Kudlow Delivers Bad News to GOPe, Sasse and Donohue: TPP Talk was a “Thought, Not a Policy”…

Too funny. The one constant in an ever-changing financial universe has been Donald Trump’s three-decade-long position on U.S. trade and Main Street economic policy. However, despite this reality the Wall Street purchased politicians continue to think their opposition to Trump will create leverage to influence his economic views.
Last week’s example was Senator Ben Sasse and the purchased clan of BIG-AG, who demanded President Trump re-enter the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.
POTUS Trump, in a transparently familiar response, told Larry Kudlow to “take a look at it.” The GOPe immediately began backslapping, the corporate media went joyfully bananas and Lou Dobbs was mad. CTH said relax:
Well, here’s Kudlow today:
(Bloomberg) White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow downplayed the possibility the U.S. would enter into negotiations to rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, calling it more of a “thought than a policy” for now.
The U.S. is “in the pre-preliminary stages of any discussions” on rejoining the Asia-Pacific trade deal, Kudlow told reporters Tuesday during a briefing ahead of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Kudlow said the U.S. would like to reach a separate free-trade deal with Japan.
He added that an exception for Japan on steel and aluminum tariffs that Trump recently announced would be “on the table” during the summit with Abe. “It’s a key point on the agenda,” he said.
Kudlow added that U.S. trade negotiations with China over grievances Trump has raised against Beijing will be “very separate” from consideration of rejoining TPP. China hasn’t been part of the TPP negotiations while Japan is a member of the accord. (read more)
TheHumanCondition, somehow they never will understand Trump and his stance on MAGA, but I don’t feel sorry for them, they moneygrubers that rip us off so they can make more money but our country loses. Trump already has a handful already working with us and without TTP.
Absolutely! All those countries want access to our economy, so they’ll sign separate deals. They would be crazy not to. So why would anyone think we ever need TPP. Sasse needs to get a brain.
This year, hopefully we rid ourselves of Fischer and replace her with Todd Watson, a REAL Constitutionalist. Then in 2020, we rid ourselves of Sasse the Ass!
Sasse, Corker, Flake, that Cory Gardner cretin. These RINOe people are the worst.
Who cares what senator Sissy from Nebraska thinks? I know I don’t.
He hates our president and I couldn’t care less. He claims that he’s not establishment but
I’ve never seen a RINO that’s not establishment.
Remember that open letter that he wrote to Trump supporters in 2016 before Mr. Trump got the nomination? Looks like Mitt helped him write it.
Linda, these people are so dumb, they must think that a politician is president, therefore they haven’t caught on to the way our President thinks and does business, Donald Trump is a business man who has a business plan which he is following to make our country great and prosperous again, not other countries but America and Americans, not globalists but we the people.
They better wake up soon and join us or get left far behind when it is too late for them, if so then so be it.
One would think that, by now, Lou Dobbs would understand the way Trump operates.
I was thinking the same thing. Lou Dobbs should understand the wide chasm between “I’ll think about it” and “Let’s do it”.
IMO when Pres Trump did this he was pointing a laser at the ground for the GOPe to chase while he did something else.
Donahue is the cancer that needs to be surgically removed!
Any points scored against him in order to do just that is a huge plus in my book!
We just gotta love him.
Our President is literally destroying Mexico 🇲🇽 and Canada 🇨🇦 because of what he has done with Deregulation, Energy and Tax Reform! The profits Corporations have been announcing this week for the 1st Quarter of 2018 are astronomical. They can thank PDJT.
The fact that there is uncertainty with NAFTA is the worst thing that can happen to Canada 🇨🇦 and Mexico 🇲🇽. Corporations are beginning the mass exodus out of both countries for the good old USA 🇺🇸. You have bodies floating on the beaches of Mexico and deaths in the teens on one day in Cancun, Mexico. You have terrible conditions in Canada based on Corporate Taxes and Regulations.
These two countries will beg and give our President everything and more to have NAFTA stay around.
Which explains why three days of discussion between Canada’s rep, Mexico’s rep and America’s rep ended without a single agreement.
Mostly because America refuses to acquiesce to Canadian or Mexican demands.
While Canada and Mexico refuse to deal fairly. They like abusing NAFTA.
America intends to fix the inequities and inequalities NAFTA inflicts on Americans. Especially in regards to other nations piggybacking on NAFTA through Canada and Mexico.
Negotiate for fair terms, refuse to allow other nations piggybacking on NAFTA trade, and agreement will be easy!
Otherwise, no deal.
Which, apparently is what Canada wants and Mexico demands.
