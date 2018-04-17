Stunning – An Official End To The Korean War Planned for Next Week…

There was a possibility widely discussed and debated a year ago, where President Trump’s geopolitical doctrine of using economic leverage for national security would create the “leverage” for a denuclearized North Korea.  And eventually the “economic” value for a unified Korean peninsula.

Seven months ago we wrote:  “Turning rockets into ploughshares is a good strategy.”

Stunningly today, a significant step in that direction is being outlined.

(Via CNBC) North and South Korea are in talks to announce a permanent end to the officially declared military conflict between the two countries, daily newspaper Munhwa Ilbo reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed South Korean official.

Ahead of a summit next week between North Korean premier Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, lawmakers from the neighboring states were thought to be negotiating the details of a joint statement that could outline an end to the confrontation.

Kim and Moon could also discuss returning the heavily fortified demilitarized zone separating them to its original state, the newspaper said.

Pyongyang and Seoul have technically been at war since the 1950-1953 Korean conflict ended with a truce — and not a peace treaty. Geopolitical tensions have occasionally flared up since the armistice, although to date both countries have managed to avoid another devastating conflict.

A successful summit between the Koreas later this month could help pave the way for a meeting between Kim and President Donald Trump. The U.S. president and North Korean leader are poised to hold talks in late May or June, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (link)

What a stunning change in positions by all parties in less than a year.  A year ago the international media were waxing philosophical predictions about a nuclear war with North Korea.  Today peace has never been more close…

The Media will never credit President Donald J Trump,..

…but history will remember.

 

240 Responses to Stunning – An Official End To The Korean War Planned for Next Week…

  1. socialdave2015 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    A war in which my father fought as a tank driver. Ground which I too stood duty on for two years. Thank you God for your continuing Grace and for your selection of President Trump as your servant in forcing this momentous conclusion.

  2. TeaForAll says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    President Trump the Greatest President in my lifetime. We are only in the 2nd year of his administration, Amazing, what will be done at the end of 8 years.

  3. bour3 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    oooOOOooo, now I get it. “H.E.” Donald J. Trump stands for his eminence, I bet. That had me stumped for too long.

    • TarsTarkas says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:30 pm

      I always thought H.E. stood for ‘High Explosive’. If the Korean War ends, AND Kim & Co. disarm, Trump will have shown that applying ‘High Explosive’ to the rotten edifice ‘Peace Process’ can actually produce ‘Peace’. And if it can happen in Korea, maybe the Middle East.

  4. thedoc00 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    How novel, actually try to seek to normalize relationships by ending the War. No other US leader has even seriously tried this tack and what have the so called professional diplomats been doing for the past 60+ years??

  5. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    I wasn’t a big fan of what President Trump did in Syria. Spent about 100 million to blow up a bunch of empty concrete blockhouses along with a few unlucky peons. I’m not even sure that Assad did the gassing. But Trump works out his own deals, and when you do that you have to think ahead. I’m thinking maybe part of the reason for that attack was to provide some unsettling visuals for Kim Jong Un.

    • thedoc00 says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:21 pm

      The other thing to note is, that unlike Obama and Bush, Trump took responsibility and did not deflect to his Generals or Cabinet members when the negativity started.

      He also used the word “WE” for any of the success noted. A word never used by Obama.

    • MVW says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:37 pm

      “I’m thinking maybe part of the reason for that attack was to provide some unsettling visuals for Kim Jong Un.”
      You aren’t the only one that thinks this:

    • Msher says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:50 pm

      Imho, it was a message to Kim that Trump follows through, that he’s not too distracted by domestic problems to act, that U.S. is not isolated and leads Western Europe again, or at !east Britain and France, that Russia cannot protect its clients (and Russia is presumably more advanced than China). All calculated to make peace with South and deal with U.S
      more palatable.

    • churchmouse says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:58 pm

      Those concrete blockhouses could have been something significant. Illustration below from the following 8chan link on a Q research board (not from Q):

      https://8ch.net/qresearch/res/1055681.html#1056365

      What if this turns out to be accurate?

      • mike says:
        April 17, 2018 at 8:56 pm

        Taking out the Obama minions’ projects.
        A warning shot to O’s traitor and terrorist minions.
        Hopefully minions next…

  6. Foolsgold says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    Years ago I heard Mohammed Ali say “I shook up the world I shook up the world!”

    Our Beloved Trump has/is shaking up the world!

  7. woohoowee says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    July 20, 2016

    Donald Trump, Jr.: ‘For My Father, Impossible Is Just the Starting Point’

    -snip-

    (CNSNews.com) – Donald Trump, Jr., describing himself as “the son of a great man,” urged the nation not to underestimate his father — “a man who has a track record of accomplishing the impossible.”

    -snip-

    “I know that when people tell him it can’t be done, that guarantees that he gets it done. I know that when someone tells him that something is impossible, that’s what triggers him into action.

    “When people told him it was impossible for a boy from Queens to go to Manhattan and take on developers in the big city, rather than give up, he changed the skyline of New York.

    “I’ve seen it time and time again, that look in his eyes when someone says it can’t be done. I saw that look a little over a year ago when he was told he couldn’t possibly succeed in politics. Yes he did. For my father, impossible is just the starting point. That’s how he approaches business projects, that’s how he approaches life.”

    https://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/susan-jones/donald-trump-junior-my-father-impossible-just-starting-point

    🙂 Best President Evah!

  8. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    In a week some would call a shit storm this announcement has me floored. My father fought in Korea and this blows my freaking mind! MAGA so much here!

  9. MaineCoon says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:33 pm

  10. zephyrbreeze says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    Wow, just WOW.
    Real Deal Peace in our Time.
    Peace, Trump style.

  11. Donzo says:
    April 17, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Only one person could make Barry look more like an idiot than Donald Trump and that is Barack Hussain Obama.

  12. Ventura Highway says:
    April 17, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    I wonder how China is viewing this.

  13. Derek Hagen says:
    April 17, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    I just realized it’s now HEVSGPDJT/IG. His Excellency Very Stable Genius President Donald J. Trump with Incredible Genes.

  14. oldmankensey44 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    Sundance, the NEW media will give credit! It’s coming. Once everything breaks wide open, I predict a demand by public for new journalistic standards. Old journos will be cast out. Media heads who are corrupt are out. Strings cut and new talent.

