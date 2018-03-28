White House Trade Policy Advisor Peter Navarro Discusses KORUS and Ongoing Trade Initiatives…

Posted on March 28, 2018

White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing policy Peter Navarro discusses the revamp of the KORUS trade deal with South Korea.  In addition Navarro discusses the ongoing Trump administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum, as well as plans to impose tariffs on Chinese products surrounding violations of intellectual-property rights.

[NOTE: Final USTR 301 Report on China was released last night]

  1. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 28, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    I am not sick of winning yet. We are just getting started!

    • Bud says:
      March 28, 2018 at 4:37 pm

      America gave so much of their treasure (in blood and money) to the world this past century and the world did their best to take advantage and not try to balance the books. Most countries can go to hell for the misery they have caused so many Americans and their families. And, of course, too many Americans helped that rape of our industry/manufacturing.

  2. Everywhereguy says:
    March 28, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    Panda is next on target list. “Make other countries reasonable again.”

  3. snarkybeach says:
    March 28, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    Navarro is everywhere!

  4. FL_GUY says:
    March 28, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    China’s going to have to learn to live with a balanced Yin/Yang at the midpoint. President Trump will show them how.

  5. 4harrisonblog says:
    March 28, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    President Trump knows the these United States can do anything that it wants to do. All it takes is honest leaders that wants the United States to win and KAG.

  6. 1footballguru says:
    March 28, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Looking at the 301 report on China, two things stand out:
    1st the list of companies and products is HUGE.
    2nd These words;
    The Trade Representative shall take all appropriate and feasible action authorized under [Section 301(c)], subject to the specific direction, if any, of the President regarding any such action, and all other appropriate and feasible action within the power of the President that the President may direct the Trade Representative to take under this subsection, to obtain the elimination of that act, policy, or practice.

    Actions specifically authorized under Section 301(c) include: (i) suspending, withdrawing or preventing the application of benefits of trade agreement concessions; (ii) imposing duties, fees, or other import restrictions on the goods or services of the foreign country for such time as deemed appropriate; (iii) withdrawing or suspending preferential duty treatment under a preference program; (iv) entering into binding agreements that commit the foreign country to eliminate or phase out the offending conduct or to provide compensatory trade benefits; or (v) restricting or denying the issuance of service sector authorizations, which are federal permits or other authorizations needed to supply services in some sectors in the United States.8 In addition to these specifically enumerated actions, the USTR may take any actions that are “within the President’s power with respect to trade in goods or services, or with respect to any other area of pertinent relations with the foreign country.”9

  7. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 28, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    “In addition to these specifically enumerated actions, the USTR may take any actions that are “within the President’s power with respect to trade in goods or services, or with respect to any other area of pertinent relations with the foreign country.”

    FINALLY.
    A trade agreement that puts AMERICAN interests first and gives our USTR the power to do something about the cheaters and loopholes in all prior arrangements.

  8. keeler says:
    March 28, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Final estimate for GDP growth hit 2.9 percent for 4Q 2017. That’s before the tax cuts. That’s before the trade renegotiations.

    R-O-A-R…

  9. dufrst says:
    March 28, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Bob Lighthizer

