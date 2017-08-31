WH Homeland Security Tom Bossert Briefing on Hurricane Harvey Rescue, Recovery and Relief Efforts…

Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert gives an extensive briefing and answers questions about the federal disaster response to Hurricane Harvey.
Boy, this guy is beyond good. Tom Bossert is exceptional.
Fun to watch. It’s nice when our guy is not only prepared and speaks well, but smoothly nails the presstitues. It is like watching a surgeon with a blade in his hand.
Exceptional indeed!! Lightening quick, laser-focused—putting him in my “Stephen Miller and other heroes” file!😊👍🏻🇺🇸
VP Pence always speaks on behalf of the President.
Great guy
Yuk why is Mrs. Mitch McConnell there? Was there nobody else qualified for Transportation Secretary?
Love the long pink tie. Could swear I’ve seen that before somewhere
He is good. Thought so first time I heard him.
I would love for his Excellency to tie rebuilding affected areas of Texas and Lousiana to the importance of ecomonic growth via tax cuts / reform and Obamacare repeal and replace. Let the Uniparty vote against that!
Excellent 👍
I’m telling you straight up, as someone who has watched hundreds, perhaps thousands, of spokespeople deal with major events, this guy Tom Bossert is the best I have EVER seen.
If you don’t have the time to watch the whole thing, watch the segment where Bossert answers the questions about illegal aliens and the National Flood Insurance Program starting around 21:58 prompted.
The four part answer about the Flood Insurance Program should be held up on colleges, classes, and seminars as the best structural response to a multidimensional and complex problem, ever.
If you know people who want to learn how to be effective leaders and communicators; or if you have kids thinking about joining massive organizations looking for a career, have them study this guy.
I have never seen anyone as good.
I agree. He’s better than Mulvaney, who I thought was very good.
No nonsense, spots the press’s trick questions, won’t get ahead of the President, has facts and figures ready,etc. I cannot praise this guy enough!
Thanks for carving out his portion of the press briefing so people can appreciate how good he is!
Miss Marple, I agree. To this point I have thought Mulvaney was spectacular, and he is, but he is a politician so he has the benefit of a certain type of experience that would burnish his skills.
Bossert was even better. I’ve never seen someone with such skill in explaining complex, and frankly dull, stuff like flood insurance. He managed to marshall all those facts and keep it focused. It is an amazing skill.
He is so cool.
I like the waist-high podium; it’s friendly.
I am glad I read your response first Sundance as you expounded on my two word response:
He’s excellent.
I watched it live and thought that he was the best yet. Professional, well informed and loquacious. Man, did he ever handle the presstitutes with ease.
I agree completely. He was amazing. I have never seen anyone as good. He had such a deft touch.
I was also gobsmacked at the end when he took a Skype question from a local who was asking about, in essence, what is he gonna do when the government screws this up. Bossert made some reply that was pretty good, and then Bossert asks, “do you have something in particular that needs attention? Tell me right now, I’m twenty yards away from the President and I’ll take it to him.” Wow. Just wow.
I don’t know anything about this guy. Who is he and where have we been keeping him???? We need to have him out there more!
That was glorious, what an artful dodge of not falling into their narrative of the day trap. Bravo.
Here’s what Wikipedia says about Mr. Bossert:
Thomas P. “Tom” Bossert (born c. 1975) is an American lawyer and Republican White House staffer. He served as Deputy Homeland Security Advisor to President George W. Bush. In that capacity, he co-authored the 2007 National Strategy for Homeland Security. Prior to that, Bossert held positions in the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Small Business Administration, the Office of the Independent Counsel, and the House of Representatives. He also was appointed as the Director of Infrastructure Protection under Bush, overseeing the security of critical U.S. infrastructure. Following that, he was appointed the Senior Director for Preparedness Policy within the Executive Office of the President. Wikipedia
Yes, handled the question from the little motormouth prat as smoothly and firmly as you could hope (I didn’t think she was ever going to shut up). All that these people care about are illegal immigrants.
Neither have we… increditable!
Yes he is very, very good.
It is his perspective that there will be no benefits paid to illegals by taxpayers.
None.
Zip.
Nada.
If anyone has an immediate need it will be taken care of.
We don’t want anyone to lose their lives or to be hungry or thirsty or to be in need of shelter.
But those reporters were asking silly useless questions and Tom Bossert did a very good job saying so in his own way.
Can someone ‘TWEET’ this comment to Mr. Bossert – PLEASE – THANKS!
What a welcome relief from the nincompoops Obama trotted out.
This may be old news and I’m a bit slow some days. Wife says her employer will match donations to qualifying charities 1 for 1, up to $2500. We cannot go that big but is nice to know what we can will be doubled.
