House Speaker Paul ‘Omnibus’ Ryan announced earlier today he is not seeking re-election in November. During a press conference announcement, after meeting with House lawmakers, Omnibus-Ryan stated his primary motivation was to could spend more time with his wife and children. Omnibus-Ryan stated he did not want his kids to only remember him as a “weekend Dad.”

“If I am here for one more term, my kids will only ever have known me as a weekend Dad — I just can’t let that happen.”

Speaker Paul Ryan is a truly good man, and while he will not be seeking re-election, he will leave a legacy of achievement that nobody can question. We are with you Paul! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

The decepticon balance bubble has moved in President Trump’s direction. Tom Donohue hardest hit….

