Alan Dershowitz and Joe diGenova Discuss James Comey, Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein…

Alan Dershowitz and Joe diGenova appeared tonight on Sean Hannity to discuss the ramifications to the political FBI raid on Michael Cohen’s office and residence along with the ongoing Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigation. Additionally, they discussed fired FBI Director James Comey and current Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
Well, what will it be tomorrow, Recusal or firing?
Nothing. Rosenstein and Mueller get to carry on. Jeff won’t stop them.
Sadly agree omega.
Very glad that Joe D. definitively stated that it is AG Sessions responsibility to fire RR – not POTUS’s- a point that needed clarification.
I agree. It’s Sessions’ job and he shouldn’t have to be forced into doing it.
Neither. We’ve been burned before on this. Don’t get your hopes up.
Tomorrow Hannity will be interrupting someone else..
All the talk show hosts do that. CNN is the worst.
And, it’s his show. He can run it however he wants.
Re: ‘Well, what will it be tomorrow, Recusal or firing?’
DEFINITELY RECUSAL!!
An elder couple complained that the parking ticket her husband got at Yellowstone National Park was unfair because he had Florida handicap plates. In response, JEFF SESSIONS (still fighting the 1960s pot war) recuses himself from the last remaining area of jurisdiction he has left — parking tickets at national monuments.
Thanks Jeff!
Mr. Dershowitz is the conservative one here, calling for a recusal of Mr. Rosenstein. Mr. diGenova is all out for firing Mr. Rosenstein.
I think it is time to take Mr. diGenova’s advice – IMO.
Friday is the 13th. Sunday, Comey has his interview with Little George. We’ll see.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Comey’s on the 15th with George at 10Eastern
I will dvr it so the ratings don’t rise.
Let’s hope Session’s FBI shows up for the interview to put Comey in handcuffs! I would pay a lot of money to see that, but nothing at all to watch Comey “honestly” answer canned questions. The rest of us would be already convicted and in jail had we done what Comey’s done. Plus, like Hillary, who would pay $1,000 to get a book signed by Comey.
I think calling for Rosenstein’s recusal is a sound legal reason for Sessions and would fit his quiet/reserved temperament more. But he would probably need time to draft sound legal arguments to submit for review from other people in the department to dot all of the i’s and cross the t’s. I read somewhere else that someone posted that the reason has to be given in writing to Rosenstein. So this would lend itself for that type of dismissal more easily. Just my opinion. (Mind you I would love for him to just fire him- %$#& idiot.)
Sure! He can submit it to Rosenstein. doh!
Carrie, don’t you think that letter should have been drafted when Rosy appointed Mule-err? If Contreras be forced to recuse, if NY AG be forced to recuse, then someone somewhere do have the authority to force Rosey and Mule-err to recuse, assuming that AG Sessions cannot ask them to recuse.
Having said that, there is much going on that we, the people, have no knowledge about.
The problem is – we have watched too many shows like CSI that we think that crime(s) gets solved overnight e.g. many think that CSIs can lift finger prints from any object – the reality is they can’t. I am victim of breaking and entering in span of 2 months and since we were moving we had our boxes packed. The burglar(s) opened the boxes and stole jewelry. I asked the cop that why don’t you lift fingerprints from the box – the box is glossy enough (it was huggies box). The cop said you cannot do that practically although you see in shows like CSI that they lift finger prints from cloth. This happened in Canada few years ago when CBS was airing all three CSIs and I use to enjoy watching all three of them. Now I knew at the time that they are stretching the truth in terms of time lines and how quick they get their toxicology reports etc. versus the reality but I thought that getting finger print from a glossy finished paper would be something achievable. After two break ins I got to know that apparently it is not.
Sorry. Did not mean to take such a lengthy detour.
Coming back to Sessions.
Let us go back to November 16th 2016. Something was revealed to President-elect Trump that he called for pack-up at Trump Towers that very day. Now it will be naïve to think that President-elect moved just because it was a hint dropped by Admiral Rogers. It must have been a candid conversation. Sessions being part of the team, would have been roped in. He being a legal mind and President Trump being a brilliant strategist, I doubt his counsel was not sought in terms of what this means for him too. Meaning, I am pretty sure that they had advance knowledge that Sessions should prepare to recuse himself. Hillary had already started / introduced the Trump-Russian collusion talking point in (third?). debate. Plus with the information on what was searched, that Admiral Rogers put a stop to, one has to know that General Flynn, President Trump and his tight inner circle already knew about unmasking etc. That brings a very interesting next question – why General Flynn still took the call from Russian Ambassador? He too is a brilliant mind of his own and it would be naïve to think that he will make this type of mistake and then he will pile on it by supposedly lying to FBI.
