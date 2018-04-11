Paul Ryan Announces Retirement – Will Not Seek Reelection…

House Speaker Paul ‘Omnibus’ Ryan announced earlier today he is not seeking re-election in November. During a press conference announcement, after meeting with House lawmakers, Omnibus-Ryan stated his primary motivation was to could spend more time with his wife and children. Omnibus-Ryan stated he did not want his kids to only remember him as a “weekend Dad.”
“If I am here for one more term, my kids will only ever have known me as a weekend Dad — I just can’t let that happen.”
The decepticon balance bubble has moved in President Trump’s direction. Tom Donohue hardest hit….
Who should be next Speaker of the House – here’s my two cents… Louie Gohmert – Why.? Because it would make the Democrat Awan IT crowd go bug-eyed sweaty and beat holes in the asphalt trying to get out of Wash DC…
Gohmert has an outstanding A+ for his recent NumbersUSA immigration voting record and has improved lately over his A career grade. Scalise has a B- and McCarthy has a D+, both of which have gotten worse recent grades over their career in Congress. Seems a no-brainer to me which one is the best given immigration is one of the President’s pillar policy issues.
Agree 100%.
Steve Scalise. Gohmert is a good guy but his speaking style is sleep-inducing.
PS: I’ll believe that Ryan is finally done when I see it. He may just be doing this to get the coaxing going. That groundswell from the grass roots… (He may never hear that, but I can see him trolling for it…)
They are counting on Pelosi becoming the majority speaker if Dems win in mid terms!
When the Democrat Awan IT scandal breaks from just being an ‘investigation’ into indictments – and it will – the Democrats will either be prosecuted, resign immediately, or turn states evidence on others.
I pray for this daily. The Awan scandal
Is so epic in scale it can’t possibly be overstated.
I don’t think the Dems plan on re-electing the senile old woman Nancy Pelosi to leadership. Not sure who they WOULD elect, but I doubt it will be her.
Who was the father of Paul Ryan’s children?
How does his weasel DNA result in anything human?
#1 Jim Jordan – 97% lifetime FreedomWorks score
http://congress.freedomworks.org/legislators/jim-jordan
Agree 100%. For sure not McCarthy. I’d say more WINNING with Lyin’ Ryan retiring. Just too bad with full retirement benefits, which are way, way too much. IMO, once retired, back on civilian pay or similar. They have almost all gotten rich while there anyway.
Hubby’s comment when I told him PR retiring “More Rats (Uniparty) deserting a sinking ship!”
I would die of excitement if Gohmert becomes speaker. I really like him. Mark Meadows would be my second choice.
Can Ryan be forced out as Speaker NOW?
AMERICA 1st
This is again, political theatre…The blue wave is coming because the Republicans are making it happen through retirement. The House will go Democrat and they will move to impeach Trump. The Senate with a bare Republican majority will not stand in their way. None of them, on either side of the aisle care about fixing the nations problems. None of them care because they are set for life…healthcare, pension, golden parachutes. Even Trump himself can walk away from this without any cost to him. In the words of P.J. O’Rourke…”Don’t vote it only encourages the bastards”.
Republicans joined Democrats to protect Mueller from being fired with a joint bill. They are fighting for fair and impartial investigations. They are not going to stop. We used to be a nation of laws.
Fair and impartial should be in quotation marks.
The Republicans in the Senate will not Vote to convict if the House impeaches. They learned a lesson when they moved to impeach Clinton——-it set the GOP back generations.
I hope you’re right but I just don’t know anymore.
Hate to say it, mptc, but you are probably right.
I have to agree with a lot of this. The step asides are to allow Dems in and move to impeach. If this happens Senate GOPe scum will convict. They only need 67 votes to do it.
We have got to keep spreading info on Awan and get that broken open before the midterms.
The blue wave is coming because the Republicans are making it happen through retirement. The House will go Democrat
Failed prediction #7384.
McCarthy is Ryan v. 2.0. The selection and election of the new Speaker will reveal much about the level of success that has been achieved in combating the resistance in the House. Look for whomever gets endorsed by the GOP, National Review, McConnell, and RINOs et.al and then run in the other direction. Scalise, Jordan, or Gohmert would be wonderful, game-changing Speakers.