I actually disagree with your final point. Mexico and Canada do want a deal on their terms. Our President and Robert Lighthizer realize that leaving the negotiations in limbo is extremely beneficial to us because of what I stated. We are in a win-win situation.
If a deal gets done, it will be completely on our terms. If not, leaving it in limbo will make NAFTA go by the waste side because Corporations will get the hell out of both countries. It will implode.
IMO Canada and Mexico want a deal. They just keep thinking that if they wait long enough PDJT will fold.
Great blog! LIKE!
plays them like a fiddle every time.
plays these globalists like a fiddle every time! Lou Dobbs needs to relax.
Here we go. again. Keep ’em coming SD. Knocking it out of the park.
The Globalists, the traitors, Congress, and all the rest are so conditioned/accustomed to everyone folding at their every dog-whisle, and the President knows this.
So it to me seems he is just having a good ole time playing with these people like a cat with a mouse.
Same happens here. The President says something and it’s: “I voted for him but if he does this, that’s it for me.”
Understand. He has been doing this his entire life. He has actually gone to parties with some of these people, but especially he has heard the conversations, knows their methods, and wants to fix it.
So sit back, take your shoes off, grab your favorite drink, eat some popcorn and enjoy the ride.
Laura Ingraham and Ann Coulter are the first two off the bus. Fairweather patriots.
He said this two weeks ago on two separate occasions on FBN. The president wanted TPP re-examined with respect to growth and dealing with China. While not necessarily popular, it is a prudent and predictable move for a leader who always checks options presented to him..
LikeLiked by 9 people
He = Kudlow
Really, he thought he would give them another chance to stop trying to stick it to us… you know fly right..fair and reciprocal. They are still wanting us last. He knew that. He was just showing all Americans. Some just can only think so much before the.. he is mean kicks in.
Maybe they can find some kind of meds for that. Lol.
The ACME anvil clobbers them again. Dumb coyotes.
I’ll never tire of our brilliant president playing these people like a Stradivarius!!!!
How EFFORTLESSLY our VSG President playing the game:
Sundance, I think he is winking at you in that little 2 second video 🙂
Off topic, but I notice that Michael Savage has turned on Trump, Sean Hannity, and Rush Limbaugh.
Savage is very angry he wasn’t invited to a Trump gathering in Beverly Hills a few weeks ago.
Mood swings… he wasn’t happy about lifting a ban on elephant trophies, I don’t blame him… was this for Trump Jr.?
Logic, not emotions.
old stompy foot Savage perennially pissed off about something HE did not get.
Savage gets mad, picks up his marbles and waits for someone to invite him back to the game.
POTUS is no dummy whatsoever. The GOPe just got played. Checkmate! 😀
I can’t help myself. Oh well! 😀
“That’s a thought” often means when used in the context of a suggestion…No way, Jose!
ha ha ha. Big Ben got played, Bluto!
Looks like they’ve wiped the floor with Ben’s a$$ 🙂 🙂
Chuckling over the GOPe “backslapping”, as well as all the folks who went ape-schiff last week when Trump said to “take a look at it”, like Lou Dobbs. Amazes me that even people who voted for and support the Trump genius still haven’t figured out how he rolls.
So right, ForGodandCountry!
So great, Sundance. So great.
They just keep getting conned by the master over and over again.
LOL! Kudlow is an incredible wolverine addition!
One more footnote on this “trade war” negotiations point — the Dow is now positive for YTD after today’s session.
It might not stay there, but we’ve gotten though a ton of market manipulation nonsense and we’re still on the way up.
Media in panic.
When will people realize that Trump is a “stable genius?”
Who better to wage psychological warfare on the the CoC/Globalists then one of their own?
A ‘very stable genius’ 🙂 :
Some days I love the CTH and SD sense of humor and irony even more than usual.
THIS is one of those times😁
TY SD
What part of STOP RAPING US doesn’t that nation-raper Tommy Donohue understand?
Amen, for decades, I and so many Americans have witnessed the tortuous destruction of our manufacturing base. So many lives screwed and businesses shut down. Criminal behavior by our POL’s and CoC and WSJ. I never worked in manufacturing, but I have seen the aftermath of our ‘enlightened’ policies. Every Pol should be ashamed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“ . . . and Lou Dobbs was mad . . .” I like Lou, but he really should let current events simmer for 24 hours or so before he comments. Tends to overreact.
Mr. Dobbs is a White House visitor and perhaps even plays a bit of golf in Florida.
Is Mr. Dobbs an ‘insider’ who helps with the ruse dejur with righteous indignation?
eg: Attorney general Sessions
eg: TPP
eg: fire arms?
