Mexican Presidential Race Front-runner Blames Corruption For President Trump’s Perspective…

The next president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, or “AM LO” as he is known locally, is a well known Marxist. AM LO is virtually certain to be the winner of the July 1st Mexican election. The U.S. will have a Hugo Chavez ideologue at our southern border.
Today, front-runner AM LO told an audience in Rosarito (Baja California peninsula) that President Trump’s bad experiences investing in Mexico, and encountering corrupt officials throughout government, were likely the reason for his negative view of the country.
“[Trump] invested here in Rosarito and also in Cozumel, Quintana Roo, and because of Mexico’s corrupt governments he had to leave,” Lopez Obrador said. “That’s why he got a bad impression of our country.” (Reuters link)
AM LO went on to say his national government would eliminate the decades-long corruption within government and the judicial system. Keep eyes-wide-open; once in office AM LO will likely repeat Chavez/Maduro and remove blocks to his agenda including legislative opposition, elections and eventually term limits.
Obrador Retriever.
I have nothing more to say.
Obrador Deceiver
There. Fixed it for ya! 🙂
In Mexico, Obrador is refered to as AM LO not MLO.
Paco, what about LMAO? Does that work as well?
Does for me!
..that’s a good one!
AM LO cleaning up the Mexican Government is a virtual impossibility. The federal and state governments and the judicial system operate on the “mordida” or bribe. Mexico invented the swamp. Imagine trying to reform a government with three political parties. No one can agree on anything except lining their own pockets. Mexican politics = world class corruption.
Related to JLo?
Make Mexico Great Again!
This is one reason I voted for PDJT. I knew his policies would force Mexico to reform and deal with their own corruption. Having stable neighbors is important.
Remember, Marxists will say anything to further their agenda. If he is truly a Marxist, his words mean nothing. They are just a means to an end.
Oh so true, Joe. Frankly, I was surprised that Obrador Deceiver said what he did say.
I have had many experiences with the Mexican people, all of them were great. I had one scary bad experience with Corruptocrats that put me in the situation where I was the unfortunate Americano that was illegally in Mexico for about a week, until I got it fixed. It wasn’t my fault. I had to go and point out the corruption to try to save my hide. I did my part, when entering their country, but the Corruptocrats failed to do their part. That is not a good situation find yourself in a country like that. That was my final trip to Mexico.
The road ahead for the Mexican people is going to be a rough one.
The guy is a Marxist… this not good.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I forgot that fact. But at least the left is being forced to acknowledge the truth. Hopefully it means they are getting nervous.
Will he eliminate the caste system? Not likely…
I pity the Mexican people if they elect a Marxist into office ***
Especially now that they can’t walk on over at their leisure.
Do not pity those who vote for him. Would be like hugging Obama voters.
I voted for Obama…
save your pity for the people of this country who will be further violated by the invading hordes escaping this Marxist dictator – his presence will make it for them to claim “asylum”
I pity the Mexican people if they elect a Marxist into office ***
Mexicans LIKE Marxists…or human sacrifices, anyway. True.
Mexico 🇲🇽 had the 2nd highest number of murders in 2017. Syria was number one. Pena Nieto was promising the same thing before his election.
Our President is absolutely right about Mexico 🇲🇽. The place is a hell hole we need to barricade in with our beautiful WALL!
From the article linked above:
Mexico has recorded its highest homicide rate in years, with the government’s interior ministry reporting there were 29,168 murders in 2017, more than in 2011 at the peak of Mexico’s drug cartel-stoked violence.
The death toll is Mexico’s highest since the government began keeping records in 1997, and shot past 2011’s tally of 27,213 homicides, the Associated Press reports. According to the Interior Department, Mexico’s homicide rate this past year equated with 20.5 murders per 100,000 residents; in 2011, that figure was 19.4.
Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto had campaigned pledging to end the epidemic of drug cartel violence that plagued the country between 2006 and 2012, but his administration saw only a temporary dip in homicides between 2012 and 2014.
Thank for that Fle. That’s why I not longer go there. I used to go twice a year. (See my post above in this thread.)
Your right! I will never go to Mexico again. Not worth your life.
Here is the article:
http://time.com/5111972/mexico-murder-rate-record-2017/
So, 14 murders in Cancun last weekend and they’re blaming it on the cartels. Suppose AmLo has an easy answer for that too? Tourism is going down and it’s not Trump’s fault
I’m hoping that Trump can get a NAFTA deal before this guy takes over.
President Trump should eliminate NAFTA as soon as possible.
No need WSB! He has ultimately won with NAFTA. He can have his KILLERS negotiate for the next 3 years because he and our country already won!
Here is my post from the other day:
Our President today revealed something that made me realize that he has Mexico 🇲🇽, Canada 🇨🇦, CoC and RINOs completely defeated when it comes to NAFTA. The longer the negotiations take, the better for us. If they want to end the negotiations to stop the bleeding, the better the deal will be for us.
