not today Mr President, now can you leave me alone?’
Give me a break. The day I believe anything Rosenstein says when Congress have just notified that he is going to be supoenaed for Comey’s ‘notes’ and if they do – he (Rosenstein) can also be impeached for withholding that information and having forced Congress to do it.
Been a fan but have not commented. I have been of the opinion that Mueller is not an SC, but an arbitrator between Trump, Obama, and HRC. He is trying to come up with a settlement for each group, while protecting the IC and other areas of government. He knows that Trump was setup, he knows who did it. But he realizes that some information can never come up. You have all 3 parties pushing back at each other and Mueller is looking to settle it. But we are at the end game. Think about the moves and counter moves that he is engineering. Trump wants HRC and Obama on a spit. Its not going to happen so Mueller pushes back on Trump with leaks and raids. Here is a little mike cohen and stormy daniels for you POTUS45! HRC thinks she is getting off scott-free, so here is a little andy mcabe and a tarmac tape for you Cankles! Obama thinks he is getting off scot free- here is a little coordination and document and we have loretta lynch nailed to the wall Barry! Mueller is leveraging and threatening all 3 sides to settle this. So how does this game of high stakes poker end after Mueller deals his cards?
Trump- He gets a clean bill of health. No collusion, no obstruction. But he does not get HRC and Barry for his mar-a-lago trophy case. He’ll get a few pounds of flesh. Strok, page, ohr, baker, and mccabe. Maybe comey on minor infractions. And he will throw in Samantha Powers. Possibly Rice and Lynch on some minor issues. The public will know that Trump was set up, but not how high it went.
Barry- He gets off. He can claim the people below him assured him the dossier was real. He can claim the HRC and DNC pulled a fast one on him too. They misled him into believing the dossier was real. He can throw comey, rice, and lynch under the bus. comey, rice, and lynch will play ball if they dont get hard time. They do martha stewart time for their crimes. He retires from the political arena and focuses on making money.
HRC- The Crowley witch will escape yet again. Bill gets a pass on the Lolita Express and we bury the whole sex magic ritual stuff. But it will be made clear that she never runs for office again and retires from public life permanantly. In return mccabe, fusion GPS, blumenthal, winer and a few other players take a hit. Martha Stewart time for them as well.
Mueller makes it clear that he has enough dirt on everyone to make their lives very unhappy. So everyone need to settle it and walk away. Years later Sundance writes a best seller (made into a movie) that details the depth of the conspiracy. History is not kind to Obama and HRC.
Not this time.
I like how you are thinking out of the box and moving the premise. Washington is a pit of snakes, and they are all in on it – no matter what side, colour or underpants. Everyone has something to win or lose, most (Congress) apart from a very few – are just paid for MIC or some other big industrie flunkies (McCain the peak of prostitution). The big players from Obama down (and we can go back to previous administrations) have all cut big self-serving deals in their ‘service’ that have nothing to do with serving the country. However, this ‘game’ greases all palms so it would make sense to send in a big fixer (not for the justice of the people mind you) but to cover butts as gently as possible.
You may well be closer to the core of this than anything. Putting your base idea in – then running the game again (all the games so far), it could hold up as a theory. Thank’s for the good thinking.
Interesting analysis Freddy. I don’t like people getting of scot-free. Would that same equal justice apply to you or I? Justice does need to prevail. I doubt SD needs to write a book although I wish anyone with talent do so and make BUCKETS of money.
Yeh it needs to prevail but will it? Nothing so far says it will for sure.
There may be the “discussions” that you describe going on but they won’t be negotiated by Mueller. He’s not the genius everyone thinks he is. Just another flunky. HRC will be left alone. She’s an old, sick, fat, drunkard who will be dead soon anyway. You are correct that Obama is untouchable, unless he’s on an island full of other naked men…
How is it phrased ‘Trump gets off’ if the others all were deep in corruption and wasting our tax dollars, and he didn’t do anything but try to save the country?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No.
Freddy……you are very close, my friend. Very close.
LikeLike
Glad you decided to comment, Freddy. I totally agree that Mueller knows Trump was set up, he has to! If he were an honest man though he would set his sights on Cankles, because she’s the one who colluded with the Russians to interfere with an election. Maybe we’ll be surprised and he is doing that, but I doubt it. Especially with Weissman working with him.
Plausible as a possibility, but i don’t believe it.
RM, HRC and O have to go, or the coup is still in progress. Until the true nature of the Clinton Foundation and O are publicly exposed, discredited, and they are removed from future UN service, everything is still in motion. And we are still layers away at that point.
