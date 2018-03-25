Change of Plans – Due To Conflict diGenova No Longer Joining Trump Legal Team…

President Trump is no longer planning to utilize the services or representation of the legal husband and wife team of Joseph diGenova and Victoria Toensing, within the ongoing Mueller probe, due to conflicts.

“The President is disappointed that conflicts prevent Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing from joining the President’s Special Counsel legal team,” his lawyer, Jay Sekulow, said in a statement. “However, those conflicts do not prevent them from assisting the President in other legal matters. The President looks forward to working with them.”

[…] DiGenova and Toensing released a statement on the announcement Sunday, saying: “We thank the President for his confidence in us and we look forward to working with him on other matters.”  (link)

Just guessing, but it doesn’t seem surprising there would be a conflict considering Toensing is representing an FBI whistle-blower in the Clinton Uranium-One scandal.

 

 

 

  1. JoD says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    Bummer!

  2. Minnie says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    “Do not prevent them from assisting the President in other matters”

    💥 BOOM 💥

    That’s transparency, right there!

    • Mark Thimesch (loves charcoal) says:
      March 25, 2018 at 5:24 pm

      It’s also a warning shot at the Deep State and Swamp parasites

    • Phil aka Felipe says:
      March 25, 2018 at 5:27 pm

      Right, Minnie.

      I may be wrong, but the way I see it, if they assist in “other matters”, i.e., are retained to represent the President in some manner, that means they are under the umbrella of the team representing him and therefore would be in a position of recommending or involved in overall ‘strategery’ of how to beat the b@st*rds.

      • molonlabe28 says:
        March 25, 2018 at 5:48 pm

        They probably have a conflict from serving as counsel of record on the Trump-Russia matter as a result of Toensing’s representation of the whistleblower in the Uranium One matter.

        That representation (or a similar circumstance on another client and matter) could result in her (or Joe’s) likely being called as a witness.

        That would likely prevent them from arguing in pleadings or arguing at the podium on behalf of the President.

        But it doesn’t necessarily prevent them from otherwise serving as counsel or strategizing with the President and his team.

        This happens in the practice of law.

  3. All Too Much says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    The prior administration would have ignored the conflict.

  4. rsmith1776 says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    Sad, a little. DiGenova would have been a fantastic addition. Hopefully he can advise in a less “official” capacity, as suggested.

  5. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    “Just guessing, but it doesn’t seem surprising there would be a conflict considering Toensing is representing an FBI whistle-blower in the Clinton Uranium-One scandal.”

    I actually thought of that shortly after that announcement of Victoria Toensing coming on board along with her husband.
    Well, it looks like Rod Rosenstein will have to recuse because of his wife.
    (cough, cough) Yeah, i am not going to hold my breath waiting for that one, either. He probably will not recuse until he is taken away in steel bracelets.

    • Newt Love says:
      March 25, 2018 at 5:21 pm

      And Mueller should have recused himself for the events that surround him taking a break from being the Director of the FBI, to moonlight as the courier who carried a 10 ounce sample of the American yellowcake uranium ore [in a lead lined State Dept Diplomatic (unsearchable) pouch] to Russia, so that they could inspect the quality of the merchandise before committing to the terms in the Uranium One deal.

      I pray that the 2nd Special Counsel is appointed soon, and Mueller is indicted for multiple felonies, going back to when he made deals in the FBI’s Boston Office with Whitey Bulger, with lots of payolla to the Feebs, to indict, try, and convict Bulger’s enemies, allowing Bulger to take over Organized Crime in Boston.

      Mueller is a cancer on the Justice Department.
      Mueller is a RINO, who registered (R) since most FBI Agents are (R).

    • Sheri Sperling says:
      March 25, 2018 at 5:46 pm

      Yeah and yet we never hear about those conflicts of interests. His wife represented Bill Clinton for years. Rosenstein should have been gone when Trump came into office and the fact that he isn’t has been a huge problem for Trump. Trump’s biggest mistake was keeping this guy on.

