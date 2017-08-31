WH Homeland Security Tom Bossert Briefing on Hurricane Harvey Rescue, Recovery and Relief Efforts…

Posted on August 31, 2017

Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert gives an extensive briefing and answers questions about the federal disaster response to Hurricane Harvey.

.

Boy, this guy is beyond good.  Tom Bossert is exceptional.

  1. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Fun to watch. It’s nice when our guy is not only prepared and speaks well, but smoothly nails the presstitues. It is like watching a surgeon with a blade in his hand.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. Landslide says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Exceptional indeed!! Lightening quick, laser-focused—putting him in my “Stephen Miller and other heroes” file!😊👍🏻🇺🇸

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. Pam says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. Pam says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. starfcker says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Love the long pink tie. Could swear I’ve seen that before somewhere

    Like

    Reply
  6. SpanglishKC says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    He is good. Thought so first time I heard him.

    I would love for his Excellency to tie rebuilding affected areas of Texas and Lousiana to the importance of ecomonic growth via tax cuts / reform and Obamacare repeal and replace. Let the Uniparty vote against that!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. sundance says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    I’m telling you straight up, as someone who has watched hundreds, perhaps thousands, of spokespeople deal with major events, this guy Tom Bossert is the best I have EVER seen.

    If you don’t have the time to watch the whole thing, watch the segment where Bossert answers the questions about illegal aliens and the National Flood Insurance Program starting around 21:58 prompted.

    The four part answer about the Flood Insurance Program should be held up on colleges, classes, and seminars as the best structural response to a multidimensional and complex problem, ever.

    If you know people who want to learn how to be effective leaders and communicators; or if you have kids thinking about joining massive organizations looking for a career, have them study this guy.

    I have never seen anyone as good.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • missmarple2 says:
      August 31, 2017 at 5:46 pm

      I agree. He’s better than Mulvaney, who I thought was very good.

      No nonsense, spots the press’s trick questions, won’t get ahead of the President, has facts and figures ready,etc. I cannot praise this guy enough!

      Thanks for carving out his portion of the press briefing so people can appreciate how good he is!

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        August 31, 2017 at 6:08 pm

        Miss Marple, I agree. To this point I have thought Mulvaney was spectacular, and he is, but he is a politician so he has the benefit of a certain type of experience that would burnish his skills.

        Bossert was even better. I’ve never seen someone with such skill in explaining complex, and frankly dull, stuff like flood insurance. He managed to marshall all those facts and keep it focused. It is an amazing skill.

        Like

        Reply
    • FofBW says:
      August 31, 2017 at 5:56 pm

      He is so cool.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      August 31, 2017 at 5:57 pm

      I am glad I read your response first Sundance as you expounded on my two word response:

      He’s excellent.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Paco Loco says:
      August 31, 2017 at 6:00 pm

      I watched it live and thought that he was the best yet. Professional, well informed and loquacious. Man, did he ever handle the presstitutes with ease.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      August 31, 2017 at 6:06 pm

      I agree completely. He was amazing. I have never seen anyone as good. He had such a deft touch.

      I was also gobsmacked at the end when he took a Skype question from a local who was asking about, in essence, what is he gonna do when the government screws this up. Bossert made some reply that was pretty good, and then Bossert asks, “do you have something in particular that needs attention? Tell me right now, I’m twenty yards away from the President and I’ll take it to him.” Wow. Just wow.

      I don’t know anything about this guy. Who is he and where have we been keeping him???? We need to have him out there more!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • labrat says:
      August 31, 2017 at 6:10 pm

      That was glorious, what an artful dodge of not falling into their narrative of the day trap. Bravo.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      August 31, 2017 at 6:11 pm

      Here’s what Wikipedia says about Mr. Bossert:

      Thomas P. “Tom” Bossert (born c. 1975) is an American lawyer and Republican White House staffer. He served as Deputy Homeland Security Advisor to President George W. Bush. In that capacity, he co-authored the 2007 National Strategy for Homeland Security. Prior to that, Bossert held positions in the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Small Business Administration, the Office of the Independent Counsel, and the House of Representatives. He also was appointed as the Director of Infrastructure Protection under Bush, overseeing the security of critical U.S. infrastructure. Following that, he was appointed the Senior Director for Preparedness Policy within the Executive Office of the President. Wikipedia

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • paulraven1 says:
      August 31, 2017 at 6:13 pm

      Yes, handled the question from the little motormouth prat as smoothly and firmly as you could hope (I didn’t think she was ever going to shut up). All that these people care about are illegal immigrants.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Paula Kinziger says:
      August 31, 2017 at 6:16 pm

      Neither have we… increditable!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • coloradochloe says:
      August 31, 2017 at 6:29 pm

      Yes he is very, very good.

      It is his perspective that there will be no benefits paid to illegals by taxpayers.

      None.

      Zip.

      Nada.

      If anyone has an immediate need it will be taken care of.

      We don’t want anyone to lose their lives or to be hungry or thirsty or to be in need of shelter.

      But those reporters were asking silly useless questions and Tom Bossert did a very good job saying so in his own way.