There is a lot more if you start thinking from President Trump and his team point of view and their promise to drain the swamp . Tell me how President Trump would drain the swamp without first shining the light on what has been happening? He cannot just start ordering his DOJ to start digging on 0bama regime crimes! If he did that then I think it becomes a constitutional crisis for our Republic. I will repeat couple of points from my post yesterday, first is, without this Mule-err investigation, it would have been impossible for the electorate to know how corrupt 0bama administration was/is, and second that I am not the guy who subscribe to multi dimensional chess theory – there is no multi dimensional chess game being played here. But from what we have seen in past three years, President Trump is uniquely skilled to make lemonades out of lemons served to him and to top it, he has no qualms to enjoy the lemonade he makes. Nothing is what it seems otherwise AG Sessions would have been fired long ago. I will again quote from my example yesterday – President Trump fired T Rex who did phenomenal job but when it seemed that he might not be the right man for the job going forward, he was let go. Why nobody is thinking about it that AG Sessions is there to play a very important role otherwise he would have been long gone.Time and history will tell if my optimism is wrongly placed.
About the snail pace (sorry about another lengthy detour in this paragraph and skip through to continue with my train of thoughts and jump to last paragraph – I again quote from my very recent personal experience. It took me more than two months to get something in writing that I was demanding from my managers / top boss at work because they wanted me to follow their verbal instructions but nobody in the chain higher ups to me was willing to give me in writing. I laid out the facts and potential danger of their demands, they understood, then they pin it on top of me to find out if what I have highlighted is really true and at the same time literally intimidating me to cave to their verbal orders that this needs to be done pronto and we cannot waste any more time. Things got so bad that my top boss slammed the phone on me but I did not budge and eventually got the approval in an email the way I wanted it. It was a simple email that I drafted and send it to my boss to which he gave an explicit approval. I caved to the pressure eventually and drop my insistence that top boss should send me the approval email. The reason to tell this incident in detail is, if at work (a private enterprise), one has to wait for 2 months to cut through the red tape to get a simple approval email, then this is government we are talking about and that too investigation of crimes of historical proportions. How do we expect it to be done yesterday?)
Now many will think that I am running on fumes with all these theories and assumptions.
No way I am even hinting that President Trump and his team knew or anticipated what is currently happening. But they must have definitely thought about the very worst case scenarios and who will get body blows and who might be fatally injured in this game. Bringing back the chess analogy, The King (as well as his warriors) knows, that at the end, he has to be the one, who needs to remain standing last, though he might (intentionally or unintentionally) lose some of his most beloved warriors.
I think what’s going on is an attempt by Mueller and the Deep State to beat the OIG report’s publication with anything they can find to trash Trump. They need to do that to overshadow the OIG’s identification of multiple crimes by the aforementioned Deep State.
Who’d have suspected, right? haha
Respectfully disagree socal. Imo, they don’t give a rat’s patootie about IG report. They fear nothing. They are focused on the prize and are gaining momentum to get Trump.
They will take what they can get. Be it conviction in court, impeachment, dirty him up so he doesn’t get reelected, or just making it harder for him to do his job as president.
Agree omega.
Agree totally. Sessions Has tried sitting on the fence to protect “his honor” since day #1 on the job. Now, as usually happens to those types, both sides despise him. He is more worried about what will be chiselled on his gravestone instead of what is best for our country. The deep state is laughing at Sessions. He curries their favor while their minions attack him. I will apologize if he does what is necessary for the rule of law to survive in America. Don’t think he will tho.
He is a politician, and by nature politicians want everyone to like them, or at least a majority. 😉
The raid serves both purposes.
Wow, don’t miss this video, Alan Dershowitz and Joe diGenova tell us exactly how they feel. (I never say this, but Sean Hannity actually did a good job in this short segment.)
Very true.
He did. I think he’d met his match. Both men have very strong voices, and won’t back down. Good communicators. Good job by all.
I am honestly a little tired of Hannity is horrible, Tucker is annoying, Rush is unforgivable shtick [not saying you used that].
Yes, some of these anchors are flawed, big surprise, but without them there would be really little hope of informing the hoi polloi, at all.
Don’t have a like button, so LIKE!!
