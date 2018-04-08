London Mayor Threatens Arrest For Anyone Caught With a Knife…

Posted on April 8, 2018 by

Liberalism has consequences.  This is not a spoof – Link To Tweet:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, European Union, Islam, Jihad, media bias, Muslim Grievance Industry - MGI, Occupy Type Moonbats, Political correctness/cultural marxism, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

302 Responses to London Mayor Threatens Arrest For Anyone Caught With a Knife…

Older Comments
  1. Jimi says:
    April 8, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    London better remove that Jackass from office. So, no guns and now no knives to protect ones self from the nasty sword wheeling Muslim’s, how fitting. Hey Muslim mayor eat pork and go to Hades.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • codasouthtexas says:
      April 8, 2018 at 10:11 pm

      He is such an idiot and there are no words to describe him! There is an increasing pressure in london for him to resign! He is changing his tune to stupidity! First ban guns, then knives, then vans then hands and fingers and pencils! London has gone to dogs!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. Jimi says:
    April 8, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Wait hold on, is there a law for no knives?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • AH_C says:
      April 8, 2018 at 10:34 pm

      Knife control has been on the books for over a decade and getting more draconian with each crisis. But whatever you do, don’t fight back when attacked. The perp becomes victim and can sue you for damages on top of whatever the prosecutor throws at you.

      Kafka would be at home here.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Jesse T Mims says:
      April 8, 2018 at 10:43 pm

      That doesn’t matter. Since British citizens have no guns with which to defend themselves against an over reaching government, the government can require everyone to follow its commands.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • churchmouse says:
      April 8, 2018 at 11:16 pm

      See my three previous posts about kitchen knives in the UK.

      I do not know whether those links will post above or below your comment, but there are severe restrictions. If you retailers think you are under 18 and/or between 21 and 25 years old, you will probably be asked to produce ID, whether you buy in store or online or order in advance and collect on the premises.

      Like

      Reply
      • fenku says:
        April 8, 2018 at 11:34 pm

        I spent about 10 minutes last week in ASDA (Walmart) queuing behind a middle aged woman waiting to get a supervisor clearance to buy a sealed packet of kitchen knives ! !
        I do a lot of off grid/camping stuff and have been stopped by Police twice in the past and wasted ages explaining why I am carrying a sheathed knife, have even had it physically measured in case it was over 6 inches, (an offence).

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  3. Risa says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    I am so sad at what is happening to England in general, and London in particular. Having reached a stage of life where our children are well launched, my husband and I can finally contemplate some nice trips. One of the places we had once discussed visiting is London. The Brits so cleverly confiscated cultural and historic artifacts and treasures from every country they “visited” or colonized, making it convenient to see a large swath of the world in just a few museums in London. Sadly, we may have to scratch it off the bucket list.

    I read this article to my husband then asked him if he had a knife in his pocket, just for laughs. He had three.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. John Wick says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Is it just me, or does this guy look like Jim Acosta from CNN?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. joshua says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    picture of brutal London knife wielding butchers….terrorism at its height.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Genesis1313 says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Pity. The nation that gave us the King James Bible. And now?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      April 8, 2018 at 11:41 pm

      London is gone! My wife and daughter want to go visit. I told them I rather take them anywhere in Eastern Europe before I would ever go to London or the UK 🇬🇧. The number of acid attacks has skyrocketed. London has had more murders than NYC so far this year.

      Like

      Reply
  7. Kenji says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    This is what I have termed the … “ball on school roof theory of banned things”. Let me explain. When my kids were in elementary school, they used to like taking a nerf football to school. They tossed the ball around before school and during recess. But a particular older kid liked to steal their ball and throw it on the school roof. After this happened about 3x causing the janitor to climb on the roof … all the extremist liberal women school teachers, and principal … decided to BAN all nerf footballs from the playground. Yes, no more 9yo boys and their nerf footballs. That’s the liberal solution to all problems … ban the inanimate object. No, no, no … do NOT punish the bully who actually stole the ball and threw it on the roof … no … that would be “judgemental”. Don’t PUNISH the criminal … nope … ban cutlery. Stupid liberal tools. Stupid Muzzie tool.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. Publius2016 says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    UK is preparing for Marshall Law! There are many things afoot…

    Like

    Reply
  9. scslayer says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Next up….sporks!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. MaineCoon says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Shucks. No more picnics at Hyde Park.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. TreeperInTraining says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    If we here in America are truly “woke”, we will have no right to say we didn’t know, didn’t see it coming or were misled.