      Like

      Reply
    • duchess01 says:
      August 31, 2017 at 6:49 pm

      Can someone ‘TWEET’ this comment to Mr. Bossert – PLEASE – THANKS!

      Like

      Reply
  9. JIM says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    What a welcome relief from the nincompoops Obama trotted out.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Michael says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    This may be old news and I’m a bit slow some days. Wife says her employer will match donations to qualifying charities 1 for 1, up to $2500. We cannot go that big but is nice to know what we can will be doubled.

    I guess my purpose is to say if you are going to donate see if there is a way you can do so where your contribution is matched to one degree or another.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      August 31, 2017 at 6:02 pm

      My employer is matching donations up to a total of $5000 (donations), but they are donating to the Red Cross and I won’t donate there. (It is a small company….that why it may sound not like much, but it is for the company)…and also for people who live near headquarters (in Texas) to bring donations to company headquarters and they will take to proper places.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. Regina says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Not a single Uhhh or Ummm – I wish I could write his parents and tell them how awesome he is =)

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. littleflower481 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    He is exceptional. He has the answers and he also supports the POTUS in all of his responses. Very well spoken and most “on top of it” government rep I’ve ever heard speak. Bravo! Lucky to have him. (I think I will listen to this again, later..it’s that good).

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. EV22 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Loved his “apology” to the WH Press Corps at the end, “That’s gonna be the last question. A local gets it. I’m sorry and I appreciate your time.”

    Funny how nobody in the press corps started screaming out questions to him as he calmly collected his papers to leave. I think they were stunned into silence.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. Pam says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    I had only heard bits and pieces of it here and there earlier but this guy is beyond exceptional. I have no complaints.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Bob Thoms says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Unnecessary panic buying, topping off, and gas hoarding is creating a supply shortfall in area gas stations – long lines and closed gas stations in the Dallas area.

    There is plenty of gas in reserves and in the supply chain in Texas; despite the refineries being shut down. But folks are in a panic mode.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Minnie says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Mr. Bossert is concise and patient.

    The repetitive questions re: immigrants is tiring.

    He stated the President’s position and stated it clearly.

    Food, water and shelter will not be denied to anyone.

    If you’re an undocumented immigrant who has committed a crime (redundant, I say) you’re out.

    The stunning duplicitous ignorance of the media shouldn’t come as a surprise; however, hearing it in the aftermath of the greatest nature disaster in our country’s history is nauseating.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Honest, frank, thorough, knowledgeable, confident without condescension, well prepared for this press conference by the fact that he’s well prepared in the work he does
    A conscious competent.
    I love his statement about accountability which the President spoke of as well during the campaign. I do not recall anyone in public office or service ever say “Hold me accountable”. I have heard very few people say that in my life and the interesting thing is that those who do make that kind of statement typically accomplish what they set out to do.
    Bravo, Mr. Bossert!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. fedback says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Let Tom Bossert know that we appreciate what he’s doing

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    The way Mr. Bossert responded to the press hectoring about the illegals, the precious illegals, was particularly impressive.

    He was matter of fact, to the point, no pandering, no apologies, no weasel words. We will make sure they are safe, but if they are criminal illegals they are outta here. Consistent with the Administration’s previous statements and policies, no drama, no letting the press spin him.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Regina says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    at Aspen forum last month

    Like

    Reply
  21. ladyliberty11 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    This young man is a credit to this country and to his president. Sharp, informed, well-spoken and on top of it all. Left the press with their mouths agape. So fun to watch, watched it twice. They simply could not believe that the recovery effort is being run by adults who know what they’re doing and by an administration that is humming like a well-oiled machine. He has more brains in his little finger than that entire room of media jackals (and they knew it). Left them speechless!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. In Az says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Bosert is very good

    It would be nice if the word “immigrant” was not used with illegal and undocumented.

    They need to say “illegal aliens”.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Janeka says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Thanks for all you do Sundance.. Once again you are correct in your assessment of Tom Bosserts skill as a public speaker.. He was so good I feel safer/better about the plans to move forward having heard him.. Yes I listened all the way thru.. My favorite part was the last questioner via Skype, wow.. The reporter with suppositions was shut down so fast even he was scrambled, the look on his face was priceless..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    I think he should be made Secretary of Homeland Security.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Cosmic says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    What a difference a day makes. I saw him on Sunday talk shows. He definitely held his own but today was a master!

    Like

    Reply
  26. Gil says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    We are having some actual weather in Socal today. Hot and humid snd just had a huge summer storm. I was outside getting soaked by rain clearing drains, stopping the flood from going into the garage, and cleaning water seeping all over my bedroom floor. Power lines down, and I can hear incessant fire sirens.
    My power came back on, drains are clear for now and I am good.
    It is a pain and unnerving but you know what? It is nothing but a little weather. And I am not complaining because my home and belongings arent under 6 ft of water.
    Prayers still for Texas and Louisiana.

    Like

    Reply
  27. EbonyRapror says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Bossert is sharp as a tack and so the message.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Ivehadit says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Maybe Houston can use this technology to rebuild! Branch Technology…

    Like

    Reply

