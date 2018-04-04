Joe diGenova Goes Full Wolverine on Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein…

Alan Dershowitz and Joe diGenova appear on Sean Hannity TV show to discuss the latest revelations in the Robert Mueller ‘Muh Russia’ collusion investigation.
Against yesterday’s backdrop discovery of the secret instructions from Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Joe diGenova goes full wolverine.
Advertisements
Wolveriiiiiines!!!
*braces flagpole*
*waves Trump banner & our beautiful American flag*
LikeLiked by 12 people
Wolverine Joe’s defense of POTUS is going to prove more effective outside the Trump admin as there is nothing to hold him back!
LikeLiked by 26 people
Yep. Trump shouldn’t wrestle with a pig. The pig likes it and you get dirty.
LikeLiked by 15 people
He sure did…and it was glorious!
LikeLiked by 16 people
My only gripe is that there should be dozens and dozens of honorable public figures like Joe diGenova (and a few others) going full wolverine on all of these deep state criminals. They should be coming out of the woodwork to appear on every news network that will let them speak.
I guess that’s asking to much of our spineless so-called political leaders.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A must-see!! Wow! Loved it! Even interrupting Hannity could barely get a word in during diGenova’s most excellent smack-down!! 🇺🇸 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻
LikeLiked by 24 people
Shut up Sean! Shut up Sean!
For God’s sake Sean shut up!
(Apologies to “1776”)
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes! Sean seems to need to let all of us know how much he knows, instead of letting someone talk who might tell all of us something. Sometimes it’s wise to get out of the way. Joe was loaded for bear; you can see the rage in his face.
LikeLiked by 10 people
A “most excellent smack down”
😄
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sure wish we had a DOJ Attorney General……
LikeLiked by 7 people
You need to catch up.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/01/dan-bongino-counters-anti-sessions-narrative-mark-levin-radio-audience-rejects/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Way to go, Mr. diGenova, love your honesty and ability to use your voice.
Begins at 2:00, onto 3:18 and then – BOOM!
Sweet!!!!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Did RR bait Trump into firing Comey by recommending it so he could appoint Mueller?
LikeLike
Go Joe, so refreshing, no weasel words, no beating around the bush.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Just loved it. Brilliant guy….One of the boys from the old neighbourhood
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just wish Sean Hannity would shut up for a while and let people speak and finish.
Here in Australia, all the TV news we get here is filtered by CNN etc.
The only real news I can get is from the links to Youtube etc.
Sean, if you read here, please be quiet for a while.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Once again, fetched you out of the bin…. 😦
LikeLike
This was amazing. Hannity was supportive and agreeable too.
LikeLiked by 6 people
My guess is that round of golf (or dinner?) shared this past weekend between Hannity and Trump included a discussion of DiGenova and getting him on Hannity’s show.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Information going around now about Rosenstein’s wife . . . . Swamp marries Swamp . . . . https://patriots4truth.org/2018/03/27/meet-lisa-h-barsoomian-the-wife-of-who/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks. I posted some of that on CTH yesterday that I had copied and pasted into a *.doc some time ago without the source.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you really surprised?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thread by @Breeze_Luvr: “WOW!!! Do you know WHO Lisa H. Barsoomian is? LISTEN to this 4:15 min. WAIT FOR THAT PUNCHLINE ~ IT’S A BIG ONE ~ Are you ready […]” #WeThePeople #QAnon #Qanon8chan #MAGA
11 tweets 19 days ago
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/975015545660694528.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amazing.
The counter-offensive is on.
This is essentially declaring war on Mueller and daring him to try to take Trump to court. Both Rosenstein and Mueller know that DiGenova pretty much works for Trump, including on the Mueller issue. So they know the words have real meaning.
DiGenova is trying to back down Mueller and Rosenstein. This is great.
You don’t run from bullies. You punch them in the mouth.
DiGenova is the perfect guy to get the message across.
