Kudlow Delivers Bad News to GOPe, Sasse and Donohue: TPP Talk was a “Thought, Not a Policy”…

Too funny.  The one constant in an ever-changing financial universe has been Donald Trump’s three-decade-long position on U.S. trade and Main Street economic policy.  However, despite this reality the Wall Street purchased politicians continue to think their opposition to Trump will create leverage to influence his economic views.

Last week’s example was Senator Ben Sasse and the purchased clan of BIG-AG, who demanded President Trump re-enter the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

POTUS Trump, in a transparently familiar response, told Larry Kudlow to “take a look at it.”  The GOPe immediately began backslapping, the corporate media went joyfully bananas and Lou Dobbs was mad.  CTH said relax:

Well, here’s Kudlow today:

(Bloomberg) White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow downplayed the possibility the U.S. would enter into negotiations to rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, calling it more of a “thought than a policy” for now.

The U.S. is “in the pre-preliminary stages of any discussions” on rejoining the Asia-Pacific trade deal, Kudlow told reporters Tuesday during a briefing ahead of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Kudlow said the U.S. would like to reach a separate free-trade deal with Japan.

He added that an exception for Japan on steel and aluminum tariffs that Trump recently announced would be “on the table” during the summit with Abe. “It’s a key point on the agenda,” he said.

Kudlow added that U.S. trade negotiations with China over grievances Trump has raised against Beijing will be “very separate” from consideration of rejoining TPP. China hasn’t been part of the TPP negotiations while Japan is a member of the accord. (read more)

123 Responses to Kudlow Delivers Bad News to GOPe, Sasse and Donohue: TPP Talk was a “Thought, Not a Policy”…

    • 17CatsInTN says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:17 pm

      Hiya! How are you?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:27 pm

      TheHumanCondition, somehow they never will understand Trump and his stance on MAGA, but I don’t feel sorry for them, they moneygrubers that rip us off so they can make more money but our country loses. Trump already has a handful already working with us and without TTP.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • Linda says:
        April 17, 2018 at 7:06 pm

        Absolutely! All those countries want access to our economy, so they’ll sign separate deals. They would be crazy not to. So why would anyone think we ever need TPP. Sasse needs to get a brain.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • NebraskaFilly says:
          April 17, 2018 at 7:48 pm

          This year, hopefully we rid ourselves of Fischer and replace her with Todd Watson, a REAL Constitutionalist. Then in 2020, we rid ourselves of Sasse the Ass!

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • mopar2016 says:
          April 17, 2018 at 7:52 pm

          Who cares what senator Sissy from Nebraska thinks? I know I don’t.
          He hates our president and I couldn’t care less. He claims that he’s not establishment but
          I’ve never seen a RINO that’s not establishment.

          Remember that open letter that he wrote to Trump supporters in 2016 before Mr. Trump got the nomination? Looks like Mitt helped him write it.

          Like

          Reply
        • Kate says:
          April 17, 2018 at 8:08 pm

          Linda, these people are so dumb, they must think that a politician is president, therefore they haven’t caught on to the way our President thinks and does business, Donald Trump is a business man who has a business plan which he is following to make our country great and prosperous again, not other countries but America and Americans, not globalists but we the people.
          They better wake up soon and join us or get left far behind when it is too late for them, if so then so be it.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • helix35 says:
        April 17, 2018 at 8:15 pm

        One would think that, by now, Lou Dobbs would understand the way Trump operates.

        Like

        Reply
        • anotherworriedmom says:
          April 17, 2018 at 8:39 pm

          I was thinking the same thing. Lou Dobbs should understand the wide chasm between “I’ll think about it” and “Let’s do it”.
          IMO when Pres Trump did this he was pointing a laser at the ground for the GOPe to chase while he did something else.

          Like

          Reply
      • Jedi9 says:
        April 17, 2018 at 8:18 pm

        Donahue is the cancer that needs to be surgically removed!

        Any points scored against him in order to do just that is a huge plus in my book!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • mireilleg says:
      April 17, 2018 at 7:22 pm

      We just gotta love him.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      April 17, 2018 at 7:29 pm

      Our President is literally destroying Mexico 🇲🇽 and Canada 🇨🇦 because of what he has done with Deregulation, Energy and Tax Reform! The profits Corporations have been announcing this week for the 1st Quarter of 2018 are astronomical. They can thank PDJT.

      The fact that there is uncertainty with NAFTA is the worst thing that can happen to Canada 🇨🇦 and Mexico 🇲🇽. Corporations are beginning the mass exodus out of both countries for the good old USA 🇺🇸. You have bodies floating on the beaches of Mexico and deaths in the teens on one day in Cancun, Mexico. You have terrible conditions in Canada based on Corporate Taxes and Regulations.

