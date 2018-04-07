Muenster, Germany: Man Drives Van into Crowd At Popular Tourist Restaurant – Three Killed, German Officials Deny Terrorism…

An unknown man drove a van into a group of people sitting outside a popular restaurant in the old city center of Muenster in western Germany on Saturday, killing at least two of them before shooting himself dead.
According to the AP: “A leading German newspaper is reporting that authorities believe there is no terrorist motive behind the deadly van crash in Muenster and the driver is believed to be a middle-aged German man who had psychological issues.”
Via Reuters – […] The vehicle ploughed into people sitting at tables outside the Grosser Kiepenkerl restaurant, which is popular with tourists.
“At 15:27 (1327 GMT), a vehicle drove into the outside area of the restaurant … three people were killed, 20 injured, and six of those seriously injured,” a police spokesman said, adding: “The perpetrator killed himself in the vehicle.”
It was not immediately clear whether the perpetrator was among the three killed, or whether his death took the number of dead to four. A police spokeswoman said separately that there were at least three people dead. (read more)
Horrible.
But not surprising, as the Germans simply refuse to outlaw and confiscate personal vehicles.
LikeLiked by 31 people
No, this apparently was an “assault vehicle”…obviously he slipped through the stringent background checks there. Never should have been able to purchase one.
LikeLiked by 14 people
It is high time high-capacity sidewalk cafes are verboten. (s/o)
LikeLiked by 6 people
The need to limit the number of cylinders to one, hand loaded only.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Probably had a high capacity gas tank. No civilian needs that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No doubt it had a stock bumper, too.
LikeLiked by 12 people
now that’s funny, you win the internet today !
LikeLiked by 1 person
You guys all crack me up!
LikeLike
😄
LikeLike
😂😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
test
LikeLiked by 2 people
🤓👀👀🤓
See you!!
LikeLike
Tango Yankee Georgia Grace!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pleasure!🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
LikeLike
WordPress is not liking me today for some reason…Logging off and have to log in…a real PITA!!!
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obviously no background checks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, it couldn’t have happened in Italy 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, thanks to the Greens, they are. They’re starting with Diesels, first… (I’m only half-kidding there, the Greens are trying to put us back to the 6th century technologically).
The media here is, as usual, saying it’s a psychologically-disturbed German. But those with dual nationalities, and the Burka-brigade barbarian anchor babies (yep, we have them too) are also termed German by our YSM, even though we all know better…
Eventually the truth will leak out. We never had killings-by-vehicle before Merkel’s Coudenhove-Kalergi “Kulturelle Bereicherung” (cultural enrichment) began.
Cultures like that belong in a Petri dish, or removed altogether.
There’s already enormous pressure on Merkel from the Bavarian sister party (CSU) to hers (CDU). There are elections coming up in Bayern, and it could be a big win for our Deplorables, the AfD, or a further move to the right (i.e. back where they used to be) for the CSU.
Something not reported is that there was to be a Kurdish demonstration in Münster today.
The Turks are busy trying to wipe the Kurds off the map, so there were probably a lot of radical types around, and Antifa too…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because everybody keeps a gun in their car just in case they decide to kill themselves after having an “accident”.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Joe, you are right. That article makes it sound like just a random elderly person that had an accident. Yet that he would just happen to have a weapon & kill himself if not logical.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonder what the random elderly person’s name is.
LikeLike
Allah Snackbar
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prolly
LikeLike
Yes, especially in Germany.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I also read a report that 3 others were in the van and jumped out and ran away…what’s that all about, eh?
LikeLike
Kinda like sandbags in the winter….just for the extra weight…ya know, in case it was too crowded (s )
LikeLike
And we know that Germany has no gun laws and open carry, so elderly random man with gun is perfectly normal. s/
LikeLike
Notice no name released yet? That’s a media tell.
LikeLiked by 11 people
He was a middle aged German man. That’s all we get.
LikeLike
The “middle-aged German man” is more likely than not to turn out to be a 30ish second-generation German born to Middle Eastern or North African immigrants.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I thought the same thing. They won’t say his name.
LikeLike
“German citizen with mental issues”.
How can they so quickly identify “mental issues” when it takes our courts months to diagnose people who are alive?
And HEY, why no love (attention) for the nearly 100 homes confiscated in Sacramento – that were used by Chinese as pot grow houses?
One hundred homes, who backed that strategy??
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hadn’t heard about this, but sure enough. Sacramento Bee article says it was a “crime syndicate”:
http://www.sacbee.com/news/local/crime/article207911324.html
“…federal agents …targeting about 75 homes serving as suspected marijuana growing sites that authorities say are operated by a Chinese organized crime syndicate.
