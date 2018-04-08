London Mayor Threatens Arrest For Anyone Caught With a Knife…

Liberalism has consequences. This is not a spoof – Link To Tweet:
London better remove that Jackass from office. So, no guns and now no knives to protect ones self from the nasty sword wheeling Muslim’s, how fitting. Hey Muslim mayor eat pork and go to Hades.
He is such an idiot and there are no words to describe him! There is an increasing pressure in london for him to resign! He is changing his tune to stupidity! First ban guns, then knives, then vans then hands and fingers and pencils! London has gone to dogs!
Khan2 is not an idiot, he’s a cunning conqueror. The Brits who voted for him are the idiots.
Older generation is dying there! The younger ones are mostly depending on the government! They are the ones voting for the idiot! No denying the voters are stupid!
British Voters put this Islamic jerk in office…………..its their responsibility to correct the situation.
No, British voters did not put him into office. When was the last time you visited London? It is a cross between Afghanistan, Somalia, Iraq, and Iran. Where have all the British gone? Long time passing….
Wait hold on, is there a law for no knives?
Knife control has been on the books for over a decade and getting more draconian with each crisis. But whatever you do, don’t fight back when attacked. The perp becomes victim and can sue you for damages on top of whatever the prosecutor throws at you.
Kafka would be at home here.
That doesn’t matter. Since British citizens have no guns with which to defend themselves against an over reaching government, the government can require everyone to follow its commands.
The British have always been slaves. Its why they left for America, opportunity, freedom, and the chance to own land.
See my three previous posts about kitchen knives in the UK.
I do not know whether those links will post above or below your comment, but there are severe restrictions. If you retailers think you are under 18 and/or between 21 and 25 years old, you will probably be asked to produce ID, whether you buy in store or online or order in advance and collect on the premises.
I spent about 10 minutes last week in ASDA (Walmart) queuing behind a middle aged woman waiting to get a supervisor clearance to buy a sealed packet of kitchen knives ! !
I do a lot of off grid/camping stuff and have been stopped by Police twice in the past and wasted ages explaining why I am carrying a sheathed knife, have even had it physically measured in case it was over 6 inches, (an offence).
I am so sad at what is happening to England in general, and London in particular. Having reached a stage of life where our children are well launched, my husband and I can finally contemplate some nice trips. One of the places we had once discussed visiting is London. The Brits so cleverly confiscated cultural and historic artifacts and treasures from every country they “visited” or colonized, making it convenient to see a large swath of the world in just a few museums in London. Sadly, we may have to scratch it off the bucket list.
I read this article to my husband then asked him if he had a knife in his pocket, just for laughs. He had three.
The Bobbies will pry the Laguiole knife out of my cold dead hands …
https://www.couteau-laguiole.com/en/18-without-corkscrew
Forget it.
Go to Eastern Europe. Nice people, great places and deserving of your presence and money.
No, not the Brits, but the landed gentry. The landed gentry have always controlled the Brits, and then after the war repaid them by making them slaves once more to Socialism in the guise of “FREE” healthcare, education, and social housing. The Brits are so afraid to lose this crutch that they work 3 months a year for, as of course it isn’t “FREE”, that they give up everything, even the right to defend themselves. The Queen is nothing more than a well paid tourist attraction, and parliament a quasi Fascist/Communist regime!
Is it just me, or does this guy look like Jim Acosta from CNN?
John, could be Acosta wanting to look like this guy, or the Mayor trying to look like Acosta, doesn’t matter though, they are both obnoxious and nutty just two peas in a pod.
Ewwww-glad I just finished eating my raw pea pods-my new addiction!
picture of brutal London knife wielding butchers….terrorism at its height.
Halal … or haram?
Looks like goat.
No matter what the religion claims.
Pity. The nation that gave us the King James Bible. And now?
London is gone! My wife and daughter want to go visit. I told them I rather take them anywhere in Eastern Europe before I would ever go to London or the UK 🇬🇧. The number of acid attacks has skyrocketed. London has had more murders than NYC so far this year.
This is what I have termed the … “ball on school roof theory of banned things”. Let me explain. When my kids were in elementary school, they used to like taking a nerf football to school. They tossed the ball around before school and during recess. But a particular older kid liked to steal their ball and throw it on the school roof. After this happened about 3x causing the janitor to climb on the roof … all the extremist liberal women school teachers, and principal … decided to BAN all nerf footballs from the playground. Yes, no more 9yo boys and their nerf footballs. That’s the liberal solution to all problems … ban the inanimate object. No, no, no … do NOT punish the bully who actually stole the ball and threw it on the roof … no … that would be “judgemental”. Don’t PUNISH the criminal … nope … ban cutlery. Stupid liberal tools. Stupid Muzzie tool.
You summed it up nicely!!!