      These two countries will beg and give our President everything and more to have NAFTA stay around.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • ATheoK says:
        April 17, 2018 at 8:27 pm

        Which explains why three days of discussion between Canada’s rep, Mexico’s rep and America’s rep ended without a single agreement.
        Mostly because America refuses to acquiesce to Canadian or Mexican demands.
        While Canada and Mexico refuse to deal fairly. They like abusing NAFTA.

        America intends to fix the inequities and inequalities NAFTA inflicts on Americans. Especially in regards to other nations piggybacking on NAFTA through Canada and Mexico.

        Negotiate for fair terms, refuse to allow other nations piggybacking on NAFTA trade, and agreement will be easy!

        Otherwise, no deal.
        Which, apparently is what Canada wants and Mexico demands.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • fleporeblog says:
          April 17, 2018 at 8:36 pm

          I actually disagree with your final point. Mexico and Canada do want a deal on their terms. Our President and Robert Lighthizer realize that leaving the negotiations in limbo is extremely beneficial to us because of what I stated. We are in a win-win situation.

          If a deal gets done, it will be completely on our terms. If not, leaving it in limbo will make NAFTA go by the waste side because Corporations will get the hell out of both countries. It will implode.

          Like

          Reply
        • anotherworriedmom says:
          April 17, 2018 at 8:42 pm

          IMO Canada and Mexico want a deal. They just keep thinking that if they wait long enough PDJT will fold.

          Like

          Reply
      • Payday says:
        April 17, 2018 at 8:29 pm

        Great blog! LIKE!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • vincentcuomo says:
      April 17, 2018 at 8:42 pm

      plays them like a fiddle every time.

      Like

      Reply
    • vincentcuomo says:
      April 17, 2018 at 9:00 pm

      plays these globalists like a fiddle every time! Lou Dobbs needs to relax.

      Like

      Reply
  2. DanO64 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    Here we go. again. Keep ’em coming SD. Knocking it out of the park.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:51 pm

      The Globalists, the traitors, Congress, and all the rest are so conditioned/accustomed to everyone folding at their every dog-whisle, and the President knows this.

      So it to me seems he is just having a good ole time playing with these people like a cat with a mouse.

      Same happens here. The President says something and it’s: “I voted for him but if he does this, that’s it for me.”

      Understand. He has been doing this his entire life. He has actually gone to parties with some of these people, but especially he has heard the conversations, knows their methods, and wants to fix it.

      So sit back, take your shoes off, grab your favorite drink, eat some popcorn and enjoy the ride.

      Liked by 16 people

      Reply
  3. thedoc00 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    He said this two weeks ago on two separate occasions on FBN. The president wanted TPP re-examined with respect to growth and dealing with China. While not necessarily popular, it is a prudent and predictable move for a leader who always checks options presented to him..

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:17 pm

      He = Kudlow

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • tvollrath66 says:
      April 17, 2018 at 7:52 pm

      Really, he thought he would give them another chance to stop trying to stick it to us… you know fly right..fair and reciprocal. They are still wanting us last. He knew that. He was just showing all Americans. Some just can only think so much before the.. he is mean kicks in.
      Maybe they can find some kind of meds for that. Lol.

      Like

      Reply
  4. StuckIntheMiddle says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    The ACME anvil clobbers them again. Dumb coyotes.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  5. John Wick says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    I’ll never tire of our brilliant president playing these people like a Stradivarius!!!!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  6. Chuck says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    Sundance, I think he is winking at you in that little 2 second video 🙂

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. Briana says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    Off topic, but I notice that Michael Savage has turned on Trump, Sean Hannity, and Rush Limbaugh.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    POTUS is no dummy whatsoever. The GOPe just got played. Checkmate! 😀

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    I can’t help myself. Oh well! 😀

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  10. ForGodandCountry says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    Chuckling over the GOPe “backslapping”, as well as all the folks who went ape-schiff last week when Trump said to “take a look at it”, like Lou Dobbs. Amazes me that even people who voted for and support the Trump genius still haven’t figured out how he rolls.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    So great, Sundance. So great.

    They just keep getting conned by the master over and over again.

    LOL! Kudlow is an incredible wolverine addition!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:31 pm

      One more footnote on this “trade war” negotiations point — the Dow is now positive for YTD after today’s session.

      It might not stay there, but we’ve gotten though a ton of market manipulation nonsense and we’re still on the way up.

