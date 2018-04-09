Robert Mueller Instructs FBI to Raid Home and Office of President Trump Attorney Michael Cohen…

You can call it a soft-coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States. ~SD
It is being reported today that Special Counsel Robert Mueller instructed the FBI field office from the Southern District of New York to raid the home and office of President Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.
[Via New York Times] The F.B.I. on Monday raided the office of President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, seizing records related to several topics including payments to a pornographic-film actress.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan obtained the search warrant after receiving a referral from the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, according to Mr. Cohen’s lawyer, who called the search “completely inappropriate and unnecessary.” The search does not appear to be directly related to Mr. Mueller’s investigation, but likely resulted from information he had uncovered and gave to prosecutors in New York.
“Today the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York executed a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications between my client, Michael Cohen, and his clients,” said Stephen Ryan, his lawyer. “I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller.” (read more)
The attorney for Michael Cohen, Stephen M. Ryan, released the following statement:
Let’s take a look at this from outside the muck, bolding mine:
The longer this drags on the harder it will be for Sessions/Trump to act on the corruption. It will look like retaliation (that’s what the msm will get away with claiming).
NO, it will not be retaliation…this goes WAY out of the purview of Mullie’s function…This is an act(s) of a very disparate group of people. Don’t forget, PDJT AND AG SESSIONS ONLY GET ONE SHOT AT TAKING DOWN THE ENTIRE SWAMP…The Deeper it goes the MORE Swamp draining occurs…NY AG Office…caught with their pants down around their ankles for all to see!!!
It will look like retaliation only to the libs, and we don’t care what they think anyway. 🙂
Not that simple. If it were, we wouldn’t be where we are — watching a stunning abuse of power and perversion of the rule of law run full-steam to take down a presidency that is constrained to defend itself–and not by law (Trump could remove these people, starting at the top and working his way down, he lawfully could end this, today) but he’s constrained *by politics* (basically, what the “libs think”). There’s too many of them with iron grips on soft power . . .they continue to set the terms. Imagine: a power regime tries to rig a presidency, fails, then for over a year tries to frame the duly elected president for actual or at least impeachable crimes, and also fails; but all the while, for more than a year and counting, the president’s appointed AG is thrust to the side, bullied into recusal; his appointed #2 rushes to appoint a hopelessly conflicted swamp-dwelling SC for no plausibly legitimate reason, then lets him harness massive, tax-funded law enforcement resources to literally go hunting for something, anything on the ELECTED president … for going on a year!
How can we think a report will drop, and suddenly the tide will turn?
WHO CARES. At this point, what they will say/do is IRRELEVANT. They couldn’t trash him any more, or compel others to hate him more. WE Trump supporters are all that matter, and I don’t think we’re going anywhere. So I say FIRE MUELLER.
Is today any different then what has been going down, for the last seventeen months? Why do you think they fight so hard against the President, because they know, if he doesn’t go down they will. This is exhibiting panic behavior. The lawyer could have a letter from Trump that says pay the tramp, it means NOTHING!, They are praying to find anything, just more static, me thinks they are reaching the bitter end, Attorney Client privilege is a stupid thing to overlook. People, relax, Session has enough to make his move and pull back on Mueller’s reins.
About twenty years ago, DJT, took approximately over nine hundred million in a tax write off for a loss. The powers that be looked into it and found nothing and allowed DJT to have the deduction. A while back on Limbaugh, he brought forth a theory that Mueller wants DJT’s tax documents and they want to look them over again and reverse the original judgement, say that DJT owes the money and owes twenty years of interest. Boom, done. Don’t know if it is true or not just a theory.
Statute of limitations. I don’t know how even Mueller would get around that. And re-opening tax rulings done fair and square would infuriate the public.
Mueller is not the IRS and even they only have 7 years for personal and 10 for businesses then it is too late
Smells like desperation.
I think he wants to be fired and a victim since he is finding zip on Trump. If he can’t be a winner over Trump he wants to be the victim of Trump. Or something.
To: ed lester and jimi…eff both of you, you don’t belong on this site.
Evhttps://twitter.com/piersmorgan/status/983473800195915776en Pierce is on our side!
let me try again
Trump did not look mad to me. He spoke like he always does. It’s all part of the plan.