Each one of them reach mega millions that would not be reached otherwise. There personalities have drawn their audiences. Glad to see their support.
They are all infinitely preferable to Rachel Maddow. That’s the standard I use.
I don’t know. Joe diGenova sounds sort of wishy-washy. LOL
I know it. Sounds like a bull breathing on the entire video.
Yah. He lacks backbone. /s
These guys are great. Really need Dersh and DiGenova to keep at it! Wish they were on the legal team. (Yes, I know Dersh is a Dem–but he’s an honest one.)
At what point does Dersh look himself in a mirror and ask, “What am I”?
In MHO , Dersh was a rabid democrat till President Trump said he will consider Jerusalem the capital of Israel and move the American Embassy to that City. Obviously Dersh is more pro Israel than Democrat. He forgot his beloved Hillary instantaneously after that.
He’s a Constitutionalist. That comes first. His entire perspective is from a Constitutional viewpoint.
Agree MC…. It is the law-and-order man talking in him…. I heard him over and over again pledge his loyalty to HRC…
Dershowitz is an old school American liberal.
Very rare to see someone stand on principles.
Apollo, I’m sure Dershowitz remains a staunch Democrat, firmly anti-Trump and anti-America via his anti-Constitution heart, just like all the other liberals.
His only reason to insert himself in these debates was to promote the position, “Oh don’t prosecute the election losers in court after you’ve won the election! That would be awful, you’d be criminalizing mere political viewpoint differences! Us Dems and Repubs are siblings and we should love and help one another, so don’t put us in jail!”
Dershowitz never believed one word he said. He knows the Dem plan was to completely subvert America in sixteen years, and he supports the plan. He is on the Dem/Globalist team. He knows all matter of conservatives were to be killed, jailed, and/or brutally oppressed, beginning with Donald Trump and ending with me, my children, and yours.
Bingo
You are wrong.
In my opinion, the several people (read above) who have pointed out that Dershowitz is a Constitutional Law professor first — have the correct understanding.
Joe diGenova was crystal clear that Rosenstein should be fired by Sessions. Who is taking the over or under on Sessions doing that? I’m not holding my breath that Sessions will do anything like that and take the fury of the corporate media and the UniParty Deep State. Guys like McCain and Graham and Ryan and McConnell.
What happened to Russia collusion?? It couldn’t be clearer that Team Mueller is at the tip of the spear of the Deep State witch hunt. Now Russia is forgotten and they’re going after Access Hollywood tapes and Stormy Daniels payments and who knows what else.
It is high time Rosenstein is nailed for his signature on the Carter Page FISA application and Mueller re-focused exclusively on Russia collusion until his investigation is shut down for lack of any evidence of collusion. This fishing expedition must stop.
Yes I have also noticed the almost seamless transition from Russian collusion to Trump associates. If you blinked you would have missed it!
If Rosenstein is not fired by the morning or recused, both Sessions and Rosenstein will be fired.
Nice thoughts for bedtime, recovery.
Trump is YELLING at Sessions, Rosenstein, and Mueller (and Wray) through Dershowitz and diGenova!
There are only so many Tweets that Trump can make. He needs other voices to get the message out. The fake news control the news cycle and Trump has to work around that. That is why he says the seemingly odd things he does. He forces the fake news to cover what he says.
And I am yelling at all of them, that we need something to happen this week to get the momentum back on our side. We need a HUGE indictment of somebody in the DOJ/FBI or Obama’s gang of corrupt b@stards!!! We need to go on the offensive!
Meanwhile Jeff is vacationing in New Mexico.
L
O
L
Dershowitz don’t want anyone prosecuted .,He don’t think any crimes have been committed ., He just wants everyone to say sorry about that and move on , like there is not an active Coup to take out the president ., This must be prosecuted to the fullest or we can forget the constitution . The DOJ is a branch of the uni-party and they think they control us all ,. How many elections have been fixed ???? This is WAR ,. We don’t wrestle with flesh and blood , The devil is working overtime .
Did you hear anything Dershowitz said in the video? Your statements do not reflect what Dershowitz clearly said. Stick to the facts otherwise we’ll stamp it Fake Comments!
Agreed!
MaineCoon, Dersh has said what HickTick claims in previous videos over the past weeks.
It’s not just what he said today. It’s what he’s been saying all along. Some of us have been listening. DeGenova was polite to him, but he was right that RR needs to be fired.
