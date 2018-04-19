DAG Rod Rosenstein Told President Trump He’s Not a Target In Muller Investigation…

Well, well, well…. details from last week’s trip by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to the White House are now surfacing in multiple news reports. Mark the date today, the media is exiting the ‘muh Russia’ narrative.

Deep-weeds-walkers, those who follow nuance carefully, will note that yesterday Jennifer Jacobs was given a question by POTUS Trump during the joint press conference with PM Shinzo Abe. Jacobs asked President Trump if he would still consider firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Not coincidentally, today Jennifer Jacobs reports that DAG Rosenstein informed the President he is not a target of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The media walk-back begins…. left-wing partisans going bananas. Multiple simultaneous splodey heads happening:

(Bloomberg) Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told President Donald Trump last week that he isn’t a target of any part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, according to two people familiar with the matter. Rosenstein, who brought up the Mueller probe himself, offered the assurance during a meeting with Trump at the White House last Thursday, a development that helped tamp down the president’s desire to remove Rosenstein or Mueller, the people said.

After the meeting, Trump told some of his closest advisers that it’s not the right time to remove either man since he’s not a target of the probe. One person said Trump doesn’t want to take any action that would drag out the investigation. (read more)

#BreakingNews: Rosenstein told Trump he is not target of Cohen probe, source says. https://t.co/HkW2CZIKtN pic.twitter.com/K9FoGiTMue — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) April 19, 2018

Now we know why Trump was so cryptic yesterday about the fate of Rosenstein and Mueller. https://t.co/GzS36kliHs via @MailOnline — David Martosko (@dmartosko) April 19, 2018

According to a source familiar with the investigation, Deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein told @realDonaldTrump last week that he is not a target in the Cohen investigation – and that the investigation is focused solely on Cohen. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) April 19, 2018

BREAKING: Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein told Trump last week that he isn’t a target of any part of Mueller’s investigation – Bloomberg — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 19, 2018