      Media in panic.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  12. MAGAnomics says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    When will people realize that Trump is a “stable genius?”
    Who better to wage psychological warfare on the the CoC/Globalists then one of their own?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • churchmouse says:
      April 17, 2018 at 7:15 pm

      A ‘very stable genius’ 🙂 :

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  13. Cow wow says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    Some days I love the CTH and SD sense of humor and irony even more than usual.
    THIS is one of those times😁
    TY SD

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  14. scott467 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    What part of STOP RAPING US doesn’t that nation-raper Tommy Donohue understand?

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Bud Klatsch says:
      April 17, 2018 at 7:13 pm

      Amen, for decades, I and so many Americans have witnessed the tortuous destruction of our manufacturing base. So many lives screwed and businesses shut down. Criminal behavior by our POL’s and CoC and WSJ. I never worked in manufacturing, but I have seen the aftermath of our ‘enlightened’ policies. Every Pol should be ashamed.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  15. Jeff Webb says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    “ . . . and Lou Dobbs was mad . . .” I like Lou, but he really should let current events simmer for 24 hours or so before he comments. Tends to overreact.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Tom F says:
      April 17, 2018 at 7:08 pm

      Mr. Dobbs is a White House visitor and perhaps even plays a bit of golf in Florida.
      Is Mr. Dobbs an ‘insider’ who helps with the ruse dejur with righteous indignation?
      eg: Attorney general Sessions
      eg: TPP
      eg: fire arms?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • dobbsfan says:
      April 17, 2018 at 7:08 pm

      If Lou did that he would be “old news.” He’s a huge Trump supporter and shows his angst when there is narrative that doesn’t support “MAGA”. I don’t think he overreacts at all. I love that he calls people out that are making idiotic statements or pushing idiotic ideas.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Oldschool says:
        April 17, 2018 at 8:20 pm

        Agree fan. Dobbs loves Trump and is loyal, which is exactly why he tells it like he (and many of us) see it. We all have a duty to hold all leaders accountable and remind them of why they were elected.

        Like

        Reply
    • L. Gee says:
      April 17, 2018 at 7:46 pm

      Lou ain’t the only one . . . . lots of people on here ought to take your excellent suggestion, too!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • NC PATRIOT says:
        April 17, 2018 at 9:03 pm

        I hate TPP, too—-but when he said that I thought “he will never do that unless he can get a good deal out of it for us.” Because I trust his decision making.

        Like

        Reply
    • highdezertgator says:
      April 17, 2018 at 8:06 pm

      24 hours = 7 days in VSG45 time…
      BTW Lou has been railing against our economic and trade policy for years back to his CNN days (he left in 2009)… He is full MAGA

      Like

      Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      April 17, 2018 at 8:33 pm

      Lou would multiply his impact if he sprinkled in derisive laughter over how our VSG President is plunking his opponents!

      Like

      Reply
  16. Obs says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    Meanwhile over at SCOTUS…..
    Doesn’t matter who gets appointed we always get a “progressive” Statist.

    Like

    Reply
    • PS says:
      April 17, 2018 at 7:12 pm

      I read Gorsuch’s remarks. While I wish the result were different, the statute of “violent” is vague and should be narrowed to specific criminal statutes that will trigger deportation. In this case, a burglary in which no one was harmed apparently is not a violent crime.

      Like many things, if the Legislative branch did their jobs and defined things properly, then the Executive branch would execute the law and we’d be cleaning out the prisons. So Congress, get to work!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • rf121 says:
      April 17, 2018 at 7:18 pm

      Sarcastic comment with held. Trying to behave.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  17. jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    LOL…… This is typical PDJT…… Remember him waltzing up to Pelosi and Shumer giving them everything they desired on immigration? They ended up getting nothing.

    I would even trust Trump to renegotiate TPP……It would be nothing like Obama’s version by the time they got through with it……

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  18. Shadrach says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    Probably had the additional benefit of schooling Larry Kudlow as to exactly why TPP was a terrible idea. Now he will also be better at handling NAFTA. Win/win.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  19. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    Highly recommend people listen to Kudlow’s full remarks to the press today. He was joined by NSC member Matt Pottinger. Sarah Sanders does the intro:

    Kudlow is amazing. Just toying with the media. And he’s fun and entertaining, just like POTUS.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  20. Pam says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    Faux is now trying their ridiculous narrative. Farmers are mad at POUTS blah blah blah. POTUS will not forget the farmers. I think Sonny Perdue made that point very clear last week.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  21. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    TRUMP: Hmm how can I get a better deal with China (who are not in TPP). Maybe I’ll leak that I’m considering joining TPP.

    China: no, don’t do it, we’ll talk!

    Trump: Rawr bitches.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  22. DanO64 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    He is bringing world peace. Peach fawdy fi, peach fawdy fi.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  23. DanO64 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    I believe Rocket Man was just feeling ronry. He so ronry you know. Dirka, dirka.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    Trumped! …There is no escaping it….

