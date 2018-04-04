Joe diGenova Goes Full Wolverine on Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein…

Posted on April 4, 2018 by

Alan Dershowitz and Joe diGenova appear on Sean Hannity TV show to discuss the latest revelations in the Robert Mueller ‘Muh Russia’ collusion investigation.

Against yesterday’s backdrop discovery of the secret instructions from Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Joe diGenova goes full wolverine.

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2018, FBI, media bias, President Trump, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

126 Responses to Joe diGenova Goes Full Wolverine on Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein…

  1. ginaswo says:
    April 4, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    Wolveriiiiiines!!!
    *braces flagpole*
    *waves Trump banner & our beautiful American flag*

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. MaineCoon says:
    April 4, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    Wolverine Joe’s defense of POTUS is going to prove more effective outside the Trump admin as there is nothing to hold him back!

    Liked by 26 people

    Reply
  3. wheatietoo says:
    April 4, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    He sure did…and it was glorious!

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
    • Harry Lime says:
      April 5, 2018 at 12:56 am

      My only gripe is that there should be dozens and dozens of honorable public figures like Joe diGenova (and a few others) going full wolverine on all of these deep state criminals. They should be coming out of the woodwork to appear on every news network that will let them speak.

      I guess that’s asking to much of our spineless so-called political leaders.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  4. Landslide says:
    April 4, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    A must-see!! Wow! Loved it! Even interrupting Hannity could barely get a word in during diGenova’s most excellent smack-down!! 🇺🇸 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
  5. Chickficshun says:
    April 4, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    Sure wish we had a DOJ Attorney General……

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. Minnie says:
    April 4, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    Way to go, Mr. diGenova, love your honesty and ability to use your voice.

    Begins at 2:00, onto 3:18 and then – BOOM!

    Sweet!!!!

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  7. gatordad says:
    April 4, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Did RR bait Trump into firing Comey by recommending it so he could appoint Mueller?

    Like

    Reply
  8. Leapin says:
    April 4, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Go Joe, so refreshing, no weasel words, no beating around the bush.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  9. Chris in Australia says:
    April 4, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    I just wish Sean Hannity would shut up for a while and let people speak and finish.
    Here in Australia, all the TV news we get here is filtered by CNN etc.
    The only real news I can get is from the links to Youtube etc.
    Sean, if you read here, please be quiet for a while.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Apollo says:
    April 4, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    This was amazing. Hannity was supportive and agreeable too.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      April 4, 2018 at 11:46 pm

      My guess is that round of golf (or dinner?) shared this past weekend between Hannity and Trump included a discussion of DiGenova and getting him on Hannity’s show.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  11. BebeTarget says:
    April 4, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    Information going around now about Rosenstein’s wife . . . . Swamp marries Swamp . . . . https://patriots4truth.org/2018/03/27/meet-lisa-h-barsoomian-the-wife-of-who/

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 4, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    Amazing.

    The counter-offensive is on.

    This is essentially declaring war on Mueller and daring him to try to take Trump to court. Both Rosenstein and Mueller know that DiGenova pretty much works for Trump, including on the Mueller issue. So they know the words have real meaning.

    DiGenova is trying to back down Mueller and Rosenstein. This is great.

    You don’t run from bullies. You punch them in the mouth.

    DiGenova is the perfect guy to get the message across.

    This is why Trump having strong approval ratings at the moment could be so key. If I were Trump, there is no interview happening anytime soon. I’m going to try to get my numbers even higher and then dare Mueller to try to take me to court when I’m in an even stronger position.

    The argument is simple, as DiGenova said —> you’re going to take the President Of The United States to court (subpoena) in a case in which he’s not even a target. Who the blank are you and do you know what’s going to happen to your reputation in the annals of history?

    DiGenova is the bulldog we needed. No cowering pups like Dowd may have been.