Sundance shared a thread a week or so ago (see below)
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/07/nafta-watch-no-agreement-on-major-issues-after-three-days-of-discussion-between-principals/
In the thread there was a video with a Canadian reporter.
At 1:32 in the clip above, the reporter states that the longer their is uncertainty
with NAFTA, the more likely companies are going to open up businesses in the USA 🇺🇸 instead of Canada 🇨🇦!
@unseen1 shared comments our President made today in his discussion with Republican Governors and Republican Congressional Members. Our President states what
the reporter stated. He doesn’t care how long NAFTA takes and here is why:
Fabulous, Felice!!!!!!
Thank you for the clarity. My stance was to kill it off FAST. I fought against politicians when NAFTA was rolling out and I lost at every turn. I am so ready for winning in regards to NAFTA. Turns out that we are winning and I failed to see that! Thanks Fle.
PDJT made a great point at one of his recent televised WH meetings that w NAFTA negotiations unsettled, no company is going to drop $1B for a new plant south of the border.
Remember also that our very own Marxist president, Barack Obama, also promised to clean up corruption in government. He said he would have the most transparent administration in history. He also said he was going to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse. He did the opposite.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And so many of us knew in 2007. Sad.
Yes, Joe – so right. The picture above of our stupid ass Barry back slapping Chavez makes me want to puke. Literally – it just gets me crazy…grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!
I hope this guy runs all of the manufacturing base back into the USA lol
MLO is full of crap. Mexico has had corrupt officials for decades. It is a known fact and anyone even remotely paying attention knows it. I’m sure Trump was well aware of the corrupt officials long before he invested there. And I’m willing to bet he made money on his investments.
No, MLO, the reason Trump has a negative impression of Mexico is because it is not any better than a shithole country and if a wall was built to keep the millions of illegals from escaping the shithole country, maybe they would over throw the corrupt officials. That’s why Mexico does not want a wall.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Oh, great, a Marxist in Mexico. How long before Mexico becomes Venezuela II?
2 weeks
Judiciary – not long – then watch them scurry across the border. This is going to be bad. Build that wall and build it now, please.
well an invading horde is grounds for many more troops at the border
“MLO went on to say his national government would eliminate the decades-long corruption within government and the judicial system. Keep eyes-wide-open; once in office MLO will likely repeat Chavez/Maduro and remove blocks to his agenda including legislative opposition, elections and eventually term limits.”
That sounds like the same swill BHO peddled to the USA to get elected…..
Wait just a cotton-picking minute here. Even if the Mexican government was squeaky clean, we still wouldn’t want to allow massive illegal “immigration” into our country. However, corruption is truly at the root of Mexico’s problems and is what is driving so many of their citizens to want to escape. The corruption is also what allows the human and drug trafficking. Yes, they need to clean up their corruption but they need to do so for their own sake, not to impress us.
Send them all back to work it out. Humanitarian of us.
seen this article earlier thanks to Sundance retweeting it….and made my comment known.
but i oops with his name… #smh
Lopez Obrador said not Morena
LikeLiked by 2 people
If AM LO, or MLO, or whatever his name is, wants to clean up corruption, he can start with the illegal immigration and the drug trafficking. Then maybe we can talk. Hell, he may actually want to build the wall to keep his subjects from escaping.
ATTENTION: All Illegal Aliens In the USA
Soon To Be Free Stuff In Mexico. Get Over the Border Quickly Before the Wall Is Built and You Too Can Be a Beneficiary in the Wonderful New Utopian Paradise
Free Everything, and Shiny Unicorns Too!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Kinda reminds me of those gals who were so excited when Barry got into office because it meant free phones and never having to pay their mortgages again. Yay! Good times!
“Today, front-runner MLO told an audience in Rosarito (Baja California peninsula) that President Trump’s bad experiences investing in Mexico, and encountering corrupt officials throughout government, were likely the reason for his negative view of the country.”
______________
Yeah, it could be that.
Or it could be the same reason everyone else has a negative view of Mexico, because it’s a failed narco-terror state.
Dude, your country is a 4th world basket-case run by drug cartels more vicious than ISIS, they just don’t get the same publicity.
But yeah, besides that, Mexico is a great place.
“MLO went on to say his national government would eliminate the decades-long corruption within government and the judicial system.”
______________________
Oh! Oh! Oh!
I gotta question, Mr. Kotter!
Can you name a single country, in the history of the world, where a Marxist government EVER eliminated corruption?
I mean, if your plan is that a Marxist take over Mexico to eliminate corruption, if that is even possible, shouldn’t there be at least one example in all the world where that’s actually happened before?
If it has never happened before, how is your brand of Marxism going to be any different?
Do you understand that Marxism, as an ideology, was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of millions of people in the last hundred years?