      • Minnie says:
        March 25, 2018 at 5:52 pm

        Every single action and/or inaction serves a purpose.

        We may not be privy to it as much as we would like, but I whole heartedly believe this is the Trumpian Way 👍

  6. phoenixRising says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Joe will handle the FBI & DoJ!

  7. missilemom says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    I am confused by this announcement on conflict. An attorney should never accept representation without checking for conflicts. Did a client waive the conflict and then change their mind?

    • Perot Conservative says:
      March 25, 2018 at 5:51 pm

      How about hand your client to a new attorney?

      Too easy? Maybe the real reason is the Uranium One tsunami, which I fear may be limited or eliminated due to SOL.

  8. Scout says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    No-one considers this stuff beforehand?
    Talk first research later.

  9. LafnH2O says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    I agree, Sundance.
    From your (link)..

    …there were myriad issues, like emoluments, in which they would lend a hand.

    Might I add… Multimedia presentations…

  10. Donzo says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    That’s odd. Hire first and look for conflict of interest after? What’s missing?

    • LafnH2O says:
      March 25, 2018 at 5:23 pm

      The process, I believe, Donzo.

      From, Sundance’s (link)..
      ( ) mine..

      Sekulow announced Monday that diGenova, a former US attorney for the District of Columbia, (would be) joining the team, and sources told CNN that he and Toensing met with Trump on Thursday. One source said the President liked the pair’s message, but was not convinced they were right for the legal jobs.

  11. G3 says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    It’s ALL about the FBI whistle-blower in the Clinton Uranium-One scandal.

  12. usaproud7 says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Whilst perhaps not on the legal team….he is fabulous at communicating the crimes in a concise manner. Very helpful to the general person. That could be an asset!!

  13. Landslide says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    All I can say is thank God for Jay Sekulow! (just trying to focus on positive 👍🏻)

    • Minnie says:
      March 25, 2018 at 5:26 pm

      The positive, IMO, is knowing he has the President’s ear and trust and will be placed where Mr. President finds him most useful.

      Mr. diGenova isn’t going anywhere other than in some other capacity, at our President’s pleasure.

      I do not see a downside to this announcement.

  14. JC says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Things change so much everyday in DC, so who knows what will develop? Perhaps diGenova will serve the President (and therefore the country) better in this revised capacity.

    The President relies on many, many trusted sources of whom we appropriately have little or no knowledge. Deep State’s talons want to dig into every member of the President’s official team; sometimes wiser to tunnel under the reach of nefarious predators. Just sayin’.

    • Quest says:
      March 25, 2018 at 5:31 pm

      What I find surprising, but shouldn’t, is the fact that there seems to be so few people that are not swamp creatures. I mean, is it that hard to find a decent lawyer in DC?
      Many names that show up as members/potentials for the Trump administration are people that we have already known as decent people (White hats?). People that join the administration that we are unfamiliar with, though have great credentials, end up being swamp creatures.
      I understand the facts that Sundance brings up regarding the mess we have in DC, but the pervasiveness of this uniparty/swamp/neverTrump mentality strains my sense of decency.
      I know, I should know better.
      Thanks SD for pointing out that I should know better.

  15. robert granholm says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Do your homework first, before making announcements?

