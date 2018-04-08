HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses Political Weaponization of FBI/DOJ Intelligence…

Very interesting interview with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes earlier today. Chairman Nunes discusses his current objective to gain the two-page “electronic communication” document that initiated the FBI and DOJ-NSD investigation into the campaign of presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Chairman Nunes is focusing more intensely on the use of FBI/DOJ counterintelligence operations a weaponized agencies against political opponents. As a result of that focus the origination documents gain increased importance along with the FISA Title-1 application used to conduct exhaustive surveillance on U.S. person Carter Page.
Another very interesting dynamic occurs toward the latter half of the interview where Chairman Nunes brings up the international allies, and specifically describes the origination of “The Alliance of the Orb“, against the backdrop of weaponized intel.
Every time the conversation expands to the political weaponization of domestic intelligence agencies (DOJ National Security Division and FBI) I cannot help but think back to an October 2016 presidential campaign speech by Donald Trump. With hindsight, it would appear candidate Trump knew the apparatus of the FBI was weaponized against his election bid.
Read it, and see for yourself:
[…] For those who control the levers of power in Washington, and for the global special interests they partner with, our campaign represents an existential threat.
[…] This is not simply another 4-year election. This is a crossroads in the history of our civilization that will determine whether or not We The People reclaim control over our government.
The political establishment that is trying everything to stop us, is the same group responsible for our disastrous trade deals, massive illegal immigration, and economic and foreign policies that have bled this country dry. The political establishment has brought about the destruction of our factories and our jobs, as they flee to Mexico, China and other countries throughout the world. Our just-announced jobs numbers are anemic, and our gross domestic product, or GDP, is barely above one percent. Workers in the United States, were making less than they were almost 20 years ago – and yet they are working harder.
It’s a global power structure that is responsible for the economic decisions that have robbed our working class, stripped our country of its wealth, and put that money into the pockets of a handful of large corporations and political entities.
[…] This is a struggle for the survival of our nation. This election will determine whether we are a free nation, or whether we have only the illusion of Democracy but are in fact controlled by a small handful of global special interests rigging the system.
This is not just conspiracy but reality, and you and I know it.
[…] They control the Department of Justice, and they even clandestinely meet with the Attorney General of the United States – in the back of her airplane, while on the runway – for 39 minutes – to most likely discuss her reappointment in a Clinton Administration just prior to the Attorney General making a decision over whether or not to prosecute Hillary Clinton.
Likewise, they have corrupted the Director of the FBI to the point at which stories are already saying the great men and women who work for the FBI are embarrassed and ashamed to what he’s done to one of our great institutions. Hillary Clinton is guilty of all of the things that Director Comey stated at his press conference and Congressional hearings, and far more – and yet he let her off the hook, while others lives are being destroyed for far less.
This is a conspiracy against you, the American people. (link)
Knowing what we know now, those words from October 13th, 2016, rally in West Palm Beach Florida hold a different resonance today, no?
Imagine you are a candidate for the office of the presidency and you realize your political campaign is a very real existential threat to the system. As you begin to accept this reality you have to think entirely different now.
These people are political enemies.
As troubling as it is to accept, you have to face the reality of a weaponized intelligence community aligned against you; and a professional political class who will deny it exists.
The system, including the media, are now in synergy to eliminate the threat you represent.
I am reminded often of “No prophet is accepted in his own country” when I see these statements he makes over and over then is excoriated by the very fake news only to be proven totally correct. Its always 180 degrees from “acceptable” group think. I guess when I die it will be revealed divine inspiration or he’s one of the most informed and prescient people alive.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IMO, this is WWIII. Instead of an all out conventional war, it is subterfuge, psy-ops, corruption and just plain old evil.
Has not changed much in just over 2000 years.
LikeLiked by 8 people
totally agree.
LikeLike
I want this to be over. I want it to be UGLY. I want JUSTICE! Sundance, why do I get the impression you are holding back something?
LikeLike
“why do I get the impression you are holding back something?”
Because the deeper one digs, the deeper is the swampy muck. It seems endless.
Pappy Bush, Billy Jeff Clinton, Baby Bush, O, along with demented HRC…30 years of swamp infestation goes very, very deep.
LikeLike
Funny how the liberal or progressive socialists always want to paint Obama as an intellectual and Trump as an idiot. He proves every day that they are bass ackwards!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know this SEEMS a bit O/T, but I don’t think it is. With McCain jumping RIGHT OUT on cue to back the WHITE HELMETS in Syria and BEAT POTUS with it – well, I’m thinking maybe Brennan Helmets would be a more appropriate name.
Animal Assad. Brennan Helmets. Forgive me, world, if I’m not ready to call one side honest in Syria.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My antennae goes on full alert when John McCain pops up, every time!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I say get out of Syria now. Obama screwed this up so bad. Leave it’s fate to obama’s inaction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I totally trust Trump on this. Box of SNAKES in Syria, and I think he’s going to make a spectacular choice, whatever it is. Somebody noted that his tweet left a LOT of options.
LikeLike
Trust PDJT always…….
LikeLike
^^^^
THIS!