“The raids…are aimed at forcing the forfeiture of about 100 homes to the federal government, an effort valued at hundreds of millions of dollars in real estate and marijuana….”
LikeLiked by 2 people
“nearly 100 homes confiscated in Sacramento – that were used by Chinese as pot grow houses?”
So how long did they let that cancer fester and wreck the quality of life for the citizens nearby? Cannabis grow houses are easy to detect by helicopter at night using infrared cameras because of the heat signature they give off from all the lights. Large swathes can be scanned easily and quickly by that method. Also, many utilities used to notify authorities when there was a substantial and prolonged jump in the electricity usage in a residential home from such lighting arrays.
LikeLike
He’s most likely and muzlim refugee! Normal germans do not carry guns!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No name=Guaranteed devotee of the ROP. Although I somewhat agree with the official Govt. interpretation of “mental illness” in that anyone who follows the ROP is pretty well mental.
PS … I thought “the bollards” would SAVE us all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. The alternative media and what few major conservative outlets we have are going nuts over this. Meanwhile, Focus, Spiegel, Stern, Welt, etc. are saying “psycho, nothing to see here”. One of the attacks before (I’ve lost track, there’ve been so many) it took ARD and ZDF, the two major German TV/Radio networks almost a WEEK to get the story out…
Göbbels must be smiling, down in hell… waiting for “Mutti” Merkel, no doubt.
LikeLike
I thought people were only in danger in the US due to the NRA.
How sad. Prayers for those involved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where’s Camera-Hogg when you need him?!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Please disperse…(you know the rest)…
LikeLiked by 2 people
With the windows up, people couldn’t hear the “aloha snackbar” (or whatever).
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s official: Leftists/Marxists/Muslims are mentally disordered:
“[T]here is no terrorist motive behind the deadly van crash in Muenster and the driver is believed to be a middle-aged German man who had psychological issues.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
At 15:27 (1327 GMT), a vehicle drove into the outside area of the restaurant …
Ban All Killer Vehicles!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Am I right?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yep!
LikeLike
Those darn Amish are everywhere.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sick and tired of hearing this over and over, how many more have to die? Shoot the bastard before he can leave the scene of the accident. Calling all to have a conceal carry. Stop this madness.
LikeLike
In this case he beat them to the draw. . . so to speak.
LikeLike
As many as it takes til the Europeans surrender to Islam.
LikeLike
From all the comments I am reading I detect certain skepticism and suspicion regarding murder by vehicle and who the culpert really is, the interesting thing is we all feel the same way, the world has changed for all of us and this is sad.
May God help us all during these sad days.
LikeLiked by 2 people
AMEN
LikeLike
My bet is on Lutherans from Minnesota
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ted Kennedy at the wheel again?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks MB – – – beer spewed all over my monitor again.
LikeLike
Your monitor must like you
LikeLike
I thought dead democrats just voted? Now they have them driving (poorly) too?
LikeLike
Police spokesman Peter Nuessmeyer said he could not confirm German media reports that the perpetrator was a middle-aged German man suffering from psychological issues.
LikeLiked by 1 person
An honest man no doubt. How could media possibly know before the police do?
Unless the media sent the driver to do this they could not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
… or Mennonites from Ohio
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jens R. (48), a German without criminal records
Police are looking for two possible accomplices
Special forces of the police are at his home address in Münster
https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=de&u=https://www.bild.de/news/inland/news/news-eilmeldung-muenster-55320884.bild.html&prev=search
h/t vladtepesblog.com for initial link
LikeLiked by 1 person
There was to be a demonstration of Kurds so many police were in the area.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With two accomplices? Were the accomplices in the van with him?
How odd.
LikeLiked by 3 people
like I said above for extra weight, in case the place was crowded…(s)
LikeLike
A suspicious item was found in the vehicle. Merkel has ordered a full investigation. Newsmax
LikeLike
“Police are looking for two possible accomplices”
Well, so much for mendacious “mentally ill” trope.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Something doesn’t smell right. From the translated link: The guy had recently attempted suicide?
The alleged perpetrator is said to have been psychologically conspicuous, according to “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. The ZDF reports that he recently attempted suicide. He also had contacts with the right-wing extremist scene….According to the police, there were witnesses that two more people could have jumped and escaped from the van. But that was not safe and must be verified, said a police spokesman…”
Hope those witnesses have some protection, if their observation not welcomed by those with more power
LikeLiked by 2 people
boy, that analysis was quick
LikeLike
Hmmm. Right-wing extremists?????