    • LS says:
      March 25, 2018 at 6:21 pm

      Just a thought…
      I think they knew it would be a conflict, announced joining anyway to send a message to Mueller that the patience game is over…Joe DiGenova has been very outspoken about his view that the FBI/DOJ at the highest levels engaged in a plot to spy on the Trump campaign and the transition team and then attempt to take out a duly elected president…they then announce they have a conflict but will remain involved in other matters…gets more air play than just announcing you are going to help out with other matters…also reminds Mueller (and Rod R) that if he is subpoenaed for Uranium 1 and something comes of it, that would be the end of him as special counsel (and Rod as deputy AG)…

  16. phoenixRising says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:24 pm

  17. William Bayer says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    Conflicts aside — and regardless of how much Trump needs an aggressive lawyer that sees through the Obama FBI/DOJ BS — it should be remembered that there are lots of other lawyers, less known to CT readers or Fox News viewers but equally qualified.

    it’s like all of the people in comment sections at various websites that want Sessions fired and replaced, or want a second special counsel appointed, and always keep coming up with the same old names — Trey Gowdy, Chris Christie, Rudy Giuliani, etc. — simply because they are names that are familiar, as if a known, quasi-celebrity lawyer is the answer.

    There could have been a real downside to hiring lawyers who’ve spent so much time on Hannity, and would make any defense of Trump or prosecution of any of the Comey-McCabe conspirators look like a Fox Defense or a Fox Prosecution.

    Probably best to go with attorneys that are neither high-profile republicans nor connected, even indirectly, with a major media outlet.

    There are lots of good attorney’s out there who nobody except other lawyers have ever heard of but are just as capable as Joseph diGenova and Victoria Toensing — and most likely, diGenova and Toensing can tell Trump who the are.

  18. Publius2016 says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    Showing the American People how true governance looks like! UNIPARTY Deep State is compromised six ways to Sunday! It’s important to educate the American People step by step…many are too busy to look up but when they see our President foregoing legal counsel while Rosenstein, Mueller, and Contreras dont recuse: THEYLL BE AMPLE REASON FOR CONTEMPT CHARGES/FIRING/DISBARMENT.

  19. Athena the Warrior says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    Why does this feel like a deliberate head fake? A “look what we’re up to” then pull back.

    This was done on purpose IMHO. With everything going on – the bill, the Army Corp of Engineers, all cards are on the table.

    • booger71 says:
      March 25, 2018 at 5:48 pm

      Me too. I thought it was planned event to paint Muley and Rosey into a corner because they have huge conflicts

    • dayallaxeded says:
      March 25, 2018 at 5:58 pm

      I’d have to propose an edit–all cards are not on the table. VSGPDJT is holding hole cards close to the vest. Enemedia and opposition indy-enemedia continue to spin off into psycho-babble land, while MAGA continues. 3-4 months from now, things are going to look very different; I think, in good ways!

  20. tax2much says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    Insurance companies play the conflict game all the time. Hire some local attorney on some trivial matter and that firm can’t sue them after an auto wreck at a later time. Makes it very hard for a client to find a good attorney sometimes.

  21. Plain Jane says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    That’s okay. The original announcement probably gave reason for many to purchase Depends. Other matters….more Depends and antacids.

  22. Westernwhere says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    This all smoke and mirrors.
    Media: “Ah ha! What conflict of interest is the President trying to conceal?”

    DeGenova and Tonsening: “We are representing clients who are suing HisHoliness Robert Mueller”

    Media: “……..Russia, Bimbos, Emollients (lol)”

  23. The Boss says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    There could also be the appearance of a conflict. Same result, just tougher for the ordinary person to understand.

  24. MontanaMel says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    So, they have insured any claims as to “should have recused” can’t hold water…ie: they “won’t be involved” in that area…..he,he,he….wink, wink…. Difference between representing and contributing, eh?…
    One more time… Shows that we have the sharpest knife in the drawer leading this train thru the darkness. MAGA

  25. thesavvyinvester says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    I brought the U1 issue up here or over on FR, was I the only one to see it?

  26. phoenixRising says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:31 pm

  27. Nigella says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Bottom line… They are still on his team

  28. TheWanderingStar says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    Geesh! I don’t know why these two can’t get a waiver on conflicts like Bobby Mueller did before he became SC.

    • dayallaxeded says:
      March 25, 2018 at 6:03 pm

      ‘Cause they’re not crooks.

    • scott467 says:
      March 25, 2018 at 6:18 pm

      Exactly.

