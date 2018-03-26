President Trump Leads 21 Nation Coalition In Simultaneous Expulsion of Russian Diplomats…

Posted on March 26, 2018 by

Earlier today President Donald Trump led the largest ever coalition response in response to Russia’s alleged use of a nerve agent to poison a former Russian spy living in the United Kingdom. In total, 21 countries simultaneously expelled Russian diplomats.

The Trump administration ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats from the US identified as intelligence agents, and the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle. 48 of the intelligence agents worked at the Russian embassy in Washington DC and 12 were posted at the United Nations in New York.

President Trump was joined by simultaneous action from: France, Albania, Australia, Canada, Norway, Ukraine, Sweden, Spain, Romania, Poland, Netherlands, Lithuania, Latvia, Italy, Hungary, Germany, Finland, Estonia, Denmark, Croatia, Czech Republic and the U.K.

London – It’s the biggest collective expulsion of alleged Russian intelligence officers in history, according to British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Diplomats are being kicked out of at least 21 countries — 16 European Union states, the United States, Canada, Ukraine, Norway and Albania — in a coordinated effort that represents a significant diplomatic victory for the UK, which blames Russia for poisoning Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

The UK has already expelled 23 Russian diplomats. Moscow retaliated by sending the same number of UK diplomats back, and by shuttering British cultural institutions in the country. (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Death Threats, European Union, President Trump, Russia, Terrorist Attacks, Uncategorized, United Nations, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to President Trump Leads 21 Nation Coalition In Simultaneous Expulsion of Russian Diplomats…

  1. MustangBlues says:
    March 26, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    President Trump is a MAN among Men as a leader,

    and Super Human Man among the republican Wussie Rinos, and

    God Annointed savior,

    among the communist libs progs, They fear their just reward.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. sharon goodson says:
    March 26, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    Sun Tzu The Art of War Simple Rules of human conflict. If your opponent is angry irritate him…. Rouse him, and learn the principle of his activity or inactivity. Force him to reveal himself, so as to find out his vulnerable spots … If he is taking his ease, give him no rest. If his forces are united, separate them. … Attack him where he is unprepared, appear where you are not expected . The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting. Victorious warriors win first and then go to war. A wise man gets more use from his enemies than a fool from his friends…. “Attack is the secret of defense; defense is the planning of an attack.”
    ― Sun Tzu, The Art of War

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. wheatietoo says:
    March 26, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    I don’t know what to think about this.

    Does this mean that there is irrefutable ‘proof’ that the Russian govt used a nerve agent to kill those two people?
    Because if it’s still just an ‘allegation’…then this seems like a pretty severe reaction.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. RedBallExpress says:
    March 26, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s