This is why Trump having strong approval ratings at the moment could be so key. If I were Trump, there is no interview happening anytime soon. I’m going to try to get my numbers even higher and then dare Mueller to try to take me to court when I’m in an even stronger position.
The argument is simple, as DiGenova said —> you’re going to take the President Of The United States to court (subpoena) in a case in which he’s not even a target. Who the blank are you and do you know what’s going to happen to your reputation in the annals of history?
DiGenova is the bulldog we needed. No cowering pups like Dowd may have been.
LikeLiked by 28 people
Also, McCabe is the warning shot. As is Bezos.
You’re going to ruin Trump?
Maybe Trump’s going to ruin you, instead.
DiGenova is the consigliere here laying down the message about how things are going to go from here on out.
LikeLiked by 26 people
Yes and DiGenova is a wartime consigliere .
LikeLiked by 15 people
Yes he absolutely is.
Well put!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Here’s a meme:
DeGenova and his wife (name?) for some reason have a conflict of interest and can’t serve as part of PDJT’s legal team.
Okay, but what about them both serving as “Advisers” to him like Jarod and Ivanka?
Might could be?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I like it Newt.
My understanding is that DiGenova and his wife are actually working for Trump at the moment, just not “officially” on the Mueller case.
Wink-wink.
What’s great is that, as MaineCoon said above, this arrangement actually works in Trump’s favor because now DiGenova can go be the attack dog on shows like Hannity’s. Even while advising Trump on the matter, albeit “unofficially.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Victoria Toensing
LikeLiked by 1 person
DeGenova’s wife: Victoria Toensing.
LikeLike
It’s Müller
LikeLike
“You don’t run from bullies. You punch them in the mouth….”
Actually, I found a punch in the stomach… if you are polite, and when they bend over a sharp strike to the back of the neck lays them on the ground quite nicely. I first used it at age 4.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ha ha. Nice G!
LikeLike
I love Joe
LikeLike
All pomp and ceremony aside, I can remember when we focused on posts of substance. MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
ROTFLMAO! socialdave2015! Revisionist Memory duly noted.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well Bless Your Heart
LikeLiked by 6 people
Posts of substance are in the eye of the beholder.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think I found what you’re looking for.
LikeLiked by 4 people
> “I can remember when we focused on posts of substance.”
Yeah, it was just yesterday on CTH.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just imagine if we could go back in time and have Trump fire Comey, as soon as he took his hand off the bible. And then appoint Joe diGenova Attorney General.
Since we can’t do that, I pray Sundance is correct.
I do appreciate all the research done on this site by SD, and the treepers.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sundance, love you but…. I’ve become a junkie. Business is suffering, blood pressure is off kilter,
bedsores from sitting too much, I CAN’T STOP READING CTH.
Keep saying just one more article, just one more click, hours later I’m still here.
LikeLiked by 28 people
Your not alone
LikeLiked by 9 people
Well said and I would add that it is contagious and incurable.
LikeLiked by 6 people
just take some chill pills and walk in the park….lay off sugar and starches, and drink a lot of water.
and pray for Pres Trump
MAGA
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen to all of that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welcome to the club. I once was able to sleep at night.
But now I’m a “Night Crawler” As soon as the Presidential Thread is published at midnight we “Night Crawlers” join in to post mostly all night until morning.
Great fun. And…most trolls are asleep.
Sundance has screwed up my entire schedule and I sincerely thank him for it.😎
So drop on by. Not many of us sleep any more
LikeLiked by 16 people
Gunny, I still have a day job, “supporting the mission” and leave for work at 5am M-F. I get onto CTH when I can.
In 6 years and 8 months, I join all y’all full time.
LikeLiked by 5 people
No worries…..many of us developed shifts……I like the night shift…. then sleep a little…then battle some trolls…during the day
No problem, we’ll wait for you…..but I do have a warning for you..
If anyone posts a picture of Sec. Zinke on a horse stand back….
protect your hands and feet and get out of the way…..