Ok stop this nonsense. This is not 100D chase game. It is not part of the plan. You are doing disservice to all of us by positively spinning every set back as part of the plan.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No you stop the nonsense. Troll.
Somebody that never existed throughout the campaign calls Raffaella a Trump supporter since the early days of the campaign a troll!!
The word troll has lost all meaning.
I’m with you Raffaella!!!
I am 62 years old, so I was around during the campaign.
Here here.
He’s not a troll. You’re just a kook aid drinker.
Agree. Distancing himself further from Sessions is necessary
due to the hysteria we will witness when the cabal heads role.
Also…
Joon H. Kim, the acting US Attorney for Southern District of New York,
was involved in the indictment, arrest and conviction of Anthony Weiner.
“Being led by Joon H. Kim, the acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, this report continues, the secrecy of this Federal Grand Jury was so complete it was able to indict, achieve the arrest of, and conviction, of a top Hillary Clinton surrogate and former US Congressman named Anthony Weiner in less than 24 hours with no leaking to the US mainstream propaganda media—and was so rapidly accomplished, Weiner’s wife, and Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin didn’t even know what was occurring, and who hours after Weiner pled guilty, filed for divorce against him.”
Could the raid on Cohen be a distraction, especially considering the cabal is going down? Maybe.
Yes, not maybe. Most likely.
And you know that, how?
An educated opinion. Do your own research.
“An educated opinion. ”
Oh, I see. Just an opinion. I don’t waste my time on researching opinions.
Oh, Piers, have a beer. POTUS was hardly “seething.”
Are they trying to provoke Trump into firing Mueller ? The Dems etc have been practically begging Trump to fire him for last several weeks .They have their “ constitutional crisis/watergate” talking points all primed and ready to go for MSM. There is no there there so must create a alternate scenario to drag him down . I just don’t know . The “ raid” was clearly a fishing expedition with no other purpose it seems than to add more fuel to the firing Mueller meme, hoping it will explode and result in Trump firing him . I trust Trump to see all angles .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Definitely trying to antagonize Trump into firing Mueller. They would love that. The AG needs to control his department.
This is all punch / counter punch. The swamp is cornered. NOW is the time for Sessions to resign. That is all I have to say.
Trump did hit Sessions on this. But, that’s because Sessions must appear to be against Trump, in the eyes of MSM and liberals.
Sessions has been looking too good lately.
It’s like a plot from a movie.
Oh come on? Let’s face it. Sessions is not doing anything. Just dodging to run out the time. He is waiting for the 2018 midterms. If Democrats take over both houses, then it does not matter what Sessions does or does not do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You have your opinion I have mine. We aren’t going to change each other’s so move on. Unless you are a troll.
You are stating your “opinion” as if it is factual. Glad to see it is only an opinion. Had me worried there for a minute. I thought you actually knew what you were talking about. Thanks for clarifying.
> If Democrats take over both houses, then it does not matter what Sessions does or does not do.
let me finish that (somehow the page refreshed while I was typing)
This is why it prosecutions must begin now, or they’ll never happen.
Sessions reigns and this whole thing ends. And it would not be on President Trump’s dime. Think! Session resigns and this whole thing goes away!
The fact that Sessions does not resign tells me he is part of and protector of the swamp.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Perhaps consider a middle ground: Sessions HAS seemed to execute the Horowitz-Huber investigation tag-team masterfully, and it does seem likely to result in significant consequences, and soon. And let’s remember, in our whirlwind political culture, things can change, quickly.
That said, his process focus may be breeding myopia to the urgencies. He’s an institution man–he values institutions and their rules and processes, and as he’s frequently said, one of the goals in his pursuit of justice is to restore integrity to the DOJ investigations, which is a respectable goal. BUT that laudable focus may in this instance be blinding him to the urgency of matters; he may be losing the forest for the trees.
In other words — he’s not a black hat; he’s not incompetent; he’s done a lot right; but he may nonetheless be losing the thread, which is excruciating, because it’s quite literally all up to him.
What whole thing? The liberals and deep state trying to take Trump out?
We will keep Sessions, and you go home to mama.