I guess my purpose is to say if you are going to donate see if there is a way you can do so where your contribution is matched to one degree or another.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My employer is matching donations up to a total of $5000 (donations), but they are donating to the Red Cross and I won’t donate there. (It is a small company….that why it may sound not like much, but it is for the company)…and also for people who live near headquarters (in Texas) to bring donations to company headquarters and they will take to proper places.
Not a single Uhhh or Ummm – I wish I could write his parents and tell them how awesome he is =)
LikeLiked by 6 people
He is exceptional. He has the answers and he also supports the POTUS in all of his responses. Very well spoken and most “on top of it” government rep I’ve ever heard speak. Bravo! Lucky to have him. (I think I will listen to this again, later..it’s that good).
LikeLiked by 5 people
Can we clone this guy and have him run the entire government?
Loved his “apology” to the WH Press Corps at the end, “That’s gonna be the last question. A local gets it. I’m sorry and I appreciate your time.”
Funny how nobody in the press corps started screaming out questions to him as he calmly collected his papers to leave. I think they were stunned into silence.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I had only heard bits and pieces of it here and there earlier but this guy is beyond exceptional. I have no complaints.
Unnecessary panic buying, topping off, and gas hoarding is creating a supply shortfall in area gas stations – long lines and closed gas stations in the Dallas area.
There is plenty of gas in reserves and in the supply chain in Texas; despite the refineries being shut down. But folks are in a panic mode.
This is the ugly side of disasters.
Yes all the way up here in NY, as well
Gasoline last week – $2.25/gallon
Gasoline today – $2.89/gallon
I’m not complaining, we all must do our part, with so many victims and survivors in TX.
There are and will be unethical price gougers, regardless.
Scum are everywhere.
Must be panicking in Midland, TX also. Son had to drive to Big Spring to get gas. ($2.50/gallon) 😗
We already ran out of diesel gas in our small town north of Texas. Long lines up here. Husband’s employer is letting employees work from home tomorrow. Dallas based.
Holiday weekend; combined with alot of people headed north out of Houston and relief aid south to Houston created shortfalls along the IH 35 corridor………probably will last a week or so………
Mr. Bossert is concise and patient.
The repetitive questions re: immigrants is tiring.
He stated the President’s position and stated it clearly.
Food, water and shelter will not be denied to anyone.
If you’re an undocumented immigrant who has committed a crime (redundant, I say) you’re out.
The stunning duplicitous ignorance of the media shouldn’t come as a surprise; however, hearing it in the aftermath of the greatest nature disaster in our country’s history is nauseating.
Honest, frank, thorough, knowledgeable, confident without condescension, well prepared for this press conference by the fact that he’s well prepared in the work he does
A conscious competent.
I love his statement about accountability which the President spoke of as well during the campaign. I do not recall anyone in public office or service ever say “Hold me accountable”. I have heard very few people say that in my life and the interesting thing is that those who do make that kind of statement typically accomplish what they set out to do.
Bravo, Mr. Bossert!
Let Tom Bossert know that we appreciate what he’s doing
I tried to find his contact information, but no luck. Do you have it?
The way Mr. Bossert responded to the press hectoring about the illegals, the precious illegals, was particularly impressive.
He was matter of fact, to the point, no pandering, no apologies, no weasel words. We will make sure they are safe, but if they are criminal illegals they are outta here. Consistent with the Administration’s previous statements and policies, no drama, no letting the press spin him.
at Aspen forum last month
This young man is a credit to this country and to his president. Sharp, informed, well-spoken and on top of it all. Left the press with their mouths agape. So fun to watch, watched it twice. They simply could not believe that the recovery effort is being run by adults who know what they’re doing and by an administration that is humming like a well-oiled machine. He has more brains in his little finger than that entire room of media jackals (and they knew it). Left them speechless!
Bosert is very good
It would be nice if the word “immigrant” was not used with illegal and undocumented.
They need to say “illegal aliens”.
Thanks for all you do Sundance.. Once again you are correct in your assessment of Tom Bosserts skill as a public speaker.. He was so good I feel safer/better about the plans to move forward having heard him.. Yes I listened all the way thru.. My favorite part was the last questioner via Skype, wow.. The reporter with suppositions was shut down so fast even he was scrambled, the look on his face was priceless..
I think he should be made Secretary of Homeland Security.
What a difference a day makes. I saw him on Sunday talk shows. He definitely held his own but today was a master!
We are having some actual weather in Socal today. Hot and humid snd just had a huge summer storm. I was outside getting soaked by rain clearing drains, stopping the flood from going into the garage, and cleaning water seeping all over my bedroom floor. Power lines down, and I can hear incessant fire sirens.
My power came back on, drains are clear for now and I am good.
It is a pain and unnerving but you know what? It is nothing but a little weather. And I am not complaining because my home and belongings arent under 6 ft of water.
Prayers still for Texas and Louisiana.
Bossert is sharp as a tack and so the message.
Maybe Houston can use this technology to rebuild! Branch Technology…