HickTick thanks for your comments. Whenever I watch Dershowitz I tend to see events thru his viewpoint. Later, when I read his words, I’m always surprised by what thin self-serving porridge Dersh presents. He doesn’t actually say out loud what I thought I heard, and he never abjures the Democrat positions.
Were Dershowitz a member of the White Hat team, he would want these terrible crimes punished. Instead Dersh wants to recuse Rosey and let’s all hold hands, fa la la. Dershowitz’s job in all this is to deflect public opinion from focussing on the weaponized FIB, DOJ, IRS, EPA, etc, etc. Dersh gives us his credentials; “I’m a lifetime lawyer for the ACLU.”
With friends like Dershowitz, we have enemies.
I want to be the first to realize that the delay in the OIG report only has to go on about six more weeks for Jeff Sessions to be vulnerable to the idea that it would be More Ethical to withhold the reports till after the next election so as to be fair by not giving people information that might sway them. I betcha somebody is planning to try that out on him and I betcha it has a solid chance of persuading him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
If that’s the case, there is no report.
Sessions likely has no influence on OIG report release, but is waiting for it to justify any moves he might make.
I think Trump’s anger toward Sessions is very real and not threatre and not 3D chess. Trump will fire Sessions the first opportunity he gets! Sessions was recommended to Trump. Sessions knew before Trump nominated him for AG that he would recused himself. So Sessions knowingly lied to Trump. Trump is unfortunately stuck with Sessions for the time being. I can’t see Trump ever forgiving Sessions for allowing all of the personal attacks directed at him and especially his family. If I were in his shoes I would stand Sessions in front of a Marine firing squad!
I thought I read somewhere that the OIG report has to be released by 4/30 for some reason or other that didn’t sound like just because I’m dying to see it. Some sort of requirement, I believe it was.
John I agree and with SD now questioning Sessions I feel we might now see the IG report delayed until after 2018 elections. So far only Trump’s family and associates have fallen in this battle.
The Repubs introduce something designed to protect Mueller from firing? WTH is wrong with these SOB.s?
If I don’t see something done to correct this course this week, I will personally spent 8 hours a day, every day, calling DC and demanding that equal justice be applied, that Rosenstein be fired, and that the GOP condemn the SC actions and file a bill to shut it down and stop wasting my tax $$
Well, Trump won’t sign it so the UniParty can propose any legislation they want.
It would also expose all the never trumpers before the election.
Its pretty alarming isn’t it, Congress, with power to impeach, dictates to & attempts to overthwart executive branch powers by unconstitutional amending of Article II.
When the FBI comes for me, I hope you all start a gofundme for my bail and leal bills
What this whole thing has taught me is NEVER TALK TO THE FBI. EVER. Call your lawyer.
Amen. If I learned anything its that. Hell no i don’t want to talk I want my lawyer.
“Loose lips sink ships”
After the raid on Cohen I’d be hesitate to even talk to my lawyer…..
I guess I would say I don’t recall, I don’t remember and I don’t understand the question… Take my chances with a jury, get on the stand and spill my guts, blindside all of them./S
This problem does not take care of itself, which if that was not understood before, is clearly self-evident now.
Until or unless those in positions of power and authority are prepared to actually DO something about it, all the outrage and protestations are but a tale of sound and fury; signifying nothing.
Part 2
Comparisons with Bill Clinton are bogus. Clinton was Lewinsky’s boss. That is not the case with Trump. Also, Clinton was President, Trump was a private citizen.
Lewenski told ONE story, Stormy changes her story regularly.
I like the idea of Sessions, not President Trump, telling Rosenstein that he must recuse himself. If he refuses Sessions should tell him you are recused or you are fired. Keeps President Trump out of it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
in meantime, nunes needs to squeeze rosenstein for more docs.
Stick a fork in Rosenstein….he’s toast and doesn’t know it….doesn’t see the butter knife coming!
The shaft belongs along Sessions backbone…to give him one….or, it’ll “slip out” and he’ll be gone along with Rosey…
Who is going to start the pool for “who” Trump puts in the top spot temporary….until someone is actually vetted and voted on by the senate… The EPA guy has been catching a load for nothing lately….why not slide him over to the “Acting AG”, and then watch him call Mule face in for this lashing…Have Zinke slide over to EPA from Interior – again, temporary…double hat him…only need a couple of months or so…Ryan can handle both jobs as long as their is a target in sight and an end date / finish to the operation…Besides, I think he has some ideas about EPA anyway…
Any takers? Check-6
Boy oh boy! Rosenstein and Mueller are committing high crimes. Isn’t there a higher power that can step in? They are criminals! I can’t believe this is happening in the United States! I feel like I’m witnessing something done in a third world country!
