Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Rep John Ratcliffe About IG Report on Andrew McCabe…

Representative John Ratcliffe (R-TX) appears on Fox News to discuss the IG report outlining the reason why former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe was fired.
Ratcliffe is one of the few members of congress who have reviewed the five Comey memos and also reviewed the unredacted FISA application used by the DOJ/FBI to conduct surveillance against the Trump campaign via Carter Page.
Comey is just a bad cop. He wrote the book to make money and that is all, he will no doubt do that, and I hope it all gets used up paying lawyers. I for one will not help make him any money. Others who want to read this trash should check it out at the library. I have only posted on CTH maybe one other time, but think it is a wonderful site, thank you Sundance for all your eyeopening work.
Don’t be a stranger.. We don’t bite…. much
I agree it is a money play, but also as has been discussed on this site it is about trying to establish a narrative before the facts to create a “greater good” excuse for what should be iron clad law breaking. If anything worries me about events over the past two decades it is the blatant disregard of the law to the point where situational ethics has entered into the legal realm to the same extent it has corrupted the morality in our country. Illegal immigration and the response of sanctuary jurisdictions indicates how far the left has gone to insert their “moral authority” above the law. Comey I believe is going to argue he broke the law to hinder Trump because Trump is the greater evil. The MSM’s continual assault on Trump to poison the fertile minds of a bunch of people not thinking for themselves may result in Comey having some success. My hope is Trump will continue to do what is right not political.
If he is the worst director ever he better be in jail sooner rather than later. If he isn’t then there really is no justice.
Hope he enjoys the 30 pieces of silver….dirty cop, a lier.
I have to admit I was kind of disappointed in the interview; nothing really new. Perhaps I missed something.
Nothing new for you because you read here a lot. Just means you are caught up but there are many out there that need to hear this.
True. Not every interview is going to reveal startling new developments. Some, like this one, merely serve to reinforce what is already known.
True, to us. But, think of the people who don’t read here. Where else would they hear it, certainly not the MSM. I get very frustrated sometimes when they have a discussion and have something wrong or don’t mention a piece of info that is important that they must not have yet, but I have heard of it here.
For me the comment to Maria’s question, “who do you support as the next speaker”.
The Radcliffe response, “it no who what the next speaker is, he must be a Republican”💥💥
Ryan exposed.
I have to disagree, a little about nothing new. The fact that McCabe has just given notice that does not intend to be the designated fall-guy is new and the influence on the FBI to fix the 2016 presidential election just “publically” moved 1 step up the food chain, 1 step away from Obama.
Missilemom, nothing was said about someone from Obummer’s doj telling the fbi to cool it on the cf, Clinton foundation, investigation which was reported in the just released i.g.’s report. ☹️
Pretty sure Sara Carter reported this a year ago; which she reminded this morning on Fox and Friends. I was not criticizing the posting of the Ratcliffe interview. I always watch Maria B. and thinks she has the best Sunday show. I will be careful not to make such an observation about an interview posted again. I know others who don’t read TCH on a regular basis need these shows. I read TCH and obviously watch MB’s shows along with many others.
Wow. Brains abound while he speaks of all except a light endorsement of Ryan and McCarthy. GOD. Please continue helping us. Jordan or Meadows or Gohmert for speaker would make me tear up with a smile.
DRAIN IT
I think Devin Nunes.
I was hoping for my congressman, Mark Meadows. He is a really good guy…and on our side.
I hope the word spreads and the disgust with Dems and the previous administration rises, so that we get some enthusiasm in NOVEMBER!!!
Certainly the MSM will keep as silent as possible, even when (if?) indictments come down: they will not explain why the Dem has broken the law, the words “supposedly,” “alleged,” and of course the phrase “witch hunt by the Trump Administration” will be used, along with the claim that the indictments are an attempt to distract from the Russian (i.e. Fake Russian) (Non)Scandal.
In other words, everything will be done to pooh-pooh all aspects of the Dems’ coup d’etat.
That’s why I think some media swamp dwellers should be convicted and put into prison as well. Perhaps then the media will start reporting news instead of their talking points.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Re: Julius Streicher
I happen to think you are right.
“…He’s(Comey) is not in the Justice League, he’s in the justice system.” Exactly that Mr. Ratcliffe. And soon, God willing, he’ll be ‘in the criminal justice system’.
I so hope so
I loved this comment…it shows perfectly how Comey views himself as some sort of super hero…overstepping his role in reality and history
It’s all in the UniComey Manifesto. Only $850 for a signed copy.
Comey is much much worse than “just a bad cop”.
He and his ilk, which include the very highest levels of the Executive Branch of the previous administration, were actively involved in subversive, illegal and immoral tactics to deprive at least one American citizen of their rights without due process, which then further advanced to activities to meddle in the USA’s election process, and then as we know continued in such a manner to deliberately undermine a duly elected POTUS, based on contrived and false evidence.
He and ALL of the conspirator’s need to pay a very very steep and heavy price for their high crimes against President Trump and the Citizens of the United States of America.
As you go up the ladder the penalties should be more severe. When the head is rotten it destroys the whole organization. Militarizing the Federal agencies and killing citizens is cause for the death penalty. There was a reason that our country was setup to have law enforcement local and minimize the federal government and this is it.
i did like the way Ratcliff listed all the ways Comey screwed up–usurping the AG’s authority–usurping Congress’s authority (adding “intent” to the statue?) and usurping SCOTUS’s power as well. Comey did value his own opinion, didn’t he?
Not much that can be said at this point. Maybe after the IG report in May things will be able to come out in the open a bit more. If people are going to be charged with crimes, I would hope those in charge will not be talking. Just do a bang up job of doing their job.
So the top RHINOs want Kevin McCarthy to be the next speaker of the House? Oh my.
