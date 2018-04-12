Rand Paul: “President Trump Needs to Declassify The Shenanigans”…

Oh, heck yes.  This is exactly what we have been talking about.  In an interview with Neil Cavuto, Senator Rand Paul shares his opinion that President Trump should respond to the coordinated political attacks by FBI and DOJ operatives by declassifying the information underneath all their shenanigans.

Good advice.  Without interfering with the IG Horowitz and parallel Proseuctor John Huber approach, President Trump should immediately begin declassifying the documents surrounding the FISA abuse scandal.

Start by declassifying the 99-page opinion of FISA Court Presiding Judge, Rosemary Collyer.  Remove all the redactions and let us see who the FBI/DOJ officials were allowing to have access to the NSA database to conduct searches.  Then declassify the full FISA Title-1 surveillance application used by the FBI and DOJ against U.S. person Carter Page.

If these releases of information create a need for prosecution of the people, entities and former officials behind the documents, then so be it. These documents are unrelated to the issues of the FBI conduct review of IG Horowitz, and extend outside the DOJ. WATCH:

 

210 Responses to Rand Paul: “President Trump Needs to Declassify The Shenanigans”…

  1. Madglobal says:
    April 12, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Trump ordering Rosenstein to immediately reclassify and release the Page FISA application and the findings of FISA wrongdoing would be genius. Rosenstein would refuse and could then be fired for cause.

  2. ablefox says:
    April 12, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Declassification is at CNN….

  3. JX says:
    April 12, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Start with the “partially redacted” document Rosenstein showed Nunes.

    How can a document be partially redacted? It either is or isn’t.

    • Chris Four says:
      April 12, 2018 at 9:20 pm

      They redacted names of individuals and countries they did not to reveal.

      They could also redact telephone and street addresses.

    • ablefox says:
      April 12, 2018 at 9:21 pm

      It is all Fact Free reporting. The MSM and the Social Justice System have become entirely fact free wishful thinking by leftomaniacs. Only defeated by the rules of law after a couple years of appeals. Total corruption has been achieved by the left.

  4. chick20112011 says:
    April 12, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    I believe these illegal antics need to come out now, before the left destroys this Country.

  5. LafnH2O says:
    April 12, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    “As the Americans learned so painfully in Earth’s final century, free flow of information is the only safeguard against tyranny. The once-chained people whose leaders at last lose their grip on information flow will soon burst with freedom and vitality, but the free nation gradually constricting its grip on public discourse has begun its rapid slide into despotism.
    Beware of he who would deny you access to information, for in his heart, he dreams himself your master.”

    Commissioner Previn lal
    Alpha Centauri
    Firaxis Games

  6. Kenji says:
    April 12, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Mr Bower’s response is wholly inadequate. It is a middle finger to the people of the USA … saying essentially, that the FBI has the absolute RIGHT to spy on whomever they want and tell NO ONE about it … not even the Congress under which they serve. We seem to be having a FULL ON Constitutional CRISIS … thanks Obama! Thanks Deep State Leftist embeds. Or is that inbreds?

  7. 4harrisonblog says:
    April 12, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Pull that trigger Senator Paul!

  8. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 12, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Looks like Rand Paul’s October 15th golf outing with President Trump may be paying off!

  9. ablefox says:
    April 12, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    The DDD nuke option … Declass everything an pardon all de good guys. From the git go.

  10. Brant says:
    April 12, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Couldn’t he also declassify all the Awan stuff? I know some of that (and the shenanigan) papers could mess up criminal cases, but it seems like those have little chance of ever happening. So, maybe declassify 80-90% and keep back some real juicy stuff. And let everyone know that stuff is being held back. At this stage, I would even be kinda satisfied with some overwhelming humiliation. Granted dimwits will vote for them anyway, but at least they would be laughing stocks on every Sunday show they go on. Imagine Fake Rapper or F. Chuck Todd interviewing a congressional dimwit that everyone knows did those things. Heck, POTUS could even declassify and then pardon them at the same news conference.

    Can you imagine releasing something on Mad Maxine and then in the next breath pardoning her? Of course keeping some stuff back. I think it would be hilarious.

  11. Republicanvet91 says:
    April 12, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    It hit me this morning when I was thinking about all of this, and the news that Paul Ryan is resigning.

    We might not be in this situation, or it might not so thoroughly infect so many federal departments if Congressmen like Ryan and others actually took their oversight roles seriously.

    Throughout Obama’s terms, and even after, many committee chairmen in both the House and Senate have used whatever oversight roles they are playing for little more than theater. There have been zero results by their oversight efforts throughout both his terms. Whether it was weaponizing the IRS and EPA against citizens, flagrant violations of the law, a politicized, gun-running AG at DOJ, Congress has failed to get serious with oversight.

    Now we are paying the price for them being so gutless.

  12. Frbrdskmi8 says:
    April 12, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    IMO President Trump is smarter and more cunning than any of these idiots. He knows what’s going on and in the midst of all of it, he’s still trying to MAGA. If we lose faith and abandon him , we only have ourselves to blame for the consequences. This man gave up his business ventures during his office tenure, donates his salary to charity, is abused daily by media and those who claim to be Conservatives (a party that should support their President). This is a turning point, if we don’t stand for what we believe and help President Trump then we deserve what we get. Our children, grandchildren and all who come after deserve better. God bless you President Trump, may our heavenly Father bestow His blessings, mercy and strength upon you. May He lead and guide you, amen.

  13. TeaForAll says:
    April 12, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Enough is Enough.
    President Trump release the documents. We are behind you, the American People need closure on all of this drama. To be honest I am sick of all this BS

  14. Stormyeyes says:
    April 12, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Oh good God. I didn’t know this before:

    https://theblacksphere.net/2017/12/should-america-trust-inspector-general-michael-horowitz/

    “Michael E. Horowitz will now be looking into the actions of FBI Director James Comey. In the early 1990s, Horowitz briefly worked for Comey while the two of them were in the Southern District of New York.
    From 1987 to 1993, James Comey worked at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, serving as deputy chief of the Criminal Division. Horowitz also worked for Southern District of New York for some of that time; Comey and Horowitz were both there from 1991 through 1993, with Horowitz being assistant U.S. attorney.”

    • Sauce says:
      April 12, 2018 at 9:45 pm

      From December, perhaps he has wised up

    • Rhoda R says:
      April 12, 2018 at 9:45 pm

      Operative words: “…briefly worked with….” I’ve worked for years with people I didn’t much like and I guarantee that I wouldn’t soften my findings just because I once worked with them. I’m sure he had enough time to get fed up with Comey’s Holier than Thou attitude. Also remember the crap that Obama gave him and that Yates tried to keep him from doing his job properly. He’s not going to soft peddle anything.

  15. SR says:
    April 12, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Tomorrow is Friday and RR and others met with WH team today. Let see or nothing..

  16. Streak 264 says:
    April 12, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Maybe one reason this investigation is being dragged out is that the DHS needs to be prepared for the fallout of all the high ranking being perp walked. You know there will be riots in the streets plus whatever crap the deep state rains down on us. There needs to be serious planning especially not knowing what the deep state has in mind. Or maybe they do know what the deep state has planned.

  17. Stormyeyes says:
    April 12, 2018 at 9:46 pm

