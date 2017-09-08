Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert – Updates Federal Irma Response…

Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert gives an update on preparations for Hurricane Irma, recovery from Hurricane Harvey, and takes questions from the press:

We are blessed to have solid leadership in key and critical positions. Tom Bossert represents one of the best.

  1. wheatietoo says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Tom Bossert is really sharp.
    Calm and well-spoken.

    What’s amazing is how well behaved all the press weasels are, when he is at the podium.

    I suspect that he could politely rip them to shreds if they got out of line.
    Perhaps the weasels sense this as well.

  2. Landslide says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Yes, absolutely one of the best! So articulate….and at a rapid pace. He never says “uh” or “um”. Great mind. Love it.👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

  3. JM Covfefe says:
    September 8, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    I just got off the phone, pushing a message to SirrusXM management requesting that the turn on all radios to help the people impacted by Irma, before and after the strike. I don’t know if the message will get through. The highest person I talk with was a customer service manager.

    I also mentioned that the ads they have running right now saying the promotional free week has ended makes them look like absolute a-holes! That they should replace all ad spots immediately with crude cut PSA announcing that the SXM radios are free to help provide emergency info.

    Maybe some of y’all with more influence can get pressure on SXM from other angles.

