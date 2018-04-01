1,200 Illegal Aliens From Honduras March Unimpeded Through Mexico Toward U.S. Border – Are Glenn Beck and Dana Loesch Going To Greet Again?…

“There are Trillions at Stake”… ~ CTH

By now most have become aware of the story of thousands of people from South America, mostly Honduras, walking toward the U.S. border where they intend to gain entry into the U.S. legally or illegally.

Transparently, against mid-term elections (U.S. and Mexico), and contrast against the backdrop of Mexico’s opposition toward the Trump administration vis-a-vis NAFTA, the People Without Borders march is one big left-wing political ploy with multiple benefactors, organizers and political groups positioning for maximum ideological benefit. Do not discount the U.S. Chamber of Commerce multinational financial alignment within this endeavor.

(Via Daily Mail) – An army of a thousand migrants from Central America are marching through Mexico to the US where they hope to get in by any means – legal or not. The massive flood of migrants hail mostly from Honduras, where the country has become rife with gang violence and political unrest.

The journey began on Sunday March 25 when 1,200 men, women and children gathered together to cross immigration checkpoints with a organization called Pueblos Sin Fronteras, meaning People Without Borders, according to BuzzFeed News. And the number is only growing as migrants walk to the border in 90-degree heat, sleep on the floor of town plazas, and get by on charity meals by locals and churches. So far no one in Mexico has tried to stop them. (read more)

Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

For a non-politician, President Trump is a very politically smart guy. He knows exactly what the intentions are from within this well organized event. The Democrats dropped their DACA and Immigration Reform demands several months ago, because the top tier of their activist operations were executing this plan.

“Open Borders” is a UniParty aligned issue. The professional political leadership within the Republican and Democrat political DC operations are aligned in common cause on this issue. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, funded by massive money from multinationals, have paid hundreds of millions to both parties for full control over immigration legislation.

I’m certain that in the next several days we will see a multitude of wide-ranging outcomes from this South American “Open Border” operation. Do not doubt the severity of this group’s ability to manipulate the American electorate. It was only a few short years ago when NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch and well known radio pundit Glenn Beck were sending signals to the South American marchers to come forth to America.

Look up “Soccerballs and Teddy Bears” for an understanding of how the Ted Cruz coalition supports open borders and illegal alien border crossers. It’s a Red Pill most cannot digest. –SEE HERE– How many NRA members know their spokesperson is an advocate for illegal alien border entry?

In preparation for what’s to come, here’s a timeline of connected activity. None of this is random.

April 2009 – After a Mid-East trip to Egypt to deliver his Cairo speech, President Barack Obama travels to South America for the “Summit of the Americas“. The summit included thirty-four South American countries. Obama wanted to promote his point that relations in North and South America can be heavily improved, especially after age old ideals on immigration and commerce are dropped. Hugo Chavez warmly embraced Obama and provided a gift, a book titled “The Open Veins of Latin America“. (link)

December 2009 – November 2010 – 100% of all political effort was leveraged to create and institute the ACA or ObamaCare. All media oxygen is focused on ObamaCare 24/7.

November 2010 – President Obama is “shellacked” in Mid-Term elections. Loses control of the House of Representatives to Republicans. Biggest electoral defeat since 1918.

January 2011 – Emphasis, and political strategy changes. “Comprehensive Immigration Reform“, ie. “amnesty” becomes the mainstay approach toward retention of political power. Throughout a contentious Republican primary season, to assist their ideological traveler, the U.S. media kept the issue on the front burner.

November 2012 – Election year campaign(s). Using wedge issues like “War on Women”, and “Immigration / Amnesty”, candidate Obama promises to push congress for “amnesty”, under the guise of “Comprehensive Immigration Reform”, if elected. President Obama wins reelection.

December 2012 – Immediately following reelection President Barack Obama signs an Executive Order creating the “Deferred Action Program”, or DACA. Allowing millions of illegal aliens to avoid deportation. (link)

May 2013 – President Barack Obama visits South America. Following a speech Mexican entrepreneurs, Obama then travelled to Costa Rica, his first visit as president. In addition to meetings with Costa Rican President Laura Chincilla, Obama attended a gathering of leaders from the Central American Integration System, (CAIS). The regional network includes the leaders of Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama. (link) President Obama meets with the leaders of the Central American Countries.