So what’s the plan?
Are you gonna just pick out the ‘good parts’ of the ideology of death and oppression known as ‘Marxism’ and cast all the rest away?
If so, which parts are the ‘good parts’ of Marxism?
Are there any ‘good parts’ of Marxism?
Which planks of the Communist Manifesto are the good ones, Senor Obrador?
All of them they line up all the corrupt politicians ( that would be all of them) Shoot them and then start over. After the purge comes a new constitution endorsing President for Life.
Its for the little people
Since Marxists tend to believe that their people should stick around to enjoy the awesomeness of their policies, any chance Obrador starts building a wall or secures the border to keep his people from leaving? That would obviously make leftist heads start exploding on this side of the border, besides the sheer irony of a Marxist true-believer down south upsetting the Marxist plans of his compatriots up north.
In my business, MLO is “main lug only”. Somehow, I think it applies.
So if the promise of give away draws illegals back into Mexico before we build the wall and shut down the border, I guess I am ok with this honeypot.
Can we hurry up and send all the illegals home?
Labrador’s words reek of deception.
“Labrador’s words reek of deception.”
_________________
People have been saying that about Marxists since… well, since Marx!
Does anyone really think that the cartels who have the army and police in their pockets will let Obrador make Mexico into Venezuela? I mean seriously, Mexico is almost as poor as Yemen and Venezuela was far from it when Chavez took over in the late 1990s.
What wealth from their tiny middle class is there to rob from? Not much.
“Does anyone really think that the cartels who have the army and police in their pockets will let Obrador make Mexico into Venezuela?”
_______________
I am confident that if Senor Obrador wins, it will only be because he is already owned by the cartels.
We kind of the need the Wall ASAP… and 10 more feet higher!
If this Marxist bag of fecal matter wins all he will bring is BIBLICAL levels of pain and suffering that will eventually find it’s way here unless we have the Wall up.
Phew… That’s a relief.
It’s not like Marxist regimes are known for corruption.
Over 129 million dead in just the last 70 years.
http://www.savageleft.com/poli/mbc.html
I tried to ‘like’ that, but the Walkin’ Boss put me in the box for the night again.
You’re free….just be a good egg. 😀
Thank you Ad rem, you’re always nice to me 🙂
“You’re free….just be a good egg. 😀”
__________________
No more eggs for me tonight, Boss.
50 is my limit 😉
What a lot of us don’t see is that there is no comparison between the US and Mexico. For years, Mexico has been plagued with the government and legal system have been owned by those in power- i.e.. rich or cartel. The people have zero power. AMLO is a Mexican nationalist. He’s telling the people who are fed up with the current political abomination that Mexico is that he’s going to change it. Is that winning potential votes? Absolutely. Will his rhetoric succeed in making real change- doubtful. He’ll likely see a bullet before he can have chance.
Jesuit Catholic Church in S America
Communists from 1600’s to now.
Marxist are Commies who think they are upper class commies!
Cuban Troops will move from Venezuela to Mexico now!
The fact is this new commie wave will be so bad the wall and gun carting troopsvwill be the only cure!
MLO is going to clean up Mexico?
Good luck with that. You have corruption everywhere you look.
The local police and the local Government are totally corrupt and it just gets worse further up the food chain from there.
The Wall needs to expedited. Every man, woman and child should be sent to lend a hand.
We may even have to consider putting more troops on the border.
Unless anybody thinks that the Cartels will just go away and close shop, things are going to get ugly fast.
The money to support that drug operation has to come from somewhere.
You can expect more drugs crossing the border. More money going back into Mexico and more violence to get that accomplished.
On the Mexican side you can expect new all time records for murder that will make 29k look like the good old days.
99% of the Mexicans are decent hard working people. They are exasperated by their version of the swamp. Unfortunately they don’t have a DJT like we do. Their political infrastructure is rotten to the core the rich and the corrupt prosper. The Mexicans have historically rallied behind a rural underdog type savior, be it a Poncho Villa, a Zapata or a Benito Juarez. I’d go so far as to say that many of the earlier versions of the drug cartel leaders could be lumped into this category (Jesus Malverde is an example of the sainthood betrothed by this early narco outlaw). They are looking for a Robin Hood to stick it to the man. The Mexican govt is sick sick sick. The people desperately need a change, but like I said they don’t have a Trump, this is why they are going for a socialist. They don’t know the trouble they’re getting themselves into, they are looking for an immediate end to the corruption. I know it won’t be any better for them, in fact it’s going to be worse, but in their desperation they are gasping and grasping for a straw.
“The U.S. will have a Hugo Chavez ideologue at our southern border.”
This is excellent. Could not be better for the Wall……or the idea of the Wall, which is all we have as we speak.
What’s really need is some US border patrol / military/ rancher firefights with Mexican police or military…asap please.
needed