Sounds like a false flag. Burning Reichstag memories, anyone? Also, Merkel was in charge of AgitProp in her days in the DDR (old East Germany). Agitation and PROPAGANDA…
GOD frogive and help us all; we have a huge swamp over here, too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ooops. GOD FORGIVE and help us all!
LikeLike
Hmmm, a middle aged German man with psychological issues, Translation, A middle aged German man called Mohammad with the phycological issue of being a muslim.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Who knows, maybe a middle aged real German man finally got extremely fed up and tried to run over some Moslems for a change?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not terrorism. Nothing to see here, citizen. Move along now.
LikeLike
I read about this every day on https://voiceofeurope.com/
I know they have started to protest but IMO its not enough.
My mother asks me daily when will the German’s wake up and we both have come to the agreement that those that ‘wake up’ it will be too little to late.
RIP Germany and western EU.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Think about the USA the last eight years under Øbozo.
It looked really bleak for the USA then. And then along came “Les Deplorables” and elected President Trump (thank GOD!).
We have our own deplorables too, daily increasing in number. We need a President Trump, though… maybe he has some German relatives?
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is very true. I had a friend say to me God must love the USA since he gave us Trump.
But I look at the “Les Deplorables” and a man like Trump and it just all connected so perfectly.
In truth Germany and Western EU could do with someone like Trump. Yet they are fighting tooth and nail against everything he’s trying to do.
I think its great that people are standing up in Western EU and I truly hope they are successful.
I have family there and yet they still refuse to see the problem. 😦
LikeLike
The liberal Bundesländer (e.g. Nordrhein-Westfalen) are, for the most part, subsidized by the more conservative, more productive Länder (e.g. Bayern and Baden-Württemberg, but also Hessen, home of the banks in Frankfurt). Sound familiar? If the auto industry takes a hit, though, that situation could well change.
The tax monies from the Bundesländer get divvied up, and it’s not fairly done. Bayern and Hessen are complaining, BW should, but they’re run (and being ruined) by the Greens, so maybe the Greens want them to become a welfare state, too.
Here’s hoping the frogs in the pot jump out before it’s too late. I HATE frog soup…
LikeLike
There are many here in the US who also still refuse to see the problem.
There is a mist over the eyes of so many who simply … refuse to see the problem. It is a blinding evil power which has swept our land and blinded many.
And in order to decline to see, they must revert to a world of feelings, emotion, denial. My conclusion: Unless and until their eyes are opened no arguments, no facts, no common sense, no natural consequences resulting from this invasion (obvious to us), etc., are going to have any impact.
I believe in the power of prayer. Millions across this country prayed that God’s hand would be mightier than the leftists’ powers of election fraud in 2016. Our prayers were answered. We should all be praying hard that a patriot who loves his respective country, as President Trump loves America, will rise in each of the European countries, and that God’s hand will be on him and guide him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is important to point out at this point that IF the person who did this atrocity IS REALLY a 48-year-old German citizen named “Jens”:
UNLESS there is a clear, documented list of mental issues diagnoses, record of doctors’ visits and prescriptions, times in therapy, etc. for this person—AND autopsy to determine whether “Jens” had high amounts of drugs and/or alcohol in his system at the time of the atrocity:
THEN the German authorities MUST consider the possibility that “Jens” was RADICALIZED by the Koran to perform JIHAD on the Kuffar and then proceed to “martyr himself” to gain his “reward” from Allah.
The Koran and the Hadith COMMAND that Jihad MUST be performed on the Kuffar by the faithful in any way that is possible. This command would include Jihad performed by Muslim converts OR by anyone who swears allegiance to Islam by reciting the Shahadah. These persons would then immediately be considered as Muslims and therefore under the laws of the Koran and the Hadith.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“German . . . authorities believe there is no terrorist motive behind the deadly van crash. . . .” No, of course they don’t! They never do when headlines are breaking. But then later, they all have to eat crow. You’d think they’d learn a thing or two before spouting off their mouths!
LikeLike
Nothing to see here, just a van of peace, move along.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s how it works…
If it’s a white person, they publish his full name, along with multiple photo’s, street address, family members information, where he went to school, etc.
If it’s a minority and/or a immigrant, refugee, illegal alien, etc., it’s a “man” or a “pick town” / resident” with no photo’s & no other information
Minorities/immigrants/refugees/illegal aliens up to thirty years old are described as “child/youth/teen/boy”
All minorities/immigrants/refugees/illegal aliens are future doctors/scientists/astronauts/PhD’s who were straightening out their lives & leaving the gangs, drug dealing & various criminal enterprises behind
Any & all acts of terrorism / criminal conduct is blamed on white privilege, racism, nationalism & Donald Trump
LikeLiked by 3 people
..and the NRA
LikeLike
So now it’s a mental guy not a Muslim. So…what’s the difference?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pertinent Point there, Summers…..what is the difference between a mental guy or a muzzslime? Psycho is as psycho does….dangerous minds filled with hate and rage.