Jeff Sessions seems like Jack Fletcher at the Battle of Midway. Competent, respected, but woefully cautious in a time such at this. So, we wait, to see what the after action report should include. But Spruance, er, President Trump, is calling for his hide. Why Sessions isn’t getting the signal, or so it seems, is not clear.
Of course, what is to be kept in mind is we are not privy to what is going on up there. And that makes a world of difference.
Sessions compromised? It wouldn’t surprise me. Isn’t everyone in the swamp?
Based on Sessions behavior since he was confirmed by the Senate I expect he will do nothing with respect to Rosey or mule. Why would he not do the obvious? I have no idea.
Based on Trump’s behavior since the witch hunt started (resulting from Sessions’ recusal) I expect Trump to NOT take Dershowitz’s or DeGenova’s advice for demanding recusal or to fire. Why would he not follow sage and expert advice? I have no idea.
This is a maximum drama story and it is senseless as far as I can see.
We who were here months ago saying Sessions was either complicit or a complete fool were bashed pretty good and told of some huge, 4D chess game and that Sessions was going to pounce eventually on them all. Just a couple weeks ago when Levin and others were saying Sessions should STOP Rosenstein from allowing Meuller to go beyond ONLY what Sessions recused himself from, RUSSIA, again I was told to “Shut Up” and was told how Sundance was right and Sessions was THE MAN and was going to get thm. Sessions recusal does NOT mean he has to allow investigators who have comflicts of interest to serve the DOJ. Meuller has SEVERAL conflicts of interest and so does Rosenstein. Sessions could remove them both on those grounds and allow another investigator to take over.
Sessions is the HEAD OF THE DOJ. It’s his job to see to it that none of his investigators have conflicts of interest. His recusal doesn’t mean anyone can be brought in to be a special counsell
So where are the Sessions defenders now when it appaers even Sundance is having to back off on the Sessions support?
Sessions SHOULD FIRE ROSENSTEIN, WHERE IS HE? Why is he not fighting back AT ALL? Why did he not LIMIT Meuller to only Russia? That is not betraying his recusal, that would simply be focusing it on that exact thing. He is allowing Rosenstein to BE THE AG in all of this while he sits there looking compltely incompetent, complicit, or just plain dumb as Gomer Pyle. He never needed to recuse himself in the first place and many have said this.
When will the Sessions supporters admit that this guy isn’t playing 4D chess, but that he is playing the role of Gomer Pyle?
I think Trump’s anger toward Sessions is very real and not threatre and not 3D chess. Trump will fire Sessions the first opportunity he gets! Sessions was recommended to Trump. Sessions knew before Trump nominated him for AG that he would recused himself. So Sessions knowingly lied to Trump. Trump is unfortunately stuck with Sessions for the time being. I can’t see Trump ever forgiving Sessions for allowing all of the personal attacks directed at him and especially his family. If I were in his shoes I would stand Sessions in front of a Marine firing squad!
we are approaching the moment of truth.
1. rosenstein just stepped over the line.
2. oig report is inbound.
3. midterms are on.
Just curious if you know why AG Sessions is in New Mexico?
Somehow, when the dust settles, we will look back at this and marvel at how Br’er Trump got the Swamp Foxes to throw him in the briar patch.
Either recusing or firing Rosenstein would only get the anti-Trump propaganda machine fired up more than it already is. Both of these guys are wrong. Rosenstein needs to be indicted for a crime and removed in handcuffs. That would confuse the MSM and remove the focus from Trump.
Dershowitz, and many others, continually compare the SC prying into Trump’s sex life with the investigation of Bill Clinton’s sex life. This is ridiculous for several reasons. First, Bill Clinton is a criminal and there were actual crimes being investigated. Second, he raped women. Yes, the Lewinsky thing was consensual, but it was in the Oval Office and she was a young intern. On the other hand, Mueller is not even investigating a crime and Trumps alleged affairs were more than a decade before he took any elected office.
LikeLiked by 2 people
‘Taint team’ was intriguing to me. Memories of Hilliary’s lawyers retaining ownership of memory sticks containing emails (& far more equipment let on by FBI inventory list -302s?) were personally reviewing the emails for State.gov to turn over.
Also, remember this HRC non-FBI ‘taint-team’ did not posess a security clearance. Plus, it was much later, months later, before FBI issued warrants for confiscastion of “equipment”.
