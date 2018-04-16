President Trump Attends Business and Economic Roundtable in Miami, Florida (Video)…

Earlier today President Trump attended a business and economic growth roundtable discussion in Miami Florida. The forum discussion was focused on the administration policy for economic growth.
President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are expected to meet today in Mar-a-largo to discuss regional issues surrounding upcoming North Korea summit and trade initiatives between the U.S. and Japan.
Maybe Marco doesn’t see any future in the deep state.
Yeah I don’t think that little Marco is writing any amnesty bills these days.
“Marco Rubio praises Trump for being “champion of the cause for freedom and democracy”
The context of this passage is the nation of Israel; however, the illustration of the leopard’s spots is appropriate in regards to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL)
Jeremiah 13:22 And if thou say in thine heart, Wherefore come these things upon me? For the greatness of thine iniquity are thy skirts discovered, and thy heels made bare.
23 Can the Ethiopian change his skin, or the leopard his spots? then may ye also do good, that are accustomed to do evil.
24 Therefore will I scatter them as the stubble that passeth away by the wind of the wilderness.
25 This is thy lot, the portion of thy measures from me, saith the LORD; because thou hast forgotten me, and trusted in falsehood.
26 Therefore will I discover thy skirts upon thy face, that thy shame may appear.
27 I have seen thine adulteries, and thy neighings, the lewdness of thy whoredom, and thine abominations on the hills in the fields. Woe unto thee, O Jerusalem! wilt thou not be made clean? when shall it once be?
“the handwriting on the wall”
Daniel 5:4 They drank wine, and praised the gods of gold, and of silver, of brass, of iron, of wood, and of stone. 5 In the same hour came forth fingers of a man’s hand, and wrote over against the candlestick upon the plaister of the wall of the king’s palace: and the king saw the part of the hand that wrote. 6 Then the king’s countenance was changed, and his thoughts troubled him, so that the joints of his loins were loosed, and his knees smote one against another.
Daniel 5:24 Then was the part of the hand sent from him; and this writing was written.
25 And this is the writing that was written, MENE, MENE, TEKEL, UPHARSIN. 26 This is the interpretation of the thing: MENE; God hath numbered thy kingdom, and finished it. 27 TEKEL; Thou art weighed in the balances, and art found wanting. 28 PERES; Thy kingdom is divided, and given to the Medes and Persians.
I knew that passage was coming 🙂 [You beat me to it.]
It would be well if the deep state, indeed folks in general considered that passage, for it describes the fate of lovers of mammon as opposed to lovers of GOD.
We are often quite impatient, but GOD has HIS ways and HIS schedule. Good thing, that, as HIS patience is FAR greater than ours…
Yep. I just finished watching the entire event. Yep, Marco was really heaping the praise on POTUS quite thick. I do agree with a comment a little bit downward from this post. I think Marco does indeed see the handwriting on the wall. 😉
This even almost felt more like a rally at times than an economic round table. It’s very obvious that the folks that reside in Little Havana truly love our president. He went out of his way several times during the campaign to come visit them and that hasn’t been lost on them at all. It’s obvious that these people truly love this country and appreciate everything God has given them.
Marco has been FAR too malleable a politician in his young career. He strikes me as behaving like the typical Democrap. That he was FOR Amnesty before he was AGAINST Illegals Amnesty. I don’t trust a single WORD out of his mouth … however … I quite ADMIRE the Cuban Immigrants in attendance … and believe it IS GREAT OPTICS (and phonics) to SEE and HEAR these HeeeeSpannnick leaders. Listen to them say they came to BECOME Americans … not “displaced Cubans”. Brilliant ! Bienvenidos FELLOW Americans
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Marco Rubio praises Trump for being “champion of the cause for freedom and democracy””
He was doing good until he said democracy instead of “The Republic”
I wrote the following early this morning on the Presidential Thread:
Look what was found floating on the beach of Acapulco yesterday!
https://nypost.com/2018/04/16/tourists-find-bullet-riddled-body-on-acapulco-beach/amp/
From the article linked above:
Chilling pictures of a man lying dead in the sand in crime-plagued Acapulco encapsulate the brutal violence gripping the once-idyllic tourist hotspot in Mexico.
Tourists found the unnamed man’s body floating face-down in the water off Caletilla Beach after a suspected shooting.