I suggested something like this a long time ago. No one in Washington wants to open the Clinton can of worms. It’s too big, and there are just too many worms. Heck, even a very prominent constitutional attorney featured regularly on Fox News was rumored on Zerohedge to be part of Epstein’s group – I always wondered why he was fighting so hard to shut all the investigations down. I’ve always thought (and said) that Mueller was desperately looking for chips to play in the big poker game.
“Trump wants HRC and Obama on a spit.”
Not so, IMHO. I remember Donald Trump saying that he did not want to pursue Hillary. I don’t think he wanted to pursue Obama either. All he wanted was to be the best president he could possibly be. He did not want to spend his time (and capital) chasing those two. He realized that they weren’t worth it, and he also realized that it would consume his presidency. Remember Jeff Sessions commenting on how it would be bad to investigate previous presidents?
Trump doesn’t *want* them “for his mar-a-lago trophy case.” He just wants to do for the country what he does best.
IMHO, the irony of all this is that it didn’t have to happen at all. It seems that, as SD has pointed out so well, the “small group” put things in motion that, once started, mushroomed into threatening both Hillary and Obama.
Dershowitz.
A circle of intrigue….
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, is expected to join the president’s private legal team
Current SDNY U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman worked for Greenberg Traurig, Giuliani’s law firm.
Berman has recused himself from the Cohen matter for unspecified reasons, leaving it in the hands of deputy Robert Khuzami.
In June, 2017, Giuliani joined the Reza Zarrab, a Turkish tycoon accused of busting Iran sanctions
“The focus of the case against Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab veered from the accused money launderer to his attorneys in March, amid revelations that he retained Giuliani and Michael Mukasey, a former U.S. attorney general under President George W. Bush.”
“Bringing more than legal advice to the defense table, however, the powerful Republicans met in late February with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to come up with what they called a “diplomatic solution” to Zarrab’s case”.
“With Trump’s Attorney General Jeff Sessions briefed about it in advance, the visit cast a spotlight on Giuliani and Mukasey’s law firms, as well as evolving foreign relations between Washington and Ankara”
https://www.courthousenews.com/giuliani-kept-retainer-accused-iran-sanctions-buster/
The Russia investigation has a Turkish connection via Michael Flynn, who was accused of failing to disclose he was a foreign agent for its government.
https://www.courthousenews.com/michael-flynn-expected-to-plead-guilty-to-misleading-fbi/
In 2014, Giuliani’s firm Greenberg Traurig registered as a foreign agent for the Turkish government, evidence from the Zarrab case showed.
Where’s the damn exoneration letter?
EXACTLY – only believe what is real, not fork-tongued slippery bureaucrats trying to save their own bacon by any means. Rosenstein is currently looking down the barrel of impeachment for obstruction, he would try anything. Goodlatte has announced he is about to subpoena for Comey’s memos. He had to give 2 days notice to the Dem member. It about to happen. This happened yesterday.
If Mueller gave Comey IMMUNITY, THEN THE WITCHHUNT MAY FINALLY END!!! Presidential Transition documents…crickets…Attorney Client Privilege…crickets…GIVE COMEY IMMUNITY…SUPER BOOM BOOM BOOM!!!
Does the Special Counsel, for sure, have the authority to grant immunity?
LikeLike
LikeLike
And, I should also add –
If the Special Counsel is working on investigations outside of the authority of the Special Counsel statute, or if it is shown that the Special Counsel should have recused himself because he is involved with the fact or people in that investigation, would the immunity hold up in court?
Wow. So much happening, criminal referrals left and right. Anyone heard from AG Sessions in the last ….. week?
I think this has to do with the SDNY getting involved.the Cohen raid. Once Cohen’s case got dumped there the trap was sprung. SDNY is a hotbed of Hillary supporters and Rudy trumps her prosecutors with the copy of Hillary’s computer files.
““What’s in the emails is staggering and as a father, it turned my stomach,” the NYPD Chief said. “There is not going to be any Houdini-like escape from what we found. We have copies of everything. We will ship them to Wikileaks or I will personally hold my own press conference if it comes to that.”
My question is what’s to negotiate? Flynn? Manafort? Don jr.? Maybe a little better press for the president? Ending an investigation of dubious origins?
What could we offer? More square footage to their cells? A thicker rope? Maybe they could negotiate it down to just tar and feathers.
Comey calls “The Don” a Mafia Boss and two seconds later, Rudolfo Giuliani walks through the door?
LikeLiked by 4 people
ROFL 🙂 Publius.
If this is true, the ‘investigation” should be halted immediately, as its whole purpose was to investigate DT. And there should be public apologies for going “off on the wrong track,’ if they want to put it that way, rather than saying ‘it was all politics, but it didn’t work.”
if RR is saying that, then what the hell are they supposedly wasting our tax money on?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I will never trust the swamp.