Our ladies here are….how can I say….Zinke fans…saying it lightly
Sylvia seems to be the ring leader, but I tread lightly…just a heads up😎
LikeLiked by 3 people
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh Gunny, you just gave me a vision better than legions of suger plums dancing in my head.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Zinke… Horse…
LikeLiked by 1 person
This Canadian is up most of the night right along with you my neighbors reading this thread. God Bless You All!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
So is this Canadian. Totally addicted to CTH and praying for PDJT daily.
LikeLiked by 6 people
So relieved it’s not just me, out here all alone in the middle of the night in Deep Blue country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s 4pm here in Queensland, Australia so am 1 of your night stalkers too. CTH my favourite website, don’t post much but am 1 of you. Love Trump, Sundance and all of you.
Here it’s like “commies to the left of me, socialists to the right
But here I am stuck in the middle with you”.
Now try and get that tune out of your heads…. 🙂 🙂 😉
LikeLike
So, true, Gunny. I find myself drinking diet cokes at midnight so I can stay awake long enough to finish the day’s posts. Pretty sad state of affairs for me….
LikeLike
I would like to agree. This is the first cite I come to when I wake up, and the last I read before I go to bed.
This attempted Coup by the Clinton/Obama Crime Cartel has become my first Obsession since retirement has given me the leisure to indulge Obsessions.
But, there is no clarity. Not even here. Yesterday, this board was pounding Hannity for being a fool, and Sundance himself was crawfishing about what we vought to think of Rod Resenstein….and has not yet clarified.
Sundance doesn’t know everything, he can’t….and I thank him for what he discerns and shares with us….all I ask is that he share his very keen insights….and just now he is not willing to—as to Rod Rosenstein…..whose Hat Color has become a key issue.
If he is as confused as we are…he would be more Respected, rather than less…if he would say so.
.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FWIW, sounds like DeGenova is nay on Rosenstein’s white hat status.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well then, maybe you should Sundance’s analysis a bit more objectively.
Until then, Bless Your Heart.
LikeLiked by 2 people
read Sundance’s
LikeLike
MacA, I think the think you are missing is General Sundance is not like the Fake News Networks. Sundance lays out the facts, and weaves them into a story line to help people understand the thread and meaning behind the facts. But it is very rare for Sundance to “speculate.”
For the post you are referencing, I have zero doubt Sundance already has high confidence where the facts lead, but some critical details are still obscured, so Sundance leaves it to the comment section to flush out the why’s and why not’s.
If you need instant grat of speculative conclusions, MSNBC, CNN and FNC will feed your fix with their biases. But Sundance is a professional. You are only going to get the facts and truth here!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is because the biggest story of our time is being totally ignored, if not covered up, by our traditional news sources, who keep reciting a false narrative as if they believe it, and intend that the rest of us “you vill believe it, too.”
LikeLike
What did you expect?
Until our leaders…not Trump, he is doing his job…our other leaders like McConnell, Ryan,
even people like Byrd from North Carolina, certainly Sessions—come out and say:
“This Attempted Coup must not stand.”
Until that happens–the Media can and will BURY IT.
Wise up folks. The vision of Thomas Jefferson made America the most successful experiment in the Human Experience. And the Democrats are just a step from demanding that his monuments be torn down.
Do you understand that elements of the Democrat Party are keeping up with the statistics and exulting in the knowledge that 10,000 old White People are dying every month? And being replace by aliens and/or young people educated to the belief that Thomas Jefferson was a servant of Satan?
Do you see anything in Obama’s policy or belief system that cannot be reduced down to three simple words:
“Turn Texas Blue”.
Have you considered where we will be when that happens?
LikeLike
“Have you considered where we will be when that happens?”
A thousand years of Dark Ages… IF the human race is lucky. If not it is eternal slavery for 99% of the human race.
I am not going to repeat the whole comment, but
GMO animals is real.
Cloning is real.
The Human Genome Project has mapped Human DNA INCLUDING PERSONALITY TRAITS (that article got scrubbed)
There are now banks of animal & veggie DNA, the Arctic seed vault AND the Elite now know the results of nuclear bombs. link
Or as Ted Turner, founder of CNN and the UN Foundation bluntly put it during an interview with Audubon magazine.