Also another Treeper (Deplorable_Vespucciland) shared the following last night:
So, 14 murders in Cancun last weekend and they’re blaming it on the cartels. Suppose AmLo has an easy answer for that too? Tourism is going down and it’s not Trump’s fault.
http://fox8.com/2018/04/12/14-killed-in-bloody-36-hours-as-violence-rocks-tourist-hot-spot-cancun/
From the article linked above:
Violence rocked Mexico’s most popular tourist town, leaving 14 dead and five more injured in a 36-hour span, Noticaribe reports.
The deaths and injuries were the result of six separate incidents between the morning of April 4 and the evening of April 5.
Nine people were killed on April 4 alone.
In the past decade, the highest number of people killed in a single day in Cancun was five.
Mexico is DEAD! Whether NAFTA gets renegotiated or not or if it takes 6 years to do so doesn’t mean anything. Corporations are going to get the HELL out of Mexico as quickly as they can. Especially with a Marxist about to take over and the country heading in the same direction as Venezuela.
Picture is worth a 1,000 words:
And the direction Califexico is going it will be just like this. Completely overrun by criminals with an open door into the rest our country.
Too late. A nearby city (to me) of Concord, CA … has morphed into Little Mexico. There are no more “grocery” stores … only …carnicería and el supermecado … with lots of sketchy-looking men standing around all day long
Had a friend move up to So. OR in the early 60’s from Corcoran, CA. He said the reason they moved as it was already starting to become Little Mexico and they didn’t like it. At the time I just filed the info away and thought it was a strange thing to say. It was an omen of what was to come.
I have thought about his remark a lot over the years.
OUCH! I used to work up there (lived in the Fre(ak)mont area), and Concord was Yuppieville…amazing. Fremont used to have the largest Afghan community in the USA
(and some great restaurants because of that), Mission SJ had a high percentage of Asians (not sure what it is now), and Newark, I heard, is now an Indian enclave, though many years ago it was Portuguese and Mexican…
Next they’ll say that “Live-no-more” is living up to its name….
Then again, Milpitas (formerly of the sewage ponds in the 1960s) went through a number of demographic changes, and now is host to the largest Asian shopping center in the western USA, if not the whole country. And (according to some ex-colleagues) not of word of the signage is in English…
Diversity ad absurdum…
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/visitors-are-still-flocking-to-mexico-despite-us-warnings-2017-10-19
There are over 18,000 US companies manufacturing in Mexico.
http://tacna.net/companies-succeeding-in-mexico/
Whether NAFTA is renewed or not, the business between the US and Mexico isn’t going to diminish. It’s only going to grow.
There will be massive incentives to return to the US and penalties via tariffs on importing those goods back in. Carrot & Stick policy. Trade will equalize but it will lean towards the companies returning as it will no longer be financially in their best interests. Then if the Communist wins the election, well they will eventually feel the pressure as the stick is replaced with a baseball bat and then a machete.
Interesting that the date on the end of the marketwatch URL says 2017-10-19 but when you bring it up the date is march 18 of this year. Could that be recycled old news? One would imagine that fewer and fewer people will be going south considering the rampant news of cartel violence (beheadings to say the least). My suspicion is this story might be a bit tainted to try and prop up the tourist trade…?
TACNA wouldn’t inflate then statistics to sell its mission to anyone would not? Those stats are not that easy to confirm so “18,000” must be taken with several grains of salt.
Lets see how many of those U.S.-based companies remain in Mexico under the new dictator and with new tariffs, the absence of or a differently structured NAFTA.
If business continues to grow between US and Mexico, it will be only if President Trump and his economic team have negotiated agreements where the US citizens and economy (including the trade balance) will benefit.
If I were those 18,000 US companies I would be very nervous if the Mexican front runner is elected (Obradar) who is a Communist, when he gets in I imagine there is a strong chance many of these companies will eventually be nationalized and no longer American.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I reckon Canada being led by the drama teacher will eventually lead to some of the same devastating effects as well.
When democracy collapses war follows. Just like Greece all those centuries ago.
Funny how we have so many different names for democracy.
Must be denial.
That’s as in: SUBSTITUTE drama teacher. (Disgusted in Canada).
Yep. A failed drama teacher who leaves everyone hanging…
ECONOMIC ACCELERATORS we can look forward to, Flep:
Americans should also consider how LONG it takes for companies to LEAVE Mexico and MOVE plants to America.
• Decision-Making cycle … with internal power players resisting to save face/jobs.
• Search-and-Acquisition cycle to select locations, cut government deals and acquire land.
• Construction-and-Relocation cycle for facilities.
• Firing-Hiring-Training cycle for people.