Since I wouldn’t trust Rosenstein, how could I trust “sources familiar with the matter”? Please don’t turn into CNN, it’s wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But what about all of those article headlines I posted that go all of the way back to June 2017 telling us that Mueller was close to nailing Trump? You mean they were all false???? 🙂
Hi Cankles.
This may have been asked elsewhere, but why the hell does Grassley want a bill to protect Mueller?
LikeLike
Because they are all dumb$hits? Just spitballing here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s not supporting the bill, he’s the chairman of a committee and apparently the people on the committee want to hold a vote so Grassley is letting them do it. Grassley knows it’s not going anywhere, he doesn’t have to stop the idiots from their exercise in futility.
agree
Certainly no one is actually buying this … right?
He is the committee chair. He promised a group of his committee members (Feinstein and her cronies) that he would bring their bill to the Senate floor. It is NOT his bill. He also knows McConnell will not allow it to come up for a vote on the Senate floor.
I’m not shocked at all. I knew it was all bullsheet as soon as it came out the Clinton campaign paid for the dossier. Her campaign had previously denied it.
Does Cohen dropping his lawsuits against Fusion GPS and Buzzfeed not cause problems with publicly proving how the info about the wrong Michael Cohen going to Prague made it into the Steele dossier? If I recall correctly, didn’t Sundance say that the lawsuits would force Fusion GPS to reveal their source for this mistaken info and therefore force them to reveal a bunch of fowl play? When I saw he had dropped the lawsuits, all I could think was “nothing good can come of this”.
I’m hoping the OIG report will have this so nailed down that Cohen dropping the lawsuits won’t matter.
Or…Cohen is cooperating with attorneys to not expose their illegal surveillance to obtain his name, for dropping whatever they have on him. Must be something big enough to start the investigation.
that was the most important development of the day. hard to interpret.
cohen attorney stated they didn’t have enough time/resources to pursue defamation suit.
i’m not buying that
How is a rational person who understands the character (or lack thereof) of a swampper supposed to believe Rosenstein? Does anybody actually think President Trump is NOT a target? How is that even possible given the Cohen raid? Seriously- this is total BS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
they’ve exhausted all avenues, and have punted, and are hoping to find something incriminating in cohen’s files.
No matter what is negotiated or what ‘deal’ might be struck what the President needs to include is that no one ever threatens or touches his kids. EVER.
Rosenstein ( a backstabbing Zionist) Sorry I dont trust him.Period.
Not so fast with the exhale of relief. (Links for the following two items are at the beginning of SD’s article.)
#BreakingNews: Rosenstein told Trump he is not target of Cohen probe, source says. https://t.co/HkW2CZIKtN pic.twitter.com/K9FoGiTMue
— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) April 19, 2018
Fine, but that is not the same as saying the President is not the target of the Mueller probe into the Russia collusion charade.
Moreover, even though the following has also been quoted:
BREAKING: Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein told Trump last week that he isn’t a target of any part of Mueller’s investigation – Bloomberg
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 19, 2018
no one should lose sight of the enormous investment Mueller and the deep state have in his charging the President with SOMETHING. The President was the target of the FBI, DOJ, and Mueller from the beginning. The resistance is depending upon, and very likely demanding, that Mueller give them a catalyst for both deflecting the IG report and initiating impeachment proceedings in case the Dems win the House.
It’s presumptuous and, IMO, approaching foolish to believe the prolonged, aggressive, frontal attack on the President will produce no overtly damaging accusation from Mueller, even though it would be a complete falsehood. Both of the “Breaking” items cite RR as the source. Nothing RR says can be trusted. Nothing.
It’s too soon to line-up in the victory formation.
Comey memos are turned over to congress. So we should see them maybe by tomorrow!
Oh my God, I feel it in the air,
Telephone wires above are sizzling like a stare,
Mueller doesn’t scare me anymore, 2,3, 4..
Kick ’em hard before you go, FBI sadness
I just wanted you to know that Trumpy your the best.
Bottom line: they don’t give a damn about Cohen. Trump is the big prize and they figure Cohen has enough information that they can build even a crappy case from and have a grand jury indict. Their intent is to threaten Cohen’s freedom and his family’s financial stability until he squeals like a pig.
RR’s comments mean exactly nothing. To say Trump is not a target is a meaningless phrase. He is obviously a target–only lawyers and probably in DC can lie so big and out loud and be taken seriously. Anyone, from SD on down who takes this as meaningful is deluded.
Of course TRUMP IS THE TARGET. drop the mic.
When I watch Comey speak, I think of Eddie Haskel. Remember “Leave it to Beaver”?