    Liked by 28 people

    Reply
  13. socialdave2015 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    All pomp and ceremony aside, I can remember when we focused on posts of substance. MAGA

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Mike says:
    April 4, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    Just imagine if we could go back in time and have Trump fire Comey, as soon as he took his hand off the bible. And then appoint Joe diGenova Attorney General.

    Since we can’t do that, I pray Sundance is correct.

    I do appreciate all the research done on this site by SD, and the treepers.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  15. Charlie says:
    April 4, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    Sundance, love you but…. I’ve become a junkie. Business is suffering, blood pressure is off kilter,
    bedsores from sitting too much, I CAN’T STOP READING CTH.
    Keep saying just one more article, just one more click, hours later I’m still here.

    Liked by 28 people

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 4, 2018 at 11:51 pm

      Your not alone

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • RedBallExpress says:
      April 4, 2018 at 11:53 pm

      Well said and I would add that it is contagious and incurable.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • joshua says:
      April 5, 2018 at 12:07 am

      just take some chill pills and walk in the park….lay off sugar and starches, and drink a lot of water.

      and pray for Pres Trump
      MAGA

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • 🍺Gunny says:
      April 5, 2018 at 12:11 am

      Welcome to the club. I once was able to sleep at night.

      But now I’m a “Night Crawler” As soon as the Presidential Thread is published at midnight we “Night Crawlers” join in to post mostly all night until morning.
      Great fun. And…most trolls are asleep.

      Sundance has screwed up my entire schedule and I sincerely thank him for it.😎

      So drop on by. Not many of us sleep any more

      Liked by 16 people

      Reply
      • Newt Love says:
        April 5, 2018 at 12:17 am

        Gunny, I still have a day job, “supporting the mission” and leave for work at 5am M-F. I get onto CTH when I can.
        In 6 years and 8 months, I join all y’all full time.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • 🍺Gunny says:
          April 5, 2018 at 12:38 am

          No worries…..many of us developed shifts……I like the night shift…. then sleep a little…then battle some trolls…during the day

          No problem, we’ll wait for you…..but I do have a warning for you..

          If anyone posts a picture of Sec. Zinke on a horse stand back….
          protect your hands and feet and get out of the way…..

          Our ladies here are….how can I say….Zinke fans…saying it lightly

          Sylvia seems to be the ring leader, but I tread lightly…just a heads up😎

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
      • donna kovacevic says:
        April 5, 2018 at 12:58 am

        This Canadian is up most of the night right along with you my neighbors reading this thread. God Bless You All!!

        Liked by 9 people

        Reply
      • poodle12 says:
        April 5, 2018 at 1:24 am

        So relieved it’s not just me, out here all alone in the middle of the night in Deep Blue country.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Queensland Kel says:
          April 5, 2018 at 2:10 am

          It’s 4pm here in Queensland, Australia so am 1 of your night stalkers too. CTH my favourite website, don’t post much but am 1 of you. Love Trump, Sundance and all of you.

          Here it’s like “commies to the left of me, socialists to the right
          But here I am stuck in the middle with you”.

          Now try and get that tune out of your heads…. 🙂 🙂 😉

          Like

          Reply
      • olderwiser21 says:
        April 5, 2018 at 2:12 am

        So, true, Gunny. I find myself drinking diet cokes at midnight so I can stay awake long enough to finish the day’s posts. Pretty sad state of affairs for me….

        Like

        Reply
    • MACAULAY says:
      April 5, 2018 at 12:16 am

      I would like to agree. This is the first cite I come to when I wake up, and the last I read before I go to bed.

      This attempted Coup by the Clinton/Obama Crime Cartel has become my first Obsession since retirement has given me the leisure to indulge Obsessions.

      But, there is no clarity. Not even here. Yesterday, this board was pounding Hannity for being a fool, and Sundance himself was crawfishing about what we vought to think of Rod Resenstein….and has not yet clarified.

      Sundance doesn’t know everything, he can’t….and I thank him for what he discerns and shares with us….all I ask is that he share his very keen insights….and just now he is not willing to—as to Rod Rosenstein…..whose Hat Color has become a key issue.