“A total population of 250-300 million people, a 95% decline from present levels, would be ideal.” – Source: The book You Don’t Say, by Fred Gielow, 1999, page 189.
And he and the rest of the elite mean it.
LikeLike
Both Mr. Rosenstein and Mr. Mueller are way past their expiration date and are really stinking up the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I just can’t figure out WHAT is the “red line” for SESSIONS to say “Enough already” …… HOW long is this circus going to continue ??
LikeLike
Looking more & more like Mueller intends for the investigation to continue thru Trump’s entire Presidency.
This is what Mueller is up to now.
“Mueller’s team questioning Russian oligarchs”
https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/04/politics/mueller-special-counsel-investigation-russian-oligarchs/index.html
(happened on this thru Drudge)
LikeLike
D & D tag team!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
OK, so the secret, after-the-fact Rosenstein memo to Mueller, heavily redacted, raises a multitude of legal, ethical, and professional questions. The biggest one: When and how will Mueller’s farce be shut down?
LikeLiked by 12 people
I think that Mueller’s marauders are shut down. Just the last desperate delaying tactic to get the President in an interview, as the above two interviewees said, to manufacture a charge to rescue the ‘insurance policy’. Yugely pathetic.
LikeLiked by 8 people
When Müller gets sent to Spandau, for life
LikeLike
Whoa!!!! EPIC- taking to the corrupt, crooked B@stards!! I’m gonna watch that again!!! Preach on Joe!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Kinda thought this would be a
CTH post tonight. Joe went ballistic!
i’ve listened to him a lot and never
seen him this fired up. I’m sure his
meeting with DJT about being on his
legal team was part of his being on
fire tonight.
I wish he was on his team, I wonder
why not?
This interview should give Larry
Schweikart’s theory of the whole Mueller
investigation being a cover for the real
investigation in serious question.
LikeLiked by 5 people
People like Bill Mitchell and Schweikart are completely clueless if they think Mueller is on Trump’s side. Mueller is Trump’s worst enemy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mueller was in bed with HRC. Maybe not literally, but figuratively, YES!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ewww.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For me, knowing Mule’s No. 2 man Andrew Weissmann and his history as a “pit bull” makes it hard to believe that Mule is on Trump’s side. I mean what are all of the partisan lawyers on Mule’s team supposedly doing if Mueller is just playing a role for Trump?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“I wish he was on his team, I wonder why not?”
There is a conflict of interest because of a client that his law firm is representing (Joe and his wife Victoria). Joe is still a huge asset in messaging as you can see from the video and will be if indictments are ever rolled out before Mule can fabricate some charge.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Joe deGenova and his wife (name?) had a conflict of interest, and can’t be a part of PDJT’s legal team.
Okay, how about PDJT giving them the same job that Ivanka has?
Adviser to the President?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I wonder why Joe is not on the team.” It’s a matter of lawyer ethics: thou shalt not represent different parties in the same matter where there interests may differ. He and his wife have several clients already embroiled in this mess, including William Douglas Johnson who his wife represents. Joe has ethics. In stark contrast with many other lawyers who purport to represent the government despite disqualifying conflicts of interest. But he makes for great TV, and he can punditify with the best of them, without having a client with conflicts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You just know that Trump is seriously biting his lip on Rosenstein. He will fire his ass immediately when the Mueller BS is over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why doesn’t Sessions do it?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good question. After the redacted release of the SC order, with the un-recusal by Rosey and Mule due to obvious conflicts, as far as my limited understanding goes, Sessions needs to fire the whole mess. Put an honest person in place of Rosey.
Sessions is a disaster in this Rosenstein pick and recusal. He may be doing a super job elsewhere, but it takes just one huge blooper to be a screwup. This looks like it.
