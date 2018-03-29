Jonathan Turley Discusses Stunning Power of IG Horowitz and Federal Prosecutor Huber Tag-Team…

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley discusses Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s decision not to appoint a second special council; and the stunningly powerful move to have a federal prosecutor (Huber) working together with Inspector General Horowitz.  WATCH:

28 Responses to Jonathan Turley Discusses Stunning Power of IG Horowitz and Federal Prosecutor Huber Tag-Team…

  1. L. Gee says:
    March 29, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    Snicker! Snort! Love the POW!!! Brings back great memories of the old Batman TV show!!

  2. fleporeblog says:
    March 29, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    We need to wake our folks up!

    • fleporeblog says:
      March 29, 2018 at 11:13 pm

      Here is the thread I shared with Rep. Nunes:

    • Minnie says:
      March 29, 2018 at 11:33 pm

      Possible set-up by Nunes?

      Not sure to what end, but now I’m wondering.

      • fleporeblog says:
        March 29, 2018 at 11:37 pm

        Minnie if he is lost, we have major problems! There is no way you and I as well as our fellow Treepers know more than a Gang of 8 member.

        If we do, they need to give us access to the SCIF!

        I think 🤔 it maybe time to reach out to the Greatest of them all! I am going to speak with him through my tv 📺!

      • BobBoxBody says:
        March 29, 2018 at 11:39 pm

        I think they’re “all in on the joke” as it were. The same way Wray and Jordan were when they originally had that back and forth in the committee late last year when this all started to come out. They already know everything, or at least have an idea of where things are going. They’re just putting on some theater to keep their targets off kilter and also to galvanize their pool of support. Trump’s talent for exciting people seems to be rubbing off on some of the better members of our government.

  3. tdaly14 says:
    March 29, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    Sara Carter told Judge Jeanie tonight that she was told that 5 field offices were working on The Clinton Foundation alone and Huber has been working on a lot of this since last fall.

    • tdaly14 says:
      March 29, 2018 at 11:16 pm

      She was also told Sessions hasn’t ruled out a special council either… it’s just everything takes so long and ppl get tired of waiting.

  4. A2 says:
    March 29, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    Brilliant work by the IG/AG and of course brought to you by the superlative research of Sundance and crew. Lucky are the Treepers.

  5. Pam says:
    March 29, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    Thank you Sundance for posting this on twitter. It’s very informative.

  6. Cyber says:
    March 29, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    Watching Fox News tonight, they are not cognizant of this whole outline, let’s just say that.

  8. Minnie says:
    March 29, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    Stunningly, simply succinct!

    Hold on!!

    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  9. fleporeblog says:
    March 29, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    Stuart Varney is another one lost in the forest 🌳! Decided to throw him a lifeline:

  10. sunnydaze says:
    March 29, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    @4:00: Obama *may* be brought into investigation. (!)

  11. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 29, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Counting down to a possible weekend surprise to stir the weekend talkie shows. Make sure your stocked up on the popcorn,

