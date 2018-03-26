President Trump Leads 21 Nation Coalition In Simultaneous Expulsion of Russian Diplomats…

Earlier today President Donald Trump led the largest ever coalition response in response to Russia’s alleged use of a nerve agent to poison a former Russian spy living in the United Kingdom. In total, 21 countries simultaneously expelled Russian diplomats.
The Trump administration ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats from the US identified as intelligence agents, and the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle. 48 of the intelligence agents worked at the Russian embassy in Washington DC and 12 were posted at the United Nations in New York.
President Trump was joined by simultaneous action from: France, Albania, Australia, Canada, Norway, Ukraine, Sweden, Spain, Romania, Poland, Netherlands, Lithuania, Latvia, Italy, Hungary, Germany, Finland, Estonia, Denmark, Croatia, Czech Republic and the U.K.
London – It’s the biggest collective expulsion of alleged Russian intelligence officers in history, according to British Prime Minister Theresa May.
Diplomats are being kicked out of at least 21 countries — 16 European Union states, the United States, Canada, Ukraine, Norway and Albania — in a coordinated effort that represents a significant diplomatic victory for the UK, which blames Russia for poisoning Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.
The UK has already expelled 23 Russian diplomats. Moscow retaliated by sending the same number of UK diplomats back, and by shuttering British cultural institutions in the country. (read more)
President Trump is a MAN among Men as a leader,
and Super Human Man among the republican Wussie Rinos, and
God Annointed savior,
among the communist libs progs, They fear their just reward.
Sun Tzu The Art of War Simple Rules of human conflict. If your opponent is angry irritate him…. Rouse him, and learn the principle of his activity or inactivity. Force him to reveal himself, so as to find out his vulnerable spots … If he is taking his ease, give him no rest. If his forces are united, separate them. … Attack him where he is unprepared, appear where you are not expected . The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting. Victorious warriors win first and then go to war. A wise man gets more use from his enemies than a fool from his friends…. “Attack is the secret of defense; defense is the planning of an attack.”
― Sun Tzu, The Art of War
I don’t know what to think about this.
Does this mean that there is irrefutable ‘proof’ that the Russian govt used a nerve agent to kill those two people?
Because if it’s still just an ‘allegation’…then this seems like a pretty severe reaction.
I agree, wheatie. And I do not trust May & Company for the treason her spies have committed against our President.
PS I believe either one or both are still in either critical or serious condition.
They’re still alive?
I thought they died.
I’m with you on that Wheetietoo. Are we absolutely sure Steel or his friends didn’t do it.