My Mom died 3 years ago, thanks for reminding me. And I am a comfortable, successful retired person. Maybe you are projecting a bit?
I moved out at 16, I am now 62, and my mom died 15 years ago, so no.
Are you trying to be nasty or something?
Talkietina,
I’ve seen you around here the last couple of weeks… always causing trouble… always calling somebody a troll…we regulars know who is who and we regulars don’t do that here….but the troublemakers sure do…then they leave as quickly as they came….
And who will replace him? Who will pass through Congress? When? Meanwhile who will have charge?
All very good points. Still, is that still the best alternative? After waiting patiently I personally don’t think so. The power of the swamp resides in the legal system. Plenty of evidence of that, especially in the last year.
Unless the IG and Huber are putting the final touches on The Big Ugly!!!
Why did AG Sessions let Rosenstein hire a clone to be second to him at the DOJ? Why?
If we had a chance to get rid of Rosenstein, the next sell-out is all tee’d up and ready. Why did that have to happen? Why did Jeff Sessions allow Rosenstein to hire anyone?
President Trump could have hired someone like DeGenovia or Rudy and then fired Rosenstein, if Sessions objected the President could fire him too. And we would have ended up with a powerful acting Attorney General till congress approved President Trumps next choice.
That IG Report needs to be released NOW. What’s the holdup?
If the deepState jackboots can run raids on powerful people like Flynn and Manafort and Cohen, they can go out and destroy anyone anytime they want. Are we a nation of laws any more or is the Constitution simply a dusty old document to be stored away in a museum somewhere?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well it’s only Monday. Hopefully it will be released by Friday.
I predict there will be no reports. Nothing at all.
Interesting. We will soon see.
So you’re saying all this is just a narrative?
Bill Priestap isn’t singing.
Peter Strok isn’t singing.
Julie Page isn’t singing.
The Ohr’s aren’t singing.
The FISA documents will be deep sixed
Every other indication that this was a coup will be silenced.
Nothing will emerge to the light of day.
Is that what you’re saying? Then you’re saying Hilary WILL be POTUS in 2020.
Hillary, is that you?
They might all be singing. How do you know they aren’t?
Julie Page already sang. That’s why McCabe got his treasonous a$$ kicked to the curb.
So, if you are part of the small group & you know another person in said group is singing in hopes of a better deal, you gonna sit there with your mouth shut?
Doubt it. Doubt it as much as I doubt that they are all sitting there tight-lipped.
Concern noted.
LikeLike
Definitely agree with you about “It’s all part of
the plan.” Libtards are gonna go bananas.
POTUS further distancing himself from Sessions
as we await the the 25,000+ sealed indictments/arrests.
They have been able to destroy any one they so choose for decades. The corruption is throughout and from top to bottom. You are just becoming aware of it. And come what may, this awareness that is the greatest gift of the Trump presidency. Treasure and cultivate this awaeness, and begin to act upon it accordingly.
It involves many crimes and recommendations for criminal prosecution, as well as material that is deemed by IC agencies as Top Secret, Secret or Classified.
It will come out when he’s done. Probably May.
During the IG investigation there were crimes committed that are now being investigated. So a lot of what Mueller is doing is part of the conspiracy and maybe is being investigated. He has no immunity if he commits crimes.
Well we are calling our congressmen tomorrow .. House and Senate.
Just in case they think impeachment will work.
100% agree with Sundance on this. This is the only choice left at this point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What the hell. If you can’t use the Office of the President to expose the documents to public view ,and therefore prove your innocence, then ask yourself what the fcuk use are you.
Release the damn hounds Mr. President. You have the power. Enough waiting around in the open making a perfect target. Let’s rock and roll.
Anyone that thinks this is part of a plan on Sessions part need to think of what would have happened if someone died in this raid? That would be stupid to let Mueller do that as part of a plan.
It is dangerous enough to let Mueller run around kicking in doors in the middle of the night.
What is happening?
Why would someone have died? Idiot alert.
Heart attack?
Shot thinking it was burglars?
You the idiot, aren’t you?
Hahaha
Troll alert
Yep. Satan Soros is getting his money’s worth tonight.
Sooner or later he’ll get shorted. Forever…
How it happened is beyond Sessions or Rosensteins control. The bad guys wanted to intimidate.