Don’t celebrate this until you see who his replacement is. Remember when we pushed out John Boehner? I remember all the conservatives celebrating. This retirement will mean NOTHING if he is not replaced by a MAGA supporter. And I personally don’t trust Kevin McCarthy. Jim Jordan or Mark Meadows would be better.
Ryan was an improvement over Boehner, not that this is saying much.
The establishment rats like Ryan and Gowdy with $millionaire income on low 6 digit congressional salary are retiring at a fast pace because they can no longer receive lobbyist money. Ryan can’t get CoC’s agenda passed so basically he doesn’t see the “worth” in staying on. Meanwhile,
…..Romney running as mid term candidate…
Get out!
And take his coat!
So with a clean slate in WI-CD1, an already recognized Paul Nehlen should have a much better chance to win if he decides to run again. But this guy looks good, too:
https://nickpolceforcongress.com/
DJT took him aside and wispered in his ear ” leave now and I ll let you keep all the siht you stole from the taxpayers ,fight me and I ll make sure you leave congress pennyless.”
Can’t remember exactly which speech it was by then candidate Trump and he quite possibly repeated it at several rally’s. But, to paraphrase President Trump, he said that ‘he would not tolerate politicians taking monies by nefarious means.’
Maybe he could do that with Mitch too.
Remember to keep an eye on what highly paid civilian position he is awarded for his great service to the swamp.
Yes. Anthem Health has been his bigge$t $upporter.
Translation of Trump’s farewell sentiment’s to Ryan: “See ya Paul. I’m the one who’s staying and you’re the one who’s leaving. Not exactly the way you imagined this would end is it.?”
From the famous Col. Tim Collins 2003 speech about Iraq:
“Wipe them out if that is what they choose. But if you are ferocious in battle remember to be magnanimous in victory.”
Yeah, just a coincidence with the IG’s report coming out.
Most of what is happening now – including the Cohen raid – has to do with that looming IG report and whatever actions Huber will take…
And Devin Nunes demanding the “electronic communications” and threatening subpoenas and impeachment of Rosenstein. Nunes basically went rouge against Ryan’s advice to stall. Ryan, being a member of Congress’s ‘Gang of Eight’, fingerprints will show up on the evidence of the Russia b/s.
“fingerprints … evidence of the Russia b/s” – THIS should land him (all of them) in prison, and at the very least in the history books as dirtier than Benedict Arnold – who was, after all, once a patriot.
When I think of Ryan, two photos emerge. One, being on the gang of 8 and two, his look of horror at the NSA facility with Devin Nunes standing behind him in Saudi Arabia. Maybe it’s me but, I’m thinking the scheme team involved 7 members of that Intel committee. Nunes wasn’t part of the gang. Then, through a scource close to General Flynn was shown the evidence. Unmasking and FISA abuses which he was excluded from. Yep, I believe he was kept in the dark over the scheme before and after to get Trump. Can you imagine the horror and then anger from Devin? Remember Nunes look at the presser after he saw what he saw and reported to our President. Admiral Rodgers and Devin Nunes, two American hero’s. Today’s news is awesome, but I can’t get that look of Ryan off my face looking at the big screen. I think then and there. The gig was up. Hopefully we all will find out soon.
Rats leaving the ship in droves. What could it mean?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, you are SUCH a tease lobbing us big, fat, slow-moving softballs at us! LOL!
The Saudi Arabia trip, with Ryan looking like he’d seen a ghost, was his professional epitaph.
He knew then.
We know now.
Take heart fellow CTH patriots. Most of these resignation are simply clearing the brush and dead wood. No one that will be missed. Remember where we were in April of 2016? We were told Trump didn’t have a chance. Hillary is a shoe-in. Trump has no coattails, he will lose the House and Senate blah, blah, blah. Now flash back to those wonderfully shocked and depressed faces on election night that had no idea what hit ’em. LOL Loved it!! We are still a loooong way out yet. The Dems have NO platform, NO message and NO candidates. We also have election reform coming down the pipe plus a ton of bad news for Dems waiting in the wings (IG report, LOTS of revelations about Hillary, Uranium One etc., etc, ad nauseum). The mid terms can still be great for us. These resignations on BOTH sides are the sounds of a draining swamp! Winning!
