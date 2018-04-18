President Trump and Japanese PM Abe Joint Press Conference – 6:00pm Livestream

Posted on April 18, 2018 by

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a joint press conference at the end of their two-day bilateral summit in Mar-a-Lago. Anticipated start time 6:15pm EST

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream LinkGST Livestream LinkWaPo Livestream Link

54 Responses to President Trump and Japanese PM Abe Joint Press Conference – 6:00pm Livestream

  1. fleporeblog says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    IS a trade deal announced?

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      April 18, 2018 at 6:30 pm

      No announcement.
      Verbal commitment.

      PM Abe is dealing with controversy at home.
      High standards for any Japanese negotiator.
      Needs to avoid “kowtow” surrender-style agreement.

      President Trump is approaching the NK Summit.
      Immediate agreement with Japan might be taken as gang-up on NK.
      Wants to accumulate LEVERAGE with Japan by leaving PM Abe in limbo.
      Wants to accumulate LEVERAGE with NK by leaving Un uncertain yet hopeful.

      “Negotiations Continue” is the SMART outcome for both.

      • fleporeblog says:
        April 18, 2018 at 7:04 pm

        BKR your absolutely right! It is breathtaking to watch these 2 REAL friends stand up for each of their country’s. Our President didn’t menace words when it came to trade. NO exemption from the tariffs on steel and aluminum for Japan. Japan sells millions of cars in the US with us only charging them 2.5% tariff. We can’t sell cars to them because of tariffs and other barriers. Our President called them out on the price tag of the deficit. $69 billion at a minimum and as high as $100 billion. He said PM Abe and his trade negotiator are tough.

        PM Abe said that he would like to talk about trade in the sense that the US join TPP. He knows where our President’s stance on it yet he is continuing to push it. He talked about Japanese companies expanding recently in the US. He talked about mutual projects that would help both countries. He talked about his country’s steel being some of the best in the world and it is our loss.

        Yet they will leave this summit as GREAT FRIENDS!

        I have admiration for both of them.

        • BlackKnightRides says:
          April 18, 2018 at 7:09 pm

          Flep, watch for PM Abe to seek “Partial Credit” for “Investments in Manufacturing in America” in a formula for “RECIPROCAL TRADE”.

          He just might pull it off … if he cal talk President Trump into a [50%] FIRST-YEAR CREDIT in reducing America’s Japanese Trade Deficit equal to the Plant Investment.

          He just might then get an extra [50%] FUTURE-YEAR CREDIT for the Exports those new plants generate, as well.

  2. rashomon says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    It’s very lonely at the top. Abe must feel secure with another leader who only looks to the best forum — the best stage — for his citizens to succeed without conceding to warfare. That hasn’t resulted in the best for any country over centuries.

    Good job on both parts.

  3. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    MAGA
    Ready for more winning.

    Time to get our popcorn going for events like this!

  4. fleporeblog says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    Not sure how many folks are aware of what happened recently!

    Thomas Wictor wrote the following:

    The Japanese activated their new Marine Corps.

    This is gigantic news.

    The Japanese Marines are purely OFFENSIVE.

    Officially, they’re called the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade. The Japanese constitution prohibits offensive capabilities.

    Well, the Marines are an offensive asset. Did anyone in the Trump administration call attention to this?

    No, they didn’t. The training began in 2016,

    For more than a year, we had no news about the Japanese Marine Corps. And now they’re here.

    Their missions is to RETAKE OBJECTIVES that the Chinese illegally occupy. This is how Trump operates.

    He DISTRACTS from real news.

    We just helped the Japanese change the balance of power in the Pacific.

    • FofBW says:
      April 18, 2018 at 6:40 pm

      Hoorahh! Semper Fi!

    • thedoc00 says:
      April 18, 2018 at 7:51 pm

      They still need heavier fire power afloat to support any “Raids” aimed at reclaiming the Chinese occupied island and atolls, unless they are counting on the US. This is a good start.

      • thedoc00 says:
        April 18, 2018 at 7:52 pm

        The Japanese actually have a pretty good Marine Infantry heritage, with its roots in the Special Naval Landing Forces from the 1920’s through WWII.

      • rf121 says:
        April 18, 2018 at 8:24 pm

        The so called Japanese Defense Forces ain’t so defensive. They would buy our destroyers and hot rod them up with more toys. They are quite capable of being offensive if needed.

  5. Pam says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:29 pm

  6. Pam says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:31 pm

  7. Pam says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:31 pm

  8. Pam says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:32 pm

  9. Pam says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:35 pm

  10. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    PM Abe:
    • Energy and Defense Exports from America a good start.
    • Commitment to developing trade with integrity in the INDO-PACIFIC (BIG).
    • Commitment to FREE, FAIR and RECIPROCAL Trade Deals.

    Our Trading Partners’ repeated pursuit of ENERGY EXPORTS from America as a way to REBALANCE TRADE: This will enable American Exporters to RAISE ENERGY PRICES!

  11. Pam says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:36 pm

  12. Pam says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:38 pm

  13. Pam says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:40 pm

  14. DanO64 says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    What a day. More winning then I could even imagine.

  15. Pam says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:42 pm

  16. fleporeblog says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:43 pm

  17. Pam says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:46 pm

  18. Tonawanda says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    The abduction issue is very moving. Trump is a mensch.

    “We will be loyal to Japan” — wow!

  19. Pam says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:48 pm

  20. missilemom says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    Whoa POTUS says why didn’t FBI take the DNC server, we know they take whatever they want?
    BAM

  21. Tonawanda says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    Trump (IMO) prepping us with the issues facing the Corrupt Ones.

  22. wyntre says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

    POTUS calls the Mueller circus a HOAX!!!!!!!!!!!!

  23. Pam says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:49 pm

  24. Pam says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:52 pm

  25. Tonawanda says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    Trump is a man, he tells the truth to Abe without nastiness but with bluntness.

  26. Pam says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:54 pm

  27. sundance says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:55 pm

  28. rashomon says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    Jennifer, whatever your media sponsor might be, you are a total jerk to interject questions about Mueller etc. into a press conference on Japanese and U.S. mutual concerns. Go away until you learn your trade and stop embarrassing the U.S.

  29. Pam says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:57 pm

  30. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    President Trump: The Steel and Aluminum Tariffs on Japan will GO FORWARD
    … until we have a [RECIPROCAL] Bilateral Deal
    … [that cuts the $69++ BILLION DEFICIT] in place.

  31. FL_GUY says:
    April 18, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    Of course Japan wants the TPD, which stands for Trans Pacific Dictatorship with the Asian countries and their corporation being the dictators and the USA being the victim, just like in all the other trade deals enacted by the Globullists bought politicians. Not going to happen under President Trump.

  32. Li'l D in the Big D says:
    April 18, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Gotta love the big guy.

    “Melania and I send our prayers to Barbara’s husband of 73 years,” POTUS continued. “I’ll never beat that record, President George H.W. Bush.”

  33. fedback says:
    April 18, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    ‘If it isn’t going to be a success, we won’t have the meeting’
    This is what winning looks like

  35. Publius2016 says:
    April 18, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    6 of 11Bilateral Trade Deals done! Japan wants TPP because it has longer time horizons and will be better for Japan…think Germany and the EU…President Trump wants Bilateral Trade so if it doesn’t work out, SAYONARA! Deal will get done with 10 to 12 year commitment! Most likely right before NK Denuclearization and hopefully Peace Deal!