Instead of calming down, I’m getting more and more angry, which is unusual.
I keep thinking about all the docs of Trump/Cohen sitting in the Manhattan office of US Atty and those smug jerks giggling.
They can leak forever…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m getting a little low on my bottle of Tequilla but I have enough to share with you daughnworks. In the end, all will be as it should be. Have faith (but if that doesn’t work, hold my earrings, will ya?)
I heard today that the lawyer for Stormy say that she was meeting with police or feds?? and was going to do a composite drawing of the man that threatened her. Could this have something to do with Cohen? Is she using drawings as a way to talk and get around the NDC agreement?
“If you can keep your head when all about you
Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,
If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,
But make allowance for their doubting too.
If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,
Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies,
Or being hated, don’t give way to hating,
And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise:
If you can dream—and not make dreams your master;
If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim;
If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster,
And treat those two impostors just the same;
If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken
Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,
Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,
And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools:
If you can make a heap of all your winnings
And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss,
And lose, and start again at your beginnings
And never breathe a word about your loss;
If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew
To serve your turn long after they are gone,
And so hold on when there is nothing in you
Except the Will which says to them: “Hold on!”
If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,
Or walk with Kings—nor lose the common touch,
If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you,
If all men count with you, but none too much;
If you can fill the unforgiving minute
With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run,
Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it,
And—which is more—you’ll be a Man, my son!”
Rudyard Kipling. Great poem. I had that framed on my wall when I was young growing up, courtesy of my grandfather. It’s classic and timeless. Seems PDJT knows and follows it. He didn’t appear rattled today. I saw cold anger, which he channels well.
Trump is a guy who shoots from the hip. The people love his spontaneity. Of course candor creates ‘legal jeopardy’. Once upon a time it was lying and deception that you had to watch. Now the attorney, Cohen has an attorney. It’s like two human pyramids of attorneys facing off against each other. Can a citizen get a word in edgewise? Soon we won’t be able to say hello to one another without vetting it with a ABA tollbooth operator. Prepare for heavily redacted shopping lists and birthday cards in your future. So what exactly can Trump say as our duly elected leader? They’re trying to turn him into a teleprompter Stepford Wife like his predecessor.
Wrong. Trump thinks before every move. He thinks a lot faster than many people but he calculates every move and plans most of them ahead of time.
A comment up thread mentioned a no-knock warrant.
A no-knock warrant means the judge is in on it.
Comment from a retired lawyer who is a decades long friend —
The no-knock warrant also means this is a clear conspiracy to use unlawful means, which is a critical difference in charging criminal conspiracy. The conspiracy is between Rosenstein, Mueller, the NY US District Judge who issued the warrant and the NY US Attorney who made the no-knock application. This is very much lawyer neep but it is important.
The no-knock warrant on an attorney for the President has totally toggled me over here. It is an enormously big deal legally.
The above means this is also about AG Sessions choosing a side,
Point blank, If AG Sessions does not act to put Rosenstein and Mueller down in the next 24-to-48 hours. AG Sessions is a black hat.
And America’s Spanish Civil War is -ON-.
Thank you! May I ask, friend of who? Cohen?
Any other lawyers want to chime in?
So their argument is Cohen violated campaign law, and they use a no-knock raid for THAT? And maybe he shuffled some funds around to pay Stormy, or lied about his income to get the funds to pay Stormy (bank fraud)? Ridiculous!!
We’re not talking MS13 or 10,000 pounds of cocaine!
Is this the goon Weismann?
Session has so far given us no indication that he is a white hat. All his actions to date scream black hat.
He has:
1. Taken down McCabe
2. Hired Huber 7+ months ago (probably required by law)
3. Doubled staff for production of materials
So there is some hope, primarily #2.
Agreed. Sessions, or some damn “White Hat”, needs to act.
But I still find this peculiar. It is not falling under the SC permit – he referred it.
The tactics used, the seizure of all files, the fact it was nothing to do with Pres. Trump, but is concerning Cohen only makes you scratch your head.
If I didn’t know any better I would say this is a child porn bust.
FBI agents are required to leave a list of items that they seized. It must be left in the premises. I hope Cohen publishes it tomorrow.