Oh, the dems not only have a message, they have a complete platform, here it is: “We intend to raise your taxes and flood your neighborhoods with Mexicans. Vote for us!!” That’s gotta be a winner, right? We are doomed.
Actually, yes, that will be a winner.
Correction, we will raise taxes of the evil 1-5% and lower taxes further for the lower 40-50%. Never mind there will be no jobs with growth potential or investment in the US, so everybody will end up paying more taxes of every kind in the end.
We will help you love your neighbor, like a good “Christian”, with an open border to flood your streets with drugs and people coming here to take your tax dollars.
Yes, that is a winning platform for over 51% and all the illegal can and will be counted.
…illegal votes that can and will be counted.
Or, how to run job-creators right out of the country.
We’ve seen before, longtime DC swamp denizens quit when they’re expecting their party to be shellacked at the polls in November.
BUT …
What if the issue ISN’T that the GOP is going to get shellacked, but that it just isn’t fun anymore to be a member of the crumbling establishment?
VSG must have thrown up in his mouth writing that tweet. haha.
When Mayor Khan of London stated he wants to control knives, he can find Ryan’s collection in Trump’s back.
With fresh Republican votes coming to the House in 2018, Ryan might have wanted to avoid the embarrassment of losing the Speaker position, retire as Speaker. Shame he is not stepping down now, let Scalise get some traction and Republican wins.
He just wanted to avoid beingvreplaced by a Democrat. Speakers don’t look so good when the other party wins on their watch…
Oh lookie. Ryan has a sad.
“If I am here for one more term, my kids will only ever have known me as a weekend Dad — I just can’t let that happen.”
(part that was left out)
“Also, seeing that I’m a scumbag lowlife weasel & I sold out my country & my people to the globalist crime cabal so I could profit off the country’s destruction, I’ll need to be home more often to supervise the building of a new 40 foot wall around my house to protect me & my family from the illegal alien hordes I’ve allowed in & the tax paying citizens I’ve so thoroughly screwed over”
Could it be Ryan is retiring because he will personally shut down the impeachment of Rosenstein & Wray by Nunes? Bet you never thought about that now did you.
I would not want to think such thoughts, might lead to throwing things.
Paging Paul Nehlen.
Mr. Nehlen is busy ranting against Jewish plots.
It was good to hear Ryan say he was leaving. Hope a true Trump supporter will get the Speaker’s Chair.
It would be nice to have a Republican in the Speaker’s chair
I seem to remember it was reported (many, many years ago) that Ryan was so dedicated to conservatism that while working on budgetary stuff he slept in his office to save the commute time…Have I got him mixed up with some other legislator?
If I haven’t, he could be a case study for how Congress corrupts absolutely, turning initially righteous new-be’s into swamp critters.
I think you are right, Sharpshorts.
I think it was Amash, at least for a while.
Ohh…Rush said he BELIEVES Eddie Munster???? That’s he’s resigning because of his FAMILY???…and he’s frustrated with the senate???? Now, please pardon me if I’m speaking about something that’s already been addressed on this post…but, I’m old. And it takes a long time for me to read everything and I don’t have that much time…I’m trying to do a lot…and it takes me three times as long as you younguns…but seriously???? He BELIEVES EDDIE MUNSTER!!!!! Well…I’ve had my laugh for the day…lol…
Paul Ryan is leaving to spend more time with his family … and to cash in on all his Washington connections as a lobbyist.
Mainly the latter; the former is a fringe benefit.
DUH!
Don’t let the door hit ya on the way out, Paul.
The Republicans plan to contribute to impeachment hearings in January 2019 with their ritual suicide of the November 2018 elections.
IMO the choice for next speaker will be either Scalise or McCarthy. My vote would be Scalise. I would love to see Jordan or Meadows, but that is too good to be true. Maybe Ryan is leaving because he thinks he will be going down when the Big Ugly strikes or the” real leaders” of theSwamp are asking for favors that are WAY out of line, even for him. Whatever it is, it’s too much pressure for the poor guy. 😆. Buh – Bye.
The collection of compliments from Chuck and Nancy for Paul Ryan – say it all.
Doesn’t this announcement by Paul Ryan make him a liar.? Wasn’t it just recently as last week that Ryan and his staff said he wasn’t going anywhere and had other things to get done in Congress.?
Now this… What changed Ryan.?
