Kudlow Delivers Bad News to GOPe, Sasse and Donohue: TPP Talk was a “Thought, Not a Policy”…

Too funny. The one constant in an ever-changing financial universe has been Donald Trump’s three-decade-long position on U.S. trade and Main Street economic policy. However, despite this reality the Wall Street purchased politicians continue to think their opposition to Trump will create leverage to influence his economic views.

Last week’s example was Senator Ben Sasse and the purchased clan of BIG-AG, who demanded President Trump re-enter the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

POTUS Trump, in a transparently familiar response, told Larry Kudlow to “take a look at it.” The GOPe immediately began backslapping, the corporate media went joyfully bananas and Lou Dobbs was mad. CTH said relax:

Well, here’s Kudlow today:

(Bloomberg) White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow downplayed the possibility the U.S. would enter into negotiations to rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, calling it more of a “thought than a policy” for now.

The U.S. is “in the pre-preliminary stages of any discussions” on rejoining the Asia-Pacific trade deal, Kudlow told reporters Tuesday during a briefing ahead of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Kudlow said the U.S. would like to reach a separate free-trade deal with Japan. He added that an exception for Japan on steel and aluminum tariffs that Trump recently announced would be “on the table” during the summit with Abe. “It’s a key point on the agenda,” he said. Kudlow added that U.S. trade negotiations with China over grievances Trump has raised against Beijing will be “very separate” from consideration of rejoining TPP. China hasn’t been part of the TPP negotiations while Japan is a member of the accord. (read more)

"The President said he was deputizing Larry Kudlow and Ambassador Lighthizer to look at reentering the TPP negotiations"-@BenSasse after White House meeting on trade. He "looked right at Larry Kudllow & said Larry, go get it done." https://t.co/5om2OQzeoR pic.twitter.com/RBMXZXsQyb — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) April 12, 2018

Trade insight. 😉Those who follow nuance know the purpose for POTUS to hire Larry Kudlow specifically. "He looked right at LK and said Larry, go get it done"… That's the audio visual example of that purpose. [Thereby dispatching Sasse with a smile] 😂👍🇺🇸 #MAGA https://t.co/AdsB3FOg5j — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) April 12, 2018

Would only join TPP if the deal were substantially better than the deal offered to Pres. Obama. We already have BILATERAL deals with six of the eleven nations in TPP, and are working to make a deal with the biggest of those nations, Japan, who has hit us hard on trade for years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

BREAKING: Trump adviser Kudlow says TPP consideration is more of a “thought than a policy” for now https://t.co/ENzyEP7SF5 @ToluseO via @bpolitics — Mike Dorning (@MikeDorning) April 17, 2018