      If he is as confused as we are…he would be more Respected, rather than less…if he would say so.

      .

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Some Old Guy says:
        April 5, 2018 at 12:26 am

        FWIW, sounds like DeGenova is nay on Rosenstein’s white hat status.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
      • 🍺Gunny says:
        April 5, 2018 at 12:44 am

        Well then, maybe you should Sundance’s analysis a bit more objectively.

        Until then, Bless Your Heart.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • MAGA_Berserker says:
        April 5, 2018 at 1:10 am

        MacA, I think the think you are missing is General Sundance is not like the Fake News Networks. Sundance lays out the facts, and weaves them into a story line to help people understand the thread and meaning behind the facts. But it is very rare for Sundance to “speculate.”

        For the post you are referencing, I have zero doubt Sundance already has high confidence where the facts lead, but some critical details are still obscured, so Sundance leaves it to the comment section to flush out the why’s and why not’s.

        If you need instant grat of speculative conclusions, MSNBC, CNN and FNC will feed your fix with their biases. But Sundance is a professional. You are only going to get the facts and truth here!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Doppler says:
      April 5, 2018 at 12:27 am

      This is because the biggest story of our time is being totally ignored, if not covered up, by our traditional news sources, who keep reciting a false narrative as if they believe it, and intend that the rest of us “you vill believe it, too.”

      Like

      Reply
      • MACAULAY says:
        April 5, 2018 at 12:55 am

        What did you expect?

        Until our leaders…not Trump, he is doing his job…our other leaders like McConnell, Ryan,
        even people like Byrd from North Carolina, certainly Sessions—come out and say:

        “This Attempted Coup must not stand.”

        Until that happens–the Media can and will BURY IT.

        Wise up folks. The vision of Thomas Jefferson made America the most successful experiment in the Human Experience. And the Democrats are just a step from demanding that his monuments be torn down.

        Do you understand that elements of the Democrat Party are keeping up with the statistics and exulting in the knowledge that 10,000 old White People are dying every month? And being replace by aliens and/or young people educated to the belief that Thomas Jefferson was a servant of Satan?

        Do you see anything in Obama’s policy or belief system that cannot be reduced down to three simple words:

        “Turn Texas Blue”.

        Have you considered where we will be when that happens?

        Like

        Reply
        • G. Combs says:
          April 5, 2018 at 2:00 am

          “Have you considered where we will be when that happens?”

          A thousand years of Dark Ages… IF the human race is lucky. If not it is eternal slavery for 99% of the human race.

          I am not going to repeat the whole comment, but
          GMO animals is real.
          Cloning is real.
          The Human Genome Project has mapped Human DNA INCLUDING PERSONALITY TRAITS (that article got scrubbed)
          There are now banks of animal & veggie DNA, the Arctic seed vault AND the Elite now know the results of nuclear bombs. link

          Or as Ted Turner, founder of CNN and the UN Foundation bluntly put it during an interview with Audubon magazine.
          “A total population of 250-300 million people, a 95% decline from present levels, would be ideal.” – Source: The book You Don’t Say, by Fred Gielow, 1999, page 189.

          And he and the rest of the elite mean it.

          Like

          Reply
  16. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 4, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    Both Mr. Rosenstein and Mr. Mueller are way past their expiration date and are really stinking up the DOJ.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. Curry Worsham says:
    April 4, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    D & D tag team!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. ZurichMike says:
    April 4, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    OK, so the secret, after-the-fact Rosenstein memo to Mueller, heavily redacted, raises a multitude of legal, ethical, and professional questions. The biggest one: When and how will Mueller’s farce be shut down?