    A mere stone’s throw across the pond and we are privy to exactly what Neo-socialism looks like (albeit not much different than the old version).

    Jailed for speech, gun bans, knife bans and a government with a boot on the neck…forever.

    If we decide that this is America’s path, then we cant say we were fooled.

    I thank God everyday for Trump (not because I adore him, but because he’s kicking over tables everyday)…but I am actually MORE greatful for those millions of people who voted for him. I sleep easier knowing that you folks (especially you crazy Treepers and the Big Treep) have my back and wont let some NeoProg take my guns , my knives and most especially, my speech. If nothing else, I know that if they try…they’ll have one hell of a fight on their hands. In these times, i couldn’t ask for anything more.

    Thanks.

    Imho

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  12. MTK says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Funny how there is an increase knife related crime in UK, maybe knife crime has always been an issue, but statistics are showing an increase.

    What has changed…

    The what has changed is life is imitating art.

    A popular british social streaming series… knife attack training is currently in vogue.
    Go figure.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • mossback says:
      April 8, 2018 at 10:37 pm

      Knife crime in London goes way back……..don’t forget about Jack the Ripper………handy with a knife he was.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Mongoose says:
      April 8, 2018 at 11:35 pm

      Attack training, or knife “defense” training as in Petki Tersia? There are skills that can be learned for fighting with or against knife attacks. Rather than clutching pearls, more people should learn self defense skills. After all, who are you going to depend on to take care of you, the government? ha ha ha ha!

      Like

      Reply
  13. psychologistswimmingupstream says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    I figured the steak and kidney pie would have kept the immigrants away…

    Like

    Reply
  14. Concerned Virginian says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    What will the Lord Mayor do when the Jihadis and/or non-Muslim thugs start to use ACID THROWN into peoples’ faces as it done in other Muslim-dominated countries like Pakistan?
    The Muslim “migrants” (translation: invaders) will of course ignore the Lord Mayor’s ban and continue to kill the Kuffar with knives (and with guns if they can do that too).
    There will be, in addition to ACID attacks and the continued use of knives and guns on the Kuffar, other ways to perform Jihad and cause fear among non-Muslims:
    Vehicular attacks
    IED’s
    Garrotting
    The list can go on and on.
    The London police in my opinion now need to start, if they haven’t already, into Muslim infiltration and/or conscripting of Kuffar street gangs.
    Last time I was in London was about 20 years ago. I will remember what it was like then. I will never go back.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Genie says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    This is religious discrimination against Sikhs. Their faith requires them to carry a “kirpan” dagger.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. MaineCoon says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    “No excuses: There is never a reason to carry a knife”….

    Excuse #1: Because I can’t carry a gun.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • singingsoul says:
      April 8, 2018 at 10:29 pm

      When I grew up in Germany all men had a pocket knife. I was shocked my husband does not carry one however his father did.

      Like

      Reply
      • mossback says:
        April 8, 2018 at 10:40 pm

        I do, did since my dad gave me one in 1960……..even when traveling out of the country..just toss it into my suitcase and after at the hotel, put it back into my pocket…..just a small barlow lock blade…..

        Like

        Reply
  18. William F Buckley's Ghost says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Blame the Muslims not the kitchen knives!

    Like

    Reply
  19. Cathy M. says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    For a country that essentially bans guns, they sure do have a lot of reported gun crimes & murders.

    “At least 35 people have been fatally stabbed in London since the beginning of the year.

    Met Police records show 37, 443 RECORDED knife offences and 6,694 recorded gun offences across the UK in the year up to September 2017.”

    “. . . the capital now has a higher murder rate than New York”

    And London’s violent crime rate went up substantially.

    I wonder why. . . hmmm
    https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/5251268/london-stabbing-knife-crime-statistics-violence-deaths-latest/
    https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/jan/25/knife-and-gun-rises-sharply-in-england-and-wales

    Like

    Reply
  20. Linnéa says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    I feel…

    Too many people are missing the obvious point of this article.

