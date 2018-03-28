White House Trade Policy Advisor Peter Navarro Discusses KORUS and Ongoing Trade Initiatives…

White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing policy Peter Navarro discusses the revamp of the KORUS trade deal with South Korea. In addition Navarro discusses the ongoing Trump administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum, as well as plans to impose tariffs on Chinese products surrounding violations of intellectual-property rights.
[NOTE: Final USTR 301 Report on China was released last night]
Looking at the 301 report on China, two things stand out:
1st the list of companies and products is HUGE.
2nd These words;
The Trade Representative shall take all appropriate and feasible action authorized under [Section 301(c)], subject to the specific direction, if any, of the President regarding any such action, and all other appropriate and feasible action within the power of the President that the President may direct the Trade Representative to take under this subsection, to obtain the elimination of that act, policy, or practice.
Actions specifically authorized under Section 301(c) include: (i) suspending, withdrawing or preventing the application of benefits of trade agreement concessions; (ii) imposing duties, fees, or other import restrictions on the goods or services of the foreign country for such time as deemed appropriate; (iii) withdrawing or suspending preferential duty treatment under a preference program; (iv) entering into binding agreements that commit the foreign country to eliminate or phase out the offending conduct or to provide compensatory trade benefits; or (v) restricting or denying the issuance of service sector authorizations, which are federal permits or other authorizations needed to supply services in some sectors in the United States.8 In addition to these specifically enumerated actions, the USTR may take any actions that are “within the President’s power with respect to trade in goods or services, or with respect to any other area of pertinent relations with the foreign country.”9
“In addition to these specifically enumerated actions, the USTR may take any actions that are “within the President’s power with respect to trade in goods or services, or with respect to any other area of pertinent relations with the foreign country.”
A trade agreement that puts AMERICAN interests first and gives our USTR the power to do something about the cheaters and loopholes in all prior arrangements.
Final estimate for GDP growth hit 2.9 percent for 4Q 2017. That’s before the tax cuts. That’s before the trade renegotiations.