LikeLike
Nobody knows the answer to that. Maybe Rosebutt flipped? Maybe his wife did too and is providing Rosebutt with intel from the dems……s/c
LikeLike
diGenova was coming out of his chair and complete unanimity with Dershowitz, Left and Right. Love it! Powerful TV.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Man, if we just had a couple indictments exposing a little of the farce perpetuated by the cabal it might weaken Mule/Rosy to the point of impotence.
LikeLiked by 5 people
better yet if Rosey and Mueller names are on the indictments. Honestly I believe that is how this will end followed by a quick firing of both Sessions deciding the campaign side of the investigation is over and handing whats left to a trusted prosecutor to clean up.
It is possible also if a judge hands down a criminal malfeasance decision regarding Flynn and or Manafort these guys would need to go as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sock it to the Rosy wuss…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you don’t think that this is about:
“All the tea in China”
“All the cookies in every grocery store”
“The entirety of our way of life”
then you are ill-informed.
The POTUS is not jusrt some schmo to badger with FBI tactics.
F Mueller and Rosenstein!
(Let me tell you off-line how I REALLY feel!)
LikeLiked by 6 people
Very much appreciate the analysis, although I will not give Fox the clicks. I swore them off and tossed away the satellite dish and set-top boxes about six months ago. Can’t watch TV news or anything else. Too infuriating.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rosenstien & Mueller… clearly blaringly obvious 10,000 gigawatt beacons of corruption. WHY ARE THEY STILL IN BUSINESS?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dershowitz and diGenova on the same page, hand in glove.
Dershowitz had a beautiful line! “they’ve gone from singing to composing”!
Hannity – shut up!!
Wasn’t Rosenstein one of the few justice department leaders who knew for years about the Uranium One bribery and kickbacks from Russia? So why did they let it ride? They knew the CF would get $150 Million? … is one of the 5 FBI offices investigating the CF, investigating the leaders of the “nine departments who approved the deal”? Did they or their relatives get kickbacks from Canada, Uzbekistan, Moldova, or Arkansas?
LikeLiked by 9 people
You could tell DiGenova was working up a head of steam even while he was being introduced. He was blinking rapidly with a stern look on his face.
And what an awesome display of knowledge and righteous indignation!
Hannity, who still interrupted him, needs to learn when you sic a bulldog, you don’t interrupt him in the middle of his attack.
It was really great to see our President Trump defended in this manner. More! We need more!
LikeLiked by 13 people
We don’t understand why Rosenstein’s duplicitous ass wasn’t fired a long time ago either, Mr. diGenova.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sessions needs to force recusals down the line.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DAG as Acting AG needed to cc Sessions on these memos. Or, Sessions needed to request at least to be copied.
LikeLike
This is an excellent interview with Joe DiGenova from a few days ago on WMAL where he confirms he is working with President Trump in “other ways,” but can’t go into what they are specifically. He really lights into Rowdy Roddy Rosenstein, it is a good listen. Plus, DiGenova looks a lot like Charles Bronson, and that ain’t a bad thing:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for posting the radio interview!
It looks like Joe is President Trump’s “Hatchet Man” against SC Mueller, DAG Rosenstein, & FBI Director Wray. He’s not targeting AG Sessions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great interview well worth listening to. Thanks for sharing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! I love Joe and he’s right on on every point. Sounded like these two were competing for the AG position. I have very mixed feelings on Sessions. I suppose it’s because I can’t get over the fact that I don’t trust anyone who’s been around in Washington to long especially one who’s huddled around democraps like the likes schumer, Biden Hillary, BO and other pukes just like them from both isles..
LikeLike
I’m pretty sure Dershowitz is Trump 2020 now. I doubt he actually voted Hillcankles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s that rare liberal who’s a realist. He probably believes in higher taxes, non agressive foriegn policy etc. like the liberals used to, but has been completely left behind by the SJW nonsense the democrats have shackled themselves with .