I honestly don’t know him very well. I do know that when I have seen his name written here, it has not been very nice. Plus, if the big dogs want him in, a lot of red flags are going off.
I’m going to have to read up on him and see if he was and is still a never Trumper. I’m so tired of these republicans fighting against our President every step of the way when they know our President is doing what he promised and to make our country great again. They are just so worried about their pockets not getting stuffed by bad people who are against our country and increasing its strength at home and around the world. I don’t know how they sleep at night or justify their actions that are not in the interests of their constituents. It just blows me away. Yes, I have some naivety in me too. I’m still working on that.
Be well, and have a blessed Sunday,
Ma’iingankwe
McCarthy was part of the Boehner posse and then the Ryan posse. Always in the background hiding in the shadows. Another Eric Cantor.
Would like to see someone else maybe from those that truly support President Trump and the voters agenda and get that wall funded.
California Kevin McCarthy? That is very disheartening. I sense there will be no change in the leadership of the GOP despite the wishes of the voters.
This is a joke it should upset every american no matter what party you are in. If they did this to our President imagine what they would have done to us if Clinton had won.
Bartiromo definitely does the best interview on tv. Asks the question an just listens.
Maria is very intelligent, well spoken, on of the best interviewers,
and she’s good looking.
Maria has the total package.
Republicans on the relevant committees like Radcliff go out of their way to present themselves as judicious and circumspect when speaking about these most heinous of crimes. That appears to be an intended PR motif of those speaking on behalf of on-going investigations in the DOJ and legislative committees, very much in contrast to the hysteria on the other side. The White Hats are donning white gloves, but most of us, it I may say so, are ready for the executioners to get to work draining the swamp knowing the crimes are incontrovertible. This sets up a difficult dichotomy that is frustrating to all those who spend a great deal of time following these issues (thank you SD and crew) and understand just exactly how these vermin tried to destroy the very foundations of the greatest nation on Earth.
IMHO, relevant Committees are filled with irrelevant Republicans that continue to be not much more than chair holders. The “me too” spot for thirty years except for the few times you could count on one hand missing three fingers.
The republicans from my state are a big nothing burger lapping up taxpayer benefits. Come November 2018 the smart folks pull the masks off the candidates.
It would be nice but the problem is not enough Trump leaning Republicans are on the ticket, so we are again left with voting for the best of two very bad choices. Way too few establishment politicians were actually dumped in the primaries.
That’s a long row to hoe considering J. Edgar’s record.
As for McCarthy. He would definitely be my last choice. But from all I have read and seen, he seems to now be supporting the Trump agenda Hope it’s real if he gets it. He seems to look after himself #1. And today that entails leading the Trump agenda. Guess we’ll see.
Kevin McCarthy was at Sea Island Georgia “Stop Trump” meeting prior to the nomination.
Kevin even said he thought Putin was “paying Trump,” then when a recording of that came out later, he said it was meant as “a joke.” Not something to joke about is it?
Kevin was given an award by COC Tom Donohue.
Kevin has since changed his tune, trying to kiss up, but frankly I do not believe him and see not one shred of evidence of sincerity in this man. If he repented of his anti-Trumpness he did it far too late to matter much in gaining the trust of real Trump supporters.
Kevin is Ryan the second. Ryan was Boehner the second. How long will this go on?
I agrees with both of your assessments. Trying to be objective cause we really have no control how this plays out.
He also made that stupid comment about “getting Clinton” on live TV. The maroon.
He also, if my memory serves, was part of the bumbling, keystone cops-like investigation into Benghazi and Cankle’s role in it. His wing-man, Trey Gowdy. Two willing dupes for the GOPe.
The crawler reads: “Comey hints at “unknown developments” regarding Fmr.Atty Gen’l Lynch and the Clinton email probe.” That’s from Comey’s book. Maybe it refers to the tarmac meeting, maybe to quashing the Weiner laptop probe, maybe both. Why is Comey threatening Lynch unless they’re all jockeying to make sure they don’t become the principal fall-guy as McCabe seems to be so far. Personally I don’t think any of them have a chance of surviving this. I don’t even think the FBI survives intact.
Just Comey throwing Lynch under the bus. CYA in book form.
They’re on the same side. So why threaten her at all ? My guess is that Comey is looking to cut a deal.
It’s become a huge A to C. Can’t be done.
Let’s just keep on hoping that the FBI definitely does not survive in its current form, if it does, justice will never be done for betraying the American people!
The good news for our side is that Comey, McCabe and Lynch may start turning their weapons on each other. You see small hints of that already. Especially McCabe who seems to have the most to lose right now. Especially if he faces criminal charges. His defense team would have to go after those above him to try and save his butt MCCabe has lied many times, but I think he is being truthful when he says those above him were putting pressure on him(Lynch especially)
Or perhaps a better way to put it is that he was a willing participant, but not the ringleader. So he is being half truthful. He is probably pissed about being the one to take the blame though.
Yeah Lynch is in deep doo-doo. She’s a real believer, thinks she’s down for the struggle. In her mind, that would justify doing anything to ensure the Obama-Clinton social justice polices prevail. Now she’ll pay for her arrogance and hubris, thinking she’s above the law.
Comeys new book stinks so bad they can only sell them in a tent out doors! Come y should be in prison,he stands six foot 8 weighs 244,and lied to Congress on the Senate floor! I agree with President Trump Comey,is the worst fb I director of all time!
I call it the UniComey Manifesto. It all about HIM.
On the bright side Comey’s book and every thing he does in Public is actually the best thing the president could have happen. Comey has essentially admitted the bias motive existed to fix the election and attack Trump as well as validated all of Trump’s claims. In addition, he is shedding light on the other roaches with is deep rooted desire of self preservation.