Question: If Mueller can go back as far into PDT’ s history as he wishes, and refer everything he finds for FBI raids, there must be dirt on Rosenstein/ Mueller and team that could form the basis for having THEIR homes raided ? That would take care of a few problems. If I were Trum,p I’d have a whole team digging.
Sure. But that means that Possum Jeff would have to get on board and actually make sure that happens. You know Jeff “Recusal for Me, But not for Thee” Sessions.
March 12, 2017
ACLU is leading a million-dollar resistance effort against Trump’s policies
-snip-
The donor and member surge was well underway on Inauguration Day, when Faiz Shakir, the ACLU’s new political director, showed up for his first meeting and pitched the People Power campaign. The people joining the ACLU, he said, were demanding that they act against Trump; here was a way to involve them in the process. Romero signed off on the multimillion-dollar plan immediately.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/powerpost/aclu-is-spending-millions-on-grass-roots-resistance-campaign/2017/03/12/f0fe8158-05ed-11e7-ad5b-d22680e18d10_story.html?utm_term=.41e5a91187b4
Faiz Shakir joined the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in January 2017. As National Political Director, he oversees the ACLU’s National Political Advocacy Department, which houses the organization’s Washington Legislative Office and State Advocacy and Policy departments. In his role, Shakir develops and implements strategies to advance the organization’s priorities at the federal and state levels. Prior to joining the ACLU, Shakir worked as one of the most senior advisers to former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid. He directed policy and communications work for Senator Reid while also coordinating with Democratic members and staffs, key interest groups, and press to organize issue campaigns. Prior to that, Shakir served as Senior Adviser and Director of Digital Media for House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, helping wage key fights on behalf of the LGBT and Muslim American communities. Shakir, a graduate of Harvard University and Georgetown University Law Center, also spent seven years at the Center for American Progress, helping the organization establish its identity as the leading progressive think tank in the nation. At CAP, Faiz served as a Vice President for Communications and was a founding member and editor-in-chief of ThinkProgress.org, one of the top political news websites in the United States. He also advised CAP’s senior leadership on policy matters ranging from economic and domestic policy to national security and civil rights. He led a major campaign to take on Islamophobia which featured the production of a report titled “Fear, Inc.”
https://www.netrootsnation.org/profile/faiz-shakir/
Remember, when Dershowitz wanted to tell the Hannity/Fox News audience why ‘Dersh is a good guy, and you should trust Dersh’, he told us his most-prized credential; “I am a life-long ACLU lawyer.”
So, the ACLU is no longer about Civil Liberties and ensuring same are not infringed… they are actually now an activist democrat organization. Totally far left as you can get now.
Is there no truly independant watchdog left?
We need these two in front of as many cameras and eyeballs as possible, as often as possible.
They can be huge assets in helping educate the public on Mueller’s witch hunt. We need their help to ensure that the public turns on Dirty Mueller and his rogue cops.
Jim Jordan turning the burner on high 🔥🔥🔥. Its going to be a scorcher ☻☻!
Drats! @formerBu deleted his tweets. Wanted to see his “Inauguration night” tweet.
Well, when are the no-knock raids on Rosenstein’s and Muellers’ offices and residences? Six o’clock am tomorrow sounds good.
Make it 4am at his house with his wife like Manafort. Be nice to catch him in his wife’s panties for the take down. Guaranteed she is the boss at home.
Raid the FIB offices involved in taking Cohen’s phone, computers and papers simultaneously. Give Cohen his stuff back!!! Fire everyone involved.
And please send Ivanka to put some lumps in for someone. I don’t care who it is. They all deserve some lumps!
