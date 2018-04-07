President Trump Tweets Strong Support for EPA Head Scott Pruitt: “Scott is doing a great job!”…

(Tweet Link)
I know this makes me seem shallow, but one of my favorite things to see our Our President tweaking lefties until their heads explode!!
But, but it’s so unpresidential. /
Hah, hah, hah, hah, boom!
Butt butt butt muh Russia.
Pruitt is over the target and it is making the Left go nuts.
WeThePeople2016 he absolutely is! You still have those on the Left that are stating that Climate Change is the biggest issue facing the world today! These rabid animals want Pruitt’s head on a platter. He has singlehandedly destroyed BHO’s EPA agenda. It is one of the reasons the Left love their messiah so much. The messiah was willing to throw our country in the gutter for the environment but more importantly to make himself a damn multi billionaire because of his investment into the Carbon market they were hoping HRC would let loose on our country.
In my mind Scott Pruitt is a close second on their list of people they want to seen either dead or thrown out of our country. Our President is still number 1!
This tweet was absolutely delicious 😋 because they really believed they had him! The WHORES would ask three to four questions in each of the past two weeks about Pruitt!
PDJT places a very high value on loyalty.
Short of overt criminality or utter stupidity, PDJT will stand by all of his nominees.
Pruitt and Carson are loyalists personified.
God bless PDJT
I think you are correct.
Awesomenessism, Mr. President! Thank you for sticking up for Scott!!!!
April 9th, Da Stache goes to work.
Their line of attack is absurd. He allegedly got a suite cheaper than usual uh… ok? From the same media that ignores the Clinton Foundation (Hundreds of millions) or ignored the Chinese trade deficit (Hundreds of billions). Am I missing something? Loved this tweet, put it in the archives!!
In the same breath they go ridiculously from complaining about Pruitt finding the cheapest suite possible to complaining about expensive security detail. Both are necessary. More worthwhile than Michelle O’s mother in law’s airfare to every free vacation possible.
Trump is GREAT for my fracking job. MAGA!
Yes, leftists just hate it that POTUS speaks directly to us and not at us. He knows which ones in the cabinet are truly carrying out the MAGA agenda.
Thank you for always setting the record straight Mr. President! 😀
I am really glad to see this tweet supporting Pruitt. He has a really hard task before him because so many of the loony left are Gaia worshipping crazies for whom climate change is truly a religion.
And when your world view on a subject is THAT intense, it makes it dangerous and difficult to try to make any changes in policy. I bet he gets more threats to his safety than even PDJT does, or at least as many.
I am mostly gushing in awe over photos of Secretary Zinke on horseback single handedly saving our beautiful land, or being thrilled by Secretary Ross’s brain power, so I don’t have much energy left to show proper gratitude for Secretary Pruitt, but he is a real lynch pin to our whole MAGA movement.
S.A.
You will have to pace yourself. This is only year two of eight.😉
I absolutely concur Sylvia! I didn’t read your comment before I wrote mine above but we are definitely on the same page!
Ladies, please. Don’t squeeze the secretary.
(Don’t look, but I’m wiping the drool from my chin with my sleeve.)
Me too.
Every day gets better with President Trump. It is a sight to behold to witness what he’s done and props to this site for providing the play by play. I can’t wait for tomorrow!
Again, Trump is deviating from the standard GOP playbook, which calls for rolling over and wetting yourself at times like this. If only the Republican “leadership” would show this kind of backbone.
They can’t because they have no backbone, not even cartilage.
So thankful we have a POTUS who takes charge and won’t cower to the noisy mobs. Republicans in Congress could learn a lesson from this.
Side note: rule of thumb, you can judge the effectiveness of a person by who their enemies are. The louder the liberals scream the more effective & necessary this person is.
61 House Democrats sent a letter to our President yesterday asking him to fire Pruitt! I absolutely love that he killed them this evening. It probably was the final piece our President needed to know how valuable Pruitt is to MAGA.
I just read that we beat the climate change accord goals. The rest of the world, not so much.
I love President Trump’s analysis — Just like the senior Exc that he is!
Work done well? ✔️
Expenses? ✔️
Save money? ✔️
GOOD JOB!
On Justice with Janine Pirouette Mark Meadows said they are going to Consider contempt and Mayberry Rosenstein needs to go. He also mentioned the documents involve the Obama WH.
All the gubmint agencies are part of the “Fourth Branch”.. the deep state. They all are infiltrated, and as a whole working in unison to turn the U.S. into a commie state. The democrat party has already been taken over – they are a communist party. The republican party has largely been bought off as well.
This is what Sir Trump is up against.. Nationally, and Internationally. He has managed to masterfully negotiate a peaceful path of change so far.. quite impressive.. and smart.. a very stable genius..
Pres Trump would have a hard time finding someone else as good as Scott Pruitt for head of the EPA.
Scott Pruitt is a good guy.
He was our Attorney General here in OK…and repeatedly sued the EPA for their overreach.
Pruitt has a “Prove It!” attitude towards all the ‘global warming’ and ‘climate change’ nonsense.
He was declared a ‘denier’ years ago, but he didn’t care.
So leftist heads exploded when he was put in charge of the EPA, which they had weaponized to kill as many jobs as they possibly could.
That thing about the ‘low rent’ he was paying for the condo in DC?
Scott Pruitt is from a part of the country where $1500/month for a rental would get you a small mansion!
He probably just thought it was a ‘good deal’ for a DC condo…not realizing that it was a trap.
I hope that Pres Trump will keep Scott Pruitt on the job.
He is putting attention on the Super Fund toxic waste sites, that the previous administrations have ignored.
He is also slashing the EPA budget and laying off the toxic bureaucrats.
In short…Pruitt is doing a great job!
That’s why he is getting daily death threats from the Left.
So it is a small price to pay, to keep him and his family safe with increased security.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
