President Trump and Japanese PM Abe Joint Press Conference – 6:00pm Livestream

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a joint press conference at the end of their two-day bilateral summit in Mar-a-Lago. Anticipated start time 6:15pm EST
UPDATE: Video Added
IS a trade deal announced?
No announcement.
Verbal commitment.
PM Abe is dealing with controversy at home.
High standards for any Japanese negotiator.
Needs to avoid “kowtow” surrender-style agreement.
President Trump is approaching the NK Summit.
Immediate agreement with Japan might be taken as gang-up on NK.
Wants to accumulate LEVERAGE with Japan by leaving PM Abe in limbo.
Wants to accumulate LEVERAGE with NK by leaving Un uncertain yet hopeful.
“Negotiations Continue” is the SMART outcome for both.
BKR your absolutely right! It is breathtaking to watch these 2 REAL friends stand up for each of their country’s. Our President didn’t menace words when it came to trade. NO exemption from the tariffs on steel and aluminum for Japan. Japan sells millions of cars in the US with us only charging them 2.5% tariff. We can’t sell cars to them because of tariffs and other barriers. Our President called them out on the price tag of the deficit. $69 billion at a minimum and as high as $100 billion. He said PM Abe and his trade negotiator are tough.
PM Abe said that he would like to talk about trade in the sense that the US join TPP. He knows where our President’s stance on it yet he is continuing to push it. He talked about Japanese companies expanding recently in the US. He talked about mutual projects that would help both countries. He talked about his country’s steel being some of the best in the world and it is our loss.
Yet they will leave this summit as GREAT FRIENDS!
I have admiration for both of them.
Flep, watch for PM Abe to seek “Partial Credit” for “Investments in Manufacturing in America” in a formula for “RECIPROCAL TRADE”.
He just might pull it off … if he cal talk President Trump into a [50%] FIRST-YEAR CREDIT in reducing America’s Japanese Trade Deficit equal to the Plant Investment.
He just might then get an extra [50%] FUTURE-YEAR CREDIT for the Exports those new plants generate, as well.
It’s very lonely at the top. Abe must feel secure with another leader who only looks to the best forum — the best stage — for his citizens to succeed without conceding to warfare. That hasn’t resulted in the best for any country over centuries.
Good job on both parts.
MAGA
Ready for more winning.
Time to get our popcorn going for events like this!
Not sure how many folks are aware of what happened recently!
Thomas Wictor wrote the following:
The Japanese activated their new Marine Corps.
This is gigantic news.
The Japanese Marines are purely OFFENSIVE.
Officially, they’re called the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade. The Japanese constitution prohibits offensive capabilities.
Well, the Marines are an offensive asset. Did anyone in the Trump administration call attention to this?
No, they didn’t. The training began in 2016,
For more than a year, we had no news about the Japanese Marine Corps. And now they’re here.
Their missions is to RETAKE OBJECTIVES that the Chinese illegally occupy. This is how Trump operates.
He DISTRACTS from real news.
We just helped the Japanese change the balance of power in the Pacific.
Hoorahh! Semper Fi!
They still need heavier fire power afloat to support any “Raids” aimed at reclaiming the Chinese occupied island and atolls, unless they are counting on the US. This is a good start.
The Japanese actually have a pretty good Marine Infantry heritage, with its roots in the Special Naval Landing Forces from the 1920’s through WWII.
The so called Japanese Defense Forces ain’t so defensive. They would buy our destroyers and hot rod them up with more toys. They are quite capable of being offensive if needed.
PM Abe:
• Energy and Defense Exports from America a good start.
• Commitment to developing trade with integrity in the INDO-PACIFIC (BIG).
• Commitment to FREE, FAIR and RECIPROCAL Trade Deals.
Our Trading Partners’ repeated pursuit of ENERGY EXPORTS from America as a way to REBALANCE TRADE: This will enable American Exporters to RAISE ENERGY PRICES!
Raise ENERGY Export-Deal prices [only].
What a day. More winning then I could even imagine.
The abduction issue is very moving. Trump is a mensch.
“We will be loyal to Japan” — wow!
Whoa POTUS says why didn’t FBI take the DNC server, we know they take whatever they want?
BAM
Loved it when our president would not mention the other two men’s names
Heading to Twitter to combat attacks on Kris Kobach. He needs our support.
Trump (IMO) prepping us with the issues facing the Corrupt Ones.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
POTUS calls the Mueller circus a HOAX!!!!!!!!!!!!
Sorry, meant to h/t Praying Medic who posted this pic yesterday
Trump is a man, he tells the truth to Abe without nastiness but with bluntness.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Jennifer, whatever your media sponsor might be, you are a total jerk to interject questions about Mueller etc. into a press conference on Japanese and U.S. mutual concerns. Go away until you learn your trade and stop embarrassing the U.S.
Actually it was good and POTUS made Platinum in his response!
The Special Counsel is a Democratic hoax! He spelled it out in a nutshell for all!
She works for Fox.
Bloomberg
President Trump: The Steel and Aluminum Tariffs on Japan will GO FORWARD
… until we have a [RECIPROCAL] Bilateral Deal
… [that cuts the $69++ BILLION DEFICIT] in place.
America will be VERY LOYAL to Japan in the NK talks.
Of course Japan wants the TPD, which stands for Trans Pacific Dictatorship with the Asian countries and their corporation being the dictators and the USA being the victim, just like in all the other trade deals enacted by the Globullists bought politicians. Not going to happen under President Trump.
Gotta love the big guy.
“Melania and I send our prayers to Barbara’s husband of 73 years,” POTUS continued. “I’ll never beat that record, President George H.W. Bush.”
He seems to often say what we are thinking and perhaps wouldn’t say! Gotta love him.
‘If it isn’t going to be a success, we won’t have the meeting’
This is what winning looks like
Transcript of working lunch remarks between Abe and Trump:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-working-lunch-prime-minister-abe-japan/
6 of 11Bilateral Trade Deals done! Japan wants TPP because it has longer time horizons and will be better for Japan…think Germany and the EU…President Trump wants Bilateral Trade so if it doesn’t work out, SAYONARA! Deal will get done with 10 to 12 year commitment! Most likely right before NK Denuclearization and hopefully Peace Deal!
What were the 6?
Any outlines of highlights?