Summer 2013 – Numbers of Illegal Unaccompanied Minors reaching the Southern U.S. border from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua doubles. 20,000+ reach U.S. Southern border by traveling through Mexico. Media primarily ignores. (link)

October 2013 – At the conclusion of the immigrant travel season. White House receives notification that tens of thousands of illegal Unaccompanied Minors should be anticipated to hit the Southern U.S. border the following Summer [2014]. An estimated 850% increase in the number of UAC’s (from 2012’s less than 10,000) was projected. (link)

January 2014 – In response to the projections, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) posts a jobs notification seeking bids to facilitate 65,000 Unaccompanied Alien Children. The posting outlines DHS and Health and Human Services (HHS) requirements for contractors to fulfill the job. (link)

February 2014 – President Obama visits Mexico for “bilateral talks”, in an unusual one day visit (link):

Spring 2014 – With a full year of successful transport and border crossing without deportation – DHS begins to notice a significant uptick in the number of criminal elements from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua; which have joined with the UAC’s to gain entry. Internal DHS documents reveal the “refugee” status is now being used by both criminal cartels, and potentially by Central American government(s) to send prison inmates into the U.S. (link)

June 2014 – As expected tens of thousands of Unaccompanied Alien Children from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua hit the border and the headlines. Despite the known planning, and recently discovered prior internal notifications, the White House claims it did not see this coming. By July the media have picked up the story and it’s called “A Border Crisis”. However, the White House is desperate to avoid exposure to the known criminal elements within the story. (link)

July 2014 – President Obama requests $3,700,000,000 ($3.7 billion) in supplemental budget appropriations to deal with the border crisis. Only $109 million is for actual border security or efforts to stop the outflow from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Growing concern amid Democrats brings out a defense position that George Bush created the crisis in 2008.

Hidden inside a massive budget request is President Obama seeking legal authorization to spend taxpayer funds for lawyers and legal proceedings on behalf of the UAC’s and their families. In essence congress is being asked to approve the executive branch’s violation of previous immigration law. Section 292 of the Immigration and Nationality Act prohibits representation of aliens “in immigration proceedings at government expense“.

It becomes increasingly obvious the spending request is to facilitate President Obama in expanding the services toward ALL illegal immigrants throughout the U.S.

The stealth nature of the request is brilliant. Once the funds are established and appropriated the administration can then use millions of taxpayer funds to essentially integrate not only the UAC’s but any illegal alien currently within the system.

The $3.7 Billion becomes the amnesty program Obama has sought but been blocked from achieving.

July 9th 2014 – Fearful that U.S. political interests might bring a halt to the outflow already in place, and/or actually result in a backlog of traveling migrants stuck at the border inside Mexico:…

…Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and Guatemalan president Otto Perez Molina held a joint press conference in Playas de Catazaja, Mexico, to officially announce an agreement to make it easier for those making the illegal journey to the United States from Central America, to cross into Mexico.

The Southern Border Program to Improve Passage, will provide for more border checkpoints along Mexico’s border with Guatemala, and offer more protection and even emergency medical care to those making their way north. The illegal aliens will receive a so-called Regional Visitor’s Card, according to El Universal. (link)

July 10th, 2014 – Facing pushback from congress as well as sticker shock at the amount he is requesting, President Obama sends his DHS team to Capitol Hill to ramp up anxiety, and threats of consequences:

Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said Thursday that as many as 90,000 unaccompanied child migrants could cross the southwest border before the end of this fiscal year in September.

That will place a huge strain on immigration agencies, which will badly need new money to get through the summer, Johnson says.

The 90,000 number — the highest yet given by the administration — is spelled out in written Senate testimony by Johnson as well as Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell, who must also deal with the border crisis.

“We are preparing for a scenario in which the number of unaccompanied children apprehended at the border could reach up to 90,000 by the end of fiscal 2014,” Johnson’s testimony reads, and he bluntly warns that without an infusion of new funds, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will run out of money in August. (read more)

It would have been more direct and honest if DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson were to say: ‘pay us this extortion money or we’ll use our pulpit to call you haters, racists and bigots amid all the news broadcasts – and we’ll be joined by the likes of Glenn Beck to proclaim how insufferable and hateful you are for not caring about the children’.

….. the poor children.

yes, ….. the poor children.

Glenn Beck, Ted Cruz and Dana Loesch Supporting in 2014 SEE HERE

