Once More Unto the Breach, Dear Larry, Once More…

NEC Director Larry Kudlow defending President Trump’s trade policy:
The ‘War’ has been waged for decades Stu. We just weren’t fighting back. Those days are over. Globalism is dead.
Yes, Sixblade…there has been a trade war going on all along.
Wilbur Ross and our President have been trying to tell people this.
We just finally have a President who is fighting back for us.
I think China has been waging a real war for decades. Subversion rampant and blatant under WJ Clnton with the W88s etc to Muh Russia, US libtards driving Putin into China;s arms at a discount..,. Probably the Bushes too, Never forget that GHWB was the first American official off the plane, welcomed into Mao’s China and can’t remember where he was 11-22-63..
Mike, You would think that he might remember flying into Dallas to command the CIA’s role in assassinating JFK. He obviously needs a brain scan to see if he has dementia.
This commercial does a good job of depicting the herd mentality of stock market traders.
They are skittish and easily spooked.
I don’t think it is people anymore. I always liked that commercial.
Yep. Charles Payne has dared to bring up the ‘algorithm trading’ that he has observed lately.
There will be a little bit of selling…then a cascade kicks in.
It is really suspicious.
I blame math.
Heheh.
People forget the rules of 2008-2010–the casino always wins. Back then Bernanke’s ramp capitol came in at 3:40 every now and then and saved the day, so you could sit in the market until the next open if you wanted to stay up and watch the futures all night. Now, Zombie HFTs are going to eat them to the bone on every buy no matter what they do.
Physical real estate was/is the new e-trade platform but the great MERS deals are long gone. Their reaction to the Main Street evolution is gonna be interesting for sure.
The market is completely open to manipulations which will cause falls and rises: anyone who thinks that anti-Trump/anti-American forces do not have the power to cause temporary crashes and “irrational” peaks in the stock market has not been paying attention.
During MAObama’s years, practically daily, around 3:00-3:30 P.M. massive buying would occur to bring up the market if it had fallen too much for comfort.
From 18 months ago:
Quote:
The Federal Reserve, with its bargain-basement interest rates and money printer always on standby, is *manipulating financial markets and crushing capitalism,* bond king Bill Gross said in his latest broadside against the U.S. central bank.
In a letter to clients, Gross addresses Fed Chair Janet Yellen directly, saying the policies she has pushed “have deferred long-term pain for the benefit of short-term gain.”
The criticisms come as the Fed is weighing whether to raise interest rates after years of keeping them anchored in efforts to stimulate the economy and create inflation. Instead, Gross said, the Fed has merely inflated asset prices while actually harming the economy.
Yellen and other global central bankers “all have mastered *the art of market manipulation* and no — that’s not an unkind accusation — it’s one in fact that Ms. Yellen and other central bankers would plead guilty to over a cocktail at Jackson Hole or any other get together of PhD economists who have lost their way,” Gross wrote.
(My emphasis *…*)
See:
https://www.cnbc.com/2016/08/31/bill-gross-the-fed-and-janet-yellen-have-mastered-market-manipulation.html
hey, at least larry is working hard for his paycheck!
He is animated, that’s for certain. He is doing a great service for team wolverine so they can concentrate on the deals and not be bothered by the press. Great job Kudlow.
Trade coalition of the willing, within 24 ..48 hours. I hope this means Monday.
Does anyone on these Fake News babblers understand “reciprocal” or 500 billion trade deficit?
Stick a sock in it FOX
Is he a bit tipsy? I have not listened to him lately but he seems to be slurring.
Sounded like he was slurring his words to me too, but I can’t remember the last time I watched him on TV, a decade or more at least.
Mr. Kudlow knows the media .. knows the game .. and knows his sh!t.
That’s why Trump hired him.
“to consider”
TO CONSIDER
Boy howdy, the lefties, globalists and all those fighting our magnificent President need a refresher course in vocabulary.
It’s a wonder they got very far in life without a basic grasp of the English language.
Even so, anything that sends them into a kerfuffle is all right by me.
Haters gonna hate.
As for me and mine, we support Mr. President 1,000 %
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
POTUS has shown us all “The game’s afoot: Follow your spirit…”, show us your mettle Mr. Kudlow,
Treehouse Poet Laureate