If Lou did that he would be “old news.” He’s a huge Trump supporter and shows his angst when there is narrative that doesn’t support “MAGA”. I don’t think he overreacts at all. I love that he calls people out that are making idiotic statements or pushing idiotic ideas.
Agree fan. Dobbs loves Trump and is loyal, which is exactly why he tells it like he (and many of us) see it. We all have a duty to hold all leaders accountable and remind them of why they were elected.
Lou ain’t the only one . . . . lots of people on here ought to take your excellent suggestion, too!
I hate TPP, too—-but when he said that I thought “he will never do that unless he can get a good deal out of it for us.” Because I trust his decision making.
24 hours = 7 days in VSG45 time…
BTW Lou has been railing against our economic and trade policy for years back to his CNN days (he left in 2009)… He is full MAGA
Lou would multiply his impact if he sprinkled in derisive laughter over how our VSG President is plunking his opponents!
Meanwhile over at SCOTUS…..
Doesn’t matter who gets appointed we always get a “progressive” Statist.
I read Gorsuch’s remarks. While I wish the result were different, the statute of “violent” is vague and should be narrowed to specific criminal statutes that will trigger deportation. In this case, a burglary in which no one was harmed apparently is not a violent crime.
Like many things, if the Legislative branch did their jobs and defined things properly, then the Executive branch would execute the law and we’d be cleaning out the prisons. So Congress, get to work!
He voted that way to try to FORCE congress to do their job ! He is no statist.
Sarcastic comment with held. Trying to behave.
I have been trying to be good for days. Difficult recently.
LOL…… This is typical PDJT…… Remember him waltzing up to Pelosi and Shumer giving them everything they desired on immigration? They ended up getting nothing.
I would even trust Trump to renegotiate TPP……It would be nothing like Obama’s version by the time they got through with it……
Probably had the additional benefit of schooling Larry Kudlow as to exactly why TPP was a terrible idea. Now he will also be better at handling NAFTA. Win/win.
Highly recommend people listen to Kudlow’s full remarks to the press today. He was joined by NSC member Matt Pottinger. Sarah Sanders does the intro:
Kudlow is amazing. Just toying with the media. And he’s fun and entertaining, just like POTUS.
Faux is now trying their ridiculous narrative. Farmers are mad at POUTS blah blah blah. POTUS will not forget the farmers. I think Sonny Perdue made that point very clear last week.
Those reporting “farmers are mad”, should shut up read the farm bill!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Never met a farmer”…yup, probably think zucchini grows right in that little black tray with plastic covering it.
Farmers voted for Trump! They’re mad! I’m scared! …NOT!
Wish we could ask each of the NYC talking heads point blank: name five farmers of your personal aquaintance.
Was just in Nebraska. If it don’t warm up we won’t be growing much of anything.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Spring is just being, well, you know, spring-like.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Know the feeling… cool and rain, rain, rain.. spring.. sigh!
Just got 20 inches of snow where I live. Really getting tired of moving snow every day.
Must be because of that democrat global warming.
TPP needs the US waaaaay more than we need them.
I love watching our president make these crooked politicians look stupid.
It’s on the upswing now. Up to 60 on my patio right now. On the 10 day prediction, from Friday on, it’s not supposed to get below freezing at night. Spring is on the way! And I am in north central, only about an hour from the SD border.
I was thinking today in Omaha was a top 10 day! Sadly I spent most of the day sick and in bed!
Right—he opened up a market in South America for the pork after China got cute.
TRUMP: Hmm how can I get a better deal with China (who are not in TPP). Maybe I’ll leak that I’m considering joining TPP.
China: no, don’t do it, we’ll talk!
Trump: Rawr bitches.
He is bringing world peace. Peach fawdy fi, peach fawdy fi.
“Peach fawdy fi”… US Army Colt P45. Even after running out of ammo; you can still kill several!
Wait just a cotton pickin’ minute! Dan, you could be on to something. Could Maxine have been saying “Peace fawdy fi. Peace fawdy fi ” this entire time??
she KNEW!!!!!! She was actually chanting “Peace with 45, Peace with 45. Yea, that’s the ticket.
I believe Rocket Man was just feeling ronry. He so ronry you know. Dirka, dirka.
He just wants to come to the land of the big PX.
“Hey Joe, you take me to America? I show you good time”…😎
Trumped! …There is no escaping it….
Kudlow stated that the TPP consideration was actually merely a “matter”, not a real “investigation”
Hey, if Justice can do it, Trade can do it…
I love my President.
FINALLY we have a President who’s Lucy with the football and Congress is the Charlie Brown.
Bingo!