    When Sadiq Khan was elected mayor in May 2016 he demanded that police stop searching street criminals for knives — similar to the legal ‘terry stop’ of suspicious persons in US law — because he claimed it was racist. Now, after a dramatic increase in knife attack caused by his hobbling the police he’s suddenly pretending to be tough on crime.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    This fraud needs to be thrown in a dungeon and replaced by a real mayor.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. cozy says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    What’s next? Cricket bats? Everyone walking around in a straight jacket?

    Like

    Reply
    • Linnéa says:
      April 8, 2018 at 11:18 pm

      The UK prohibits large knives just like every city I have lived in the US. It’s not Swiss Army knives or knives workers use — it’s large knives and the criminals often carry large fixed blade knives.

      The issue is the anti-police soft-on-crime Mayor suddenly pretending to be law-and-order after a dramatic increase in knife attacks.

      Like

      Reply
      • Mongoose says:
        April 8, 2018 at 11:42 pm

        Well don’t be surprised to learn that in the US, many locales prohibit pocket knives having blades longer than 3 or 4″ depending on local law. And “switch” blades, “oh, so scary!”, are illegal too.

        Like

        Reply
  23. Sporty says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Why don’t they just ban Muzlims

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Texian says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Big Chief.. The defacto industry standard commercial dive knife. I would grind serrations into the blade and rough the sides of the cutting edge so it would cut rope more quickly.. A five dollar disposable knife, no biggie if you dropped it. If he is a real diver, he will be carrying a simple Big Chief (if he also has a pack of crushed cigarettes, a picture of his girlfriend, a comb, a bottle opener, an old boarding pass and the rest of last week’s wages in his pocket – you have found yourself a winner..).

    Like

    Reply
  26. Brant says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Notice he said knives. He said nothing about scimitars.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. pam2246 says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Remember when we used to joke about the Left banning knives….?

    *Good times!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Katherine McCoun says:
      April 8, 2018 at 10:42 pm

      I thought the same thing. This is the very thing we joked about. If you told me this even a week ago I would assume it was a joke or the Onion.

      I guess he is very embarrassed that gun free London had higher murder rate than NYC.

      And, of course, NYC is a Dem controlled, gun “controlled” city – with higher murder rates than non gun controlled red states. I guess the Dems have no choice but to make more and more laws….

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  28. Sharon says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    I imagine he would be most displeased also at the students at our elementary schools being issued boxes of rocks to throw at armed intruders if it becomes necessary……anybody caught with a rock will be prosecuted to the full.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Mary Ann Miller says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    So if I go to Harrods and buy a new chef’s knife I will have to it shipped to my home. Then again, using the postal service or a Fed Ex will be illegal. Stupid Brits!

    Like

    Reply
  30. rsanchez1990 says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Eventually it will be anyone caught outside of the Matrix will feel the full force of the law.

    Like

    Reply
  31. bghemisfear says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    We just returned from London and a visit to the countryside as well (Bourton on Water – lovely). I made sure I did not bring my trusty locking pocket knife! The countryside still has some life in it, but Londoners have been cowed and have been programmed to truly be sheep. They won’t speak up or look up from their shoes or phone and definitely won’t make eye contact. From a brave and courageous country to one of PC lemmings (Neville Chamberlain types).

    I am sure the losing of an empire and 2 World Wars have taken their toll and the PTB have taken full advantage of it. They are doing the same thing in the US through our schools and government laws to “protect us”.

    With Our wonderful PDJT at the helm, hopefully enough of the scales will be removed in time to prevent us from going down the path to serfdom. London and the UK seem to be on that path.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Tsquared says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    Next it will be hammers

    Like

    Reply
  34. MaineCoon says:
    April 8, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. codasouthtexas says:
    April 8, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    This is London today!

    Like

    Reply
    • Linnéa says:
      April 8, 2018 at 11:30 pm

      Are they too lazy to walk (or bus) to the nearest mosque? Should they be given free bus passes so they aren’t a nuisance? Would that work? Maybe they might consider using a nearby public park instead of blocking resident parking? Assuming they aren’t intending to be obnoxious nuisances.

      Like

      Reply
  36. Donzo says:
    April 8, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    There is a reason the carry a knife. It’s you, Mr. Khan.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Canadatrump says:
    April 8, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    After knife control comes spoon control and that will be terrible!

    Like

    Reply
  38. WSB says:
    April 8, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    Speaking of restaurants…

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s