That would require that the IG & DA Huber was actually investigating Team Mueller for prosecutorial misconducts. It’s strange that Strzok and Page were on Team Mueller and Team Sessions must have gotten plenty of information of what the rest of Team Mueller & Rod Rosenstein were up to so why weren’t the rest of the team investigated ? How did Sessions kept Rosenstein from finding out about the IG & DA Huber investigations since they work together (offices may be even next door to each other) if Rosenstein is a Black Hat as seems to be the case now ? Something smells about this whole setup…
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 10, 2017 … Sessions stated he would recuse to Congress
February 9, 2017 … sworn in as Attorney General
March 2, 2017 … recused from campaign issues
For 30 days President-Elect and President Trump had time to pull his nomination before he even got sworn in. And then another 3 weeks after swearing in but before he actually recused. Nearly two full months elapse from the moment Sessions said he would recuse in front of Congress until he did and everyone wants to believe Trump was surprised? He was somehow so unplugged he missed the hearings and didn’t watch all the TV shows about them? He didn’t speak with Sessions through this entire time even in cabinet meetings? The White House and staff including Bannon, Flynn, Pence, Priebus, Miller also all were unplugged? Impossible. Let’s remember the amazing pressure going on at the time …
Everybody and their Uncle knew he would recuse, and IMHO the actual trap here hinged on Sessions NOT recusing so that Watergate 2.0 could begin. Had he not recused we would have been treated for months of Sessions must recuse or resign and Sessions colluding to protect Trump and John Mitchell and Nixon once again. Once he recused I believe the enemy went off the rails because it meant they would have to face Sessions now rather than get rid of him. They went crazy because ultimately Sessions as AG means a straightshooter will be taking a real close look at their sedition. And since muh Russia is a hoax, it made perfect sense to stay out of it. If you want to scapegoat someone, then pick on Rosenstein. It is not Sessions fault because recusal always had to happen.
Oh yeah, what did that other guy everybody wishes was AG think about it? … July 24, 2017 … Giuliani: Sessions ‘made the right decision’ to recuse [Politico]
Team Mueller & Rod Rosenstein have so many conflict of interest problems, some of them very blatant, but were left alone especially by President Trump’s legal defense team puzzled me. I wondered if they were self-destruct setups to be exploited at the right time (beside the possibility that Team Mueller weren’t really out to get President Trump – now very unlikely). The fact that Joe diGenova went thermonuclear against Mueller & Rosenstein in public interviews after meeting President Trump & being an unofficial member of his legal defense team recently and now President Trump started specifically focusing on these conflict of interest problems in his tweets make me think that it’s the start of the counterpunch attacks against this Witch Hunt.
Lewenski told ONE story, Stormy changes her story regularly.
Well that post appeared out of sequence.
I saw the documentary on Whitey Bulger on Netfllik and thought that might help get the idea out on Mueller, however Netflix dosen’t have it nor Black Mass which covered the same ground with more drama. Now I wonder if they took them both off when Mueller became SC. Both were rather good if you could stand to see how sickening our policing powers have become. Just saying.
It’s baffling to me that Rosenstein and Mueller would willingly throw away their reputation with the things they are doing?
The same goes for James Comey. Why come out in public as a great leader of the FBI only to steal FBI owned material and then do the one thing that you had testified to over and over again, as the worst thing any American can ever do, leaking it to the Times?
This is really perplexing to me. WHY?
I think we perhaps have to accept two things.
1) The deep state is really, really powerful. It’s amazing, really, that they can do what they can – the raid on Cohen required coordination of a lot of people who aren’t central to this. That’s evidence the scope of this is way, way bigger than I, for one, have considered.
2). This one is personal for me. I’ve admitted here that I didn’t vote for Trump, but, at the last minute (about 10:15 PM EST) got down on my knees to pray to God that Trump would win (something I can’t share with anyone in my offline world). I share that fact because I had an experience about 15 years ago that I’ve also shared with no one publicly (mostly because they’d think I was crazy), but which I increasingly think may be relevant to those here.
It was akin to the Book of Matthew, when Jesus prayed, “Let this cup pass from Me” (other than my relative lack of importance in it, as I am definitely not the Messiah). I had what I could best describe as a “vision”. It wasn’t detailed, and it was somewhat vague. I would probably have found a way to dismiss it except that it was powerful in a way I couldn’t possibly convey with words and, on top of that, my father called me the next day to tell me an angel had visited him the same night to tell me he had to call me to discuss a message I was to receive from God so that I would believe it was real. When he called and told me this, he was nervous sharing that experience until I told him what had happened to me, and I still can’t explain it as anything other than a religious eexperience.
I still feel crazy sharing this, because I’ve basically repressed this for 15 years as a borderline crazy experience (that somehow I magically shared with my father, who’s had precisely this one such type of experience), but I brought it up with my dad again the other day and he and I both recollect this in exactly the same manner. So, for what it’s worth, this was the vision, and I warn you, it was very, very unpleasant. You might not even want to read it, so feel free to stop. Nonetheless, I’ve seen here a Christian understanding and faith that makes me feel compelled to describe this honestly. Please don’t judge me as crazy – this is just what I experienced.