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  25. joshua says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    Kudlow stated that the TPP consideration was actually merely a “matter”, not a real “investigation”

    Hey, if Justice can do it, Trade can do it…

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  26. leebelieu says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    I love my President.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  27. parteagirl says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    FINALLY we have a President who’s Lucy with the football and Congress is the Charlie Brown.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  28. parteagirl says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    I got an email this week from a local prominent think tank that I used to think was conservative all excited about the TPP re-entry possibility. I shouldn’t have been surprised, but I was. Again. Is freaking EVERYBODY in politics bought and paid for?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  29. nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    Is this anything like when we used to yell “Psych” at someone we just completely fooled??

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  30. Joe S says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    MAGA!

    Thank you President Trump! You always know how to draw the enemy (enemy within, this time) out and capture them.

    Meanwhile CNN reports: “source”: Trump apoplectic about info seized in Michael Cohen raids.”

    …..and, “source”: Trump fixated over info seized in Michael Cohen raids.

    Conclusion: Trump apoplectic and fixated.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. LULU says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    Those fools keep racing for Lucy’s football! Wouldn’t you think that by now the words “considering”, “open to”, “thinking about”, etc., were verbal bridges to nowhere…?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Alison says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    “BREAKING” becomes ‘he broke me’ once again.

    Couldn’t happen to a bigger squeak than Ben Sasse!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  34. LULU says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    Is Sassefras still alive? Hadn’t seen much of him. Didn’t miss him. Hiding in Tom Donohue’s pocket?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. fobdangerclose says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    “RESULTS MANAGEMENT”

    Like

    Reply
  36. 4harrisonblog says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    Slimeball comey said he has never seen President Trump laugh. We all know the slimeball is a liar. I know that President Trump and Sundance both have a great sense of humor. A lot of people have laughed with both of these two fine USA legal citizens. I lol when he made the devil horns over Baron’s head.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. DanO64 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    SD, you have created a comical monster. Not only is The Conservative Treehouse the Last Refuse for conservatives, It’s frick’n Comedy Central. My gut hurts from laughing some times after reading a few posts. Funny shit.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  38. harrietht3 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    I must assume that our esteemed host is busy examining the ramifications of a Supreme Court ruling today that de facto makes of our national sovereignty a joke, that makes of our Constitution a dead letter. (If criminal illegal aliens cannot be deported, can any illegal alien be deported? And if not, we have in essence the long-sought for erasure of the nation state as envisioned by the communist international.)

    Otherwise, we might have by now been afforded the courtesy of an attempt by our host to comment upon what in my mind is the greatest single assault on our nation as has ever been perpetrated.

    Yes — forward movement by our president is welcome news, on these many fronts. But to highlight these without even a whisper regarding our highest court deciding we are not a sovereign nation mystifies me.

    Like

    Reply
    • lisabrqwc says:
      April 17, 2018 at 7:48 pm

      Please pop over to today’s daily thread—comments galore on the situation and the main one is the criminal in the instant case is not illegal. The law is extremely vague, and Gorsuch did what he needed to do.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  39. Sloth1963 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    “It is terrible to contemplate how few politicians are hanged.”

    G.K. Chesterton

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  40. noman_Arizona says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. Michael says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    Kudlow Delivers Bad News to GOPe, Sasse and Donohue: TPP Talk was a “Thought, Not a Policy

    Like

    Reply
  42. NJF says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    Breaking Barbara Bush has passed. Per fox.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. lastinillinois says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    This Pres certainly does have an uncanny knack for getting the enemy to:
    1) expose themselves
    2) show their hands

    What an absolute schooling our Pres is doing for anyone whom chooses to pay attention.

    And its barely been a year, with massive headwinds every day.

    LOVING these times we are in …..,

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. Oldschool says:
    April 17, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    Trolling bigly

    Like

    Reply
  45. Sylvia Avery says:
    April 17, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    This made me smile today. How many times have I been down this road? So, so many. PDJT says something and I leap out of my chair, foaming at the mouth, “No! No! He PROMISED he wouldn’t (fill in the blank).”

    So by now, when I heard the breathless media reporting TPP was back on and watched my man, Lou Dobbs, just about have a stroke on the air, I sat back and said to all and sundry, “Wait and see. Never gonna happen.” And I remained calm, optimistic, and all but whistling as I worked.

    All that worry, outrage, churning stomach acid…not me! Not this time. And I hope not again. However, I freely admit to Battered Conservative Syndrome, so I must be vigilant over my reactions and remember to Trust Trump.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply

