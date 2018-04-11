Senator Rand Paul Confirms Peter Strzok and Lisa Page Retain FBI Top Secret Security Clearances…

During an interview with Fox News host Harris Faulkner today U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) discussed a response letter he received from FBI Director Christopher Wray.
Senator Paul inquired with the FBI Director about whether reassigned FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ/FBI Attorney Lisa Page still retained their Top Secret FBI clearances.
According to Senator Paul, the FBI director would not respond to specific agent inquiry, however, Wray did affirm that all existing FBI officials retain Top Secret clearances.
In essence, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, despite being removed from investigative authority over their role in the political efforts to target President Trump, retain employment within the DOJ/FBI apparatus in an unknown capacity and thereby their clearances.
This information by Rand Paul dovetails into an increasingly obvious storyline where Lisa Page and Peter Strzok remain employed because they are cooperating with the internal investigation by Inspector General Michael Horowitz and parallel federal prosecutor John Huber.
Previously we identified Strzok and Page as part of a group of five key FBI and DOJ officials who were at the center of the corrupt operations and remain inside the organization.
In addition to Page and Strzok, former FBI chief legal counsel James Baker and former DOJ-NSD Deputy Bruce Ohr have been removed from their roles yet still remain inside the FBI and DOJ respectively. Those four are joined by the FBI Asst. Director in charge of Counterintelligence, Bill Priestap. However, despite Priestap’s centrality to the 2015/2016 corrupt FBI activity -including the Trump operation- Priestap remains untouched.
After FBI Asst Director Andrew McCabe was fired the subsequent information revealed what happened inside the group. McCabe lied to FBI and IG investigators about his coordinating leaks to media. McCabe’s story conflicted with the account of his office attorney, Lisa Page. {Go Deep}
To validate the truthfulness of her position Lisa Page provided FBI investigators with access to her text messages which showed conversations about McCabe directing leaks by Page and FBI communications Director Michael Kortan. After the Page messages confirmed her version of the events; eventually McCabe admitted to misleading investigators.
Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, James Baker and Bruce Ohr have all been removed from responsibilities within the DOJ and FBI yet all still remain inside the organization. FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap, who was Peter Strzok’s’ boss throughout the corrupt group activity, remains in his role today.
Clearly you need a TS clearance to hold a chair down and wait for the lawyers to call you…
what on earth could they possibly be doing that requires top-secret clearances?
unless the “existing” is a word play…
Why aren’t they demoted to sweeping the floors and cleaning the toilets?
These two should have their badges and FBI jobs taken away.
There is no place for lawless employees in the FBI.
Out where I used to work, everyone had a clearance, including the janitors. Otherwise the janitors would have to be escorted everywhere. Just because someone has a clearance, doesn’t mean they have access to classified information.
They must have the clearance to be shown, and explain and respond to, sensitive documents.
Right. They’re not giving them anything at this point that they don’t want them to see. TS clearance doesn’t mean you have the run of the place.
This is the best logical answer. If their access was removed, they wouldn’t be able to confirm, deny or the existence of other new documents that were presented to them during the investigation.
That being said, having access doesn’t mean that they are actively using their access to conduct investigations, but who knows. Maybe they were assigned to clerical work…. or on Wray’s new team declassifying documents…. :p
Trapper thank you so much for providing common sense to this thread! You hit it on the nose. These five POS are not looking at anything unless they are told to. They are being monitored 24 hours a day. If they do anything outside of what they are told to do, any and all agreements are torn up and thrown out the window. They will than face the fullest extent of the law.
Right on point Flep!
Just more clear evidence that nobody is EVER going to be punished for their actions…All theater…
I think the implications here are actually the opposite of this.
That is, Page (at least) did the right thing and that’s why McCabe got fired and seems likely to face a criminal trial.
In other words, the good guys (or the “flipped” bad guys) got rewarded for eventually doing the right thing. But the bad guys are still in trouble, because the good guys told on them.
Concur
Can you even read or think beyond WAHWAHWAH?
Could Priestap be a white hat and not just cooperating? Tin foil hat time…was he a double agent?
His position remains unchanged, unlike P and S.
Strzok/Page texted each other that Priestap was a weenie, was always leery when people proposed skirting procedures. In other words, he was basically a white hat all along, it seems. — Page flipped when she saw McCabe was trying to make her take the fall for stuff she didn’t originate, just went along with.
Another thought I had today was that AG Sessions is keeping the FISA court busy with all the felony conspiracies going on every where you look.
I think Mr. Priestap may have been against the whole scheme they cooked up from the beginning.
How would that involve the FISA court?
In order to have the IC follow all the conspiracy leads just like they did with the phony dossier. If you were reading all the comms between the conspirators involved it could involve a huge group of people involved in the overthrow of a duly elected President.
Letting the left continue to wreak havoc is just outing more of them.
If you wanted to try to get as many as possible you just need to give them more time.
This is VERY interesting. Back in to the fold but working at DOJ.
“Former Trump White House official Ezra Cohen-Watnick is joining the Department of Justice as a national security adviser to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a source confirmed on Wednesday.
His first day will be Monday, according to a source familiar with his appointment.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/04/11/ezra-cohen-watnick-joining-justice-department-national-security-adviser-sessions/
Here’s more background info on Ezra Cohen Watnick. He was the one who let Nunes know about the unmasking records and Susan Rice and Samantha Powers. McMaster fired him because of that. This video gives some insight just how deep and ugly all of this is.
Ezra Cohen Watnick
The Hero We Don’t Deserve
Flipping has its privileges.
Yeah, some of them now want $15 per hour!
LikeLiked by 3 people
ha ha ha.
That’s a good one, Golden!
Very well played 🙂
Do they retain their clearances in order to discuss the top secret illegal activities that they participated in?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly!
Similar to how Susan Rice kept her security clearance. But very easy for the 1D crowd to cry over it without the need for more than 1 thought.
Bingo!
So when is this freaking IG report coming out again?
Take a crap or get off the pot already.
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 30 right at 11:59 pm and 59.999 seconds. They will make us wait until the bitter end but i think its required to be out by the end of April. Not 100% sure!
Getting tired of waiting for the dang report.
Good to see you back in the investigative saddle Sundance👏😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
“According to Senator Paul, the FBI director would not respond to specific agent inquiry, however, Wray did affirm that all existing FBI officials retain Top Secret clearances.”
Can anyone with hands-on-experience/knowledge explain the logical process where IC depts. do not reduce or withdraw the level of clearances of employees who have been demoted or no longer employed (such as Hag, who it was said on this board before and in press, iirc, still has her TS clearance). Serious question.
An ongoing clearance doesn’t get you anywhere if you’re no longer in a job where you are given the same kinds of classified documents to view as part of your work as you were given in your prior assignment. Classified means “need to see/know.” A clearance doesn’t mean you get to ask for or look at anything you feel like.
Their clearance is essentially useless as they are both probably so paranoid about being around anything electronic.
🙂
A TS clearance means nothing unless you are allowed to have access to TS information. Additionally, maintaining one’s TS clearance is often mandatory to stay employed at a particular agency. Therefore, they have not had their TS clearances pulled yet so that they can remain at the FBI and continue to sing like songbirds to Horowitz and company.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You need the TS clearance and a need to know TS info. In their case they are probably mainly generating TS info…
Correct they need their clearance to stay employed. I would imagine as high up as they are they had a higher level clearance than TS, especially working on counterintelligence. So perhaps their clearances were downgraded? We’ll never know, but I do know if they lose their clearance they can’t be employed.
It must be really fun working at the FBI.
Not long ago I read that Hillary still had a top secret clearance.
So the Russians may still be paying her.
BREAKING: Trump-Appointed U.S. Attorney Was Forced To Recuse Himself So Cohen Raid Could Take Place:
http://dcwhispers.com/breaking-trump-appointed-u-s-attorney-was-forced-to-recuse-himself-so-cohen-raid-could-take-place/#lZI4lXbH63JIfv0c.97
“FTA: Over the last 24-hours, the Establishment Media has repeated over and over again how the U.S. District Attorney who oversaw the raid on longtime Trump Attorney Michael Cohen’s New York offices was a Trump appointee – implying there must have been some serious wrongdoing for the raid to then have taken place. Ah, there’s one problem though. U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman was NOT part of the raid. He was forced to recuse himself from the case by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
“ABC News has learned that Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, is recused from the Michael Cohen investigation.Two sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News Berman was not involved in the decision to raid Cohen’s office because of the recusal. The recusal was approved by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.“
“The raid was a Deep State-directed abuse of government authority that would have made Stalin blush. What few Trump loyalists there are in the federal government are being pushed aside to allow the Deep State to further isolate the President.”
Isn’t it weird that little Rosey can forcibly recuse someone who really has very little involvement to recuse from? Yet NOT recuse himself from muh Russia when he was very involved in Uranium 1.
Why would Cohen do an interview with Don Lemon yesterday?? Somethings not right about this raid of Cohen offices.. Could it be a sting operation to flush out corrupt DOJ/FBI?
DOJ must operate like an animal farm. All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.
LOL…….Thanks Firefly!
Reading between the lines- Berman refused to sign off on the warrant. So Mueller went over his head directly to Rosey who then recused Berman and signed the warrant himself.
I’m not buying that Berman recused himself.
Even though I despise Hillary Clinton, I could understand why she as a former Senator and Secretary of State was afforded a high degree of deference and respect by investigators.
It’s the complete LACK of such deference and respect – in fact the extreme OPPOSITE – afforded to President Trump I find infuriating.
I don’t think anyone at this point doubts Rod Rosenstein is a Deep State Black Hat. There was absolutely NO REASON to embarrass President Trump with that ridiculous “raid” on his personal attorney – except as a display of political fireworks in the service of aiding Mueller to bring down Trump. The cretins at the Southern District of NY are all Preet Bharara/Obama acolytes, and are likewise motivated.
Remember – Obama was president for 8 years. All senior leadership and mid-level supervisor career civil service came up in that toxic environment.
All are suspect. And Rosenstein is a proven bad apple.
“In essence, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, despite being removed from investigative authority over their role in the political efforts to target President Trump, retain employment within the DOJ/FBI apparatus in an unknown capacity and thereby their clearances.”
I guess if you have the right connections and know the right people you get “security clearances for life. As far as I know, a bunch of high-level BHO people still have theirs as well. – INSANITY
In the meantime, the deep state/shadow government denies security clearances to PDJT people that don’t have so much as a parking ticket because they are threats to the “let the Muslims get a foothold in America to bring in sharia law” crowd.
Compartmentilazation…
Sensitive compartmented information (SCI) is a type of United States classified information concerning or derived from sensitive intelligence sources, methods, or analytical processes. All SCI must be handled within formal access control systems established by the Director of National Intelligence
(DNI Dan Coats).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dan_Coats
There is also the differing degrees of “classification” thing.
They retain their clearance … but likely do not have access to anything requiring it at this point.
Sundance, I believes this reinforces your theory about them being “flipped”. What do you understand about Erik Prince being a double agent, and providing information on McCain providing or facilitating deliveries of chemical weapons to the Syrian rebels?
Apparently Trump flushed him out by doing what he said he would never do, Telegraph his moves in advance. However he did this when he said we were bringing our troops home. And within days the chemical attacks. I think Trump is speaking to the rebels not the Russians or Assad and I think they know this! What do you think?
Perhaps they need to retain their security clearance to confirm classified Top Secret documents presented to them by prosecutors………
That could be a possibility. I never thought of that.
This is all “through a looking glass”…we don’t know about the IG report or the investigation…we do know that our President has been under a microscope and ALL his personal attorney communications have been SUMMARILY SEIZED AND OFFICE/HOME RAIDED. How can Attorney General allow this to continue? How can Congress allow this to continue?? President Trump is our Duly Elected President and he’s being HUNTED.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s all part of being a banana republic run by globalist oligarchs from who knows where..maybe London.
Knife free zone surrounded by 3rd savages imported en masse sounds about the right place to look for them
Where is that damn IG report???
It kinda makes you wonder what it takes to lose a security clearance these days unless you are “little people”. Something like 40 Dems led by lil’ Debbie Wassermelon Shultz giving the Awan brothers clearance on their committee servers has barely made a blip in the news even after the Awan Bros ransacked them. No one in jail, no security clearances revoked. Debbie’s brother is on the case though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does anyone EVER lose their security clearance?
Sick Hillary still has hers.
Hussein and Jarrett and Rice, the entire cabal, ALL OF THEM, still have theirs.
And with regard to whether Strzok, Page, et al have been fired or not could be because they are S.E.S. (Senior Executive Services) members, part of the permanent bureaucracy who can’t be fired under any normal circumstances.
If I understand correctly, there are more than 9,000 S.E.S. members in the government, in key positions, nearly all appointed by Hussein. They are his own personal bureaucratic Trojan Horse army, until or unless Trump rescinds the unconstitutional order that created S.E.S. circa 1978.
Field McConnell (a.k.a. ‘Abel Danger’) claims that his sister, Kristine Marcy, is or was the head of S.E.S., possibly since its inception.
Do these people not fear for their lives? If WE can figure out they have flipped, some very ugly players did too! ( Well I ASSUME they have flipped.) This thing is so gianormous and convoluted, I thank my lucky stars that I found the Tree House!!
I continue to maintain that Sessions either can not or will not control the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://goo.gl/images/77fGto
While it has been announced that Strzok was removed from anything sensitive, I’ve never seen anything solid about Page. I have posted links multiple times before that say or suggest the following:
1) Page was not removed forcibly from Mueller’s team. She left voluntarily. That was in a release by the SC’s PR office that also verified that Strzok was booted for cause.
2) According to a quoted-but-unnamed friend, she went back to a position that did not involve contact with Andrew McCabe.
3) According to a statement made last week by the IG, Page’s texts were found in a methodical search, and not because of any volunteering by her. Of course, that does not preclude truthfulness or cooperation on her part upon being confronted shortly thereafter.
It’s somewhat possible that her situation might be closer to Priestap’s, rather than Strzok or Ohr’s.
As soon as McCabe uttered F Flynn then we F Trump, every agent that heard it should have immediately contacted the IG. Or turned in their badge and credentials.