I was lying in bed, on my stomach, about to fall asleep, in my dorm room (with no roommates). This was spring 2003, and I was a senior in college. I “heard” a voice from above, unlike any I’d ever heard. I knew it was God immediately, or some kind of representative speaking on His behalf. It was deep, and it was terrifying in a way I can’t describe, with some kind of energy to it – not just a voice. The voice demanded that I “roll over” and face it directly (though I did keep my eyes closed). These few “words” I can remember distinctly, ” Roll over and face me!” The instruction was like one might give to a toddler who isn’t doing as they’re told. I did, and, even with eyes closed, I saw what I could best describe as a ball of fire burning so brightly it hurt my eyes. At this point in my life, I was considering leaving school without graduating to start a company (I didn’t really feel college was worth the money or time, despite the fact I was at an elite school that’s tremendously expensive on a nearly free ride due to my math abilities and other academic achievements). The voice said, and I’m paraphrasing now because I can’t remember the remainder word for word, especially due to my fear, but, in essence, “I am God, and you are right to be afraid. I have given you so much, and what kind of man would you be if you did not take these gifts and use them? The future is written. You are part of it, and you are saved, but you will play a role. Have faith in me.” Somehow it also implied I should quit my complaining about my fortunate education and get my degree, which I did.
I definitely remember the part about being “saved”, and God (or a representative) reiterated that point to me about 2 years later (my only other such experience, when I had basically managed to convince myself this was a hallucination of some kind), perhaps as a reminder. The rest of the “vision”, however, was far less pleasant. It was, pretty much, straight out of Revelations.
Following the monologue (I was not offered to respond in any way), I received a “vision”. That somehow naturally flowed from what I “heard” – it was conveyed in such a manner that the two were inseparable, despite my describing them as distinct. I was, at least, alive in the vision, but I was walking, with some others around me (though not close) across some moderately hilly ground, but it was covered in black ash. The sky was black with what must have been soot from fires and explosions, there were fires burning in many places in my field of vision, and there were corpses, many charred and bloodied, laying on the ground. It was clear the world was destroyed, and in flames, and that most of the people who had been living were now dead. It was, by far, and without comparison, the most terrifying thing I’ve ever seen (or dreamt, as I’ve often hoped this was just a dream). Before this vision entirely ended, the voice spoke again, saying (again, paraphrasing), “These things will come to pass, as it has been written, the world will be cleansed by fire. It does not have to pass exactly as this, and peace is possible, but it must be burnished like bronze.”
I burst in to tears and prayed, as hard as I could, for peace. The only other time I’ve prayed like that was when I got on my knees and prayed for Trump to win. It was an echo of that prayer for peace. I don’t want to ever see, with eyes open, anything like that vision, and I don’t want anyone else to ever see it, either. It was so awful words cannot do it justice.
I’ve often considered this, perhaps, some sort of hallucination, but I am not one who has hallucinations or hears voices. I followed the advice and have gone on to live a rather virtuous life. I’m married, have two kids, and am now rather wealthy. I’m considering what to do next, and, probably based, at least in part, on that vision, that entails moving to a rural area and probably starting another company and buying a bunch of land where I could ride out some sort of Armageddon. But I still pray for guidance, and, while I did not hear any voice recently, I had a sort of
epiphany, that may have been something of an answer, while praying today, and that is that, no matter my plans, we are save through faith alone. I was and am right to plan and prepare, but God already promised me salvation (I really, really wish He’d promised it to my wife and kids, though – I am not clear on that part and I’d willingly trade mine for theirs), but it’s not my call, it’s God’s.
I suppose this may be a depressing thing to share, especially since I increasingly think the “peace” possibility is fading. I worry we will be “cleansed by fire”, and, perhaps, that is just as it was written. And, perhaps I’m just crazy. Maybe I hope I am, but nothing else in my life suggests that, and I have faith, so I choose to believe God has a plan. I wish His plan were different – it sounds, frankly, awful. It also means good isn’t going to win, at least in the short term, but that vision also did share that there is a plan, and that, in the end, it’s the only way.
I consider myself a smart person. I have never shared this with anyone other than my wife (who kind of thinks I may be crazy, though maybe less so after over 11 years and so much evidence to the contrary), but maybe this was real. The plan wasn’t made by us, and we couldn’t make such a plan if we tried. I pray for you all, and I pray that you are saved. Remember, “there but for the grace of God go I”. Be good, and do good unto others, and have faith. God has a plan, and whatever it is, we must have faith in Him and be redeemed through Christ.