LikeLike
It is perfectly clear that an honorable man lost control of his vehicle and when he realized that he seriously injured some bystanders standing too close to the vehicle’s normal path, he felt so distraught that he committed suicide. Poor honorable man!!
I do not comprehend why normal people cannot understand that!! /s
Even God may not be able to help Germany because they are not smarter than before Hitler took power !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Police said the driver – named locally as Jens Handeln, 48 – shot himself dead in front of horrified onlookers in the centre of the west Germany medieval university town which is 300 miles west of Berlin.
Handeln, reportedly a German graphic designer with a history of mental health problems who survived a previous suicide attempt, crashed the van into families and students sitting outside the popular Grosser Kiepenkerl bar.
German authorities do not believe there is a terrorist motive to the crash although cops are searching the driver’s apartment for explosives, reports Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
Handeln, a Munster resident who is a German national, reportedly has no terrorism background.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/5996590/munster-germany-van-crash-pedestrians-dead-injuries-driver-latest/
LikeLike
According to Bild and local goverment, the guy was a german national (only the first name is published: Jens R.). He is said to have tried suicide before and now they also say, he had contacts to extreme right circles (this info is from press, not from the police):
https://www.bild.de/news/inland/news/news-eilmeldung-muenster-55320884.bild.html
LikeLike
Unfortunately, due to the constant lying and coverups of islamic atrocities by the ‘authorities’, those so-called ‘authorities’ have less than zero credibility.
The credibility of the ‘authorities’ is so low that chances are better the opposite of whatever they say is true.
When the ‘authorities’ speak, it should be received as ‘white noise’, just background sound with no meaning structural composition.
LikeLike
Meanwhile, a spokesman for Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department stated: “Based on available information, it would appear to be another botched robbery.”
LikeLike
A spokesman for the LVMPD couldn’t even lie anymore — it was just too absurd — so they just stopped giving updates on the ‘investigation’ altogether.
Biggest mass-shooting in American history.
President doesn’t talk about it.
FIB doesn’t talk about it.
Attorney General doesn’t talk about it.
Media doesn’t ask about it.
500+ Americans shot at a concert in Las Vegas.
Nothing to see here, folks!
These are not the droids you’re looking for…
LikeLike
Just some German “nut.”
LikeLike
“According to the AP: “A leading German newspaper is reporting that authorities believe there is no terrorist motive behind the deadly van crash in Muenster and the driver is believed to be a middle-aged German man who had psychological issues.”
____________________
Were they laughing when they said it?
There are no German ‘authorities’, they are only terrorists in kind, facilitating the islamic rape and mass-murder of their own citizens.
There were more than 30 attempts on Hitler’s life by this point in his leadership of Germany, and Hitler wasn’t even trying to destroy his own country.
It amazes me every day that the treasonous leaders of Europe are not swinging like Mussolini.
LikeLike
So many great puns and silly sarcasm in the comments above. A big THANK YOU for the laughs.
LikeLike
“…authorities believe there is no terrorist motive behind the deadly van crash in Muenster and the driver is believed to be a middle-aged German man who had psychological issues.”
What does anyone want to bet those psychological issues are related to islam?
LikeLike
“authorities believe there is no terrorist motive ”
Echoes of Parkland where the police have become semanticists eager to deflect assaults on Political Correctness as opposed to assaults on innocent people. I’m sure the dead are relieved they are not being characterized as victims of terrorism although I’d imagine it’s mighty terrifying getting mowed down be a vehicle. Life belongs to the living. The dead are mere statistics. Sigh.
LikeLike
Just some paranoia on my part, but if you wanted to discredit the ‘right wing’, recreating the Charlottesville car homicide would make a good start.
Pick a sucker who already had attempted suicide. Make sure he has ‘links’ to the right wing. Force him to crash. Suicide him. And flee from his vehicle.
They need to explain how a high risk for suicide got a gun and why he changed his M.O. Just how many other people he attempted to hurt in his previous attempts to off himself?
I suppose the story will be that the ‘right wing’ talked him into killing others before he suicides, and went along for the ride, fleeing after the deed is done. But who did they target? Where is the surveillance video? Etc.
LikeLike
*Picture a poor guy lying on the ground, in his final moments, with some paramedic or cop whispering in his ear, “the good news is you weren’t killed by terrorists.” Thank you for that.
LikeLike
Funny that they thought he would have eksplosivs in his house, because the van attack, suicide and bombs, is just sooooooo typical white middelage german
LikeLike