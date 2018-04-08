HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses Political Weaponization of FBI/DOJ Intelligence…

Very interesting interview with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes earlier today. Chairman Nunes discusses his current objective to gain the two-page “electronic communication” document that initiated the FBI and DOJ-NSD investigation into the campaign of presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Chairman Nunes is focusing more intensely on the use of FBI/DOJ counterintelligence operations a weaponized agencies against political opponents. As a result of that focus the origination documents gain increased importance along with the FISA Title-1 application used to conduct exhaustive surveillance on U.S. person Carter Page.

Another very interesting dynamic occurs toward the latter half of the interview where Chairman Nunes brings up the international allies, and specifically describes the origination of “The Alliance of the Orb“, against the backdrop of weaponized intel.

Toured Saudi Arabia’s Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology to learn about its efforts to defeat terrorism and other threats in the Middle East. https://t.co/mdP657Kx6r pic.twitter.com/HuIX0dWRS4 — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 24, 2018

Every time the conversation expands to the political weaponization of domestic intelligence agencies (DOJ National Security Division and FBI) I cannot help but think back to an October 2016 presidential campaign speech by Donald Trump. With hindsight, it would appear candidate Trump knew the apparatus of the FBI was weaponized against his election bid.

Read it, and see for yourself:

[…] For those who control the levers of power in Washington, and for the global special interests they partner with, our campaign represents an existential threat. […] This is not simply another 4-year election. This is a crossroads in the history of our civilization that will determine whether or not We The People reclaim control over our government. The political establishment that is trying everything to stop us, is the same group responsible for our disastrous trade deals, massive illegal immigration, and economic and foreign policies that have bled this country dry. The political establishment has brought about the destruction of our factories and our jobs, as they flee to Mexico, China and other countries throughout the world. Our just-announced jobs numbers are anemic, and our gross domestic product, or GDP, is barely above one percent. Workers in the United States, were making less than they were almost 20 years ago – and yet they are working harder. It’s a global power structure that is responsible for the economic decisions that have robbed our working class, stripped our country of its wealth, and put that money into the pockets of a handful of large corporations and political entities. […] This is a struggle for the survival of our nation. This election will determine whether we are a free nation, or whether we have only the illusion of Democracy but are in fact controlled by a small handful of global special interests rigging the system. This is not just conspiracy but reality, and you and I know it. […] They control the Department of Justice, and they even clandestinely meet with the Attorney General of the United States – in the back of her airplane, while on the runway – for 39 minutes – to most likely discuss her reappointment in a Clinton Administration just prior to the Attorney General making a decision over whether or not to prosecute Hillary Clinton. Likewise, they have corrupted the Director of the FBI to the point at which stories are already saying the great men and women who work for the FBI are embarrassed and ashamed to what he’s done to one of our great institutions. Hillary Clinton is guilty of all of the things that Director Comey stated at his press conference and Congressional hearings, and far more – and yet he let her off the hook, while others lives are being destroyed for far less. This is a conspiracy against you, the American people. (link)

Knowing what we know now, those words from October 13th, 2016, rally in West Palm Beach Florida hold a different resonance today, no?

Imagine you are a candidate for the office of the presidency and you realize your political campaign is a very real existential threat to the system. As you begin to accept this reality you have to think entirely different now.

These people are political enemies.

As troubling as it is to accept, you have to face the reality of a weaponized intelligence community aligned against you; and a professional political class who will deny it exists.

The system, including the media, are now in synergy to eliminate the threat you represent.