Random thoughts…
My first question when I heard about this was “Who are (or have been) Michael Cohen’s other clients?” What information may now be in Mueller’s hands? What “privileged” information might POTUS and Mr. Cohen have deliberately put in the files?
Sundance has spelled out how POTUS and Secretary Mnuchin have building a parallel financial system before dismantling the current corrupt one. Here we have had the OIG building a criminal investigation while Mueller has been a SC. When all is said and done, Horowitz, Huber and company will present us with excruciatingly detailed reports of the previous Administration’s crimes while Mueller will have zip. The OIG report(s) will be professionally and lawfully done while Mueller is looking like legal Abbott and Costello on steroids. The office of the OIG will be elevated and the Special Counsel will be irreparably damaged while having wasted millions of taxpayer dollars.
Remember Omnibus has about $300M in it for the OIG.
My gut says there’s more to this than meets the eye and as I’ve said from early on in this presidency “We don’t know what we don’t know” so I’m going enjoy the show and see what happens.
Trump is Cohen’s ONLY client
Mueller is the ‘insurance policy’
Q made a drop about Jared and Cohen a few days ago. Let’s wait and see what transpires. Q also has dropped repeatedly that they are panicked. Of course…..if jail is in their futures. They are going down swinging. But I still have to believe they are going down. They are beyond corrupt.
By “they” are panicked I assume you mean the other side? (And not Jared and Cohen?)
I’m confused. Is the FBI there to protect the US government, or are they there to investigate crimes against the US people? To me, it seems the CIA/Deep state are the thugs, and the FBI are the corrupt cops helping protect the thugs…..
12 years 🤔🤔 from SD (read more)
A Long Island native, Mr. Cohen began his career as a personal injury lawyer and taxi fleet manager. He joined the Trump Organization in 2006. He attracted attention in the Russia investigation after emails showed that a business associate of Mr. Trump, Felix Sater, pitched Mr. Cohen on a lucrative real estate deal in Russia.
The deal was supposed to be a Trump Tower in Moscow and Mr. Sater boasted to Mr. Cohen that the tower would get Mr. Trump elected president. “Our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it,” Mr. Sater wrote. “I will get all of Putin’s team to buy in on this, I will manage this process.” But the emails obtained by The New York Times show no response from Mr. Cohen, who told congressional investigators that he regarded Mr. Sater’s talk as puffery.
It is not clear how significant prosecutors view the payment to Ms. Clifford. Mr. Trump has denied knowing about the payment. And Mr. Cohen has said he paid Ms. Clifford out of his own money. Asked last week why Mr. Cohen made the payment, Mr. Trump replied: “You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney, and you’ll have to ask Michael Cohen.”
—–
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are investigating Mr. Cohen for possible bank fraud, and the documents identified in the warrant date back years, according to a person briefed on the search.
2006 🤔🤔
In that case, every lawyer linked to any politician should be investigated to find out if they have any links to ‘muh Russia’. Rod Rosenstein’s wife is a Hilary Clinton lawyer….. will she also have a no-knock warrant issued????
I think they’re trying to bait Trump into doing something that could be construed as obstruction of justice. There have been so many leaks, followed by stories that they’re investigating this angle or that, and I think those are an attempt to do the same thing. They’re hoping that he gets so frustrated or concerned that he fires Mueller, Rosenstein or some other principal in the investigation, and then they’ll be able to claim obstruction. That’s their only play at this point since the whole Russia thing didn’t work out.
Well. I sure never figured last night that this was how the Big Ugly would start today.
Q:
Apr 9 2018 18:23:54 (EST) Anonymous ID: 18808b 973390
>>973381
POTUS SAID THEY BROKE IN
Apr 9 2018 18:27:43 (EST) Q !xowAT4Z3VQ ID: d9b428 973468
>>973390
They broke in during the fire.
Distraction.
I don’t follow. Someone died in that fire. Many more could have. 4 Firefighters injured.
I kpt saying Rosenstein should be neutered before Mueller struck first. I wished I were wrong.
