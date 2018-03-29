President Trump Infrastructure Speech Richfield Ohio – 2:00pm Livestream

Today President Trump is traveling to Richfield, Ohio, to visit a union technical training facility for welding and heavy equipment. While there the President will deliver a speech about rebuilding infrastructure in America. Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST.
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – CNBC Livestream Link
Always the early afternoon comment doldrums! Speech upcoming soon 🙂
Excellent strategy, since the MSM “fake news” will not report PDT successes when he stays in Washington, PDT can go out on the road to connect with Joe Sixpack in flyover country and give them the good news without the MSM filter and spin..