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s one of those guys I might have a beer with but depart with and never bring to house because he is a liberal thru and thru an atheists. Frankly I wish he would disappear.
https://ffrf.org/news/day/dayitems/item/14871-alan-dershowitz
LikeLike
Joe DiGenova got it wrong in one respect. He said, “Rod Rosenstein single-handedly has taken away from the sitting president of the United States 16 months of his presidency by his incompetent and fearful conduct. You know why Rosenstein appointed Muller? Because he didn’t want to make the tough decisions that you’d have to make if you were supervising a case being run by a United States Attorney.”
No, this was not incompetent conduct. The reason crooked Rosenstein appointed his best friend was so that hopefully Mueller could get the President impeached before Rosenstein and his cohorts in crime get indicted for all of their crimes. Didn’t Gregg Jarrett say their were 6 felonies committed in obtaining the Carter Page FISA warrants? And neither Rosenstein nor Mueller wants the Uranium One case re-opened.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is my favorite video of this year. I will watch this one over and over when I need a boost. It was so great to see DiGenova and Dershowitz in lock step. I was thrilled to see DiGenova go after “The Uranium Rose.” Mulehead and Rosey need to be locked up in the same cell for a very long time. White hats…my A**.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d fire Rosenstein over that BS, “secret”, after the fact, cover memo to Mueller, then inform Mr. Mueller he may continue his investigation but will be reporting to someone else for the time being. Then I’d tell the MSM and the Democrats to KMA!.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Digenova was indeed on fire! Yes, he totally went there when it came to Rosenstein’s incompetence but he didn’t leave Mueller out either. One thing that Dershowitz touched on was the Clinton impeachment hearings during the last part of his administration. People will note (Elizabeth McDonald also mentioned this on Fox Business a few months ago how the GOP lost instead of gaining seats during Bill Clinton’s last two years but both also tried to tell the dems how much trouble they will be in if they continue to go down this road. Dershowitz said tonight basically that it wouldn’t end well for them and I believe he’s right.
The swamp doesn’t realize who they are messing with. These people are going down!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I were Trump I’d hand out two boxes, one for the mule, one for little ramrod, the one for mueller would contain real mule schitt, rods would contain a letter that said “your fired” or both of you are fired, simultaneously I’d provide Sessions a letter that says “what says you, my office”?
LikeLike
Scent of a woman, 6 seconds
Full scene, classic
LikeLike
That was worth watching. Thanks Perot.
LikeLike
As a conservative first, I vote for Republicans when they represent my beliefs and I attend my local county Republican Party meetings. In a county of near 100,00 people, we are fortunate to get 10 or 12 people to show up for a monthly meeting. The fact of the matter is, conservatives/Republicans/Americans are too fat, dumb and happy to do anything about the corruption in Washington. We as a group should be marching in the streets protesting the pure excrement that our government has become similar to the protests which took place under the Tea Party banner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree we should be marching in the streets but I disagree about the fat/dumb/happy part.
Most of the people I know are working their ashes off trying to keep food on the table,
a roof over their heads and everything that goes with those two taken for granted things.
It takes so much money just for the basics that people are plum worn out.
We should be marching but it seems that only “freeloaders” have the energy to
get out and make a scene these days.
LikeLike
By the way I am NOT calling the Tea Party protestors freeloaders.
I believe without the Tea Party we wouldn’t have our wonderful
President Trump.
LikeLike
Tampa Geek: Here in California, a state of almost 40 million people, we don’t even have a Republican Party!
LikeLike
Approximately one month ago, I don’t know where, Joe diGenova was commenting on the FBI, DOJ, and various individuals, including Rod Rosenstein.
DiGenova said something to this effect. ‘Rosenstein isn’t really suited for this, I understand he would like to be a judge… if he wants to be a judge, help him with that move’. Not close to the exact quote, but it gives you an idea.
It was a milquetoast negative, maybe 6.0 or 6.5 on a 1 to 10 scale.
Today was a 9.0 – 9.5.
Why the change? Guesses.