      There is no such thing as a ‘conflict of interest’ in the current environment or utter anarchy and total lawlessness.

      Not a single one of the president’s adversaries could point out a conflict on the president’s part without exposing the Lawless Left’s stark raving hypocrisy.

      If somebody wants to go into a knife fight with both hands tied behind their back out of some misguided notion of ‘fair play’, that’s their personal choice.

      When you are fighting for the survival of the Republic, you fight to win.

      Period.

  29. MontanaMel says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    Roger-Dodger….
    Now, someone please place that popcorn and cheese ball order for the show in the morning, before all the delivery guys are “out” and “unavailable”… Can’t really get into what’s going to happen without proper munchies!… Which will be first??
    Impound Planned Parenthood funds?
    Redirect funds from EPA to Corp of Eng to build the wall?
    or:
    Impound those “Institute of Science & Health” funds for studying some mouse erections?

    Behind the GREEN DOOR we have the winner…call Jimmy the Greek before opening for the spread.

  30. Albertus Magnus says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    SOMETHING is going on here we are not being told about. I just hope it is something good or, at least, not bad.

    Seems this should have been discussed and avoided before any announcement was made.

  31. scott467 says:
    March 25, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    “President Trump is no longer planning to utilize the services or representation of the legal husband and wife team of Joseph diGenova and Victoria Toensing, within the ongoing Mueller probe, due to conflicts.”

    __________________

    They should HIGHLIGHT the supposed conflict, draw as much attention to it as possible, hold a press conference ABOUT the obvious, glaring conflict (whatever it is), and then proceed as if the conflict doesn’t exist.

    The same as Mueller, Rosenstein and the entire GOVERNMENT.

    Then wait for some smarmy dirtbag to point out the obvious conflict, and use THAT to expose their hypocrisy on Mueller (conflicted seven ways to Sunday), Rosenstein (hilariously conflicted) and all the rest of these crapweasels.

    EQUAL JUSTICE UNDER LAW, ONE SET OF RULES for EVERYONE, or there’s NO LAW AT ALL, and we should stop pretending otherwise.

    DJT should USE the ‘conflict’ to EXPOSE ALL OF THE CONFLICTS of the treasonocracy.

    If it’s good enough for them, then it’s good enough for the president.

    If they stop, he’ll stop.

    But either way, we all play by the same rules, or we play by no rules at all — in which case you all go to Gitmo TONIGHT.

    What’ll it be, boys?

  32. thesavvyinvester says:
    March 25, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    I would like to revise and extend my remarks. Did PDJT just play everyone? They can’t get involved with U1, but their up to 8 other investigations on top of defending POTUS w/ Muller w/ Russiagate, or are they involved with that and we don’t know it? The bottom line is many people may get exposed to Victoria’s client and the whole U1 scandal and it puts all things Clintonian Scandal front and center again, and it was all free airtime. Brilliant !!!!

  33. DanO64 says:
    March 25, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    Next week POW, IG Report released.

  34. Donna in Oregon says:
    March 25, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    Appoint Mr. DeGenova as President Trump’s first Czar.

    muh Russia Czar.

    Not really a joke, apparently we need someone to protect our National assets and interests from Russia and the Swamp.

    • rsmith1776 says:
      March 25, 2018 at 6:17 pm

      Actually this IS very smart and not as funny as it seems.

      President Trump used to be fantastic at this type of jiu-jitsu and we have to presume he still is and will be.

      Taking the “Russian diversion” and using it smartly sounds like a great idea!

      • rsmith1776 says:
        March 25, 2018 at 6:19 pm

        How about creating a position regarding “prevention of foreign interference”?

        Include Iran (hello, Kerry!), China (hello, McConnell and Ryan and Biden and even Billy-Ho Clinton, a pioneer in terms of getting bribed by the Chinese), Mexico (hello, CoC) and, why not, Russia as well.

