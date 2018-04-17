Stunning – An Official End To The Korean War Planned for Next Week…

There was a possibility widely discussed and debated a year ago, where President Trump’s geopolitical doctrine of using economic leverage for national security would create the “leverage” for a denuclearized North Korea. And eventually the “economic” value for a unified Korean peninsula.
Seven months ago we wrote: “Turning rockets into ploughshares is a good strategy.”
Stunningly today, a significant step in that direction is being outlined.
(Via CNBC) North and South Korea are in talks to announce a permanent end to the officially declared military conflict between the two countries, daily newspaper Munhwa Ilbo reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed South Korean official.
Ahead of a summit next week between North Korean premier Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, lawmakers from the neighboring states were thought to be negotiating the details of a joint statement that could outline an end to the confrontation.
Kim and Moon could also discuss returning the heavily fortified demilitarized zone separating them to its original state, the newspaper said.
Pyongyang and Seoul have technically been at war since the 1950-1953 Korean conflict ended with a truce — and not a peace treaty. Geopolitical tensions have occasionally flared up since the armistice, although to date both countries have managed to avoid another devastating conflict.
A successful summit between the Koreas later this month could help pave the way for a meeting between Kim and President Donald Trump. The U.S. president and North Korean leader are poised to hold talks in late May or June, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (link)
What a stunning change in positions by all parties in less than a year. A year ago the international media were waxing philosophical predictions about a nuclear war with North Korea. Today peace has never been more close…
The Media will never credit President Donald J Trump,..
…but history will remember.
A war in which my father fought as a tank driver. Ground which I too stood duty on for two years. Thank you God for your continuing Grace and for your selection of President Trump as your servant in forcing this momentous conclusion.
My Dad was in Korea too…
Mine too.
I stood post myself for two as well. I’m happy for the people of Korea- on both sides- if this could somehow occur, and to even talk about the possibility! Amazing. Peace is always preferable, but one must always be prepared to defend your beliefs country and people. Amazing that this could possibly happen. Full credit to all involved but especially our President for laying the groundwork. He just CONTINUES to get stuff done nobody else has. Outstanding work.
Big stick, big carrot….
Same here – in fact, my Dad married a Korean woman and brought her home with him. So I have a half-Korean half-sister, whom I have never met.
President Trump the Greatest President in my lifetime. We are only in the 2nd year of his administration, Amazing, what will be done at the end of 8 years.
Imagine how great things would be if we could just figure out how to install a giant flush handle on the Capital Hill door.
Put a drainage pipe from there to south of the border. Then, to paraphrase Ross Perot,
Mexico would hear that giant flushing sound…
I love that proposed solution!
…and no one in the elitist media or oh-so- wise political left thought he was intelligent enough to lead the country! How wrong they have been!
But the sam elitist media etc though a paper hanger from Chicago who had never held a real job was qualified.
VSGPDJT is the greatest President in the annals of USA.
oooOOOooo, now I get it. “H.E.” Donald J. Trump stands for his eminence, I bet. That had me stumped for too long.
I always thought H.E. stood for ‘High Explosive’. If the Korean War ends, AND Kim & Co. disarm, Trump will have shown that applying ‘High Explosive’ to the rotten edifice ‘Peace Process’ can actually produce ‘Peace’. And if it can happen in Korea, maybe the Middle East.
Not one time in our history has the U.S. employing a firm and resolved hand ever been anything but positive. The Uniparty knows this…only it doesn’t fit with their agenda.
Maybe US allies can buy some unused drones to hunt down George Soros and his terrorists.
How novel, actually try to seek to normalize relationships by ending the War. No other US leader has even seriously tried this tack and what have the so called professional diplomats been doing for the past 60+ years??
LikeLiked by 4 people
What ? Collecting big, unearned salaries and bennies for 65 years.
I wasn’t a big fan of what President Trump did in Syria. Spent about 100 million to blow up a bunch of empty concrete blockhouses along with a few unlucky peons. I’m not even sure that Assad did the gassing. But Trump works out his own deals, and when you do that you have to think ahead. I’m thinking maybe part of the reason for that attack was to provide some unsettling visuals for Kim Jong Un.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The other thing to note is, that unlike Obama and Bush, Trump took responsibility and did not deflect to his Generals or Cabinet members when the negativity started.
He also used the word “WE” for any of the success noted. A word never used by Obama.
“I’m thinking maybe part of the reason for that attack was to provide some unsettling visuals for Kim Jong Un.”
You aren’t the only one that thinks this:
Imho, it was a message to Kim that Trump follows through, that he’s not too distracted by domestic problems to act, that U.S. is not isolated and leads Western Europe again, or at !east Britain and France, that Russia cannot protect its clients (and Russia is presumably more advanced than China). All calculated to make peace with South and deal with U.S
more palatable.
The U.S. is leading, yes, but Britain and France are reluctant partners. Britain is neck deep in the soft coup and both Britain and France have succumbed to the Muslim invasion.
Those concrete blockhouses could have been something significant. Illustration below from the following 8chan link on a Q research board (not from Q):
https://8ch.net/qresearch/res/1055681.html#1056365
What if this turns out to be accurate?
Taking out the Obama minions’ projects.
A warning shot to O’s traitor and terrorist minions.
Hopefully minions next…
Years ago I heard Mohammed Ali say “I shook up the world I shook up the world!”
Our Beloved Trump has/is shaking up the world!
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 20, 2016
Donald Trump, Jr.: ‘For My Father, Impossible Is Just the Starting Point’
-snip-
(CNSNews.com) – Donald Trump, Jr., describing himself as “the son of a great man,” urged the nation not to underestimate his father — “a man who has a track record of accomplishing the impossible.”
-snip-
“I know that when people tell him it can’t be done, that guarantees that he gets it done. I know that when someone tells him that something is impossible, that’s what triggers him into action.
“When people told him it was impossible for a boy from Queens to go to Manhattan and take on developers in the big city, rather than give up, he changed the skyline of New York.
“I’ve seen it time and time again, that look in his eyes when someone says it can’t be done. I saw that look a little over a year ago when he was told he couldn’t possibly succeed in politics. Yes he did. For my father, impossible is just the starting point. That’s how he approaches business projects, that’s how he approaches life.”
https://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/susan-jones/donald-trump-junior-my-father-impossible-just-starting-point
🙂 Best President Evah!
In a week some would call a shit storm this announcement has me floored. My father fought in Korea and this blows my freaking mind! MAGA so much here!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wow! That timeline is almost unbelievable! That’s all I can say!
Wow, just WOW.
Real Deal Peace in our Time.
Peace, Trump style.
Only one person could make Barry look more like an idiot than Donald Trump and that is Barack Hussain Obama.
I wonder how China is viewing this.
I just realized it’s now HEVSGPDJT/IG. His Excellency Very Stable Genius President Donald J. Trump with Incredible Genes.
Sundance, the NEW media will give credit! It’s coming. Once everything breaks wide open, I predict a demand by public for new journalistic standards. Old journos will be cast out. Media heads who are corrupt are out. Strings cut and new talent.