1. A strategic move to weaken the Trump investigation.
2. diGenova learned something in the White House, knows more about the depravity and illegality, and he is pissed. Righteously pissed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The DOJ/FBI has a serious problem. Their traditional secrecy around grand jury investigations cannot be distinguished by the public from this recent secrecy around corrupt deep state insurrection. We cannot tell the difference. They cannot distinguish the two in their own minds, as they think about what can be disclosed, what must be redacted, and weasel words result, from officials of dubious credibility.
Now we can give any true white hats a little leeway to follow all the rules, so long as they end up nailing all of the black hats for all of their wrong-doing, pronto. But it’s been 14 months since Trump took over, and we still don’t know squat about what’s going on. Session backed down and recused himself. Rod Rosenstein seems like he’s trying to maintain the appearance of doing his job, when he’s been too close to too many of the corrupt investigations to exercise independent judgment. Comey claimed politics never entered into FBI processes, while he orchestrated Obama’s dictation of how the Clinton investigation would proceed, covering up for Lynch in her meeting with Clinton. Mueller ran the FBI while the U1 sale was being approved, despite massive evidence of corruption. It’s a train-wreck. It needs to all come clear ASAP, or Trump and Sessions will go down as having failed to right the ship.
We need the clarity of a Joe DiGenova Jeremiad coming from someone speaking for the DOJ, because half-assed weasel words won’t do, and failure to disclose EVERYTHING will never make clear whether that which remains hidden is hidden for good or bad reasons.
LikeLike
I love Sean Hannity to death, but he’s sitting there with a HARVARD LAW PROFESSOR (perhaps the world’s greatest Legal Mind)…. and a former Washington D.C. US Attorney.. and Sean thinks anything he has to say is worth cutting either of these gentlemen off.
SHUT UP SEAN, this is once in a lifetime crap we’re trying to learn from.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My sentiments also. Looks like he cought himself a few times as he was interrupting also, but not all the time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This crap is one of my biggest pet peeves. Again, i’m a fan of Sean… but if Fox had any sense, they’d just let Dershowitz and Digenova talk to each other, on camera, for an hour about the Russia investigation and the associated parties and arguments, etc.
That would be the best possible hour on t.v., and both men are clearly game to do it.
Instead, we get a rushed interview, ridiculous interjections from Hannity, and we’re onto the next little bullshit segment as quick as possible.
Nothing digested. Nothing explained. Nothing explored. Nothing learned.
These t.v. stations are sitting on a gold mine with some of this stuff, but it’s always rush rush rush you only get 10 seconds to answer we’re off to the next stupid story.
Infuriating.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Regarding “only 10 seconds to answer we’re off to the next stupid story”…..
in my opinion this is done on purpose.
Remember even Fox doesn’t want us too educated with our eyes wide open.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller subpoena president? Blow him off. President can’t be indicted, only impeached. Let congress try that.
LikeLike
If I was President Trump, there would be a construction accident and Mueller’s office would accidentally be destroyed by a crane moving a massive I-Beam nearby. “Oh, what a shame!” I would proclaim. “That’s a shame, but not to worry, Bob” we set up a portable office unit in the parking lot for you, and I’m sure you don’t mind walking half a block to get the john. “These things, happen from time to time, Bob. We’ll be sure to get an A/C unit installed in the portable well before it gets too hot, I’m sure. Be sure to let my guys know if you’re not altogether comfortable, Bob.”
LikeLike
They keep talking about how what Mueller is doing is ‘outrageous’ and that it’s an ’embarrassment’ and ‘purely political’ and all the rest.
I agree 100%.
So prove THAT, show the evidence for it to the American People.
Expose Mueller and Rosenstein and the entire ‘small group’ and all the Hussein administration officials and Clinton people who are in this up to their eyeballs, and then ARREST THEM ALL.
Arrest Mueller on live television, and Rosenstein too.
These people have all committed a thousand crimes BEFORE Mueller ever became ‘special counsel’.
ARREST THEM.
Let Mueller and Rosenstein wake up in Gitmo tomorrow morning.
LikeLike