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      April 5, 2018 at 12:12 am

      I think that Mueller’s marauders are shut down. Just the last desperate delaying tactic to get the President in an interview, as the above two interviewees said, to manufacture a charge to rescue the ‘insurance policy’. Yugely pathetic.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • Avsster says:
      April 5, 2018 at 12:23 am

      When Müller gets sent to Spandau, for life

      Like

      Reply
  19. blind no longer says:
    April 4, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    Whoa!!!! EPIC- taking to the corrupt, crooked B@stards!! I’m gonna watch that again!!! Preach on Joe!!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  20. terry says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:00 am

    Kinda thought this would be a
    CTH post tonight. Joe went ballistic!

    i’ve listened to him a lot and never
    seen him this fired up. I’m sure his
    meeting with DJT about being on his
    legal team was part of his being on
    fire tonight.

    I wish he was on his team, I wonder
    why not?

    This interview should give Larry
    Schweikart’s theory of the whole Mueller
    investigation being a cover for the real
    investigation in serious question.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Shiloh1177 says:
      April 5, 2018 at 12:04 am

      People like Bill Mitchell and Schweikart are completely clueless if they think Mueller is on Trump’s side. Mueller is Trump’s worst enemy.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Leapin says:
      April 5, 2018 at 12:13 am

      “I wish he was on his team, I wonder why not?”

      There is a conflict of interest because of a client that his law firm is representing (Joe and his wife Victoria). Joe is still a huge asset in messaging as you can see from the video and will be if indictments are ever rolled out before Mule can fabricate some charge.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Newt Love says:
      April 5, 2018 at 12:21 am

      Joe deGenova and his wife (name?) had a conflict of interest, and can’t be a part of PDJT’s legal team.

      Okay, how about PDJT giving them the same job that Ivanka has?
      Adviser to the President?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Doppler says:
      April 5, 2018 at 12:33 am

      “I wonder why Joe is not on the team.” It’s a matter of lawyer ethics: thou shalt not represent different parties in the same matter where there interests may differ. He and his wife have several clients already embroiled in this mess, including William Douglas Johnson who his wife represents. Joe has ethics. In stark contrast with many other lawyers who purport to represent the government despite disqualifying conflicts of interest. But he makes for great TV, and he can punditify with the best of them, without having a client with conflicts.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  21. Shiloh1177 says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:02 am

    You just know that Trump is seriously biting his lip on Rosenstein. He will fire his ass immediately when the Mueller BS is over.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • JX says:
      April 5, 2018 at 12:10 am

      Why doesn’t Sessions do it?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • MVW says:
        April 5, 2018 at 12:26 am

        Good question. After the redacted release of the SC order, with the un-recusal by Rosey and Mule due to obvious conflicts, as far as my limited understanding goes, Sessions needs to fire the whole mess. Put an honest person in place of Rosey.

        Sessions is a disaster in this Rosenstein pick and recusal. He may be doing a super job elsewhere, but it takes just one huge blooper to be a screwup. This looks like it.

        Like

        Reply
      • davidb says:
        April 5, 2018 at 12:36 am

        Nobody knows the answer to that. Maybe Rosebutt flipped? Maybe his wife did too and is providing Rosebutt with intel from the dems……s/c

        Like

        Reply
  22. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:03 am

    diGenova was coming out of his chair and complete unanimity with Dershowitz, Left and Right. Love it! Powerful TV.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  23. Leapin says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:04 am

    Man, if we just had a couple indictments exposing a little of the farce perpetuated by the cabal it might weaken Mule/Rosy to the point of impotence.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • trialbytruth says:
      April 5, 2018 at 12:52 am

      better yet if Rosey and Mueller names are on the indictments. Honestly I believe that is how this will end followed by a quick firing of both Sessions deciding the campaign side of the investigation is over and handing whats left to a trusted prosecutor to clean up.

      It is possible also if a judge hands down a criminal malfeasance decision regarding Flynn and or Manafort these guys would need to go as well.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  24. joshua says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Sock it to the Rosy wuss…..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Newt Love says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:06 am

    If you don’t think that this is about:
    “All the tea in China”
    “All the cookies in every grocery store”
    “The entirety of our way of life”
    then you are ill-informed.