• Supplier-and-Supply Chain cycle to relocate operations.
All the while companies WATCH and SWEAT the upcoming election of a PREDATORY MARXIST who will TAX, EXTORT and CONFISCATE their Mexican Operations.
The longer we negotiate, the FASTER they FLEE!
Bonus: There’s ZERO UPSIDE to staying in Mexico, as a Marxist follows the Chavez Model that emaciated the Venezuelan Economy!
It’s going to build to a TSUNAMI.
Nice how it will work.
As the old broken economy comes down a new one is being constructed.
Not to slow or too fast, but in a way that it will be just right.
I could go much deeper in the math of it.
So, I’ll just give the answer.
In working for the equilibrium the scale of balance will be mostly achieved for the first time in over a hundred years.
The economic dream but rarely seen.
And therefore it’s no wonder that there is so much resistance.
Like Perot said we will hear a giant sucking sound coming from Mexico. One can hope.
In the not-too-distant future I think Mexico will hear a giant sucking sound coming from the north….called MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reality is reaching corners of our Republic that have received nothing but negative news for decades. These people don’t pole.
The Titanic shift to Communism has been steadily sinking since November 9th, 2017.
The ship of tyranny will break in half this summer, crushing a recovery of the Bolsheviks who seek power.
Liberty will be pounding the shores of freedom!
We’ll be striking the MAIN STREET ECONOMIC balance.
Funny how that works. These companies move to Mexico,or about any of the other countries, expecting cheaper…well…EVERYTHING. But they don’t realize that among the cheaper things is cheaper laws, cheaper corruption, cheaper protection (as in protection from criminal class), and cheaper or nonexistent constitutions. An example comes to mind. Brothers, makers of copiers, moved their operation to China some years ago. The Chinese ripped off their “protected” intellectual property and started making knock-offs of Brothers’ copiers. Welcome to China, boys.
And as Back Knight explains, you don’t just bail out of one of these places; it takes considerable planning. And time is not on their side…better get cracking!
[That’s not to say that the US is immune from any of this. I think we are in the process of finding out just how close we have been to sliding into the same place. But if it happens here, then it won’t matter where you go. ]
Terrific punchline:
America was dangling from the cliff by her economic fingernails!
Flep,
from that article linked to,
“It is unclear how the man died”
Dennis when there have been over 27K murders in 2017, you can spin it every way possible but people understand what is happening in Mexico.
Yeah, a lifeless, bullet riddled body but it is only “a suspected shooting”. Go figure.
“Lead poisoning”, they’ll say…
Flep on NAFTA…..
The Auto content is huge. I am putting it your hands to do the research but it goes something like this. If they bring the part in for final machining etc under a certain % compelete they beat all the tariffs or they are lower. However, that doesn’t mean part X up to that point came from Canada or Mexico, where did it start from? More importantly, where was the raw materials from Steel, Aluminum etc. Now the big one. What is the metal made of and who made it? Have you ever heard the Term “Certs”? It means certification (I have seen them on yellow paper) from the foundry of what is in the metal. How much Iron, Molybdenum, etc etc is in the alloy, and at what temp was it made and the cool down etc etc. This is critical in Aerospace and as cars get more complex it is no slouch their either. So PDJT wants the content up? You Betcha I trust American made steel ( and German ) and want it made here, not in China. Now you see how the materials and the manufacturing of them are linked to Content? What I want to know with the Wilberines is, how much of the content is in regards to the raw materials, and will that drive our Steel Industry even more to bring it back for more MAGA.
Look into it Flep, find a metallurgist and someone who knows this chess gam of content you are good at what you do!
Let the good times continue!
From the article linked above:
More than half a million people dropped off the food stamp rolls in a single month, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
The USDA data reveals that a total of 587,792 people discontinued their participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) between December 2017 and January 2018.
From the article linked above:
Despite constant attacks by the liberal media President Trump now holds a 51% approval rating according to the latest Rasmussen poll.
A recent study found that 90% of the left-wing media coverage of President Trump was negative in 2017.
Barack Obama had a 47% approval rating on April 16, 2010 despite having around 90% favorability from the liberal media.
I’ll bet that poll was rigged and Obozo’s approval rating wasn’t near that high.