AMERICA 1st
So here’s the situation: the Special Democratic Party Prosecutor and the Department of Justice, in the person of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, have nothing better to do than investigate a 12-year-old, one-night consensual encounter involving Donald Trump. Apparently, actual crime in New York is a thing of the past. Organized crime is extinct; political corruption is non-existent; illegal immigration has ceased; violent crime is unknown. Stormy Daniels is the most pressing item on the law enforcement agenda. http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/04/the-fbi-escalates-its-war-on-the-trump-administration.php?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_camp
Here’s what is going on in my humble, simple opinion.
I’m not surprised (nor are you if you’re reading this) that all of THIS is happening NOW, right before Inspector General Horowitz is about to release the results of his investigation.
THEY (black hats) want President Trump to fire Mueller and/or launch military attacks on Syria in order to completely overshadow the soon to be released Inspector General’s report and keep the media headlines focused on war with Syria, Stormy Daniels, and Mueller.
Just listen to what the MSM is saying….”Syria, Stormy, Mueller, Syria…Syria.”
So what should President Trump do?
Let Mueller carry on with his merry witch hunt. Give him more rope to politically hang himself. Today’s FBI raid has made Mueller look desperate and dirty. BAD PR MOVE!
The Swamp obviously WANTS the president to fire Mueller….that would take up about 9 months worth of headlines heading in to the midterms.
With Syria, I would not rule out President Trump seizing the moment to pull American troops out of Syria.
I think the markets would respond well to that….they like certainty.
Instead of lobbing armaments into Syria, get out now and say to the American people, “I’m not going to let the American military and the American people to get dragged and bogged down in to another country’s civil war that will cost our country billions of dollar and too many precious American service members lives.”
It’s horrible that 70 plus people died, but Team America can not be the World’s Policeman.
Last April, President Trump launched about 25 Tomahawk missiles into Syria after news broke that Assad used chemical weapons to kill his own people.
Would 50, 100, or even a 1000 Tomahawk missiles launched into Syria suffice today and change anything?
No. Could that spark WW3?
Yes.
I hope President Trump reacts to this latest atrocity by calling for peace talks with Assad.
If the president can call for peace talks with Kim Jong Un, why not call for peace talks with Assad too?
Why not? Isn’t that better than providing the sparks the Deep State wants?
This is getting freakin’ insane calling Trump’s tweet a chess move. It’s poor man’s chess. He does not do this kind of sniveling play. Please stop it already!!! Get serious, this is no joke. I’ve been trying to give Sessions a chance and this is what happens.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Who’s D’Bongino. Dan Bongino? Or did you mean Di Genova? Whose wife? Dan’s or Joe’s?
Bongino, I take with a grain of salt. DiGenova, I take as gospel.
LikeLike
LikeLike
The Deep State WANTS PDJT to fire Mueller and get America involved in another war in the Middle East.
NOT gonna’ happen folks!
true!
I’m actually happy that President Trump’s lawyer got raided by the FBI today because it makes Robert Mueller look terrible.
From Russia to Pornstar….the American people are scratching their heads and asking how Stormy has anything to do with Russia?
People aren’t as dumb as many think.
I don’t want to belabor this idea, but to me it is JUST possible that the Mueller/Rosenstein raid today had a large goal and a subsidiary goal in mind:
Large Goal: find anything that can be twisted into bringing down a sitting President and remove him from office.
Subsidiary Goal: destroy the relationship between the President and his wife in the process of pursuing the Large Goal: destroy his family along with his ability to exercise the office of President.
I firmly believe that President Trump will “take care” of the Large Goal operation.
I also firmly believe that prayer is in order for President Trump and FLOTUS to remain strong in their marriage and defeat those who would tear it apart.
Sessions is recused w/r/t Russia (albeit unnecessarily). Special counsel only = Russia to the extent his investigation focuses on Russia. They can’t have it both ways. If the SC is “following the evidence” all the way to breaking down the door of the personal lawyer of the President of the United States over payments possibly related to an alleged and by-all-accounts embarrassing but not illegal kerfuffle …. any “Russia” pretense is totally abandoned.
Sessions needs to get in the game. If he’s standing idly by for fear of some ludicrous “Russia” taint, he has totally lost a grip. I respect him and have been among those that respect his process-focused conservatism (even if disagreeing with recusal). But sometimes it’s hardest to see what’s immediately in front of the nose.
