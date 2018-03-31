Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte Discusses Prosecutor Huber and McCabe Firing…

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte appears on Fox News to discuss the ability of Federal Prosecutor John Huber to investigate the criminal conduct within the FBI and DOJ. My notes follow the interview:
Points to note:
♦ The flow of investigative documents from IG Horowitz to Goodlatte (congress) slows down at the same time as Federal Prosecutor John Huber is appointed by AG Jeff Sessions to parallel the Inspector General and look at the identified criminal conduct. Duh. Why? Because releasing criminal evidence to congress, in advance of indictments, would be nuts.
♦ Prosecutor John Huber can subpoena witnesses and bring criminal charges directly. No need for a Special Counsel (prosecutor). Huber can also empanel a grand jury. [Which we know has already taken place]
The concern about Federal Prosecutor John Huber is that he’s been inside the DOJ (albeit in Utah) through the Obama terms and was reappointed by President Trump. Yeah, and so was Admiral Mike Rogers (NSA)…. and that’s despite the NSA database being used by corrupt officials within the FBI and DOJ to search and spy. Not all “holdovers” are bad people.
♦ Congressional derps want a “super special federal prosecutor” from outside the DOJ. Now go try to figure out how a DOJ Federal Prosecutor comes from outside the Federal Department of Justice…. derp…. and would have to start from scratch on the entire investigation, professional and criminal, that Horowitz and Huber have been assembling since ‘last fall’.
Do the American people want to wait another six months just because congress wants to replace Huber? Congress does. Why? Because congress applies a political filter to everything…. kicking-the-can is a process within their chaff and countermeasure strategy. Derp. [Insert picture of ‘Roosterhead’ Inc here]
♦ To bolster the case for why Prosecutor Huber and/or Wray-Sessions are prudent to keep criminal evidence away from the leaking congress… Goodlatte discusses how his congress just leaked the content of the IG referral of McCabe (vis-a-vis the Office of Professional Responsibility) to the media. More derp.
♦ Chairman Goodlatte also states the documents provided by the DOJ and FBI (Horowitz and Huber) to congress are redacted. Duh. The redaction’s are specifically because: A.) the documents have NOT been through the declassification review process (Remember – we are talking FBI counterintelligence division and DOJ national security division here); and B.) The documentary evidence contains the outline of criminal conduct.
Congress, writ large, can go to the DOJ and review all the documents in full without redaction’s. Horowitz, Rosenstein, Sessions, Wray and Prosecutor Huber are allowing congress to review all the collected evidence as part of the oversight aspect. However, if congress wants to physically remove evidence the aforementioned investigative entities require redactions. Duh. For the previously described reasons. Derp.
“Ode to Jeff Sessions”
Sung by Woodie Guthrie
Jeff Sessions,
Jeff Sessions,
Quiet as ‘Bama Possum
Laying Low by the Creek
Looks like He be Sleepen’
Nobody knows what He Doin’
Up that IG CREEK!
Jeff Sessions,
Jeff Sessions,
Now is America’s Time!
Awake from Deep Slumber
You found the Worst Crime!
Jeff Sessions,
Jeff Sessions,
Quiet as ‘Bama Possum
Laying Low by the Creek
Looks like he be Sleepen’
Nobody knows what he Doin’
Up that IG CREEK!
Now, Hillary started A-Shaken’
And Obama, his eyes got Wide!
‘Cause that Ol’ ‘Bama Possum
Had their Rears for Skinnen Time!
PERFORM THIS PLEASE!!
My guess where the grand jury’s are: The one in Little Rock is for the Hannity inspired crimes. I.E. uranium one and foundation..the DOJ And FBI are in Maryland and NYC. Reason why Maryland is the NSA is quartered there. And NYC because of bugging of Trump tower and rest of Trump team activity…. any thoughts?
I tune out the calls for Special Counsel as I do crying kids at restaurants.
Speaking of childish things, I wish people would quit the single letter per line replies requiring 15 pages of scrolling.
That’s due to the narrowness of lines on a handheld phone, combined with WordPress not coding to avoid multiple-indented threads that are left-justified at or even past the right margin on the screen. On a laptop or desktop with a wider line/screen, everything looks fine.
I turn my phone sideways; then the “single letter per line responses” return to readability.
In other words, “landscape” versus “portrait” page orientation. Gives you longer lines
I personally think the “derp” is an orchestrated machine. Maybe not everyone doing the “derp” are doing it intentional. Congressman Lieu out of Hawaii said “People would take to the streets if Sessions was fired” Now my guess for his statements was because of the “derpinging” that has been going on.
I tell all my friends we are witnessing the greatest soap opera ever assembled. It has everything!
The “derp” has to be there. Is it over blown? Yea. I get irritated hearing it all the time. Like some of the commenters have said I just tune it out. Imagine though what would be going on if Sessions wasn’t being used as a punching bag? Would the press catch on? What if President Trump never signaled the o.k. to bash Sessions in his tweets?
Just like President Trump being built for this, I believe Jeff Sessions was built for his job as well. Integrity will be restored. God Bless President Trump and God Bless this great country of ours!!
Go Blue!!!
That was ted lieu of LA, right? A real Russia-phobe Trump hater.
Obviously the acting is high level. He’s gonna really have to eat his words. Love it.
How did CTH get crossways with Lucianne.com and become a non-approved site? No link to CTH from Drudge either. Is the swamp bigger than ever suspected? News like this should be shouted from the treetops!
Lucianne was an early NeverTrumper, so is her son Jonah Goldberg, they were stomping and banning all Trump references by 2016. Very disappointing and even a little baffling how they overreacted.
The beginning of the Trump/Sessions plan to take down the entire cabal is nearing to a close. We know they want to have all their ducks in a row, but they also must know that we are suffering fatigue from lack of action, and there needs to be some closure before the November elections.
With AG Sessions announcing who his appointed prosecutor is indicates that the OIG report with recommendations should be coming soon. Followed by US Attorney John W. Huber Indictments.
When CNN and others call for violent riots, Martial Law will be invoked until we get it all settled.
Be Prepared.
https://www.backdoorsurvival.com/13-steps-to-prepare-for-civil-unrest/