LikeLiked by 7 people
listen at the 2:00 mark
Oh … and {sarc. OFF}
Uggh … the 1:50 mark …
Part of the reduction was due to the temp SNAP cards for those impacted by the storms. The rest is people getting jobs. But once Trump starts cracking down on the overspending and fraud it will drop more. Switch it from a SNAP card to an online account to pay for government cheese and boxed meals and it will plummet. No more scamming Uncle Sam by converting SNAP to cash at 50 cents on the dollar. My wife and I have been approached multiple times by different lunkheads offering to buy our entire grocery cart if we paid them half in cash. That’s fraud and OUR tax dollars being abused for drugs and alcohol, etc.
No more blowing the entire monthly amount on lobster and steak either…
Two great things in this roundtable:
* Kudlow was there and he said, from the audience, something about how the economy is now entering a new boom
* John Boton was there and got a standing ovation. Awesome!
Trump looked very surprised by Bolton’s reception. I was too.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Very great to see 🙂
I wasn’t surprised. I’ve always liked Bolton. Trump was surprised a bit though. He said, he might be jealous. lol
Our PDJT was in the DC/NYC bubble.
I’ll try to be brief, but here’s a story I heard 10 years ago. Friend of mine was attending UCBerkeley during the student riots. Natl Guard was called in and covered all the entrances. Friend felt very hostile to them.
One day my friend walked through one of the gates. Once on campus he noticed he had a weird feeling as if he had lost his wallet. He turned around, patted his pockets. Wallet was there.
Suddenly, he realized what was wrong! The Natl Guards were GONE! He was shocked that he had gotten used to their presence and had accepted it! The presence of the Guard had become a bubble and normal.
Our President just found out he had left the anti-Bolton bubble without ever realizing there WAS one!
I found PDJT’s joke about firing Bolton for getting all of the credit (for the Syria attack?) very interesting…meaning the President is in control…not the “neo-Con military industrial complex war-monger” Bolton.
Was the President sending a message to the Alex Jones’ of the world?
I love the fact that our President is doing these round tables on a bi weekly rate. Maximo was fantastic to listen to and had such TRUE admiration for our President. The man began to get chocked up at the end of his speech. You can’t put a price tag on that!
It was fantastic, Flep!
It is great to see POTUS doing this events regularly. I’m sure there will be more “Maximo moments” to come 🙂
I’m so happy with the poll data you posted. Particularly the ABC info regarding the declining Dem engagement. That’s big.
I’m hoping we get a massive win in the AZ8 election. That could truly demoralize the left and shatter the blue wave narrative. With no other major election coming for four months after it.
Actually a 3rd, Irina Vilarino………..damn………wow.
California rejects border duties for troops
https://apnews.com/e0ef40fbb0404df0a22b4b2318074472
Did not really think Brown would just lay down so easily.
FREEZE ALL FEDERAL FUNDS TO CA!
So Brown won’t send 400 guard members. I’d Nationalize the entire California Guard and tell every officer they will be courts-martialed first, then the NCOs, if they don’t muster and report as directed by the Commander and Chief. Let a CA. Judge try and stop him.
That snake is already eating it’s own tail. And is weaker than most people know.
Collapse is already imminent. Cutting the funds would accelerate it.
Brown an Co. would abandon their posts quickly.
Question is what Military General would you want to be they’re interim Governor.
The pandemonium would require it.
I’m not saying your wrong, I held the same assessment.
Till I was struck by the lightning bolt of, what then.
I don’t personally know any General. So I can’t even answer my own question.
Mattis 🙂
The state would empty out over the weekend…
Who’s the real enemy of the USA ? California or Mexico?
California, because Mexico cares about Mexico, and so they should. California cares more about Mexico than they do America. I call that treasonous.
Traitors within the walls are always worse than barbarians at the gates.
Democracy
SD, thank you for posting this video. 20:52 – 26:50 sums up the reality of 🇺🇸❤️PDJT❤️🇺🇸. Get some Kleenex.
Someone should break the news to James Comey that U.S. citizens have no intention of giving him a Presidential do-over. We are quite happy with our chosen President, as clearly evidenced by everyone at the table here and the entire audience.
2.9% GDP !!! Yet ANOTHER REVERSAL of Obama’s … new normal. Unnnggh!! Take THAT!!! crumb monsters !!!
Hint: (for our Democrap friends) … Expanding GDP PAYS America’s BILLS.
This was a good day.
It ain’t over yet!
I am so thankful everyday for President Trump. I am just disgusted with how Washington and the media treat him. But, also happy to see he goes about the business at hand he promised the American people. He seems to be several steps ahead of all of them physically and mentally. Amazing man! Thanks to Sundance for posting this video!