    The POTUS is not jusrt some schmo to badger with FBI tactics.

    F Mueller and Rosenstein!
    (Let me tell you off-line how I REALLY feel!)

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  26. billrla says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:07 am

    Very much appreciate the analysis, although I will not give Fox the clicks. I swore them off and tossed away the satellite dish and set-top boxes about six months ago. Can’t watch TV news or anything else. Too infuriating.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. JX says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:07 am

    Rosenstien & Mueller… clearly blaringly obvious 10,000 gigawatt beacons of corruption. WHY ARE THEY STILL IN BUSINESS?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. Perot Conservative says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:13 am

    Dershowitz and diGenova on the same page, hand in glove.

    Dershowitz had a beautiful line! “they’ve gone from singing to composing”!

    Hannity – shut up!!

    Wasn’t Rosenstein one of the few justice department leaders who knew for years about the Uranium One bribery and kickbacks from Russia? So why did they let it ride? They knew the CF would get $150 Million? … is one of the 5 FBI offices investigating the CF, investigating the leaders of the “nine departments who approved the deal”? Did they or their relatives get kickbacks from Canada, Uzbekistan, Moldova, or Arkansas?

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  29. Dixie says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:13 am

    You could tell DiGenova was working up a head of steam even while he was being introduced. He was blinking rapidly with a stern look on his face.

    And what an awesome display of knowledge and righteous indignation!

    Hannity, who still interrupted him, needs to learn when you sic a bulldog, you don’t interrupt him in the middle of his attack.

    It was really great to see our President Trump defended in this manner. More! We need more!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  30. Rex70 says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:24 am

    We don’t understand why Rosenstein’s duplicitous ass wasn’t fired a long time ago either, Mr. diGenova.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  31. MVW says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Sessions needs to force recusals down the line.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. John A says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:31 am

    This is an excellent interview with Joe DiGenova from a few days ago on WMAL where he confirms he is working with President Trump in “other ways,” but can’t go into what they are specifically. He really lights into Rowdy Roddy Rosenstein, it is a good listen. Plus, DiGenova looks a lot like Charles Bronson, and that ain’t a bad thing:

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Eris says:
      April 5, 2018 at 1:12 am

      Thanks for posting the radio interview!

      It looks like Joe is President Trump’s “Hatchet Man” against SC Mueller, DAG Rosenstein, & FBI Director Wray. He’s not targeting AG Sessions.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Foolsgold says:
      April 5, 2018 at 1:19 am

      Thanks! I love Joe and he’s right on on every point. Sounded like these two were competing for the AG position. I have very mixed feelings on Sessions. I suppose it’s because I can’t get over the fact that I don’t trust anyone who’s been around in Washington to long especially one who’s huddled around democraps like the likes schumer, Biden Hillary, BO and other pukes just like them from both isles..

      Like

      Reply
  33. Keebler ac says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:31 am

    I’m pretty sure Dershowitz is Trump 2020 now. I doubt he actually voted Hillcankles.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. B Woodward says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Joe DiGenova got it wrong in one respect. He said, “Rod Rosenstein single-handedly has taken away from the sitting president of the United States 16 months of his presidency by his incompetent and fearful conduct. You know why Rosenstein appointed Muller? Because he didn’t want to make the tough decisions that you’d have to make if you were supervising a case being run by a United States Attorney.”

    No, this was not incompetent conduct. The reason crooked Rosenstein appointed his best friend was so that hopefully Mueller could get the President impeached before Rosenstein and his cohorts in crime get indicted for all of their crimes. Didn’t Gregg Jarrett say their were 6 felonies committed in obtaining the Carter Page FISA warrants? And neither Rosenstein nor Mueller wants the Uranium One case re-opened.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Turranos says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:36 am

    This is my favorite video of this year. I will watch this one over and over when I need a boost. It was so great to see DiGenova and Dershowitz in lock step. I was thrilled to see DiGenova go after “The Uranium Rose.” Mulehead and Rosey need to be locked up in the same cell for a very long time. White hats…my A**.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. Mark McQueen says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:38 am

