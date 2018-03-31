Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte Discusses Prosecutor Huber and McCabe Firing…

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte appears on Fox News to discuss the ability of Federal Prosecutor John Huber to investigate the criminal conduct within the FBI and DOJ. My notes follow the interview:

Points to note:

♦ The flow of investigative documents from IG Horowitz to Goodlatte (congress) slows down at the same time as Federal Prosecutor John Huber is appointed by AG Jeff Sessions to parallel the Inspector General and look at the identified criminal conduct. Duh. Why? Because releasing criminal evidence to congress, in advance of indictments, would be nuts.

♦ Prosecutor John Huber can subpoena witnesses and bring criminal charges directly. No need for a Special Counsel (prosecutor). Huber can also empanel a grand jury. [Which we know has already taken place]

The concern about Federal Prosecutor John Huber is that he’s been inside the DOJ (albeit in Utah) through the Obama terms and was reappointed by President Trump. Yeah, and so was Admiral Mike Rogers (NSA)…. and that’s despite the NSA database being used by corrupt officials within the FBI and DOJ to search and spy. Not all “holdovers” are bad people.

♦ Congressional derps want a “super special federal prosecutor” from outside the DOJ. Now go try to figure out how a DOJ Federal Prosecutor comes from outside the Federal Department of Justice…. derp…. and would have to start from scratch on the entire investigation, professional and criminal, that Horowitz and Huber have been assembling since ‘last fall’.

Do the American people want to wait another six months just because congress wants to replace Huber? Congress does. Why? Because congress applies a political filter to everything…. kicking-the-can is a process within their chaff and countermeasure strategy. Derp. [Insert picture of ‘Roosterhead’ Inc here]

♦ To bolster the case for why Prosecutor Huber and/or Wray-Sessions are prudent to keep criminal evidence away from the leaking congress… Goodlatte discusses how his congress just leaked the content of the IG referral of McCabe (vis-a-vis the Office of Professional Responsibility) to the media. More derp.

♦ Chairman Goodlatte also states the documents provided by the DOJ and FBI (Horowitz and Huber) to congress are redacted. Duh. The redaction’s are specifically because: A.) the documents have NOT been through the declassification review process (Remember – we are talking FBI counterintelligence division and DOJ national security division here); and B.) The documentary evidence contains the outline of criminal conduct.

Congress, writ large, can go to the DOJ and review all the documents in full without redaction’s. Horowitz, Rosenstein, Sessions, Wray and Prosecutor Huber are allowing congress to review all the collected evidence as part of the oversight aspect. However, if congress wants to physically remove evidence the aforementioned investigative entities require redactions. Duh. For the previously described reasons. Derp.