Cornered animals are the most dangerous ones.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a guy our President .. Love you President Trump.. Thank you for all you do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Like that look on Paul’s face. It says more to me that any words ever will. That VSG PDJT, lets it all hang out for the United States of America and those he loves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Since President Trump appeared on the National political scene in 1988, we know he’s been about America First! It’s the country that has moved towards Globalism…education is lacking in many…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Please let me wake up Friday to the Trump version of Shock & Awe, beginning with IG Horowitz, signaled by the flipping of all our Zippos !! Found an old one and have my lighter fluid and a flint. Let the party (and the prosecutions) begin!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I always thought PDJT knew before he was elected about the corrupt entities Russia plan. I felt he was baiting them up when he ask Russia if they had Clinton emails in a rally speech (in August 2016)… First time I Saw/ heard Robby Mook with Chuck Todd on Meet the press mention Russia(before the election also in August) I knew they were going to try to use Russia against PDJT Campaign/Presidency…. I alerted my friends to what I thought was coming…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
FWIW, I think Trump knew before he even announced his primary run that people were snooping on him using the IRS. Think back to all the times he said he knew of other wealthy people who were never audited, yet he was audited annually.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep he knew!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the old ‘Blues Brothers’ movie, their mantra was “we’re on a mission..from God!” While not extremely religious, I believe in God and Divine intervention. It has been pretty clear since before his election, to my simple mind anyway, that Donald Trump is on a mission from God. May He continue to bless PDJT, his policies and his purpose.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Something big is about to happen. I think our VSG President Trump said something like that last month. SD knows.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rep. Nunes rightfully expresses his frustration with being unable to adequately control/investigate creatures (DOJ / FBI) that Congress created. Humph, sounds vaguely familiar to the people’s frustration at the loss of control over their creation.
LikeLike
Last night I reached into the CTH archives to find and forward the October 13, 2016 speech. In my humble opinion it is one of the greats of all time. The instincts of our president are amazing and the “slings and arrows” he and his family take for us will never be forgotten.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah mike, that’s a keeper. I refer to it as “The Slings & Arrows Speech”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And has Taken Many slings and Arrows for us peasants, I’ll never let him down!
LikeLiked by 2 people
AMEN! I will have Trump’s back no matter what.
LikeLike
I’m with you Wolf, I’ll do whatever he ask us to do………
LikeLike
“Knowing what we know now, those words from October 13th, 2016, rally in West Palm Beach Florida hold a different resonance today, no?”
Yes, I listened again to those words by our then candidate Trump, and yes, he knew exactly what he was up against. That speech still brings tears to my eyes, and joy to my heart, that we have our wonderful VSG President Trump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, I wonder what Mr. Ryan went over there to discuss/offer/threaten? /s
I don’t trust him…unless our president tells us we can.
LikeLike
“These people are political enemies.”
I might push it further SD and suggest that these people are enemies of the state who also happen to hold positions of great power within that state. How can that be? How can an apparent stakeholder seek the destruction of an entity from which his or her own power derives?’
A political enemy wants your chair. However these folks want to destroy that chair altogether.
Of course there is greed which is often very short term and blind. No doubt too there are many useful idiots (the mid-lower tier CFR types) who might even buy the globalist claptrap. But the big players have been assured positions of power within a globalist structure. So they were caught looking through the rear-view mirror at a soon-to-be superseded nation before they had properly arrived in Zurich. Like a school custodian, Hillary’s job was to turn out the lights. Trouble is she didn’t get the job. Trump got the job and Trump’s nobody’s floor sweeper.
One more thing…
We will find the deployment of Steele is not an isolated modus operandi. The 5 Eyes Alliance, strengthened significantly post-911, is the manner by which the various nations’ intel agencies routinely use their sister agencies to conduct domestic spying in-border as they are precluded by statute from doing it directly themselves. The ‘retired’ Steele no doubt had a preexisting stateside familiarity and already-established working relationships with the players.
LikeLike
This whole story makes Alger Hiss look like small potatoes. Kicking over a rock to discover that America is infested with cheating, unpatriotic government workers – at the top! – is hard to digest, sad to swallow. Friends and family have fought and died for America and to be sold out by so many people in the FBI, CIA, DOJ is mind boggling…although not really a surprise, all things considered.
Correct me if I’m wrong : the Dems. worked with Russia for, I guess, money? and, Russia worked with Syria and Iran for power and control? Which means the “Russia! Russia!” nonsense is, among other things, a cover-up for Democratic bad behavior? not just a Trump impeachment ploy?
LikeLike
what in God’s name is VSG?
LikeLike
This speech could have been given by any POTUS candidate since Regan. Every career pol. in DC knows what Trump articulated. They have known it for decades because it is what they have been working to accomplish. What makes this speech and Trump so important is that he gave it. And the fact that he gave it, put the swamp on notice that here was a man that would destroy their little decades old game to take over this country and turn it into a socialist cesspool.
And it scared the crap out of them, and set in motion the uniparty scheme to subvert the election. Just think about it. No candidate for a national office had ever exposed the crooked politicians in this manner. He was exposing the whole swamp. Both sides. No one had ever exposed both sides. Par Buchanan may have come close but had no chance as a third party candidate.
No one not a member of the club, will ever be elected POTUS again unless the club is completely destroyed. That is why indictments and hangings are so important. The club must be destroyed. I think Trump knows this.
LikeLike