    I’d fire Rosenstein over that BS, “secret”, after the fact, cover memo to Mueller, then inform Mr. Mueller he may continue his investigation but will be reporting to someone else for the time being. Then I’d tell the MSM and the Democrats to KMA!.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. Pam says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Digenova was indeed on fire! Yes, he totally went there when it came to Rosenstein’s incompetence but he didn’t leave Mueller out either. One thing that Dershowitz touched on was the Clinton impeachment hearings during the last part of his administration. People will note (Elizabeth McDonald also mentioned this on Fox Business a few months ago how the GOP lost instead of gaining seats during Bill Clinton’s last two years but both also tried to tell the dems how much trouble they will be in if they continue to go down this road. Dershowitz said tonight basically that it wouldn’t end well for them and I believe he’s right.

    The swamp doesn’t realize who they are messing with. These people are going down!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. Foolsgold says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:52 am

    If I were Trump I’d hand out two boxes, one for the mule, one for little ramrod, the one for mueller would contain real mule schitt, rods would contain a letter that said “your fired” or both of you are fired, simultaneously I’d provide Sessions a letter that says “what says you, my office”?

    Like

    Reply
  39. Tampa Geek says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:53 am

    As a conservative first, I vote for Republicans when they represent my beliefs and I attend my local county Republican Party meetings. In a county of near 100,00 people, we are fortunate to get 10 or 12 people to show up for a monthly meeting. The fact of the matter is, conservatives/Republicans/Americans are too fat, dumb and happy to do anything about the corruption in Washington. We as a group should be marching in the streets protesting the pure excrement that our government has become similar to the protests which took place under the Tea Party banner.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • BetsyRossRocked says:
      April 5, 2018 at 1:31 am

      I agree we should be marching in the streets but I disagree about the fat/dumb/happy part.
      Most of the people I know are working their ashes off trying to keep food on the table,
      a roof over their heads and everything that goes with those two taken for granted things.
      It takes so much money just for the basics that people are plum worn out.
      We should be marching but it seems that only “freeloaders” have the energy to
      get out and make a scene these days.

      Like

      Reply
      • BetsyRossRocked says:
        April 5, 2018 at 1:45 am

        By the way I am NOT calling the Tea Party protestors freeloaders.
        I believe without the Tea Party we wouldn’t have our wonderful
        President Trump.

        Like

        Reply
    • billrla says:
      April 5, 2018 at 1:34 am

      Tampa Geek: Here in California, a state of almost 40 million people, we don’t even have a Republican Party!

      Like

      Reply
  40. Perot Conservative says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Approximately one month ago, I don’t know where, Joe diGenova was commenting on the FBI, DOJ, and various individuals, including Rod Rosenstein.

    DiGenova said something to this effect. ‘Rosenstein isn’t really suited for this, I understand he would like to be a judge… if he wants to be a judge, help him with that move’. Not close to the exact quote, but it gives you an idea.

    It was a milquetoast negative, maybe 6.0 or 6.5 on a 1 to 10 scale.

    Today was a 9.0 – 9.5.

    Why the change? Guesses.

    1. A strategic move to weaken the Trump investigation.
    2. diGenova learned something in the White House, knows more about the depravity and illegality, and he is pissed. Righteously pissed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  41. Doppler says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:54 am

    The DOJ/FBI has a serious problem. Their traditional secrecy around grand jury investigations cannot be distinguished by the public from this recent secrecy around corrupt deep state insurrection. We cannot tell the difference. They cannot distinguish the two in their own minds, as they think about what can be disclosed, what must be redacted, and weasel words result, from officials of dubious credibility.