UK is preparing for Marshall Law! There are many things afoot…
Martial Law, named for Mars, the Roman god of war.
If they can search for this, they have probable cause for anything! Stupid spell check
Yes, including mandatory spell-check!
It’s coming…
From June 2017…
Operation Temperer – U.K. Will Likely Institute Martial Law Measures Within A Year
Wednesday, 07 June 2017
The greatest threat is not only the conditioning of the population to accept cultural invasion without assimilation. Nor is the greatest threat the pacification of the populace in the face of rampant terror attacks. No, the pinnacle threat is what will inevitably come next – the apathy of a nation in the wake of incremental martial law and the death of personal liberty.
http://alt-market.com/articles/3204-operation-temperer-uk-will-likely-institute-martial-law-measures-within-a-year
Next up….sporks!
Well then what the bloody hell am I suppossed to my Taco Bell refried beans and cheese with?
Fingers of your right hand…
Nothing the progressives demand is progression; it is all retrograde back to pre-stone age.
This…
Shucks. No more picnics at Hyde Park.
If we here in America are truly “woke”, we will have no right to say we didn’t know, didn’t see it coming or were misled.
A mere stone’s throw across the pond and we are privy to exactly what Neo-socialism looks like (albeit not much different than the old version).
Jailed for speech, gun bans, knife bans and a government with a boot on the neck…forever.
If we decide that this is America’s path, then we cant say we were fooled.
I thank God everyday for Trump (not because I adore him, but because he’s kicking over tables everyday)…but I am actually MORE greatful for those millions of people who voted for him. I sleep easier knowing that you folks (especially you crazy Treepers and the Big Treep) have my back and wont let some NeoProg take my guns , my knives and most especially, my speech. If nothing else, I know that if they try…they’ll have one hell of a fight on their hands. In these times, i couldn’t ask for anything more.
Thanks.
Imho
We already have the parallels here. Minneapolis used to be a great safe city, then the “refugees” started coming in except I think these are Somali or Nigerians. Same outcome, city went to crap. I think at one point their murder rate was closing on Chicago’s. Last election had a BLM lawyer/radical/commie running.
I don’t see any resistance of substance in California to the weekly new gun laws.
Lewiston, Maine is a gonner. Many other places.
The “resistance” of substance is the election of Donald Trump.
That is our mass virtue signal. It’s our last hope .
How about “Choke on pork, you little piggie, then go to hell!”
When will the idijts learn that literally anything can become a weapon? But of course, it is always about CONTROL!
Funny how there is an increase knife related crime in UK, maybe knife crime has always been an issue, but statistics are showing an increase.
What has changed…
The what has changed is life is imitating art.
A popular british social streaming series… knife attack training is currently in vogue.
Go figure.
Knife crime in London goes way back……..don’t forget about Jack the Ripper………handy with a knife he was.
Don’t get me started-I am the COMPLETE Jack the Ripper freak!!!! I have all the crazy books about who REALLY did it–wild stuff.
Attack training, or knife “defense” training as in Petki Tersia? There are skills that can be learned for fighting with or against knife attacks. Rather than clutching pearls, more people should learn self defense skills. After all, who are you going to depend on to take care of you, the government? ha ha ha ha!
I figured the steak and kidney pie would have kept the immigrants away…
EAT MORE PORK!
What will the Lord Mayor do when the Jihadis and/or non-Muslim thugs start to use ACID THROWN into peoples’ faces as it done in other Muslim-dominated countries like Pakistan?
The Muslim “migrants” (translation: invaders) will of course ignore the Lord Mayor’s ban and continue to kill the Kuffar with knives (and with guns if they can do that too).
There will be, in addition to ACID attacks and the continued use of knives and guns on the Kuffar, other ways to perform Jihad and cause fear among non-Muslims:
Vehicular attacks
IED’s
Garrotting
The list can go on and on.
The London police in my opinion now need to start, if they haven’t already, into Muslim infiltration and/or conscripting of Kuffar street gangs.
Last time I was in London was about 20 years ago. I will remember what it was like then. I will never go back.
Sorry, typo: that’s “as it is done in other Muslim-dominated countries like Pakistan”
They already do. I seem to recall 1 or 2 here in the States as well. But we mustn’t speak of such things because rayciss.
This is religious discrimination against Sikhs. Their faith requires them to carry a “kirpan” dagger.
“No excuses: There is never a reason to carry a knife”….
Excuse #1: Because I can’t carry a gun.
When I grew up in Germany all men had a pocket knife. I was shocked my husband does not carry one however his father did.
I do, did since my dad gave me one in 1960……..even when traveling out of the country..just toss it into my suitcase and after at the hotel, put it back into my pocket…..just a small barlow lock blade…..
Blame the Muslims not the kitchen knives!
