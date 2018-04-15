Mexican Presidential Race Front-runner Blames Corruption For President Trump’s Perspective…

The next president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, or “AM LO” as he is known locally, is a well known Marxist. AM LO is virtually certain to be the winner of the July 1st Mexican election. The U.S. will have a Hugo Chavez ideologue at our southern border.

Today, front-runner AM LO told an audience in Rosarito (Baja California peninsula) that President Trump’s bad experiences investing in Mexico, and encountering corrupt officials throughout government, were likely the reason for his negative view of the country.

“[Trump] invested here in Rosarito and also in Cozumel, Quintana Roo, and because of Mexico’s corrupt governments he had to leave,” Lopez Obrador said. “That’s why he got a bad impression of our country.” (Reuters link)

AM LO went on to say his national government would eliminate the decades-long corruption within government and the judicial system. Keep eyes-wide-open; once in office AM LO will likely repeat Chavez/Maduro and remove blocks to his agenda including legislative opposition, elections and eventually term limits.