    Now we can give any true white hats a little leeway to follow all the rules, so long as they end up nailing all of the black hats for all of their wrong-doing, pronto. But it’s been 14 months since Trump took over, and we still don’t know squat about what’s going on. Session backed down and recused himself. Rod Rosenstein seems like he’s trying to maintain the appearance of doing his job, when he’s been too close to too many of the corrupt investigations to exercise independent judgment. Comey claimed politics never entered into FBI processes, while he orchestrated Obama’s dictation of how the Clinton investigation would proceed, covering up for Lynch in her meeting with Clinton. Mueller ran the FBI while the U1 sale was being approved, despite massive evidence of corruption. It’s a train-wreck. It needs to all come clear ASAP, or Trump and Sessions will go down as having failed to right the ship.

    We need the clarity of a Joe DiGenova Jeremiad coming from someone speaking for the DOJ, because half-assed weasel words won’t do, and failure to disclose EVERYTHING will never make clear whether that which remains hidden is hidden for good or bad reasons.

    Like

    Reply
  42. treehouseron says:
    April 5, 2018 at 1:00 am

    I love Sean Hannity to death, but he’s sitting there with a HARVARD LAW PROFESSOR (perhaps the world’s greatest Legal Mind)…. and a former Washington D.C. US Attorney.. and Sean thinks anything he has to say is worth cutting either of these gentlemen off.

    SHUT UP SEAN, this is once in a lifetime crap we’re trying to learn from.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Plain Jane says:
      April 5, 2018 at 1:18 am

      My sentiments also. Looks like he cought himself a few times as he was interrupting also, but not all the time.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • treehouseron says:
        April 5, 2018 at 1:22 am

        This crap is one of my biggest pet peeves. Again, i’m a fan of Sean… but if Fox had any sense, they’d just let Dershowitz and Digenova talk to each other, on camera, for an hour about the Russia investigation and the associated parties and arguments, etc.

        That would be the best possible hour on t.v., and both men are clearly game to do it.

        Instead, we get a rushed interview, ridiculous interjections from Hannity, and we’re onto the next little bullshit segment as quick as possible.

        Nothing digested. Nothing explained. Nothing explored. Nothing learned.

        These t.v. stations are sitting on a gold mine with some of this stuff, but it’s always rush rush rush you only get 10 seconds to answer we’re off to the next stupid story.

        Infuriating.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • BetsyRossRocked says:
          April 5, 2018 at 1:36 am

          Regarding “only 10 seconds to answer we’re off to the next stupid story”…..
          in my opinion this is done on purpose.
          Remember even Fox doesn’t want us too educated with our eyes wide open.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  43. evergreen says:
    April 5, 2018 at 1:35 am

    Mueller subpoena president? Blow him off. President can’t be indicted, only impeached. Let congress try that.

    Like

    Reply
  44. Striker Dad says:
    April 5, 2018 at 2:02 am

    If I was President Trump, there would be a construction accident and Mueller’s office would accidentally be destroyed by a crane moving a massive I-Beam nearby. “Oh, what a shame!” I would proclaim. “That’s a shame, but not to worry, Bob” we set up a portable office unit in the parking lot for you, and I’m sure you don’t mind walking half a block to get the john. “These things, happen from time to time, Bob. We’ll be sure to get an A/C unit installed in the portable well before it gets too hot, I’m sure. Be sure to let my guys know if you’re not altogether comfortable, Bob.”

    Like

    Reply
  45. scott467 says:
    April 5, 2018 at 2:06 am

    They keep talking about how what Mueller is doing is ‘outrageous’ and that it’s an ’embarrassment’ and ‘purely political’ and all the rest.

    I agree 100%.

    So prove THAT, show the evidence for it to the American People.

    Expose Mueller and Rosenstein and the entire ‘small group’ and all the Hussein administration officials and Clinton people who are in this up to their eyeballs, and then ARREST THEM ALL.

    Arrest Mueller on live television, and Rosenstein too.

    These people have all committed a thousand crimes BEFORE Mueller ever became ‘special counsel’.

    ARREST THEM.

    Let Mueller and Rosenstein wake up in Gitmo tomorrow morning.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s