I got an email this week from a local prominent think tank that I used to think was conservative all excited about the TPP re-entry possibility. I shouldn’t have been surprised, but I was. Again. Is freaking EVERYBODY in politics bought and paid for?
Yep. Except POTUS and a few of his wolverines.
Is this anything like when we used to yell “Psych” at someone we just completely fooled??
MAGA!
Thank you President Trump! You always know how to draw the enemy (enemy within, this time) out and capture them.
Meanwhile CNN reports: “source”: Trump apoplectic about info seized in Michael Cohen raids.”
…..and, “source”: Trump fixated over info seized in Michael Cohen raids.
Conclusion: Trump apoplectic and fixated.
Source: CNN writer, in his office, says, “hey, Charlie what’s a good word to use for “very angry?”
Charlie: “Apoplectic is what I say”
CNN writer “Good one, you are a good source for me.”
“Conclusion: Trump apoplectic and fixated.”
OTOH Even the cement mixer drivers would alert the Trump guys when delivering a load of watered down crap! Beer money remains beer money!
Those fools keep racing for Lucy’s football! Wouldn’t you think that by now the words “considering”, “open to”, “thinking about”, etc., were verbal bridges to nowhere…?
When mama said “I’ll think about it” or “I’ll look into it” it meant “Shut up, already.”
Guess those ijits were just not raised right.
Bad editing.
Wouldn’t you think that by now they’d know the words “considering”…..
Here ya go.
“BREAKING” becomes ‘he broke me’ once again.
Couldn’t happen to a bigger squeak than Ben Sasse!
Instead of the Empire Strikes Back we got..
Kudlow press briefing transcript:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/press-briefing-nec-director-assistant-president-economic-policy-larry-kudlow-nsc-senior-director-asian-affairs-matthew-pottinger-official-working-visit-prime-minist-041718/
Is Sassefras still alive? Hadn’t seen much of him. Didn’t miss him. Hiding in Tom Donohue’s pocket?
“RESULTS MANAGEMENT”
Slimeball comey said he has never seen President Trump laugh. We all know the slimeball is a liar. I know that President Trump and Sundance both have a great sense of humor. A lot of people have laughed with both of these two fine USA legal citizens. I lol when he made the devil horns over Baron’s head.
SD, you have created a comical monster. Not only is The Conservative Treehouse the Last Refuse for conservatives, It’s frick’n Comedy Central. My gut hurts from laughing some times after reading a few posts. Funny shit.
I must assume that our esteemed host is busy examining the ramifications of a Supreme Court ruling today that de facto makes of our national sovereignty a joke, that makes of our Constitution a dead letter. (If criminal illegal aliens cannot be deported, can any illegal alien be deported? And if not, we have in essence the long-sought for erasure of the nation state as envisioned by the communist international.)
Otherwise, we might have by now been afforded the courtesy of an attempt by our host to comment upon what in my mind is the greatest single assault on our nation as has ever been perpetrated.
Yes — forward movement by our president is welcome news, on these many fronts. But to highlight these without even a whisper regarding our highest court deciding we are not a sovereign nation mystifies me.
Please pop over to today’s daily thread—comments galore on the situation and the main one is the criminal in the instant case is not illegal. The law is extremely vague, and Gorsuch did what he needed to do.
“It is terrible to contemplate how few politicians are hanged.”
G.K. Chesterton
Kudlow Delivers Bad News to GOPe, Sasse and Donohue: TPP Talk was a “Thought, Not a Policy
Breaking Barbara Bush has passed. Per fox.
Not surprising – I expected that when they said she was staying at home w/only “comfort care.” I fully expect her hubby to follow soon.
Just gotta say it – wish it was McShame.
hoo rah
This Pres certainly does have an uncanny knack for getting the enemy to:
1) expose themselves
2) show their hands
What an absolute schooling our Pres is doing for anyone whom chooses to pay attention.
And its barely been a year, with massive headwinds every day.
LOVING these times we are in …..,
Trolling bigly
This made me smile today. How many times have I been down this road? So, so many. PDJT says something and I leap out of my chair, foaming at the mouth, “No! No! He PROMISED he wouldn’t (fill in the blank).”
So by now, when I heard the breathless media reporting TPP was back on and watched my man, Lou Dobbs, just about have a stroke on the air, I sat back and said to all and sundry, “Wait and see. Never gonna happen.” And I remained calm, optimistic, and all but whistling as I worked.
All that worry, outrage, churning stomach acid…not me! Not this time. And I hope not again. However, I freely admit to Battered Conservative Syndrome, so I must be vigilant over my reactions and remember to Trust Trump.