For a country that essentially bans guns, they sure do have a lot of reported gun crimes & murders.
“At least 35 people have been fatally stabbed in London since the beginning of the year.
Met Police records show 37, 443 RECORDED knife offences and 6,694 recorded gun offences across the UK in the year up to September 2017.”
“. . . the capital now has a higher murder rate than New York”
And London’s violent crime rate went up substantially.
I wonder why. . . hmmm
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/5251268/london-stabbing-knife-crime-statistics-violence-deaths-latest/
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/jan/25/knife-and-gun-rises-sharply-in-england-and-wales
I feel…
Too many people are missing the obvious point of this article.
When Sadiq Khan was elected mayor in May 2016 he demanded that police stop searching street criminals for knives — similar to the legal ‘terry stop’ of suspicious persons in US law — because he claimed it was racist. Now, after a dramatic increase in knife attack caused by his hobbling the police he’s suddenly pretending to be tough on crime.
This fraud needs to be thrown in a dungeon and replaced by a real mayor.
What’s next? Cricket bats? Everyone walking around in a straight jacket?
The UK prohibits large knives just like every city I have lived in the US. It’s not Swiss Army knives or knives workers use — it’s large knives and the criminals often carry large fixed blade knives.
The issue is the anti-police soft-on-crime Mayor suddenly pretending to be law-and-order after a dramatic increase in knife attacks.
Well don’t be surprised to learn that in the US, many locales prohibit pocket knives having blades longer than 3 or 4″ depending on local law. And “switch” blades, “oh, so scary!”, are illegal too.
Why don’t they just ban Muzlims
Big Chief.. The defacto industry standard commercial dive knife. I would grind serrations into the blade and rough the sides of the cutting edge so it would cut rope more quickly.. A five dollar disposable knife, no biggie if you dropped it. If he is a real diver, he will be carrying a simple Big Chief (if he also has a pack of crushed cigarettes, a picture of his girlfriend, a comb, a bottle opener, an old boarding pass and the rest of last week’s wages in his pocket – you have found yourself a winner..).
Notice he said knives. He said nothing about scimitars.
Remember when we used to joke about the Left banning knives….?
*Good times!
I thought the same thing. This is the very thing we joked about. If you told me this even a week ago I would assume it was a joke or the Onion.
I guess he is very embarrassed that gun free London had higher murder rate than NYC.
And, of course, NYC is a Dem controlled, gun “controlled” city – with higher murder rates than non gun controlled red states. I guess the Dems have no choice but to make more and more laws….
I imagine he would be most displeased also at the students at our elementary schools being issued boxes of rocks to throw at armed intruders if it becomes necessary……anybody caught with a rock will be prosecuted to the full.
So if I go to Harrods and buy a new chef’s knife I will have to it shipped to my home. Then again, using the postal service or a Fed Ex will be illegal. Stupid Brits!
Eventually it will be anyone caught outside of the Matrix will feel the full force of the law.
We just returned from London and a visit to the countryside as well (Bourton on Water – lovely). I made sure I did not bring my trusty locking pocket knife! The countryside still has some life in it, but Londoners have been cowed and have been programmed to truly be sheep. They won’t speak up or look up from their shoes or phone and definitely won’t make eye contact. From a brave and courageous country to one of PC lemmings (Neville Chamberlain types).
I am sure the losing of an empire and 2 World Wars have taken their toll and the PTB have taken full advantage of it. They are doing the same thing in the US through our schools and government laws to “protect us”.
With Our wonderful PDJT at the helm, hopefully enough of the scales will be removed in time to prevent us from going down the path to serfdom. London and the UK seem to be on that path.
It’s the socialism that has ruined them IMO. Maybe they’re more prone to this than we are due to the monarchy and a more distinctive class system. But…so sad.
Next it will be hammers
https://spectator.imgix.net/content/uploads/2018/04/Dangerous.jpg?
I’ll try again…
spectator.imgix.net/content/uploads/2018/04/Dangerous.jpg?
I give up:)
Get rid of the?
Political correctness has directly led to @SadiqKhan's mess in London. Bring back stop and search. pic.twitter.com/rwmo2HhRAA
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 5, 2018
This is London today!
Meanwhile on the streets of London.. You won't see Hindus, Buddhists or Christians do this pic.twitter.com/GDsFgTEwgU
— Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) April 8, 2018
Are they too lazy to walk (or bus) to the nearest mosque? Should they be given free bus passes so they aren’t a nuisance? Would that work? Maybe they might consider using a nearby public park instead of blocking resident parking? Assuming they aren’t intending to be obnoxious nuisances.
There is a reason the carry a knife. It’s you, Mr. Khan.
My knife collection would give him a heart attack.
After knife control comes spoon control and that will be terrible!
Speaking of restaurants…
